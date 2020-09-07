PREVENTION MEASURES AHEAD OF NATIONAL HOLIDAY News Today 입력 2020.09.07 (15:38) 수정 2020.09.07 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Less than a month is left before Chuseok, one of the largest traditional holidays in Korea. The government is warning that controlling asymptomatic COVID-19 cases and those still in the incubation period will be difficult before the holidays, and to minimize the spread of the virus, the government has prepared prevention measures.



[Pkg]



The government is asking the public to refrain from traveling to their hometowns during the Chuseok holidays. Citizens are advised to use the online grave service, which will be available from September 21. They are asked to use grave mowing services provided by forestry or agricultural cooperatives. Quarantine authorities decided it's important to minimize travel during the holiday period, as COVID-19 cases spiked following holidays back in May and August and because the current situation is not stabilized yet.



[Soundbite] CHUNG SYE-KYUN(PRIME MINISTER) : "We urge the public to refrain from traveling and stay at home during the holiday period."



Although authorities will not impose travel bans for the public, the way Koreans spend Chuseok this year will likely be quite different. Only tickets to window seats will be sold for trains, express buses and inter-city buses. Expressway resting areas will have seats arranged in a single row. Those who decide to visit their hometowns are urged to minimize the number of accompanying family members and make their visit as brief as possible. They must also wear masks when meeting with relatives even while indoors. Reservations are required for visitors at shrines. Rooms for conducting memorial services and for resting will be closed. Eating and drinking will be prohibited. Visitations at nursing homes will be kept to a minimum. Those who need to see their loved ones must make reservations in advance. Their meetings will only be held in spaces separated by translucent partitions. Authorities are considering designating the Chuseok holiday period as a special quarantine period and enforcing Level 2 social distancing nationwide.



[Soundbite] SOHN YOUNG-RAE(CENTRAL DISASTERS MANAGEMENT HEADQUARTERS) : "We will soon announce guidelines on the suspension of high-risk facilities such as bars and clubs after reviewing the quarantine situation and new cases."



The central and local governments will inspect some 200 traditional markets, which are usually crowded on holidays, to make sure prevention measures are properly implemented.

입력 2020.09.07 (15:38) 수정 2020.09.07 (16:46) News Today

