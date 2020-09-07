KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료되었습니다.
[Anchor Lead]
In a special video message to this year's Korea Global Forum for Peace, UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged North Korea to return to negotiations on its nuclear program. While stressing diplomacy as the only pathway to sustainable peace and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula, the UN chief said the leaders of the two Koreas and the U.S. showed in 2018 that dialogue is possible.
The National Assembly Monday passed a revised gender equality employment act to increase the length of leave workers can take to look after their families during the time of emergency. The revision allows employees to take a familial leave for up to 20 days a year during disasters and infectious disease epidemics. It is up from the current ten days. Single parents of vulnerable families will be given five more days to extend their parental and familial leave.
