RELIEF FUNDS FOR THE SOCIALLY VULNERABLE

[Anchor Lead]



The government and the ruling party have decided to provide the second COVID-19 relief funds to the socially vulnerable first. They have agreed to earmark a 7-trillion-won extra budget by issuing government bonds.



​[Pkg]



The ruling Democratic Party, the government and the presidential office have agreed to provide the second COVID-19 relief fund following the recent virus resurgence. Unlike the first relief fund, which was provided to all citizens, this time the subsidies will first go to the socially vulnerable.



[Soundbite] CHUNG SYE-KYUN(PRIME MINISTER) : "We will prepare funds for those who struggle to find jobs, small businesses and low-income earners who have sustained serious losses, without leaving anyone behind."



A fourth extra budget amounting to seven trillion won will be set to prepare the relief funds. The entire amount will be supplied through government bonds. It's one-fifth of the third extra budget, which was the largest to date. The government and ruling party plan to pay out subsidies before the Chuseok holiday. The extra budget bill will contain a second emergency employment stabilization fund for those who have a hard time finding jobs. It will also contain funding for small businesses, low-income earners and childcare subsidies. There has been a debate over whether the new emergency fund should be provided to all citizens or only to certain groups. Democratic Party Chairman Lee Nak-yon has vowed to make sure the subsidies are paid out in a fair manner.



[Soundbite] LEE NAK-YON(CHAIRMAN, DEMOCRATIC PARTY) : "We must make sure nobody feels left behind and prevent unfairness by taking prompt measures when needed."



Gyeonggi-do Province Governor Lee Jae-myung expressed concerns, saying the public is outraged more by unfairness than by poverty. The Justice Party also called for universal funding. The main opposition People Power Party welcomed the decision to provide funding only to certain groups, but pointed out that preparing the funds through government bonds would be irresponsible. Rival parties have agreed to pass a bill on extending childcare leave for working parents due to the pandemic during today's plenary session.

