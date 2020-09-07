CHANGE IN CHUSEOK CONSUMPTION PATTERNS News Today 입력 2020.09.07 (15:44) 수정 2020.09.07 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



COVID-19 has changed the way Koreans celebrate Chuseok as well. For this year's grand holiday, Koreans are expected to choose different gift items in different manners. Here is a look at what kind of Chuseok gifts are popular this year.



[Pkg]



When Chuseok approaches, supermarkets and department stores are packed with shoppers. That's not the case this year.



[Soundbite] "Hello!"



Market employees make house calls. Consumers can now choose Chuseok gifts in the comfort of their own homes.



[Soundbite] KIM EUN-GYEONG(YONGIN RESIDENT) : "I used to shop for gifts personally, but I can't go outside due to COVID-19. This service is convenient. Even those who aren't familiar with mobile apps can use it with ease."



Plastic spray guards and queue lines are set up for customers who still visit the stores in person. More products are available for online orders and offline pickups to minimize waiting time. Red ginseng and other health supplements took up the center of the gift section. This arrangement demonstrates Korean's keen interest in health. Disease prevention essentials like masks and hand sanitizers are marketed as part of Chuseok gift sets for the first time.



[Soundbite] EOM SANG-HYEON(SEOUL RESIDENT) : "I think a hygiene product set is better because it shows I care for their health. There's been continued heavy downpour, so I think meat would be better than fruits. I think I'll go with a gift basket of meat and wine."



Items essential for stay-at-home lifestyle including workout gear and cafe related products are expected to sell well.



[Soundbite] KIM SEONG-MO(PUBLICITY MANAGER, BGF RETAIL) : "We joined hands with famous cafes for people with home cafes and provide a variety of products from rare single malts to premium wine to keep up with the drink-at-home trend."



The hottest gift items this year are e-coupons and high-end camper vans for those who long to travel. COVID-19 has completely changed the way Koreans celebrate one of their biggest holidays, Chuseok.

