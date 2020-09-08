DAMAGE INFLICTED BY TYPHOON HAISHEN News Today 입력 2020.09.08 (15:02) 수정 2020.09.08 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Korea's east coast region was hit hard by the latest typhoon Haishen, which brought strong winds and downpours. Here is more on the damage inflicted by this season's tenth typhoon.



[Pkg]



Typhoon Haishen approached the waters 50 kilometers east of Busan. Huge waves rush in near Gwangan Bridge. Busan and its neighboring region were battered by back-to-back typhoons, as Haishen landed only four days after Maysak left. High waves climbed over a seawall and crashed into a shipyard. During its landfall, the storm flooded roads and parts of a shipyard in Ulsan. Repair work was carried out to clear up the debris. With sparks flying, a utility pole collapses toward a driving vehicle. The driver narrowly escaped what could have been a fatal accident. When landing on Pohang, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, the typhoon recorded a maximum instantaneous wind speed of 42 kilometers per second. The gusty winds destroyed trees and utility poles as well as other structures and facilities. At Imwon port in Samcheok, Gangwon-do province, some 20 fishing vessels were damaged when Maysak hit the Korean Peninsula. Ships and shops were again attacked by giant waves. Dozens of houses were submerged at Gampo port in Gyeongju, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province. Both commercial and residential districts near the port were flooded again. A vehicle is stuck in the middle of murky water. It was isolated, as downpours caused a torrent on the road. The driver, unable to step out of the vehicle, was saved by rescue workers using a ladder. The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters announced two people went missing and 103 people were displaced due to the latest typhoon. About 1,200 facilities were damaged and roughly 75,000 households lost power.

