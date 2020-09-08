LEVEL 2.5 DISTANCING MEASURES EXTENDED News Today 입력 2020.09.08 (15:04) 수정 2020.09.08 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Although new COVID-19 infections are slowing, the government's Level 2.5 social distancing measures are still in effect in the capital region. Under these tighter rules renewed Monday, customers cannot eat or drink inside bakeries, ice cream parlors and franchise coffee shops. The government is reviewing whether to apply Level 2 distancing measures currently in effect nationwide also during the holiday.



[Pkg]



Here at a bakery, all the tables and chairs have been removed. Until now, people could eat indoors but starting Monday, distancing rules have been strengthened, barring food consumption at franchised bakeries and ice cream stores. Level 2.5 distancing that applied to the capital region has been extended by another week to this Sunday, and tighter measures have also been expanded to include more businesses. Under the expanded guidelines, eating is now allowed at not only franchised cafes, but also bakeries and dessert stores. Only takeouts and deliveries are available.



[Soundbite] (BAKERY CLERK(VOICE ALTERED)) : "Most customers know about the rule but some who didn't know had to turn around and leave."



Online classes are mandatory for not only at cram schools but also vocational training centers. The government is also reviewing quarantine measures during the Chuseok holiday when a large number of Koreans head to their hometowns to meet family. The country previously experienced a COVID-19 surge in the aftermath of holidays in May and August. The government is expected to designate the Chuseok holiday from September 30th to October 4th as a "special quarantine period." Therefore the Level 2 distancing measures in place nationwide which expires on September 20th will likely be extended throughout the holiday. Authorities will closely monitor the virus situation leading up to Chuseok and determine detailed measures such as suspending operations of high-risk facilities, such as entertainment establishments. The public has also been urged to refrain from traveling this Chuseok.



[Soundbite] YOON TAE-HO(CENTRAL DISASTERS MANAGEMENT HQ) : "Families with elderly members particularly vulnerable to the virus are advised to avoid travel and minimize contact with others."



Officials are also continuing onsite inspections on private business sites such as call centers, meat processing firms and logistics centers where cluster outbreaks have been recently reported.



[Soundbite] PARK NEUNG-HOO(CENTRAL DISASTER & SAFETY COUNTERMEASURES HQ) : "Social distancing is still found to be not up to the mark at publicly used venues such as restaurants."



Companies that hire a large number of foreign workers will also be inspected while citizens will be advised to avoid travel and meetings as much as possible during the holiday.

