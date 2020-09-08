TRAINEE DOCTORS RETURN TO WORK STARTING TODAY News Today 입력 2020.09.08 (15:08) 수정 2020.09.08 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Although trainee doctors have ended their strike and returned to work today, medical students are continuing to boycott the state medical licensing exam. Only 14 percent of the total medical students is expected to take the exam this year. There are signs that the medical sector and the government may enter another conflict over measures needed for the boycotting students.



[Pkg]



Trainee doctors returned to work today, ending their weeks-long walkout that began late last month. An emergency committee under a trainee doctors' association made the decision in online discussions attended by all members. However, it remains to be seen how many trainee doctors will actually return to work, since some members are still opposing the decision to end their strike while the emergency committee leadership resigned en masse. The government estimates only 14 percent of some 3,100 senior medical students will take this year's state medical licensing exam. This is because medical students are continuing to reject the test in protest of the government's medical reform plans. As a result, about 2,700 students or 86 percent of the total will not take the exam this year. Having already postponed the test twice, the government plans to hold the exam as scheduled.



[Soundbite] SOHN YOUNG-RAE(SPOKESPERSON FOR MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELFARE) : "It is in violation of law and principles if we receive additional exam applications. It's also a breach of the principle of fairness for people taking other state-administered vocational licensing exams."



The Korea Medical Association voiced strong opposition to the government's plan, threatening to ditch its agreement with the government and the ruling party. The KMA warned the agreement would be meaningless if measures are not devised for the students boycotting the exam in protest of the government's unilateral medical reform programs. Last Friday, the three parties agreed to discuss the government-driven medical reform from scratch. However, another conflict between doctors and the government seems inevitable, over medical students' exam boycott. Meanwhile, medical professors at Seoul national University Hospital urged trainee doctors and medical students to trust them and return to their places, saying their group action can put the brakes on the government's unreasonable push.

