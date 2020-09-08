GOV'T TO PROVIDE FREE FLU SHOTS News Today 입력 2020.09.08 (15:10) 수정 2020.09.08 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Starting today, some South Koreans will be able to receive free flu shots. Coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic, the upcoming flu season is expected to easily overrun local hospitals, placing a heavy burden on the nation's medical system. This is why the government has significantly increased the number of people eligible for free flu shots.



[Pkg]



​Covid-19 and flu share similar symptoms, such as fever, coughs and sore throat. Therefore, it is nearly impossible to distinguish between the two illnesses, only based on the symptoms.



[Soundbite] PROF. LEE JAE-GAP(HALLYM UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER) : "Amid this coronavirus pandemic, an influenza epidemic will burden the nation's medical system, as there will be serious flu patients in addition to critical COVID-19 patients."



This is why the government decided to administer free flu shots to five million more people this year. As a result, 19 million people, or 37 percent of the nation's population, are eligible for free flu shots. Starting today, flu shots are given to children between the ages of six months and nine years, who have to receive two rounds of vaccinations. Children who have already gotten the first shot will be able to receive the other from September 22.



[Soundbite] JUNG EUN-KYEONG(DIRECTOR, KOREA CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION) : "Two rounds of vaccines must be given to children who are getting flu shots for the first time. Therefore, the age group is the first to receive the vaccination."



Vaccinations will begin on October 13 for those aged 75 years or above and on October 20 for those between the ages of 70 and 74. Those aged between 62 and 69 will have to wait until October 27. In order to prevent clinics from getting too crowded with flu shot recipients, different age groups are designated with different vaccination periods. People are also advised to make reservations with clinics in advance. Health officials also plan to introduce test kits that can simultaneously diagnose COVID-19 and influenza.

GOV'T TO PROVIDE FREE FLU SHOTS

입력 2020.09.08 (15:10) 수정 2020.09.08 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Starting today, some South Koreans will be able to receive free flu shots. Coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic, the upcoming flu season is expected to easily overrun local hospitals, placing a heavy burden on the nation's medical system. This is why the government has significantly increased the number of people eligible for free flu shots.



[Pkg]



​Covid-19 and flu share similar symptoms, such as fever, coughs and sore throat. Therefore, it is nearly impossible to distinguish between the two illnesses, only based on the symptoms.



[Soundbite] PROF. LEE JAE-GAP(HALLYM UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER) : "Amid this coronavirus pandemic, an influenza epidemic will burden the nation's medical system, as there will be serious flu patients in addition to critical COVID-19 patients."



This is why the government decided to administer free flu shots to five million more people this year. As a result, 19 million people, or 37 percent of the nation's population, are eligible for free flu shots. Starting today, flu shots are given to children between the ages of six months and nine years, who have to receive two rounds of vaccinations. Children who have already gotten the first shot will be able to receive the other from September 22.



[Soundbite] JUNG EUN-KYEONG(DIRECTOR, KOREA CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION) : "Two rounds of vaccines must be given to children who are getting flu shots for the first time. Therefore, the age group is the first to receive the vaccination."



Vaccinations will begin on October 13 for those aged 75 years or above and on October 20 for those between the ages of 70 and 74. Those aged between 62 and 69 will have to wait until October 27. In order to prevent clinics from getting too crowded with flu shot recipients, different age groups are designated with different vaccination periods. People are also advised to make reservations with clinics in advance. Health officials also plan to introduce test kits that can simultaneously diagnose COVID-19 and influenza.