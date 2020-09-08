KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료되었습니다.
[Anchor Lead]
Police have booked some 60 drivers of sports cars who staged an illegal race on suburban roads in Daejeon and Chungcheongnam-do Province late at night. Some of them told police they wanted to re-enact a car race from the movie "The Fast and the Furious."
[Pkg]
A sports car twists and turns late at night, making a roaring sound. It's the so-called "drifting" technique, where the driver intentionally oversteers. An illegal race ensues. This kind of reckless driving is not only illegal but is a serious safety risk. Once a man standing between the cars gives the signal, the vehicles start racing with their engines roaring loudly. After the race, the cars return to the starting point. About a dozen cars keep racing illegally. The drivers are members of a sports car club based in Daejeon. Tunnels on suburban roads were also used as part of the track. Dozens of high-end sports cars from across the nation flocked to this area known as one of the best spots for illegal racing. Upon receiving residents' complaints, undercover police officers videotaped the races and eventually apprehended the drivers. One of the cars racing in a tunnel was found to be traveling at 282km an hour.
[Soundbite] CHO TAE-HYUNG(DAEJEON METROPOLITAN POLICE AGENCY) : "They said they wanted to test their cars' performance. Some said they wanted to experience freedom for ten seconds like in the movie "The Fast and the Furious" by speeding."
Police have booked 62 drivers for traffic violations and reckless driving.
- POLICE BOOK DRIVERS OF AN ILLEGAL RACE
- 입력 2020.09.08 (15:14)
- 수정 2020.09.08 (16:45)
