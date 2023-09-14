동영상 고정 취소 Loading the player...

N. KOREA-RUSSIA SUMMIT



After over four years, North Korea and Russia have reconvened their summit at Russia's advanced space facility. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un firmly expressed his support for Russia's war with Ukraine. We have the details.



Russian President Vladimir Putin, who arrived at the site 30 minutes earlier, greets North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



Kim Jong-un (N. Korean Leader): Thank you for inviting us and welcoming us despite your busy schedule.



Vladimir Putin (Russian President): Glad to meet you.



After a 40-second handshake, the two leaders first headed to the latest rocket testing facility. The North Korean leader especially showed interest in the rockets and asked related questions.



Kim Jong-un (N. Korean Leader): How much thrust does the largest rocket have that can be launched from this pad?



Then they visited the Soyuz-2 launch facility before sitting down for a summit. Kim defined Russia's war in Ukraine as a feat of justice.



Kim Jong-un (N. Korean Leader): Russia is engaged in a feat of justice to defend its sovereign rights and security interests against the forces of hegemony.



He added that he fully supports Russia.



Kim Jong-un (N. Korean Leader): I take this opportunity to assert that I stand with Russia on the front line of anti-imperialism and autonomy.



Kim also said that North Korea's relations with Russia is the top priority of the North's foreign affairs policy. Putin implied that Russia would return North Korea's support with economic and security measures.



Vladimir Putin (Russian President): I plan to discuss cooperation in economy and other sectors, including the situation on the Korean Peninsula in this summit.



It appears that the summit took place at Russia's high-tech space port to satisfy North Korea's aspiration for upgraded satellite and rocket technologies.



N. KOREA FIRES MISSILES



Chairman Kim Jong-un highlighted the 'strategic importance' of his visit to Russia. Concurrently, North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the East Sea just before the summit.



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un crossed the border more than one day after leaving Pyongyang. He was welcomed in the border-city of Khasan by the honor guards of the Russian army, navy and air force, and a military band. The Russian minister of natural resources and environment and the governor of the Maritime Province personally greeted the North Korean leader. In a meeting with the Russian delegation, Kim said he was glad to be visiting Russia after four years and stressed it's his first overseas trip since the COVID-19 pandemic. This shows how significant this trip is to him.



(N. Korean Central Television): Our leader said his first overseas visit since the global public health crisis to Russia is a clear expression of the strategic importance of N. Korea-Russia relations to our party and government.



About an hour before Kim arrived at the venue of his summit with Russian president Vladimir Putin after another train ride northward North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles from Sunan in Pyongyang. The missiles flew around 650km each before landing into the East Sea. Japan's Ministry of Defense says one of the projectiles flew on an irregular trajectory. It's the first time the regime fired missiles while Kim was away.



Hong Min (Korea Institute for Nat’l Unification): N. Korea apparently fired the missiles while its leader was away because it had warned of additional sanctions against the two countries.



Strongly condemning the latest missile launch, the South Korean, U.S. and Japanese chief envoys to the North Korea nuclear talks called on the international community to show a stern response to Pyongyang's provocations.



US WARNS AGAINST ARMS DEAL



Following the summit between Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin, the White House warned that North Korea will face repercussions from the U.S. and international community if it provides Russia with weapons. NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby urged Pyongyang to keep its promise not to support Moscow for its war efforts in Ukraine. He stressed that there will be corresponding responses if the two countries go ahead with arms deals.



iPHONE 15 MARKET IMPACT



Amidst concerns that Apple's new iPhone might not match past successes due to the China factor, Korean suppliers, key to the iPhone's components, are also quite concerned. The financial fallout is expected to differ among these companies.



Apple released the new iPhone 15 series. The latest iPhone models feature the USB-C charging ports for the first time and lightweight titanium for the higher-end models. Its camera performance was also upgraded to include the optical zoom lens that can zoom-in up to five times.



Tim Cook (Apple CEO)



But the price point largely remain the same compared to previous models, except for the most high-end editions. Worldwide economic slowdown and the China factor appear to have caused the price freeze. Uncertainties grew as the Chinese market, which accounts for 20% of Apple sales, has been sluggish and the Chinese government's recent decision to ban the use of iPhones among its public employees. Given the components that go into the iPhones, such uncertainties do not bode well for Korean companies. Local companies supply Apple with key parts such as displays, mobile semiconductors, batteries, and camera modules.



(Apple parts supplier (VOICE MODIFIED)): It's not good for parts manufacturers. We are highly dependent on Apple and bound to suffer losses in sales when Apple's performance falls.



However, some companies regard the situation differently. When iPhone sales fall, it is natural that their transactions with Apple are negatively impacted. But they can expect to see some upsides if Chinese smartphones benefit from the recent developments. Especially the local suppliers that provide Chinese smartphone makers with image sensors or mobile chipsets will experience limited impact from the decline in iPhone sales.



NEWS BRIEF



In a parliamentary confirmation hearing on Wednesday, the president's pick for industry and energy minister said the previous administration's nuclear phase-out policy is a major reason for the Korea Electric Power Corporation's huge deficit. Bang Moon-kyu said he will have a comprehensive review on whether or not to raise electricity prices in the fourth quarter of this year. When asked about the state power company's deficit, the nominee cited fluctuating oil prices and the nuclear exit policy as fundamental reasons.

The defense ministry says a large-scale military parade will be held in central Seoul later this month to celebrate the nation's Armed Forces Day. Beginning from 4 p.m. on September 26, thousands of troops will parade from Sungnyemun Gate to Gwanghwamun Plaza. The nation's new high-power missiles will also be made public for the first time in the event. Combat troops from the Eighth U.S. Army will also take part in the parade, as the two nations mark the 70th anniversary of their alliance this year. Earlier in the day, an Armed Forces Day ceremony will be held at Seoul Airport.



CRYPTO PYRAMID FRAUD



In South Korea, the virtual asset market sees daily trades of about three trillion won. Amid regulatory gaps, a massive fraud involving 1.8 million victims and losses of four trillion won has surfaced. The company touted it as a promising virtual asset, but investors liken its model to a pyramid scheme.



An investment briefing promoting a virtual asset. The company encourages investments in a token, claiming it can be used on its OTT media service platform.



((VOICE MODIFIED)): We guarantee quick, safe, large returns. Anyone can earn KRW 10 mn in three months.



The company held these investment briefings around the nation, saying that the token's prices would continue to climb. It guaranteed a monthly interest of up to 20 percent on investments. It also promised to pay additional rewards to those bringing in other investors.



Hong (Investor): The company preferred those recruiting other investors, rather than those investing large sums.



However, after a brief rise, the token's price plunged last May for no reason. It once traded at six U.S. dollars or 7,000 won per token. Its current value is less than ten won. It has been identified that about 1.8 million people invested roughly four trillion won in the company. Investors suspect that the company attracted investments in a pyramid scheme to boost the token's value and then some of its officials sold off tokens to pocket the profit.



Lee (Investor): Company employees or chiefs sold the tokens to realize the profit when its price was rising.



After the token nosedived, investors could no longer keep contact with the company. A person who had played a leading role in attracting investors also denied ties with the company.



A ((VOICE MODIFIED)): I am just one of the investors. I don't belong to the foundation.



Most of the investors are suffering from financial hardships.



Lee (Investor): I invested all of my savings. I cannot tell anyone and I am alone in agony.



With a police probe under way, the case was reported to the Financial Supervisory Service. However, little progress has been made.



TAX DELINQUENT SEIZED ITEMS



When local taxes are unpaid, local authorities can seize high-value items from delinquents. Yesterday, a significant event saw these seized luxuries auctioned off by local governments.



A public auction event featuring items seized from local tax delinquents. It was co-organized by the governments of Gyeonggi-do and Jeollabuk-do provinces, Gyeongsan City of Gyeongsangbuk-do Province and the Jeju Special Self-governing Province. The confiscated items were eventually put up for auction because their former owners refused to pay local taxes. A diamond ring with a starting bid of 5 million won and an oil painting with a starting bid of 4.8 million won stands out. A woman's handbag appraised to cost at least 1.7 million won, a bicycle valued at 2.5 million won, a gold bar worth more than 3 million won, and even first-birthday baby rings all these items were once prized possessions.



Lee Hee-yeon (Goyang resident): It reminds me of the importance of paying my taxes on time. It's sad to see baby rings among the auctioned items.



The combined minimum bid of the confiscated items of some 160 delinquents stands at 5.7 billion won. The median sum of their overdue local taxes reaches 69 million won. They refused to pay up even after multiple demand notices. Their real estate properties were seized first before their residences were raided.



Kim Hyun-min (Goyang City Gov't): Unfortunately sometimes we have to raid tax delinquents' homes with their children watching.



The government of Gyeonggi-do Province, which was the first in the nation to organize an event of this kind in 2015, is currently the only metropolitan government to hold public auction events like such on an annual basis.



Chung Ku-won (Gyeonggi-do Prov. Gov't): The goal of this public sale is not only to collect delinquent taxes but also to encourage the public to pay their taxes diligently.



The annual amount of delinquent local taxes in Gyeonggi-do Province reaches 500 billion won.



DUNG BEETLE RETURNS



The dung beetle, once believed extinct in Korea, has made a comeback after 54 years. Despite past rewards for its restoration, it took extensive ecological research and breeding to reintroduce them to coastal sand dunes.



An insect burrows its head into thick mud and scrambles its six legs. This round bug the size of a finger joint sporting a black matte carapace is dung beetle, a grade 2 endangered species.



Kim Young-jung (Nat'l Institute of Ecology): (Are they feeding?) Yes, they're digging into dung and feeding on it from the inside.



Its last collection was recorded in 1969. The insect was presumed to have gone extinct in Korea this April. Their disappearance was caused by the changes in the way cattle are raised.



Kim Young-jung (Nat'l Institute of Ecology): As cattle were raised in cattle sheds, the dung beetle's habitat gradually disappeared. Pesticides also could have affected them.



The government had put up financial rewards for restoration amounting to over ten million won but the search failed. Korea imported about 1,000 Mongolian dung beetles, genetically similar to the indigenous ones, from 2019 to conduct ecological and breeding studies. Some of the dung beetles were released to the wild. It took 54 years for the endangered insect to reappear in Korea. Dubbed nature's cleaners, the dung beetle processes cattle dung that emits methane and pollutes rivers and underground water. The insect also helps enrich the soil. The National Institute of Ecology plans to monitor the dung beetle's habitat environment so the insect can multiply easily in nature and build a foundation for its coexistence with human beings.



