4-DAY RAIL STRIKE



[Anchor Lead]

The Korean Railway Workers' Union launched a four-day general strike on Thursday calling for better working conditions such as full implementation of a four-team, two-shift system and an expansion of the KTX high-speed train service to also include Suseo Station in southern Seoul. Accordingly, over 11-hundred train operations have been canceled through Sunday. KTX is running at 76% capacity compared to normal times, subway trains in the capital region at 83% and cargo trains at 26% the normal level. The government and Korea Railroad will inject some 49-hundred substitute workers during the walkout and if congestion worsens, will also increase bus operations.



IN-APP PAYMENT DISCREPANCY



[Anchor Lead]

Controversy continues over payment commission fees from tech giants like Google and Apple. Recent findings show consumers could pay up to 70% more for the same product, depending on the platform, as the government remains indecisive.



[Pkg]

A subscriber pays a fixed fee every month to access this emoji service. More than ten million people have subscribed to the service over the past two years since its release. We tried it out for ourselves. First, we downloaded the Kakao Talk app from Apple, Google, and the One Store. When the app was downloaded from Apple, the service cost 6,900 won, while the apps from Google and One Store each cost 5,700 and 3,900 won respectively. The Apple app was up to 77% more expensive. This is because some subscription service or contents are automatically linked to a settlement network supporting the app. Google and Apple have higher rates than the local app market One Store. This rate differences are reflected in the final price. This office worker in his forties had a similar experience. He bought e-currencies worth 10,000 won in an online bookstore app downloaded from Google, but he ended up actually paying 11,000 won. He paid 10% more than when he bought the book directly from the online bookstore.



[Soundbite]

(Victim of in-app payment (VOICE MODIFIED)): (Why do they sell 10,000 won product for 11,000 won?) I heard it was Google's policy. They said they can't control the price.



The same problem was found in about forty products sold through popular apps. But many consumers were still unaware of the price differences.



[Soundbite]

Jeong Hye-wun (Korea Consumer Agency): 43.6% of the respondents didn't know that an identical product was priced differently depending on the app market.



The controversy surrounding Google and Apple's payment fees has been going on for several years now. The Korea Communications Commission which started looking into this matter in July 2022 hasn't been able to wrap up its investigation for over a year. For now, the only solution is for each consumer to search for the lowest price manually.



NEWSTAPA, JTBC RAIDED



[Anchor Lead]

Prosecutors have raided media outlet JTBC and Newstapa over alleged false reports suggesting President Yoon Suk Yeol, during his prosecutor days, interfered in the Daejang-dong land development case. They're now investigating what the medias claimed regarding key figures in the land development scandal.



[Pkg]

Prosecutors raided two local media outlets, JTBC and Newstapa, one week after setting up a special investigation team.



[Soundbite]

We condemn Yoon administration for violating free press. We condemn it!



At Newstapa, reporters, holding placards, resisted the move and the raid could proceed after more than two hours of confrontation.



[Soundbite]

Is the raid based on confirmed circumstantial evidence?



A search of JTBC was carried out with no major incident. The journalist who reported an alleged false interview, the subject of the ongoing investigation, was a former JTBC staff who later moved to Newstapa. The alleged fake news reports prosecutors are looking into include a recorded conversation between Kim Man-bae and Shin Hak-lim which Newstapa released 3 days before last year's presidential election. Another report came from JTBC two weeks prior to that claiming President Yoon Suk Yeol, when he was a prosecutor, tried to go easy on an investigation into Jo Woo-hyung, a broker who funded the Daejang-dong project. Both reports raised suspicion that Yoon, a senior prosecutor at the time, tried to derail the 2011 probe to cover up an illegal loan scheme involving Busan Savings Bank. Prosecutors believe the reports were attempts to disseminate fake news about Yoon, then a presidential candidate, in a bid to influence the election. They have applied the charge of defamation under the Information and Communications Network Act, which is often the case when an intent of slander is suspected. One prosecution official told reporters that circumstantial evidence has been confirmed pointing to a malicious intent behind the false media reports released just before a presidential election. The official got into a heated discussion with some reporters who questioned how prosecutors can know for sure media companies harbored slanderous intent.



[Soundbite]

Bong Ji-wook (Newstapa reporter (Sept. 13, CBS Radio)): Jo is mostly lying about stories that are disadvantageous to himself. Reporters can make their own judgments on that.



On whether the investigation could expand to senior level media officials who had the authority to edit news stories and other outlets that also cited the alleged false reports, the prosecution said they will verify all speculations that have been raised.



PUTIN INVITED TO N. KOREA



[Anchor Lead]

Following the North Korea-Russia summit, Kim Jong-un has invited President Putin to Pyongyang, an invitation which the Kremlin confirms Putin has gratefully accepted.



[Pkg]

Before leaving the space station in Russia, Kim Jong-un asked President Putin to visit North Korea. Kim is said to have politely invited Putin to visit his country at the most convenient time for the Russian leader. The North Korean media says the Russian president gladly accepted Kim's offer.



[Soundbite]

(N. Korean Central Television): President Putin willingly accepted the invitation and pledged to continue friendly ties between North Korea and Russia.



The Kremlin also said that Putin has gratefully accepted the North Korean leader's invitation to visit Pyongyang. Details of the visit will likely be discussed at the North Korea-Russia foreign ministerial meeting slated for next month. Putin was the first Russian head of state to visit Pyongyang in 2000. The leaders of the two countries announced a joint declaration promising to contact each other immediately if a dangerous situation had occurred.



[Soundbite]

Cho Han-bum (Korea Inst. for Nat'l Unification): Putin probably believes he has demonstrated a trust-based relationship this time. If he visits North Korea, bilateral relationship will become even stronger.



The U.S. says it's watching the developments between North Korea and Russia, but has warned that they will have to pay a price if they proceed with an arms deal.



[Soundbite]

John Kirby (U.S. NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications)



The UN secretary general also expressed strong concerns over bilateral military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow, and urged them to abide by the UNSC resolutions.



YOON TO DELIVER UN SPEECH



[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk Yeol will attend the UN General Assembly in New York next week, meeting with over 30 world leaders to bolster support for the Busan Expo. In his address, he's expected to address the North Korea-Russia military ties.



[Pkg]

President Yoon Suk Yeol is visiting New York from Sept. 18th to the 22nd to attend the U.N. General Assembly for the second consecutive year. One of the goals of the upcoming visit is to secure support for Busan's bid to host the World Expo 2030. Yoon will hold bilateral meetings with the heads of more than 30 states to ask for their support for the Expo bid.



[Soundbite]

Kim Tae-hyo (Principal Deputy Nat'l Security Adviser): The president will take this opportunity at the UN General Assembly high-level meeting to promote Busan's Expo bid.



The president will also deliver a keynote speech at the UN General Assembly on Sept. 20 local time. He will outline Korea's plans to contribute to eliminating the global divide as well as the nation's plans as a nonpermanent member of the UNSC when its two-year term begins in 2024. Sources say Yoon will also deliver a message regarding the military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.



[Soundbite]

Kim Tae-hyo (Principal Deputy Nat'l Security Adviser): The president is determined to display his global leadership on security issues that require international solidarity.



The top office says it's analyzing in-depth the developments between Pyongyang and Moscow. It added the North Korea-Russia summit is a violation of the UNSC resolution, and Seoul will devise measures jointly with Washington and Tokyo while taking a wider response along with the international community. The presidential office says even if Pyongyang and Moscow reach an arms deal, Seoul's stance of not providing deadly weapons to Ukraine will remain unchanged. Regarding the Pyongyang-Moscow summit, the top office says it's maintaining communication with China and Russia, and managing the situation behind the scenes.



SALE OF FIGHTER JETS



[Anchor Lead]

The U.S. Defense Department has tentatively approved the sale of F-35 fighter jets and related equipment to South Korea, as requested by Seoul and valued at around 6.7 trillion won. The sale includes up to 25 jets as well as engines, electronic warfare equipment and munitions and technical support. The U.S. said the proposed sale will help boost security conditions for a key ally in the Indo-Pacific region to deter aggression and ensure interoperability with U.S. forces.



EXPANDING TELEMEDICINE ACCESS



[Anchor Lead]

The 'non-contact medical consultations' pilot is set to expand, permitting first-time remote consultations during evenings and holidays. However, medication delivery is still expected to be off the table.



[Pkg]

The number of non-contact health care service users during the COVID-19 pandemic surpassed 200-thousand a month on average. It began declining in June when telemedicine was switched to a pilot project, and decreased sharply this month after the three-month grace period ended.



[Soundbite]

Chang Ji-ho (Korea Telemedicine Industry Council): The average daily number of appointments made from Sept. 1 to 10 was 246, and 62 diagnoses were completed. That's more than 95% less than before the pilot project.



The scope of telemedicine has been downsized significantly, with only some returning patients allowed to use it. With critics saying it's tantamount to prohibiting telemedicine altogether, the government is considering expanding eligibility for new patients. It's considering permitting new patients to receive contactless health care services during evening hours and on holidays when most of the clinics are closed, just like during the pandemic.



[Soundbite]

Cha Jeon-kyung (Ministry of Health and Welfare): The problem is that non-contact health care is not available during holidays and evening hours. It could undermine the purpose of the system.



Authorities are also considering expanding eligibility for new patients in more areas with poor access to health care nationwide, not just in remote regions, and increasing the time limit for returning patients. However, drug delivery will be unfeasible unless the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act is amended. The medical circles are opposed to expanding new-patient eligibility, but consumer groups say it needs to be expanded. The Ministry of Health and Welfare plans to devise measures based on various opinions during the pilot project period.



RECKLESS MOTORCYCLISTS



[Anchor Lead]

Police in Gyeongsangnam-do Province have booked without detention 13 people including a high school student on charges of violating the Road Traffic Act. Back in February, at around 2 a.m., the group riding on five motorbikes engaged in reckless driving in downtown Jinju city, running through traffic lights. They are also accused of shooting firecrackers at a police vehicle and fleeing the scene.



INADEQUATE STALKING MEASURE



[Anchor Lead]

A year after a female station worker was stalked and killed at Sindang subway station, stronger anti-stalking laws and protective measures were introduced. Yet, stalking crimes persist, with a similar incident recently in Incheon. We explore why these measures aren't working and if any vital protections are missing.



[Pkg]

Lee Eun-chong was killed when a stalker stabbed her with a knife in Incheon in July. Lee's cousin visited Sindang Station where a similar attack took place.



[Soundbite]

(Lee's cousin (VOICE MODIFIED)): We can't set up a memorial site even if we wanted to. It feels like I'm seeing my cousin.



Lee's case is exactly like the incident at Sindang Station. A former co-worker committed the crime to retaliate against the victim's legal action and the victim was killed after police protection period ended.



[Soundbite]

(Lee's cousin (VOICE MODIFIED)): The police said the smart watch should be returned if their spheres of activity didn't overlap. The incident occurred on the day it was turned in.



Numerous measures against stalking followed the Sindang Station tragedy, but they were not enough to stop similar crimes from occurring. That's because while the number of watches distributed rose greatly, that of officers monitoring the watches barely increased, making it impossible to respond promptly.



[Soundbite]

Min Go-eun (Lawyer for bereaved family of Sindang station): Victim protection measures have been toughened, but I wonder if enough budget for manpower was allocated.



Restraining order is available, but violators can be punished only after an incident occurs. So, it's not an effective prevention measure against someone who is determined to wield a weapon.



[Soundbite]

Jeon Yun-jeong (Nat'l Assembly Research Service): Protective measures should be received from the court, which does not happen immediately.



It is imperative to create an environment where existing systems can operate effectively. Families of the Sindang Station stabbing attack victims and of the late Lee Eun-chong demand harsh punishment for the perpetrators. Probation and dismissal of indictment took up the majority of the stalking penalties handed down the court this year with 33% and 32%, respectively, followed by fines at 27%.



