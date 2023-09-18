동영상 고정 취소 Loading the player...

Loading the player...

GAYA TOMBS GAIN WORLD HERITAGE



[Anchor Lead]

The Gaya Tumuli, ancient tombs representing the lost Gaya civilization, has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list, recognized for illustrating the diversity of ancient East Asian civilizations.



[Pkg]

The Gaya Tumuli, which consists of seven ancient tomb clusters, was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage. The UNESCO World Heritage Committee decided to inscribe the ancient Gaya confederacy's tombs as a UNESCO World Heritage Site at the meeting held over the weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Gaya Tumuli consists of seven ancient tomb clusters built between the first and mid-sixth centuries in the southeastern and southwestern parts of the country. The seven clusters are the Jisan-dong cluster in Goryeong, Daeseong-dong cluster in Gimhae, Songhak-dong cluster in Goseong, Yugok-ri and Durak-ri clusters in Namwon, Jeollabuk-do Province. The Committee said the Gaya Tumuli is a rare political structure that maintained autonomy and a horizontal relationship with neighboring countries. The tombs are also important evidence that shows the diversity of ancient civilizations in East Asia, possessing outstanding universal value. Gaya was the collective name of a confederacy of small nations that flourished around the Nakdonggang River from the first to the mid-sixth century. Unlike the kingdoms of Goguryeo, Baekje, or Silla that existed around the same time, however, there are not many references to Gaya in ancient documents. This is why the Gaya Tumuli is regarded as an important relic that can help restore the long-lost Gaya civilization. While deciding to inscribe the tomb clusters, the World Heritage Committee urged Korea to preserve the site stably by securing privately owned land in the tomb clusters and organize a combined management system for the seven locations. The UNESCO World Heritage list now includes sixteen sites in Korea, 14 cultural sites beginning with Seokguram Grotto and Bulguksa Temple, Tripitaka Koreana in Haeinsa Temple, and Jongmyo in 1995 and two natural sites.



"MILITARY COOPERATION ILLEGAL"



[Anchor Lead]

Amid concerns over North Korea-Russia ties, following Kim Jong-un's visit to Russia, President Yoon Suk Yeol has declared North Korea-Russia military cooperation a breach of UN Security Council resolutions. Before the U.N. General Assembly, Yoon emphasized global unity against such actions and warned of a strong South Korea-U.S. response if North Korea uses nuclear weapons.



[Pkg]

In his interview with the AP ahead of the U.N. General Assembly, President Yoon Suk Yeol said the military cooperation between North Korea and Russia is illegal and unjust. He said it's in violation of UNSC resolutions and various international sanctions, and stressed the international community would unite to respond. Concerns are rising that following the latest summit between the North Korean and Russian leaders, Pyongyang may receive satellite and nuclear submarine technologies. Yoon reaffirmed that if the North launches a nuclear attack, Seoul and Washington will take an overwhelming response to end the Kim Jong-un regime. He stressed that the Seoul-Washington extended deterrence is evolving into an integrated system where everything is discussed and performed together. He added that the trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan is aimed at countering North Korea's threats and establishing peace in the Indo-Pacific region. Yoon stressed the alliance is not aimed at excluding China or any other specific countries. Referring to his meeting with China's Premier Li Qiang, Yoon left the door open for the Chinese president's visit to South Korea and a Korea-Japan-China trilateral summit. Yoon left for the U.N. General Assembly on Monday morning. Similar to last year, the war in Ukraine will likely top this year's assembly. Yoon will deliver a keynote speech on September 20 local time and likely deliver a message about the military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow. He will also likely stress the role in security issues that require international solidarity.



[Soundbite]

Kim Tae-hyo (Principal Deputy Nat'l Security Adviser (Sept. 14)): As a non-permanent UNSC member, the president is determined to display his global leadership on security issues that require global solidarity.



Yoon is also expected to promote Busan's bid to host the World Expo. He will meet with the heads of more than 30 countries to ask for their support for Busan's bid ahead of a vote slated for November. He will return to Korea on Sept. 23.



KIM JONG-UN'S RUSSIA TRIP ENDS



[Anchor Lead]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has wrapped up his six-day visit to Russia, heightening anticipation about deepening military ties between the two nations. Later this year, a significant Russian delegation focused on trade and agriculture is slated to visit Pyongyang.



[Pkg]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un wrapped up his trip to Russia in Vladivostok and left for his home country on Sunday afternoon. Kim watched a ballet performance, met with North Korean students studying in Russia, and toured an animal feed manufacturing company. He also made sure to observe military equipment. Kim was presented with various drones produced in the Maritime Province and a bullet-proof vest.



[Soundbite]

Oleg Kozhemyako (Governor of Russia's Maritime Province): We will deliver these products to you. We are ready to supply them.



The results of the Pyongyang-Moscow summit held at the Vostochny Cosmodrome on Sept. 13 have not been announced yet, and no agreements were signed. However, Kim's visit to military equipment facilities as well as other signs of military cooperation between North Korea and Russia have sent a warning to the West. It will likely lead to actual exchanges between the two countries. The meeting of the North Korea-Russia intergovernmental commission is to be held in November in Pyongyang, and a large Russian delegation consisting of tourism, trade and agricultural officials is to visit North Korea. President Vladimir Putin is highly likely to visit Pyongyang this fall at the invitation of Kim Jong-un. Pyongyang says its leader's latest visit to Russia marked a fresh heyday in bilateral friendship. Moscow called Pyongyang its closest neighbor. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the sanctions against North Korea were imposed not by Russia but by the UN Security Council and that Moscow will further develop its ties with Pyongyang regardless of pressure from the West. On Monday, top diplomats of China and Russia are set to meet in Moscow to discuss the outcome of the North Korea-Russia summit. Russia's foreign ministry said the diplomats will discuss the war in Ukraine, meaning the close ties among North Korea, China and Russia could impact the situation in Ukraine as well.



DP CHAIR MOVED TO HOSPITAL



[Anchor Lead]

Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung was taken to a hospital on Monday due to deteriorating health, with his hunger strike entering the 19th day. The main opposition party said Lee was moved in an ambulance to a Yeouido hospital near the National Assembly. Meanwhile, prosecutors requested an arrest warrant for Lee over his alleged involvement in an underwear company's illegal money transfers to North Korea.



UNUSABLE BIKE PARKING



[Anchor Lead]

In a push to boost bicycle use, the government introduced mechanical bike parking systems at subway stations in 2009. However, over half are now abandoned due to low usage and hefty annual maintenance costs, leading to disputes over management responsibilities. We look into how these parking systems have become more of an issue than a solution.



[Pkg]

A mechanical bicycle parking tower in front of Yeongdeungpo Station in Seoul. In 2010, it was built with some 700 million won jointly paid by the local district office and the Korea Railroad Corporation. But its operation has been suspended.



[Soundbite]

(User (VOICE MODIFIED)): It was not working often. There was the message under repair three times a month.



Mechanical bike parking systems near subway stations were established in 2009 as part of the transport ministry's policy to promote the use of bicycles. Mechanical bike parking systems were installed in seven major cities, including Seoul, Daegu, Daejeon and Gwangju. Currently, only one remains in operation. They were rarely used and broke down frequently as time went on. The annual maintenance cost of over ten million won has become burdensome. The Yeongdeungpo-gu District Office and KORAIL are shifting responsibility to each other for the operation of the bike parking system. In response to KBS' questions, the office answered that KORAIL is the one in charge, adding that the office has only half the responsibility of operation and maintenance. KORAIL said that the district office is the main operator. Amid this situation, Seoul Metro established mechanical bike parking systems near six other subway stations in 2019. Two of them are now suspended after disputes over maintenance and repair.



[Soundbite]

(Seoul Metro official (VOICE MODIFIED)): We want to take over technical materials and operate them normally. But the manufacturer is rejecting it.



Abandoned bike parking stations are becoming an eyesore.



[Soundbite]

Shim Moo-han (Seoul resident): It looks like an unpleasant facility. It would be better to remove it completely.



The annual usage rate for the four systems that are in operation stands at a mere one percent.



FATAL MUSHROOM PICKING



[Anchor Lead]

As the fall mushroom-picking season begins, a rising number of hikers are facing severe accidents in the mountains. Over 40 incidents were reported last year alone. Extreme caution is advised against risky mushroom collection.



[Pkg]

Emergency rescuers attach a rope to a stretcher in the mountain. A fire helicopter then brings up the stretcher carrying a patient. On September 11th, a man in his sixties collapsed on his way down from a mountain in Yeongdong-gun County in Chungcheongbuk-do Province after picking mushrooms. He was transported to a hospital but was soon pronounced dead.



[Soundbite]

Kang Gu-cheol (Emergency responder): When we arrived at the site, he was unconscious and not breathing.



Another 60-something individual who went mushroom-picking in Pyeongchang-gun County, Gangwon-do Province was found dead in a creek two days after he was reported missing. As wild mushroom season begins, a growing number of people are getting into accidents while picking mushrooms in mountains. Last year alone, 42 people died or got hurt while picking mushrooms. For the past three years, an annual average of 44 casualties related to mushroom-picking were reported. Because wild mushrooms usually grow in steep, rough terrains away from the hiking trails, the mushroom-picking activity could lead to falls, injuries, and disappearances.



[Soundbite]

Shim Yeong-bo (Cheongju Seobu Fire Station): Many people die in remote places where we can't find them. They go missing because they get greedy and go to out-of-the-way places.



Fire authorities ask hikers to get familiar with the topographical features of a mountain and to work in groups when venturing up the mountain, and always keep the GPS signal of their mobile phones turned on for prompt rescue in case they get in trouble.



NEWS BRIEF



[Anchor Lead]

The health ministry's data shows that the number of single-member households surged from 2.25 million in 2000. In 2021, the number of one-person households stood at 7.17 million, accounting for a third of the total households. The nation's total fertility rate nearly halved from 1.71 in 1991 to 0.81 in 2021.

A Korea Consumer Agency survey shows that costs of dining out have jumped. In Seoul, the average price of jjajangmyon noodles rose nearly eleven percent on year to 7,000 won last month. Prices of kalguksoo and samgyetang also rose to 9,000 won and 17,000 won, respectively.



1,000-WON BREAKFAST AT RISK



[Anchor Lead]

Universities are striving to provide students with breakfast for just a mere 1,000 won through the '1,000-won Breakfast' program. However, with the rise in food prices and growing labor costs, maintaining this initiative is becoming increasingly challenging for educational institutions.



[Pkg]

A college cafeteria in Changwon, Gyeongsangnam-do Province. Several students wait in line from early in the morning. These people are here for a breakfast that costs only one thousand won.



[Soundbite]

Kim Sang-gyun, Park Hwan (Students): (I'm very satisfied.) It's hard to eat properly while living in the dorm.



[Soundbite]

Ahn Ji-yun (Student): School meals cost more than 5,000 won, but this is only 1,000 won.



The '1,000-won breakfast' program started in colleges in 2017. When a student pays 1,000 won, the government matches that amount in subsidies and the rest is paid by the school. 2.34 million people in 145 universities around the country benefit from this program. However, it has become harder to provide a meal that costs only 4,000 won due to spiking food prices and labor costs. The government subsidy is fixed at 1,000 won per student, so the university stands to see a mounting deficit as the program continues.



[Soundbite]

Kang Yeon-jeong (Changwon Nat'l Univ. official): It's hard to run this program with a 1,000-won subsidy. It would be easier if the gov't or local gov't bodies subsidized 2,000 won.



To make matters worse, the government subsidy expires at the end of November. Three more weeks are left in the academic calendar, so the university has to assume the cost for the remaining weeks. Some colleges are thinking about terminating the program or replacing the meals with snacks.



[Soundbite]

(Agriculture ministry official (VOICE MODIFIED)): The program must end at the end of the fiscal year. It could not be helped.



The government plans to increase the number of subsidized students by 70% to 3.97 million, but the amount of subsidy per student will remain at 1,000 won.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!