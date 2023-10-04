동영상 고정 취소 Loading the player...

TRIALS OF DP CHAIR TO BEGIN



With the court rejecting the arrest warrant for Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung, the trial regarding the 'Daejang-dong preferential treatment' allegations commences this week. Meanwhile, prosecutors are mulling their approach to the Baekhyeon-dong and Ssangbangwool Group's North Korea remittance cases.



Back in March, Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung was handed over to trial for alleged irregularities in the Daejang-dong and Wirye development projects and Seongnam FC donations. The very first trial into Lee's alleged irregularities will take place on Friday. It was initially scheduled for mid-September, but was postponed to Friday due to Lee's hunger strike. Lee will stand trial about once every two weeks for allegedly violating election laws by saying during the last presidential election that he did not personally know late Seongnam Urban Development Corporation official Kim Moon-ki. Lee may have to appear in court almost every week when the trial into the Daejang-dong case begins, as the court had announced it would be held twice a week. Moreover, Lee's legal troubles could intensify if prosecutors hand over to trial the allegations of favoritism in the Baekhyeon-dong development project, for which an arrest warrant request was rejected, as well as alleged illegal remittance to North Korea by Ssangbangwool Group and subornation of perjury. Prosecutors have yet to figure out what to do with the Baekhyeon-dong case and the allegation of illegal remittance to North Korea. The possibility of requesting another arrest warrant cannot be ruled out. It is likely Lee will be indicted without arrest given the parliamentary session and the political climate. In this case, there is no need to hand over all three cases to trial. The prosecutors are said to be considering filing indictments for each case separately after further investigations.



Han Dong-hoon (Justice Minister (Sept. 27)): A decision on arrest warrant is just a part of criminal investigation. We’ll conduct the remaining probe as planned.



The court's differing rulings on each case during the warrant review also add to the possibility of separate indictments. The perjury charge, which had been judged to have been mostly clarified, may be handed over to trial first.



22 CHINESE SWAM TO ENTER KOREA



In a surprising breach, 22 Chinese nationals have been apprehended while attempting illegal entry into South Korea via Daecheon-hang in Boryeong. It's believed they traveled by boat from China to the waters of the West Sea and swam ashore.



Early morning hours. Tuesday. Soldiers and police officers conduct a search, shining lights at every nook and cranny. A while later, they apprehend a man. 22 Chinese nationals attempted to illegally enter South Korea at Daecheon-hang Port at around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday. The Coast Guard was tipped off by the military about an unidentified boat approaching waters near Boryeong, and they managed to catch 21 Chinese who were hiding in a parking lot and warehouse near the port. The one other person who fled all the way to Ansan in a taxi was also apprehended at the home of an acquaintance 7 hours later thanks to the cab driver's report. The Chinese nationals, wearing life vests, were known to have swum and reached Korea's coast line. During interrogation by police, they said they wanted to earn money in Korea. Korea's Coast Guard believes the boat that carried them is now in Chinese waters and requested cooperation from the Chinese Coast Guard.



Bang Yeong-gu (Director, Boryeong Coast Guard): The vessel is not believed to have docked in Korea. We found 22 life buoy rings from which we suspected the entry of 22 Chinese people.



The Coast Guard will also seek arrest warrants for the 22 individuals for violating the Immigration Act and look into details of their illegal entry by analyzing phone records.



MEISTER SCHOOLS IN HIGH DEMAND



Meister High Schools', tailored for industrial demands, are gaining traction due to their high employment rates. By aligning with business needs and producing skilled graduates, these schools have become a notable education trend.



This high school in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province switched from a commercial to a Bio Meister high school five years ago. In this class, students learn to analyze bio materials. The employment rate among the school's graduates has stayed above 95 percent for three consecutive years. The school has been credited for providing high-quality, hands-on professional training by using materials that are used at industrial sites.



Kim Si-hyun (Student, Gyeongbuk Bio Meister High School): I enrolled because the good materials and teachers’ advice can help me find a good job.



The school provides training customized to industrial needs and has partnerships with some 40 pharmaceutical and food manufacturing companies.



Ahn Dong-ho (Teacher, Gyeongbuk Bio Meister High School): We update our curriculum regularly in cooperation with the industrial sector and relevant institutions to provide customized vocational training.



Currently, there are 54 Meister high schools in Korea. They specialize in nuclear power, bio and semiconductor fields, among others. Of those, graduates of 47 Meister schools recorded the average employment rate of 77.5 percent last year, more than 20 percentage points higher than regular vocational high schools. More high schools are seeking to become Meister ones, as competition for getting into Meister schools with high employment rates intensifies every year.



Park Hye-ok (Gyeongsangbuk-do Office of Education): From student acceptance rates, it’s evident that schools with high employment rates draw more students from other regions.



As demand for trained professionals grows among businesses and prestigious college degrees seems to have little meaning these days, Meister high schools will likely remain popular for the time being.



LONG DELAYS IN TRIALS



"Justice delayed is justice denied." A longstanding adage in the legal community emphasizes that if it takes too long for a verdict to be reached, its significance is lost. In South Korea, it's revealed that criminal trials take over 600 days and civil litigation exceeds 1,000 days to reach a conclusive judgment from the Supreme Court.



Former Democratic Party lawmaker Choe Kang-wook was on trial for writing ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk's son a fake intern certificate. It took three years and eight months for the Supreme Court to finally strip him of his parliamentary membership. By that time, Choe had fulfilled 80% of his term. Former People Power Party representative Kim Seon-kyo lost his National Assembly seat when his accountant violated the Election Act. He had served 75% of his term by the time he got the final ruling after two years and seven months. His seat wasn't up for a by-election because less than a year remained in his term. In civil cases, delays in ruling can lead to aging plaintiffs fighting against time as well.



Kim Jeong-ju (92-year-old Victim of wartime forced labor (Aug.)): Several decades passed without Japan paying compensation. I hope the court hands down a ruling before this year is over.



Last year, civil cases took an average of 1,095 days from the first trial to the Supreme Court's final ruling. As for criminal cases, it took 586 days. Compared to 2021, civil cases took 118 days longer and criminal cases 153 days longer. The Korean Constitution stipulates that everyone is entitled to a speedy trial, but this is the harsh reality.



Kim Myeong-su (Former Chief Justice, Supreme Court (Retired on Sept. 22)): If people suffer from justice delayed in court, the values we have pursued will lose their meaning.



This is why delays in court are one of the most urgent issues plaguing the judiciary branch.



Lee Gyun-ryong (Supreme Court Chief Justice nominee (Sept. 20)): Unless the response system to the public is strengthened, it won’t be easy for the Supreme Court to regain people’s trust.



The problem stems from the shortage of judges compared to the number of trials but some insiders claim that the abolishment of the promotion system for High Court head judges and other incentives played a role. Once a new Supreme Court chief justice is appointed, judiciary members must hold in-depth discussions on this issue.



PUBLIC BIKES HARD FOR ELDERLY



Introduced in 2010, Seoul's public bicycle system, Ttareungi, boasts a staggering cumulative rental count of over 140 million, showcasing its popularity among residents. However, since the adoption of a smartphone-based rental system, many elderly citizens have found it challenging to navigate and utilize the service.



This is Tapgol Park in central Seoul frequented by elderly people. There is a public bicycle rental spot nearby but hardly any senior citizen uses it.



Kim Yeong-guk (Seoul resident): I ride bicycles often, but I don’t ride these bicycles. Because I don’t know how to pay for them.



Since 2020, Seoul's public bicycle dubbed Ttareungi can be used by scanning a QR code with a smartphone and paying for usage. Payment can be made only on a smartphone or a computer. Ttareungis must be rented through the current QR scanning method even when a rider purchases an unlimited pass for Seoul's public transport due for introduction next year.



Kim Wu-hyeon (Seoul resident): Old people don’t ride those bicycles. They would if they could pay cash. But they don’t know how to pay with their mobile phones.



Last year, more than 70% of public bicycle rentals were from those in their 20s to 40s. Those older than 60 represented a mere 3% of the total. Experts point out that easier payment methods, such as existing transportation cards or cash, should be added to provide wider transport access to those who aren't tech savvy, such as the elderly.



Prof. Yu Jeong-whon (Ajou University): Older people are not tech savvy, so they should be able to use various transport services with the cards they already have.



The Seoul city government is also reviewing a plan to replace rental spots so senior citizens can rent public bicycles with ordinary transport cards. However, the Ttareungi program is already over nine billion won in deficit in 2022 alone. So, the program hinges on finding a funding source for a system overhaul to diversify the payment methods.



SMART FARM USING FISH



Smart farms, which automatically regulate temperature and humidity, continue to evolve, enhancing productivity and convenience. Now, advancements have been made to a system where fish and vegetables coexist symbiotically, benefiting from each other's presence.



A smart farm specializing in vegetables. The racks are four-story high to increase cultivation space by four fold. Through aquaculture water instead of soil is used to provide plants with nutrients. The water source is a tank located nearby. In it, freshwater fish such as leather carp and tilapia are raised. Organic matters produced by the fish serve as liquid compost for the vegetables.



Kim Wan-seok (Smart farm official): Dregs and residue must be filtered out while compost contained in the liquid all end up here.



Water supplied this way gets purified as it passes through the roots of the plants. The purified water is then given to the fish again, resulting in zero waste. There's also no need for chemicals or pesticides. All this process is automated. The only labor required is the work of giving out the fodder and harvesting the veggies.



Choi Wu-ju (Korea Agricultural Technology Promotion Agency): The farm is a testament to sustainable agriculture, making use of discarded resources and minimizing pollution by incorporating the latest ICT.



This 300 square meter farm produces 10 tons of vegetables each year with annual sales recording some 200 million won. 70% of the produce goes to local food markets while 30% are sold directly online. This farm, utilizing a new, natural method of farming, will also attempt to grow medicinal crops in the same way.



DELIVERY PATROL SQUAD



As online shopping dominates our daily lives, delivery trucks are now a common sight. Remarkably, these drivers are not just delivering packages but also serving as part of the ‘delivery patrol squad', helping bridge safety gaps in our communities.



Kim Beom-jun is a parcel delivery man. Despite a packed delivery schedule, he makes time to inspect residential area alleyways he is passing through. He is trying to spot if there are any lost articles or even lost children on the street. As well as delivery, Kim's other job is to patrol the neighborhood to make sure it's safe. The team he is part of is called a delivery patrol squad.



Kim Beom-jun (Member of delivery-patrol squad): I look around more carefully and take photos at traffic accident sites and locations requiring crime prevention facilities.



Jecheon Police Station in Chungcheongbuk-do Province began operating the squad, the first of its kind in the country, since April. These delivery patrollers crisscross neighborhoods day in and day out and alert the police, via an exclusive social media channel, when they spot a crime, an accident, natural disaster or lost articles. Their dispatch enables swift police response and helps reduce security blind spots. With the operation proving to be effective, the police plan to expand the delivery-patrol force, currently at 112 members.



Lee Myeong-gyun (Jecheon Police Station): We plan to expand the squad to all delivery firms in Jecheon next year amid the high frequency of violent crimes.



In an increasingly apathetic society, the delivery patrol squad is helping to create a safer community.



