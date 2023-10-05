동영상 고정 취소 Loading the player...

OPINION RIGGING ON DAUM



[Anchor Lead]

During the Asian Games' soccer quarterfinal between South Korea and China, Daum's sports page showed an overwhelming support for China, sparking controversy. Investigation revealed this was manipulated using macro programs. In response, the government is forming a task force to address the potential impact on public discourse.



[Pkg]

A men's football quarterfinal between South Korea and China at the ongoing Asian Games on Sunday. After Korea defeated China 2-0, the number of cheers for team China surged on the sports page of Daum. Online users can express their support for either of the two teams with a click of the mouse. Of the 31.3 million cheering clicks on Daum, 93.2 percent went to China and a mere 6.8 percent to Korea. Kakao, the operator of Daum, analyzed the clicks made and found that the number was manipulated through automatic programs known as macros. Just two overseas IP addresses based in the Netherlands and Japan made detour accesses to the Korean portal via virtual private networks. They then used macro programs and repeatedly clicked on the cheering site to root for the Chinese team. 19.89 million clicks, which accounts for 99.8 percent of clicks from overseas, came from the two IP addresses in question. Kakao plans to request a police investigation, believing that the number of cheering clicks could be inflated, as users can click on the cheering service endlessly without logging in to the portal. In an effort to address this speculation, Korea Communications Commission Chairman Lee Dong-kwan requested an emergency legislation to prevent similar cases. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo ordered the launch of a pan-government task force on preventing online opinion rigging attempts. The ruling People Power Party claimed this case provides evidence that anti-government forces are using online portals to manipulate public opinions.



[Soundbite]

Park Sung-joong (Broadcasting and Communications Committee (PPP)): Such attempts could be used to manipulate news and public opinions during elections. But Naver and Daum are turning a blind eye.



The main opposition Democratic Party downplayed the allegation, saying that it's nonsense to say that opinion riggers manipulated cheering clicks for a sporting event to sway public opinion.



[Soundbite]

Choi Min-seok (Spokesperson, Democratic Party): Setting up a pan-government task force is a joke. We can see that they intend to censor online portals and control public opinions.



In order to look into the suspicion and find the truth, the ruling party is considering calling in Daum officials to parliamentary inspections, which is set to begin next week.



CHEAPER EV BATTERIES



[Anchor Lead]

The rapid growth of electric vehicle sales, once skyrocketing, now faces a slowdown. The decrease in available subsidies and high EV prices are primarily to blame. We look into the new challenges the electric car market is facing and the strategies the industry is deploying to navigate them.



[Pkg]

Korea released the EV version of the Ray last month. Available at the low price of 20 million won with tax credit, the Ray is the cheapest EV in Korea. The Ray EV is equipped with lithium iron phosphate or LFP batteries made by Chinese battery manufacturer CATL.



[Soundbite]

(Kia official): Its price competitiveness was raised by installing LFP batteries. The model has an affordable price and excellent marketability.



Tesla had already released in July the Tesla Model Y powered by LFP batteries. Affordable batteries caused the Model Y's price to fall below 57 million won, the price limit for EV subsidies in Korea. Orders for six months were received in just one week. EV sales this year were slowing down, falling 5.7% on-year. Industry experts believe that more demands should be created by manufacturing low-end models. LFP battery mainly developed by China has been criticized for low mileage. But this shortcoming was quickly addressed with improved technology. While making this improvement, its biggest merit, low price was highlighted. Since the cost of batteries accounts for half the price of an EV, using low-cost batteries could substantially lower EV prices. Korea's three premium battery makers have belatedly started developing LFP batteries for EVs while LG Chem signed off on building an LFP cathode plant in Morocco.



[Soundbite]

Cho Chul (Korea Institute for Industrial Economics & Trade): With reduced subsidies, price has become more important than performance. Since LFP batteries are cheaper, EVs have become more competitive.



The performances of the three local battery companies are expected to stall for a while due to several factors including delays in Europe's plan to transition to EVs.



K-BATTERY BENEFIT IN QUESTION



[Anchor Lead]

Another hurdle the battery sector is facing is U.S. regulations. Procuring core minerals from China could soon exclude South Korean firms from U.S. electric vehicle subsidies. Considering their massive investments in the U.S., a strategic approach seems vital.



[Pkg]

This battery factory is being built in Kentucky in the U.S., jointly by SK On and Ford. Built on an investment surpassing 7 trillion won, the facility will produce batteries for some 800,000 vehicles annually beginning in 2025.



[Soundbite]

(SK On official): The U.S. electric vehicle market grows more than 50% annually. We invest heavily in global automakers and the U.S. market.



What drives the U.S. electric vehicle market growth is a 7,500-dollar tax credit. But the problem is in the preconditions for obtaining it. The IRA bans battery makers from sourcing core minerals needed to manufacture batteries from Chinese and other foreign entities of concern starting from 2025, but Korean battery makers rely heavily on China. If the U.S. government applies strict guidelines on this stipulation, Korean battery makers could lose eligibility for tax credit incentives. POSCO has been recently trying to manufacture lithium and nickel in Argentina and Indonesia, but these two countries have no free trade deals with the U.S., meaning it wouldn't help with the subsidies. The government and battery sector have requested that the U.S. government remain flexible on the issue taking into consideration the global supply chain.



[Soundbite]

Kim Seung-tae (Korea Battery Industry Association): The definition of FEOC should be clarified quickly to eliminate uncertainty in terms of our business investments. Reliance on foreign supply chains should be reduced in phases.



Pundits say next year could present the battery sector with serious challenges as former U.S. President Donald Trump, who has announced his bid for the next presidential race, has vowed to scrap the Inflation Reduction Act altogether.



N. KOREA’S HACKING ATTEMPTS



[Anchor Lead]

The National Intelligence Service says a North Korean hacking organization conducted cyberattacks targeting South Korean shipbuilders between August and September this year. The NIS said North Korean hackers carried out such attempts by spreading phishing mails or making detour accesses through IT repairers' computers. The spy agency called on South Korean companies to beef up security measures, saying that the attacks are presumed to have been made with Kim Jong-un's order to build mid-to-large sized warships.



AUTUMN HIKING ACCIDENTS



[Anchor Lead]

With the onset of cooler weather since the end of last month, there's been a concerning uptick in mountain-related accidents. More visitors are expected to visit the mountains this season, calling for preparedness and caution while enjoying nature's splendor.



[Pkg]

An injured hiker is slowly hoisted up to a rescue helicopter. On the first day of the Chuseok holiday, strong winds caused a fifty-something visitor to Seoraksan Mountain to fall and sustain a head injury.



[Soundbite]

Kim Tae-min (Gangwon State Fire HQs): The head injury was serious with a lot of bleeding. Climbing down was impossible, so we called for a helicopter from the shelter.



A man in his sixties who was hiking in Mudongsan Mountain in Pyeongchang on October 2nd was hurt seriously when he rolled down a steep slope. Approximately 40 climbing accidents were reported in Gangwon-do alone over the Chuseok holiday. Autumn leaves in Seoraksan Mountain started turning color in late September and fall colors have spread down to the halfway point. With the start of the fall tourism season, climbing accidents are likely to occur in greater numbers. In fact, 25% of some 33,000 mountain accident rescues registered nationwide from 2020 to 2022 took place between September and October. Accidents at high altitudes occur especially often, so 35% of helicopter rescues occur in fall. The Korea National Park Service braced for increased accidents by placing more personnel at key trekking courses in Seoraksan Mountain.



[Soundbite]

Heo Yong-pil (Korea Nat'l Park Service): We've finished inspecting the safety of facilities on the trekking courses. Rangers were placed at 8 crowded high-altitude locations.



Fall is a great time for mountain trekking. It is important to observe safety rules, such as using proper climbing gears and selecting courses that suit your physical condition, to prevent accidents in the mountains.



MUNICIPAL VET CLINICS



[Anchor Lead]

In a progressive move for both animal and human welfare, a municipal veterinary clinic has commenced operations in Seongnam, Gyeonggi-do Province. This initiative primarily targets the vulnerable sectors of the community, emphasizing the interconnectedness of animal welfare and human well-being.



[Pkg]

This man rushed to check out a new municipal vet clinic that has opened in his neighborhood. Having difficulty paying his pet dog's exorbitant medical bills even when his dog needed urgent health care, he was glad to hear about the new clinic, as municipal vet clinics charge less.



[Soundbite]

Cho Nam-hae (Seongnam resident with disability): I cried for about four days because my dog was seriously hurt. I couldn't afford to get medical care for him.



This municipal veterinarian clinic in Seongnam charges up to 70% less than a regular vet. It's the first of its kind in the greater Seoul area, and the third municipal clinic in the nation to be founded by a local government after Suncheon and Damyang in Jeollanam-do Province. But its services are only available to socially vulnerable groups such as the recipients of basic livelihood security benefits and those with disabilities.



[Soundbite]

Shin Sang-jin (Seongnam Mayor): In the end, it's about helping people. To those living alone, especially low-income earners and the elderly, having a pet is a source of motivation.



Benefits for pet health care eventually lead to benefits for people, as having companion animals has been proven to provide mental stability by alleviating depression as well as lowering cholesterol levels as pet owners tend to be more physically active while caring for their pets.



[Soundbite]

Lee Ok-hee (Pet owner eligible for municipal vet clinic): Vet bills are a financial burden to me. To people like me who live on state pension, municipal clinics are of great help.



The municipal vet clinic in Seongnam can also take a more proactive part in rescuing and treating abandoned animals as it now has three veterinarians in charge of animal rescue efforts, two more than before.



BUSAN FILM FESTIVAL OPENS



[Anchor Lead]

This year's Busan international Film Festival opened in Haeundae on Wednesday night for a ten-day run. The 28th edition will feature 209 movies from 69 countries. In particular, 80 films will have their world premiere at the BIFF.



DEVOTED NURSE REMEMBERED



[Anchor Lead]

Across the nation, people are paying tribute to Nurse Margaret Pissarek, who selflessly dedicated her life to alleviating the pain of those suffering from leprosy on Sorokdo Island. Her noble legacy continues to resonate deeply, inspiring countless individuals to remember the hope she instilled within the community.



[Pkg]

Nurse Margaret Pissarek has devoted many years to tend to leprosy patients suffering from pain and loneliness in Sorokdo Island with love. She never forgot the island even after her health deteriorated upon returning to her home country, Austria in 2005.



[Soundbite]

Margaret Pissarek (In 2017 documentary ‘Marianne and Margaret’): I still remember the people there because I lived there all my life.



Sorokdo resident Jeong Bong-eop kept in touch with her via phone until recently. Now he mourns for Margaret whose voice he can no longer hear.



[Soundbite]

Jeong Bong-eop (Sorokdo Island resident): It feels like I lost my parents. I had called her steadily since 1975. She was so kind.



A memorial altar was set up on the island. Mourners place chrysanthemums at the altar in her memory and promise not to forget the selfless nurse who dedicated her life to helping others.



[Soundbite]

Fr. Kim Yeon-jun (Founder of Marianne and Margaret Association): She taught us through love that life is worth living despite everything. She was our mother and our sister.



The memorial altar at the Marianne and Margaret Institute was packed with mourners who came from all over the country.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jeong-hwa, Lee Jeong-hee (Busan residents): She moved us with her devotion to the patients. What was it my wife said about her? (She was an angel sent from heaven.)



Margaret, the angel of Sorokdo Island, held hands of the loneliest people. The Korean Nurses Association held a memorial service to remember her and decided to keep the altar open for mourners until October 8th. The Catholic Archdiocese of Gwangju held a requiem mass at Imdong Catholic Cathedral presided by Father Joseph Yun Geun-il who has special ties with the island.



