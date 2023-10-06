GROWING INFLATION FEARS

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]

Consumer prices unexpectedly rose by 3.7% last month, driven by global oil prices and higher agricultural costs. As we approach the fourth quarter, there's growing concern about price stability. Starting this month, milk prices and subway fares are up, and there's buzz about potential increases in electricity charges.



[Pkg]

Compared to the average gas price at the pump in Seoul, this gas station has a price point of more than 100 won lower per liter. However, the public still finds gas prices to be increasingly burdensome.



[Soundbite]

Kim Young-jin (Seoul resident): It’s about 100 won more expensive per liter compared to a month ago.



[Soundbite]

Park Jun-hyung (Seoul resident): Just like rice, fuel is a daily necessity. When rice price goes up, it’s upsetting, but there’s no other choice but to buy it.



The per-liter price of gasoline has surged from 1,500 won in early July to nearly 1,800 won. The reason lies in the steeply rising international oil prices. They were predicted to be about 84 dollars a barrel on average in the second half of the year, but in reality they have surpassed the forecast and still remain high. The bleak prospect of oil prices is the biggest factor that will undermine price stability in the fourth quarter of 2023. From this month, prices of milk have risen about 5%, while prices of some ice cream products have also increased. Prices of other processed food products made with raw milk may also go up soon.



[Soundbite]

Jeon Seo-hee (Seoul resident): Because I have a child, I have to buy milk even when it’s expensive. It’s very burdensome these days.



The basic subway fare in the capital region has risen by 150 won this month, further fueling the impact of inflation. The possibility of another hike in electricity fees is also growing. Authorities say the Korea Electric Power Corporation's indebtedness can no longer be neglected.



[Soundbite]

Choo Kyung-ho (Deputy Prime Minister for Economy): We take into consideration the increase in int’l energy prices as well as KEPCO’s debt and the burden felt by the public.



Pundits say the nation's overall inflation rate and the fourth-quarter price increase will likely exceed expectations. The government says it's considering lowering the fuel tax for another two months, and keeping tabs on prices by watching supply and demand trends and price fluctuations by item.



UNIONS' ACCOUNTING DISCLOSURE



[Anchor Lead]

This month, the government launches its union accounting disclosure system, linking transparency to tax benefits. Yet, the nation's leading labor federations argue this undermines union strength.



[Pkg]

This is the accounting disclosure system for labor unions unveiled by the government. When unions post their income and spending statements, the data can be easily viewed by anyone. The new rule has been adopted three months earlier than scheduled through an enforcement ordinance revision. The disclosure scheme applies to 673 entities including labor unions with over one thousand members and their higher-ranking organizations.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jung-sik (Minister of Employment and Labor): Workers aiming to join labor union will get to know which ones have fiscal transparency.



The government seeks to link this system with tax deduction benefits. Currently, office workers who pay union fees receive a 15% deduction in their year-end tax settlement. This benefit will be withdrawn if unions fail to disclose their accounting records. The tax credit is valid only when all groups affiliated with a union make the disclosure. The country's two major umbrella labor groups condemn the latest move as a blatant attempt to incapacitate unions by taking hostage, union members' year-end tax adjustment rules.



[Soundbite]

Park Eun-jeong (Korean Confederation of Trade Unions): Under the system, members of workplace-based unions receive tax credits, while the two labor groups are subject to accounting disclosure.



[Soundbite]

Lee Ji-hyun (Spokesperson, Federation of Korean Trade Unions): Linking the disclosure of higher-ranking organizations to rank and file union members’ tax benefit is a clear application of guilt-by-association.



The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions declared it will not take part in the system while the Federation of Korean Trade Unions said it has yet to reach a decision while also expressing plans to file a constitutional petition over the ordinance revision.



ATTACKS ON PARAMEDICS RISE



[Anchor Lead]

Despite their role in ensuring safety, paramedics are increasingly facing assaults, predominantly by intoxicated individuals. Even with stricter penalties in place, these violent incidents persist.



[Pkg]

A woman lying down in an ambulance starts kicking at the paramedic with her heels on. She couldn't be stopped even when her friend tried to intervene. Another ambulance had to be called to transport the injured paramedic to a hospital. This man is seen slapping a paramedic's face who was there to check his condition. Violence against paramedics has been growing over the past three years, from 196 cases in 2020 to 287 in 2022. More than eight out of ten assaults were committed by intoxicated individuals. The law was revised last year to disallow reduced punishment for obstructing firefighting or rescue efforts by an intoxicated person. However, attacks on paramedics by drunk people have increased 20% since 2021. The steady occurrences of violence are affecting rescue efforts.



[Soundbite]

Do Ki-seong (Daejeon Dunsan Fire Station (Victim of assault)): I try to work within the view of dash cams. I’m also learning self-defense to minimize taking hits.



Experts say that violence against paramedics should be regarded as a crime that threatens social safety nets and its punishment should be toughened. They also advise that allowing paramedics to respond more strongly can help prevent violent attacks.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Kong Ha-sung (Woosuk University): Personnel in charge of paramedic attacks should be increased so that paramedics wouldn’t need to deal directly with complaints.



Out of some seven hundred cases of violence against paramedics reported over the past three years, only forty-six cases were sentenced to imprisonment.



FIREWORKS SHOW TRAFFIC CONTROL



[Anchor Lead]

Traffic will be completely blocked on road sections between the southern tip of Mapo Bridge and the 63 Square building from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday as some one million people are expected to gather in the Yeouido area for the 2023 Seoul International Fireworks Festival. The police said additional traffic controls could take place on nearby roads and vowed to clamp down on vehicles illegally parked on Han River bridges or along Gangbyeon and Olympic Expressways.



AIRBNB DODGES TAXES



[Anchor Lead]

Securing accommodation near major events like firework festivals is notoriously tough, driving the surge in Airbnb's popularity, with transactions exceeding one trillion won. But with this explosive growth, a pressing question emerges: Are these Airbnb hosts paying their taxes? Here's more.



[Pkg]

This is the Airbnb site that matches homeowners and people searching for places to stay. The site offers a wide range of accommodations, including a river view apartment priced at over one million won per night and other luxury residential hotels. Reservations for the places close to hot event venues were closed months earlier even when the prices were doubled.



[Soundbite]

Jo Eun-jin (Seoul resident): I want to find a place with a river view because I want to take pictures at a special place and spend time with my loved ones.



Airbnb grew so rapidly in Korea that last year's transaction exceeded one trillion won. But its tax return showed a different picture. Accommodation sharing businesses like Airbnb reported nearly 21.8 billion won in value added tax last year. Given their transaction amounts, the value added tax should surpass 100 billion won, nearly five times the reported amount. Also, only about 360 people paid income tax on the profits they gained from Airbnb.



[Soundbite]

Hong Sung-kook (Strategy and Finance Committee (DP)): Tax evasion is rampant. Ordinary lodging businesses are being taxed unfairly.



A homeowner can list the home on Airbnb without registering for lodging business. This makes it very hard to identify who to tax. Even if the National Tax Service tries to find out home sharing transactions through a lodging broker, Airbnb, an overseas company, is not required to submit any taxation record.



[Soundbite]

Jeong Jong-hu (Accountant): Since suppliers and consumers reside in Korea, laws should be changed to require businesses to submit detailed invoices for taxation.



Earlier, the NTS audited some businesses that had operated shared lodgings without reporting, but such a crackdown only serves as a one-time measure without institutional support.



PHOTOS OF CLIMATE DISASTERS



[Anchor Lead]

The World Meteorological Organization releases its annual weather calendar, curated from images sourced globally to heighten awareness around climate anomalies and change. What images have made their mark in the 2024 edition? We take a look.



[Pkg]

This is the image of a coastal road in Gyeongju, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, the day after Typhoon Hinnamnor hit Korea in September last year. Asphalt debris is scattered all over the road as high sea waves crush against the rocks. A man watches the stormy weather wreak havoc. This is "Trace of Typhoon" by photographer Cho Eun-ok. In August last year the Seoul metropolitan area was battered by over 100mm of rain per hour. Because of the so-called "second monsoon season," roads were inundated and multiple areas were flooded. This photo by Yoon Sung-jin shows a bus making its way through muddy water on a flooded road on that very day. These two works have received acclaim from the World Meteorological Organization for shedding light on the seriousness of climate change and the importance of proactive action against it. They have been selected as the photos for April and November on the 2024 calendar.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Sung-jin (Photographer): It was my first time seeing so much rain. I realized how much the world had changed. I captured that shocking moment with a camera.



Every year, the WMO holds photo contests for the coming year's calendar among 193 member-countries. The purpose is to raise awareness on climate change. The 2024 calendar will also feature a cover photo showing a woman in Bangladesh suffering from a devastating flood, and a total of 14 photos showing the effects of climate change worldwide. These images could be the only remaining evidence in the future. By featuring them in calendars, the WMO wants to let the humanity know that there is little time left to prepare for climate disasters.



SECOND WASTEWATER RELEASE



[Anchor Lead]

Japan's Tokyo Electric Power Company on Thursday began the second round of discharge of wastewater stored at the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant. TEPCO plans to release 78-hundred tons of the water, the near same amount as the first discharge, through October 23. South Korean civic groups held a press conference outside the Japanese embassy on Thursday and called on the Seoul government to file a complaint with the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea to hold the Tokyo government accountable for maritime dumping.



CHOW YUN-FAT AWARDED AT BIFF



[Anchor Lead]

Hong Kong's celebrated actor, Chow Yun-fat, returns to Busan after 14 years. Known for classics like 'A Better Tomorrow', he's here with his latest film and as this year's 'Asian Filmmaker of the Year' awardee.



[Pkg]

Actor Chow Yun-fat won this year's Asian Filmmaker of the Year award, which last year went to Tony Leung. He expressed gratitude by saying it was a meaningful accolade marking 50 years of working in the industry.



[Soundbite]

Chow Yun-fat (Hong Kong actor): I’m thankful to BIFF for this award. It’s the first of its kind since my debut 50 years ago. I’m happy to receive so much love from Korean fans.



Chow Yun-fat is known for his contributions to Hong Kong cinematography and for helping to popularize the so-called "Hong Kong noir" genre. He is recognized as one of the best actors in Asia for working in diverse genres, from action and romance to comedies.



[Soundbite]

Nam Dong-chul (Acting Head of BIFF executive committee): No words are needed. Everyone knows how great this actor is. We are honored to endow this award to him.



Since his debut in 1976, Chow has appeared in more than a hundred movies, including "A Better Tomorrow," "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" and "The Killer." This year's Busan International Film Festival will screen "A Better Tomorrow," "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" and "One More Chance" starring the actor.



[Soundbite]

Chow Yun-fat (Hong Kong actor): I like this film a lot because it was my first such a role in a long time. It’s a heart-moving story about a father and his son.



Chow Yun-fat says he's ready to try any new role in the future regardless of genre.



