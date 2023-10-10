동영상 고정 취소

KOREANS LEAVING ISRAEL



[Anchor Lead]

Some South Koreans residing in Israel will leave the country Tuesday amid the escalating conflict between Israeli forces and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Korean Air said its flight departing Tel Aviv will land at Incheon International Airport at 6:10 a.m. Wednesday morning. The government estimates there are around 570 long-term South Koreans residents and some 360 travelers currently in Israel.



CHIP EXPORT CONTROLS EASED



[Anchor Lead]

Just days before a semiconductor export control waiver was set to expire, the U.S. has greenlighted the supply of American equipment to Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix's plants in China without further approvals. This brings relief to the two leading South Korean chipmakers.



[Pkg]

In October last year, the U.S. government barred chipmakers from supplying advanced chipmaking equipment to China.



[Soundbite]

Joe Biden (U.S. President (Oct. 2022)):



At the time, Korean companies received a one-year waiver. Before its expiration, the U.S. has virtually lifted its export restrictions on chipmaking equipment for Korean chipmakers. It decided to designate Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix semiconductor plants in China as "verified end-users" (VEU). It's a comprehensive license that allows pre-approved companies to export designated items without individual permits for each export item, essentially meaning indefinite suspension of U.S. export controls on chipmaking equipment.



[Soundbite]

Choi Sang-mok (Senior Pres. Secretary for economic affairs): The U.S. government's decision resolves the biggest trade issue for Korean chipmakers.



Samsung produces 40 percent of its NAND flash chips at its factory in Xian, while SK Hynix manufactures 40 percent of DRAMs and 20 percent of NAND flash chips at its factories in Wuxi and Dalian. Both companies welcomed the news as they would have inevitably suffered a blow if Washington imposed export controls on manufacturing equipment. Samsung said the measure eliminates most of the uncertainties in its China-based manufacturing. SK Hynix said the measure will contribute to stabilizing the global semiconductor supply chain. However, the cap on the Korean chipmakers' production capacity of advanced semiconductors in China will stay in place as long as they receive tax credits under the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act. The Korean government said it will hold discussions with the U.S. export control authorities as the possibility of trade issues in the future remains.



UNQUALIFIED ACADEMY TEACHERS



[Anchor Lead]

Despite high fees, English academies for preschoolers are booming. Yet, the Ministry of Education found that only 3 in 10 instructors possess relevant certifications. Are parents truly receiving the quality they're paying for? Here's more.



[Pkg]

Some English language academies for infants and young children provide more than 3 hours of classes per day including arts and sports with also hot meals. They are basically halfday program preschools. According to a survey by the Education Ministry, these types of English academies number some 840 locations nationwide and their monthly fees average about 1.74 million won. KBS asked one institution, which is currently hiring instructors, about the required credentials.



[Soundbite]

(Official at English academy for young children (VOICE MODIFIED)): (Can candidates without related qualifications also apply?) Yes it’s possible.



The education ministry survey shows that 66.5% of around 20-thousand English teachers at these academies for toddlers and young children had no related certifications.



[Soundbite]

(Former instructor at English academy for young children (VOICE MODIFIED)): I asked if they majored in early childhood education and they said no. It seems anyone can be hired if they speak English.



Unlike kindergartens and preschools which are regulated by the Early Childhood Education Act, English academies are subject to the Private Educational Institution Act.



[Soundbite]

(Parent of child attending English academy (VOICE MODIFIED)): It’s a concern to think that unqualified instructors are teaching my kids, especially in terms of developing character etc..



[Soundbite]

Kim Young-ho (Education Committee member (DP)): Raising standards on instructor eligibility through legal revision can help ease parental concerns.



The ministry remains cautious about tightening qualifications of teaching staff at academies teaching English to preschoolers because such a measure will affect all academies across the board. The government survey targeting the overall private education sector for infants is part of efforts to reduce parents burden, as private tutoring increasingly reaches more younger children.



4-DAY WORKWEEK FOR NURSES



[Anchor Lead]

Nurses on rotating shifts often struggle to find rest, even on holidays. To combat nurse burnout and staff shortages, a major hospital has tested a four-day workweek. What were the results? We take a look.



[Pkg]

Kim Yeon-ju has been a nurse for 16 years. She applied to work four days a week this year. She initially hesitated as it would mean a reduction in her wage, but she needed a change in her life.



[Soundbite]

Kim Yeon-ju (Nurse on 4-day workweek program): I could hardly do anything even when I have a day off. I could not take care of my child well.



A total of 30 nurses are participating in the four-day workweek program, which was introduced on a trial basis. A mid-term assessment shows that their degree of happiness increased 18 points to 71 points on a 100-point scale. Points on work-life balance also jumped from 37 to 62.



[Soundbite]

Kim Yeon-ju (Nurse on 4-day workweek program): My child is happy to be with me longer and more often. I now have time to exercise twice a week. That is the biggest change.



Nearly 70 percent of Gangnam Severance Hospital's nurses complained about burnout. The degree of physical and mental exhaustion among nurses working four days a week also both dropped by 18 points.



[Soundbite]

Kim Geun-young (Nurse on 4-day workweek program): I could serve patients and their families better. I feel prouder about my job.



The shorter workweek system has brought a clear change in the turnover rate.



[Soundbite]

Kwon Mi-kyung (Chair, Severance Hospital Trade Union): Since the four-day workweek was introduced, no nurses have resigned. We didn't expect that.



Four nurses were newly employed in order to fill a personnel vacuum. Nurses on the program see a 10 percent cut in their wages with the hospital shouldering the remaining costs. The hospital estimates that more than 40 billion won will be needed if all of its 6,000 nurses work four days a week.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jong-jin (Director, Korea Worker Institute): The gov’t needs to provide financial support to expand the program to more hospitals and ensure its successful implementation.



The hospital's labor and management have agreed to increase the number of participants to 40 and continue the four-day workweek program next year.



PITCH FOR BUSAN EXPO BID



[Anchor Lead]

As the South Korean government and companies go all out to rally support for Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo made his pitch at a symposium in Paris on Monday. He said the 2030 Busan Expo will be an event of solidarity that paves the way for a better future for the international community. The symposium is a platform for all competing nations to promote their bid ahead of the final vote by the Bureau International des Expositions(BIE) scheduled November 28.



100-WON COPYRIGHT ISSUE



[Anchor Lead]

On South Korea's banknotes and coins, the faces of prominent historical figures are shown. From King Sejong, the central figure of Hangeul Day, to Admiral Yi Sun-shin, whose portrait is imprinted on the 100-won coin. However, a legal dispute has now arisen surrounding the portrait of Admiral Yi Sun-shin on the coin.



[Pkg]

Banknotes and coins remind people of prominent historic figures featured on them.



[Soundbite]

Park Hye-rim (Seoul resident): King Sejong the Great and Shin Saimdang.



[Soundbite]

Cho Min-ho (Seoul resident): Admiral Yi Sun-shin comes to mind first because I gave some coins to my kids recently.



The presence of renowned historic figures is ever more palpable because money is a daily necessity.



[Soundbite]

Cho Young-jin (Incheon resident): The portrait on the 100-won coin is what I remember the admiral's face by.



The portrait of Admiral Yi Sun-shin, which has been featured on the 100-won coin since 1983, has been embroiled in a legal battle. The bereaved family of late artist Chang Woo-soung, who drew the admiral's portrait featured on the coin, has filed a lawsuit against the Bank of Korea to demand 40 years worth of copyright fees. When the Bank of Korea decided to feature the admiral's portrait on coins in 1975, it paid 1.5 million won at the time. But as the copy of the contract is now missing, there is no way to find out the terms and conditions as well as the period of the contract signed back then. The artist's relatives are demanding 40 years worth of copyright fees for using the portrait, but the BOK claims the bank owns the copyright.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Chung Yeun-duk (Konkuk University): There is no way to know what the late artist thinks of issue. If copyright was transferred, there is no problem. But the period of use was not designated.



Experts expect a fierce legal battle over whether the 1.5 million won paid in copyright fees at the time was enough to acquire the copyright. The value of the 1.5 million won paid in 1975 surpassed 17 million won in 2022. The artist's relatives also expressed regret over controversy that the late artist was pro-Japanese. They say they may demand that the portrait be returned to them according to the outcome of the lawsuit. The court of first instance is set to issue its verdict in mid-October.



CRYPTIC ENGLISH MENUS



[Anchor Lead]

There's been controversy over restaurants displaying signs and menus solely in English. And now, it seems menus with English terms so alien they're hard to understand, even when read in English, are becoming a trend.



[Pkg]

Customers form a long line early in the morning. Famous for its British atmosphere, this bakery is enjoying great popularity. An incomprehensible English phrase is written on its signboard. Similar cases are seen inside the store. From the entrance to decorative items and menus, very few things are described in Korean.



[Soundbite]

(Bakery employee (VOICE MODIFIED)): (What flavor is spring onion?) This is the one.



An employee fails to explain the meanings of English words on the menu.



[Soundbite]

(Bakery employee (VOICE MODIFIED)): (What does Brick Lane mean?) Hold on please. I will ask.



In a nearby coffee shop, nothing is written in Korean on the menu. It is hard to figure out what the drinks "M.S.G.R" and "Range O" stand for.



[Soundbite]

(Coffee shop employee (VOICE MODIFIED)): (What is Range O?) It is orange juice. (What is M.S.G.R?) It is Misugaru (grain powder).



English menus are easily found at stores frequented by young customers.



[Soundbite]

(Coffee shop employee (VOICE MODIFIED)): (What is beaten cream?) It is like dalgona whipped cream.



There are mixed reactions depending on age group.



[Soundbite]

(Moon Young-woong): (How did you feel when first hearing M.S.G.R?) I didn't find it strange, because I use English words and initials of objects a lot.



[Soundbite]

(Hong Myung-sun): Can young people understand it? It would be better to use Korean expressions first with English explanations added.



There are concerns the indecipherable English menus can lead to a culture of social exclusion that only appeal to those who can understand them.



[Soundbite]

Lee Keon-beom (Head, Hangul Cultural Solidarity): This is discrimination based on linguistic ability. People are discriminated based on whether or not they can use a foreign language.



More than 20 percent of signboards across Seoul are written in foreign languages. Store owners can be given a correction order or fined if they don't use Korean along with foreign-language names on signboards. But there are no ways to enforce the use of Korean for menus.



AFGHAN CHILDREN LEARN KOREAN



[Anchor Lead]

Korea celebrated its 577th Hangeul Day yesterday, and marking this anniversary, we spotlight Afghan children who came to Korea nearly two years ago as part of the Miracle operation. Now, after 700 days, they're passionately embracing the Korean language.



[Pkg]

[Soundbite]

Hello, I am Hassannaht.



[Soundbite]

I am Uzair, a fifth grader in class 2.



[Soundbite]

I am a second grader in class 3. My name is Beheshta.



[Soundbite]

I am Busset. I am in class 4 of sixth grade.



Children introduce themselves and write their names in the Korean alphabet, the Hangul. These Afghan children came to Korea less than two years ago.



[Soundbite]

(Was the weather hot over the weekend?) The skies were clear. (It was clear?) It was nice.



Although they are not fluent, the children are eager to learn Korean.



[Soundbite]

(When there are a lot of clouds. It begins with 'heu'.) Please don't tell me, teacher.



When they first arrived in Korea, everything was unfamiliar. But since they began learning how to speak and write in the Korean language, the children feel a sense of closeness towards the country.



[Soundbite]

Busset (Sixth grader): Korean class is the most fun.



[Soundbite]

Beheshta (Second grader): The trunk is a hand for the elephant. He takes cookies with his trunk.



235 children were among the Afghan special contributors who were airlifted out of their war-torn home country and came to Korea through a military operation dubbed "Miracle." And miraculously, they are now able to pursue their dreams.



[Soundbite]

Hassannaht (Fifth grader): My mom's dream was to become a dentist. So I want to become a dentist.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!