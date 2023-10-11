동영상 고정 취소

2028 CSAT REFORM PLAN



[Anchor Lead]

Starting from the 2028 CSAT, current middle school second-graders will face an integrated math exam, doing away with elective choices. High school evaluations will also transform from a nine-tier to a five-tier grading system, incorporating both absolute and relative assessments.



[Pkg]

Nearly half of the test takers chose calculus as their math elective in next month's college entrance exam, known as Suneung. The number rose 10% in just two years as calculus came to be known as a subject easier to score than other math electives such as probability and statistics or geometry. In order to remove the chances of one elective becoming easier than the rest, the government decided to remove all electives from the 2028 college scholastic ability test, or CSAT. The latest change will affect current second grade middle-school students. Korean language comprised of such electives as speech and composition, language and media will be integrated into the single category of Korean language. All math electives will also be combined into common math.



[Soundbite]

Lee Ju-ho (Minister of Education): Barriers between subjects will be removed and students will be holistically evaluated to encourage critical thinking on the overall aspects of social studies and science.



The education ministry plans to consider introducing "Advanced Mathematics," which includes Calculus II and Geometry, to ensure better differentiation in the curriculum. High school grading will be classified into five levels instead of nine as a high school credit system is adopted. Absolute grading will be administered on all high school years and subjects, but relative grading will also be recorded to prevent grade inflation. Meanwhile, those involved in private educational academies will be banned from joining the CSAT development committee. The latest revisions in college admission greatly changes both the internal grading system and CSAT, the two main factors in college admission. The new plan will be finalized before the year is over after hearing opinions from related parties.



APPLE PAY DODGES REGULATION



[Anchor Lead]

Since its May launch, Apple Pay charges card companies a unique fee. KBS reveals data on its growing transaction volume and the potential surge in fees. There are mounting concerns that these annual fees, amounting to hundreds of billions of won, may burden both the consumers and merchants.



[Pkg]

Apple Pay transactions are made most frequently at convenience stores. In the past three months the paid amount reached 160 billion won, while the entire sum surpasses 500 billion won. Apple Pay is also widely used at department stores and supermarkets.



[Soundbite]

Park Chang-wook (Convenience store manager): Many of our customers in their 20s and 30s use iPhones. We introduced Apple Pay to offer them more payment options and convenience.



Unlike its rival, Samsung Pay, Apple Pay uses a contactless payment method similar to public transit cards. That's why Apple charges credit card companies commission fees for using its security technologies. The fee is about 0.15% of the paid amount. The entire amount of fees is shouldered by Apple Pay's sole partner, Hyundai Card. The expense is needed to attract customers in their 20s and 30s, who are the major iPhone users. An analysis shows that if more credit card companies conclude partnerships with Apple Pay and it comes to account for 10% of personal credit card payments, the credit card companies will have to pay over 340 billion won in commission fees to Apple and other related companies.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Seo Ji-yong (Sangmyung University): Samsung Pay charges nothing, but Apple Pay advanced into the market hoping to generate profits. The unfairness stems from differences in bargaining power.



The amount shouldered by credit card companies can also be reflected in the calculation of credit card processing fees, or the so-called "eligible costs," which are determined every three years. That means consumers' burden may increase further.



[Soundbite]

Yun Chang-hyun (Nat’l Policy Committee (PPP)): The credit card companies will raise their loan interest rates or reduce benefits, and the damage will be inevitably sustained by consumers.



Moreover, Apple is not subject to supervision by financial authorities because its legal status is different from that of local firms like Naver or Kakao. Even in the case of payment-related accidents such as personal information leaks, it's the credit card companies that bear responsibility first. Apple is now under fire for dodging regulations and only pursuing profits.



GOV'T OFFICIALS OVERSPEND



[Anchor Lead]

The Board of Audit and Inspection has released its findings on 30 public institutions, including KEPCO and LH. Notably, the former head of the Korea Gas Corporation spent 2.6 million won nightly on a hotel suite during a business trip, while an Industry Ministry official misused a corporate card 900 times.



[Pkg]

A suite at a five star hotel in London. It costs 2.6 million Korean won for one night. Former head of Korea Gas Corporation Chae Hee-Bong stayed at this suite for 3 nights during his business trip in April last year. Since 2012, the company removed an upper limit in overseas business trip expenses for the CEO and top ranking officials. A public official working for the industry ministry in charge of oversight of the Korea District Heating Corporation. This individual is found to have forced odd jobs on employees of the corporation and used corporate credit cards for personal use some 900 times to the tune of 38 million won. The official used company credit cards to pay for personal meals and drinks. The official also paid for restaurants in advance and even expensive Hanwoo beef as a holiday gift for family. Despite complaints filed, the company took no action against this official. The Korea Land and Housing Corporation, or LH, ran an in-house university for employees with only a high school diploma. But all 17 faculty members of the school were hired from its retired employees. The list includes a former LH vice president who stepped down 2 years ago amid a real estate speculation scandal. LH paid the official an annual salary of 90 million won for 2-3 hours of lectures per week. The Board of Audit and Inspection has filed complaints with the prosecution or requested an investigation into 18 such executives and civil servants.



[Soundbite]

Hong Jeong-sang (Board of Audit & Inspection): These actions worsen public firms’ fiscal soundness and burden taxpayers. We will continue inspections to hold related figures to account.



Separately from the lax managerial practices, the BAI also pointed out that public utility fees must be adjusted in a timely manner. The BAI noted that even as electricity and gas costs began to rise from 2021, the previous government did not raise rates citing price stability. It said price adjustments in line with changes in the production cost is necessary to ensure a stable supply of gas and electricity.



FAULTS FOUND IN NEC NETWORK



[Anchor Lead]

The National Intelligence Service announced through a statement yesterday that it had found several vulnerabilities against hacking in the National Election Committee's computer network security systems associated with the voters' list, ballot counting, and early voting. The NIS also discovered issues with the online voting system used in consigned elections of political parties. The election watchdog claimed that it is practically impossible to fabricate election results without inside help because diverse institutional measures are in place to prevent such misconducts.



STUDENT REJECTED FOR LOOKS



[Anchor Lead]

A specialized high school in Seoul is under investigation for adjusting applicants' scores based on their appearance or to fill less popular departments. The startling revelation, involves the school's principal making arbitrary admissions decisions.



[Pkg]

A high school in Seoul specializing in vocational training in catering. Every year only 1 out of 3 applicants for culinary-related departments make the cut. Three years ago, a dumbfounding incident happened at this school. An applicant with dyed hair passed the requirements needed to get accepted but was eventually rejected. The school principal personally ordered the admissions officers to reject the applicant.



[Soundbite]

(Then-admissions official (VOICE MODIFIED)): The principal ordered to reject that applicant because of looks and attire.



KBS has obtained the applicant's evaluation score chart. Two out of three points were given for the portfolio. But the score was slashed to one point after the principal's order. The applicant's ranking plunged from 37th to 43rd, and the applicant failed to make the cut to the 42-student roster that was accepted to the school. KBS has found five applicants had their evaluation score charts modified at the principal's order. In some cases as many as four points were slashed. One of the applicants was rejected, and the remaining four were accepted to less popular departments with insufficient numbers of applicants.



[Soundbite]

(Then-admissions officer (VOICE MODIFIED)): The difference in the students’ scores is very small. If four points are slashed suddenly, chances of getting accepted are close to zero.



The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education uncovered the irregularity in an audit conducted two years ago. The principal was suspended and four teachers faced disciplinary measures. However, nothing was done to remedy the damage sustained by the students, and no investigations were requested. Police belatedly launched a probe after receiving a report from a whistleblower. They have booked the school principal and other officials for alleged obstruction of business.



[Soundbite]

(Then-admissions official (VOICE MODIFIED)): I was very sorry to the applicants. Their dreams were dashed because of some irresponsible grownups.



The principal has denied any wrongdoing and said the investigation will reveal the truth.



HOSPITAL BED IMBALANCE



[Anchor Lead]

South Korea has the most hospital beds among OECD nations, but with major hospitals centered in the capital, there's a growing concern that planned expansions will deepen the medical resource concentration in metropolitan areas.



[Pkg]

A site in Songdo, Incheon. Construction is underway to build the branch of a major high-class general hospital. It's expected to be completed by 2026 and will have 800 sickbeds. In the wider capital region, a total of 9 hospital branches, including this one, are being built through the year 2030. The combined number of sickbeds surpass 6,000. The concern is that this could exacerbate the concentration of medical personnel and patients in the Seoul metropolitan area. Korea has the largest number of sickbeds among OECD nations, but the nation's large-scale general hospitals are located mainly in big cities and the capital region. For instance, six of the top 7 general hospitals in terms of hospital bed count for every 1,000 people are situated in metropolitan cities, such as Seoul. Elsewhere, there are four administrative regions without any high-class general hospital sickbeds at all. While big hospitals in metropolitan areas witness a major influx of out-of-town patients, some regions fail to fill up even the small number of sickbeds they have. Despite this, new hospital construction still continues in the greater Seoul area, causing an expected oversupply of sickbeds. The government estimates that if the trend continues, there will be an oversupply of more than 100-thousand hospital beds nationwide by 2027.



[Soundbite]

Shin Hyun-young (Health and Welfare Committee (DP)): We desperately need gov’t measures to encourage new hospitals in the provinces or systems enabling medical support for vulnerable areas.



The government aims to restrict sickbed provisions per region in line with related standards. A legal revision will also be sought to have future construction of large hospitals require prior approval.



2024 GROWTH RATE LOWERED



[Anchor Lead]

In its October world economic outlooks, the International Monetary Fund lowered Korea's economic growth prospect for 2024 to 2.2%, a 0.2%-point lower than 2.4% projected just three months earlier. The IMF maintained the country's 2023 growth outlook of 1.4% and presented a 2.9% global growth rate for next year.



WATERFALL MEDIA FACADE



[Anchor Lead]

The iconic Jaein Waterfall in Yeoncheon-gun County, Gyeonggi-do Prov., designated a scenic spot of natural heritage last August, now dazzles visitors nightly with its 'Media Art Show'. Let's go take a look.



[Pkg]

Jaein Waterfall has turned into a media facade. The falls is 18 meters high and 30 meters wide. The columnar joint basalt rock wall where the water flows down is covered with flashy images. A ray of light that seems to infinitely circle a cosmic orbit finally reaches the Jaein Falls. Hantan River ravine from which the falls originated. Visitors are bedazzled by the spectacular natural formation crafted by flowing lava. The sound of electronic music reverberates and amplifies inside the ravine, pounding everyone's hearts.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Seon-gyeong (Pyeongtaek resident): It was amazing. I could see through the images the coexistence of the universe, nature and mankind. What a memorable night.



The waterfall has a sad legend about a couple who were tightrope walkers. The falls and the nearby Hantan River area was designated a UNESCO Global Geoparks site in 2020. The waterfall was also named a scenic spot of natural heritage by Korean authorities in August.



[Soundbite]

Kim Deok-hyeon (Yeoncheon-gun County Governor): The state designation as a proud scenic spot can be attributed to the locals’ preservation efforts.



The media facade display, first launched last year, will continue to enamor spectators every autumn. The high-tech media art show offers a one of a kind experience on a fall night set in the backdrop of pristine nature.



