GWANGHWAMUN GATE RESTORED



[Anchor Lead]

Gwanghwamun Gate, the entrance to Gyeongbokgung Palace, has been revealed post-restoration. The woldae, a significant ceremonial stage, and the once-controversial Gwanghwamun signboard have been meticulously restored, showcasing their historic splendor once again.



[Pkg]

A new ray of light carrying the seeds of hope descends upon Gwanghwamun. Woldae was the elevated ceremonial stage in front of Gwanghwamun Gate where Joseon Dynasty kings used to face the public. It served as the site of state exams or a reception hall to receive foreign envoys. Now, after 100 years, people walk on this historical path again.



[Soundbite]

Lee Han-na (Attendee of woldae unveiling ceremony): I’m thrilled to be the first to walk here. I feel as if I’ve become a Joseon queen.



Excavation of woldae began last year after the platform sank below the road and disappeared from sight in the 1960s. In the restoration work, tram tracks laid during the Japanese colonial era were removed and railing stones were recovered from a royal tomb site in Guri, Gyeonggi-do Province. Also, statues of auspicious animals that used to guard woldae were donated by the late Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee's family. All these efforts made the restoration possible and complete.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Shin Hee-kweon (University of Seoul): Woldae is unique to Korean royal palaces not found in China or Japan. The restoration to its original form is meaningful.



A new signboard of Gwanghwamun Gate was also unveiled, showing golden letters on a black background. The previous signboard installed in 2010 replaced the older one that hung for 40 years and displayed former President Park Chung-hee's own handwriting. However cracks were found on the new board not long after, causing controversy over faulty production. The signboard was recreated to reinstate its original form. Some called for changing the letters this time to the Korean alphabet Hunminjeongeum font. But based on old photos kept at the U.S. Smithsonian Institution and records on the Gyeongbokgung Palace reconstruction found in Japan. It was decided that the signboard's original Chinese letters will be maintained in the calligraphy style of Im Tae-young, a midrank Joseon-era official who wrote the letters at the time of the palace reconstruction. Gwanghwamun means "the king's virtue shines throughout the country." Under a new golden signboard, a new historic site has reopened after a century.



'YOUTH MALLS' FACE CLOSURES



[Anchor Lead]

Since its 2016 launch to support young entrepreneurs, the government's 'Youth Mall' project has invested over 70 billion won in startup spaces. Yet, due to inadequate post-launch management, many of these ventures have closed down.



[Pkg]

This youth market in Incheon opened in 2017. It was popular around the time of its opening following a TV show exposure. But now visitors are gone and the stores stand empty.



[Soundbite]

(Nearby merchant (VOICE MODIFIED)): It was hot for a moment but fizzled out in three years. Business wasn’t good so everyone left.



Food trucks, once deemed the icon of the youth mall, have all been removed. The local government body terminated the project once the required facility maintenance period was over.



[Soundbite]

Seo Yu-geon (President, Merchants’ Association): Businesses left after a short time. We tried to attract new businesses but it failed.



At another market for young business owners in Chuncheon, Gangwon-do Province, nine out of twenty shops are vacant. Most of the stores closed down after the rent subsidy program ended.



[Soundbite]

(Business owner in youth mall (VOICE MODIFIED)): There were talks about promotion and parking lot support, but it didn’t go anywhere.



So far, roughly 78 billion won was invested in the youth mall project. But about 40% of 633 stores in youth markets around the country have closed temporarily or went out of business for good. Most of the blame goes to the lack of follow-up management measures which could have helped the shops stay in business.



[Soundbite]

Lee Dong-ju (Democratic Party): Without sustained consulting and other measures, between KRW 70 bn and KRW 80 bn already invested in the project will all go to waste.



The Ministry of SMEs and Start-ups, the main overseer of the project, announced that it will halt efforts in opening new stores and focus on maintaining the existing ones. But the number of officials at affiliated agencies in charge of youth malls fell every year and only two remain this year.



PPP STANDS BY ITS CHAIR



[Anchor Lead]

In the wake of their loss in Seoul's Gangseo-gu District chief by-election, the People Power Party held an intensive four-hour assembly to strategize recovery. Under Chairman Kim Gi-hyeon's guidance, the party decided to introduce a reform body, create a task force for the upcoming parliamentary elections, and restructure the party's organization into an integrated system.



[Pkg]

The People Power Party showed internal discord ahead of the first general meeting of its lawmakers to be held after the crushing defeat in a recent by-election for the Gangseo-gu District chief post. Five-term Rep. Suh Byung-soo said that now is not a time to be just looking at the presidential office, calling on party chairman to deliver public opinions to the top office and to step down if he has no renewed determination. In response, first-term Rep. Lee Yong said that the ruling party needs to prepare for next year's parliamentary elections as one team, rather than getting divided in a crisis. A similar atmosphere continued at the general meeting of lawmakers. Although all appointed party officials, including Secretary General Lee Chul-gyu, resigned en masse, some lawmakers urged the party chairman to take responsibility. They said the party should not simply pursue unity when the people want it to change. Some lawmakers proposed setting up a reform body equivalent to an emergency leadership committee.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Sang-hyun (People Power Party): Failure to recognize a crisis as a crisis. That’s the real crisis we face. We need a reform body equivalent to emergency leadership committee.



But a majority of lawmakers opted to continue to support the current leadership system under Chairman Kim Gi-hyeon. In the four-hour meeting, the ruling party decided to devise reform measures quickly with Chairman Kim at the center.



[Soundbite]

Yun Jae-ok (Floor Leader, People Power Party): With Chair Kim Gi-hyeon at the center, we will respect the public opinions shown in the election and devise reform measures swiftly.



The PPP also stressed its decision to launch a reform body and a task force preparing for the parliamentary elections as well as reorganizing the party into an integrated one.



[Soundbite]

Kim Gi-hyeon (Chair, People Power Party): We will tap those from the capital area and Chungcheong provinces in pursuit of an integrated personnel reshuffle.



In Sunday's meeting, the PPP leader vowed to put his political career on the line to do his best to help the party win next year's parliamentary elections.



KOREANS FLEW IN FROM ISRAEL



[Anchor Lead]

Amid violent clashes with Hamas in Israel, 163 of our nationals safely returned home last weekend. Using a military transport, 220 people, including Japanese and Singaporeans, were evacuated from the area.



[Pkg]

An aircraft lands on the runway in the dark. It's the Cygnus, the Korean Air Force's transport plane, sent to Israel earlier by the Korean government. The passengers getting off the aircraft are greeted by loud applauses from their anxious families and friends. As air strikes continued in the Gaza Strip, nobody could let their guard down until the transport aircraft left Israel.



[Soundbite]

Ahn Hyo-sam (S. Korean Air Force): The sound of anti-missile rockets exploding continued and missile warning alarms on mobile phones kept going off. I thought the situation could change drastically anytime.



The airlifted Korean nationals were able to let out a sigh of relief only after landing safely in Korea 17 hours later.



[Soundbite]

Kim Hwa-seok (Korean national from Israel): Rocket attacks continued, so we waited at home. But we could no longer wait and were looking for a way out when we heard about this transport.



Fifty-one Japanese nationals and six Singaporeans also boarded the plane. The government proposed this humanitarian measure when some seats were left available after all the requests from Korean nationals were met. The Japanese foreign affairs ministry thanked the Korean government and said Japan would cooperate fully when similar situations occur in the future. The Korean foreign ministry believes that roughly 450 Korean nationals still remain in Israel. So the government is advising them to leave the area on foreign carriers or by land. Korea is also seeking ways to ensure safety of Korean nationals in the Gaza Strip.



NEWS BRIEF



[Anchor Lead]

According to Democratic Party Rep. Park Sang-hyuk, it has been revealed that 120 employees at Korea Railroad Corporation's affiliate used trains for free. The transport ministry believes that the employees did not purchase tickets and rode trains for their commute to and from work last year. The ministry asked police to look into the allegations.

Seoul police have requested an arrest warrant for a man who placed a weapon and a torch lighter in front of Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon's house last Wednesday. He is charged with special intimidation. The suspect in his 40s told police that he had wanted to express what he suffered to one of officials in power. He is known to have found the minister's address online.



RECORD HOUSEHOLD POWER USE



[Anchor Lead]

During this sweltering summer, the reliance on fans and air conditioners pushed August's residential electricity consumption to historic highs. With recent rate hikes, households are bracing for substantial electricity bill increases.



[Pkg]

This past August was especially hot with 11 days of the month recording daytime high temperatures of over 33 degrees Celsius. Not surprisingly household electricity consumption hit a record high. According to data by the Korea Electric Power Corporation or KEPCO, electricity sold for household use in the month of August surpassed 9,300 gigawatt hour. The figure is up more than 4% on-year. It's an all time high for any summer or winter month. The average power use per household also rose 2.5% on-year. This increase being smaller that the overall 4% growth is due to the rise in the number of households. Household electricity costs also rose compared to last year. A family that consumed 427 kilowatt-hours in August last year likely used 438 this year. Electricity costs would then have risen from around 66-thousand won to about 83-thousand. This indicates a 25% increase, attributed to the 28 won rise in the electricity rate in the past year. Even if households used the same amount of power as last year, due to the rate hike, they had to pay over 20% more this August. Meanwhile, power consumption by industries declined more than 2% on-year. The fall is attributed to the sluggish economy including production cuts in semiconductors. The differential between KEPCO's electricity purchase price and its sale price stands at 17 won. This margin has been growing for the fourth month since May. The company says that considering labor, investment and other costs, the difference must be at least 20 won to avoid running a deficit.



COAL DELIVERY FOR VULNERABLE



[Anchor Lead]

As temperatures plummet, challenging times begin for vulnerable neighbors. In inaccessible alleyways and elevated terrains, many rely on volunteers for coal deliveries, vital for winter warmth.



[Pkg]

Volunteers walk up the alleyway, each carrying ten blocks of coal briquettes. They walk a long way up a steep hill before reaching their destination. This is the home of 82-year-old Park Ok-sun who lives alone and cannot survive the winter season without the volunteers' help. There is no way she can move 700 blocks of coal needed for heating into her storage.



[Soundbite]

Park Ok-sun (Soyang-dong resident): They won’t deliver even when I offer extra pay. Because the alleyway is narrow and I live on a hill.



80-year-old Park Jae-cheol lives in a village up on another hill. He tries to order coal briquettes but the answers are all the same.



[Soundbite]

(Can you deliver to my place?) We can’t deliver briquettes because it’s hard climbing up the hill.



So every year he waits for volunteers who will carry coal blocks up to his place. He sometimes has to carry the coal bricks himself despite his aching legs.



[Soundbite]

Park Jae-cheol (Hyoja-dong resident): I tell them to leave the bricks down there and I carry them on my A-frame carrier.



One-man coal stores have plausible reasons as they have no other employees to take orders and make deliveries. Selling 100 coal bricks leave them with only around 10,000 won in profit, which is hardly enough to pay for costly deliverymen.



[Soundbite]

Jeon Seong-su (Coal block retailer): We can’t cope with deliveries to remote places in the valley, narrow alleyways, in the hills or underground places.



In Chuncheon alone, more than 1,000 vulnerable households wait for volunteers to bring them coal for heating this winter. About 5,000 volunteers are needed to ensure coal delivery. But last year's number of volunteers shrank 20% from the previous year due to the pandemic and the situation is not likely to improve this year either.



