MED SCHOOL QUOTA HIKE



[Anchor Lead]

The South Korean government plans to boost medical school enrollment from 2025. Reports suggest a potential increase of over a thousand students. However, the medical community warns against unilateral decisions.



[Pkg]

In 2000, doctors staged a long-term strike to protest a new law prohibiting clinics and hospitals from selling medicine. At the time, medical school enrollment quota was cut in phases in line with the doctors' demands. The total admissions quota has remained at 3,058 since 2007. Subsequently, the number of doctors in the nation stands at 2.6 per 1,000 people. That's just 70% of the OECD average of 3.7 doctors per a thousand people. The government understands that the lack of essential emergency medical personnel and regional gaps in healthcare cannot be resolved without increasing the number of doctors. It plans to expand the number of medical school students starting from the 2025 college entrance exams.



[Soundbite]

Cho Kyoo-hong (Minister of Health and Welfare (Oct. 11)): The gov’t is trying to responsibly solve the issue of med school quota, which has remained unresolved for 18 years.



The salient point is the scale of med school enrollment. It was initially presumed to be increased to 500 from the current 351, the quota that came after the reform in the early 2000s. But more recently, the government is reportedly considering expanding the quota to over one thousand. Some say the increase could reach 3,000 within the incumbent administration's tenure. The Korean Medical Association, which set up a joint council with the government early this year to discuss the issue, blasted the government's plan by saying increasing the med school quota unilaterally will only ruin trust with the medical sector.



[Soundbite]

Kim Yi-yeon (Korean Medical Association): The 14th meeting ended with a proposal to discuss the quota increase. The discussion was set to begin in early November.



The government continues to reiterate nothing has been decided on the expansion of med school students or when the new plan will be announced.



TACKLING HIGH OIL PRICES



[Anchor Lead]

Tensions rise with the possibility of the current war caused by Hamas impacting the Middle East area which will ultimately threaten to push global oil prices higher. With exports at risk and potential varied impacts on South Korea's economy, the government responds by extending fuel tax reductions through year's end.



[Pkg]

Cars left severely damaged by Hamas' rocket attacks. The Hyundai Motor's logo can be seen clearly in this photo taken by foreign journalists. Automobiles accounted for 62% of exports to Israel in the first eight months of this year. The number-one import item was semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Although Israel accounts for only a small share of Korea's total trade volume, concerns are rising that some sectors may be hit by the fallout. The oil price issue, on the other hand, could have a much more serious impact.



[Soundbite]

Choo Kyung-ho (Deputy Prime Minister for Economy): The possibility of fresh difficulties cannot be ruled out as the energy-related risks expand despite easing global inflation.



Some project global oil prices will soar to 150 dollars per barrel if Middle Eastern oil-producing countries intervene in the Hamas-Israel war. Expansion of the war is a critical factor for South Korea, businesses of which will see a 0.67% rise in production costs when global oil prices rise by just 10%. Concerns are high that rising oil prices may lead to a hike in electricity and gas fees during winter, imposing heavy financial burden on ordinary citizens.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Dong-oh (Seoul resident): Because of high gas fees, I washed my hair quickly and turned off the faucet right away. It’s harsh for those who live on basic living subsidies.



The government has decided to extend the tax cuts on fuel consumption through the end of this year and boost price monitoring.



[Soundbite]

Cheon So-ra (Korea Development Institute): If oil prices continue to rise, consumers may not feel the effect of slowing inflation.



The government has launched a 24-hour monitoring system projecting that the volatility could expand to the financial markets as well.



DISPUTE ON MATERNITY LEAVE



[Anchor Lead]

The National Labor Relations Commission has, for the first time, ordered a correction for an employer excluding staff returning from parental leave from promotions. The commission emphasized the need to reflect the fact that women more frequently take such leave, often placing them at a disadvantage.



[Pkg]

A person whom we will call "A" worked as a division chief at a tech service company with about a thousand employees. She returned to work after a yearlong maternity and childcare leave but was placed in a different department and to a lower level position. The apparent disadvantage was also evident in her promotion review. She satisfied the objective conditions needed for a promotion such as performance assessment, but was ruled out in the subjective deliberations process carried out by a superior. "A" brought this matter to a local labor relations commission, requesting correction of what she called gender discrimination. However the agency disagreed and did not see it as discrimination. It said that both men and women are entitled to childcare leave and there is little difference in the time required for a promotion between male and female employees who used such leave. However, the National Labor Relations Commission ruled differently. It is actually more disadvantageous to women because they take childcare leave 2.7 times more than their male colleagues. This case marks the first time since related regulations were implemented that the government acknowledged gender discrimination involving childcare leave and issued a correction order.



[Soundbite]

Park Jeong-hyeon (Nat’l Labor Relations Commission): We saw it as discrimination in the sense that women suffer a disadvantage, in line with the aim of the Equal Employment Act.



The commission ordered the company to improve its discriminatory employment rule and provide "A" with promotion opportunity as well as the amount of wage she could have received during the period of discrimination.



N. KOREA-RUSSIA ARMS TRADE



[Anchor Lead]

A defense ministry official in Seoul has confirmed circumstantial evidence disclosed by the U.S. pointing to arms trade between North Korea and Russia involving maritime containers. The official said Pyongyang may have sent hundreds of thousands of artillery shells, which are what Russia needs the most in its war in Ukraine.



KF-21 FIGHTER JET UNVEILED



[Anchor Lead]

As the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition kicks off today, Korea's KF-21 supersonic fighter jet is unveiled for the first time. The event also marks the debut of the U.S. F-22 fighter and the historic landing of the B-52 bomber on Korean soil.



[Pkg]

The Air Force aerobatics flight team Black Eagles flies in formation, performing a spectacle of aerial maneuvers. Korea's homegrown supersonic fighter jet, the KF-21 Boramae also blasts through the sky, showing off its mighty presence. The KF-21 was unveiled to the public for the first time on Monday, a day before the opening of the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition, or ADEX. This year's ADEX boasts the largest-ever scale with some 550 companies from across the globe taking part. The KF-16 and the multi-purpose transport plane Cygnus, which was recently deployed to airlift Koreans out of Israel. Marking the 70th anniversary of the Korea-U.S. alliance, the U.S. has drastically expanded the number of weapons to be showcased this year, including the world's most formidable fighter jet the F-22.



[Soundbite]

Samuel Larson (U.S. Air Force Pilot):



The U.S. strategic bomber B-52 capable of loading nuclear weapons will also fly to the Korean peninsula for the exhibition.



[Soundbite]

Lee Yang-soo (Air show operation team, S. Korean Air Force): It will not be put on display on ground but we’ve asked for its flyby. It is expected to fly at an altitude of 400 meters. So viewers will take a good look at it.



The bomber has participated in Korea-US joint exercises, but this will mark its first landing on Korean soil. It's is widely seen as a warning against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats. The ADEX will run until this Sunday with public access allowed only on the weekend.



INOPERABLE FIRE CHOPPERS



[Anchor Lead]

Ahead of Arbor Day, many remember the recent widespread wildfires. Alarmingly, five of the Korea Forest Service's helicopters were grounded due to a counterfeit parts issue, a problem that might arise again.



[Pkg]

For three days from April 2nd, a series of wild fires broke out in some 50 regions across the nation, including Hongseong in Chungcheongnam-do province. The grade-3 alert against wild fires was issued for the first time in Korea's history. Firefighting helicopters were needed desperately.



[Soundbite]

Jeong Cheol-ho (Spokesperson, Korea Forest Service (April 3, KBS News 9)): It was very difficult to mobilize firefighting helicopters.



However, five of the Korea Forest Service's firefighting helicopters were not put into operation. All of them were the KA-32 manufactured by Russia. There was an issue with the anti-freezing part installed in the rotor blades. In 2020, the forestry agency replaced the component in all of the five helicopters. A domestic company won the contract with a warranty provided by the Russian manufacturer, and the Russian maker is ultimately responsible for the repairs. In March this year, however, the Russian manufacturer told the Korean agency that the warranty had been forged at the time. The five helicopters had to sit idle in the hangar for five days when the part in question was replaced with another certified variation. The forestry agency's lax attitude was another problem. When bidding for the deal, the Russian company sent a document insisting that the warranty was fabricated. But the very next day, it sent another document and denied the forgery. Despite this dubious situation, the forest service made not a single phone call to double check with the Russian company.



[Soundbite]

An Ho-young (Democratic Party): The gov‘t was too quick to trust the Russian company that changed its words overnight. So, five helicopters could not be mobilized to put out the wild fires.



29 of the 48 firefighting helicopters owned by the forest service are the Russian-made KA-32. It is impossible to import helicopter parts from Russia due to economic sanctions. So there are remaining concerns that more of the Russian helicopters will face trouble operating properly if spare parts run out.



FARM MACHINE ACCIDENTS



[Anchor Lead]

According to the National Fire Agency, rescue officials were dispatched to sites of farm machine-related accidents some 16-hundred times last year and the largest portion, 230 cases, occurred in the harvest season of October. The agency urged caution, noting that accidents involving farm machines frequently occur when elderly farmers work alone.



IMPROVING PET INSURANCE



[Anchor Lead]

With pets nearing 8 million in the nation, many treat them as family and prioritize their medical care. However, pet insurance uptake remains low due to perceived high costs and limited coverage. In response, the government has introduced new measures.



[Pkg]

This five-year-old poodle named Vanilla recently received a surgery for a knee injury. Its owner paid 4.5 million won for the surgery, two million of which was covered by pet insurance. But given that the owner pays 60,000 won in monthly premium, the coverage is not so satisfactory.



[Soundbite]

Oh Ji-eun (Pet Owner): Some people asked me if I got back 80 to 90 percent of what I paid. Compared to the insurance coverage for people, it feels like pet coverage is not enough.



The average annual premium of pet insurance amounts to roughly 550,000 won, with subscription rate standing at just 1 percent. But starting next year, discounts will be offered on insurance premiums if the pets are vaccinated well and in good health. It will also be offered to owners who subscribe to more insurance packages of the same company. Insurance policies will also be diversified reflecting pets' various ages and illnesses. Cats will also be included in the list of pets subject to mandatory registration. These changes are expected to help prevent false benefit claims as well by further clarifying the subjects of insurance.



[Soundbite]

Sohn Ji-hyun (Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance): Discounts can expand and so insurance premiums are expected to drop by over ten percent. This will be a good deal for subscribers.



On top of this, pet owners can purchase pet insurance policies and claim for benefits at veterinary clinics starting next year. But it remains uncertain how many vets will be willing to take part as they will be required to provide data of medical fees to insureres to help them design insurance plans.



[Soundbite]

(Vet industry official): More pet owners will ask for medical records but there are no detailed guidelines. Insurance companies may also make different requests causing more confusion.



The government plans to allow specialized insurers to enter the pet insurance market by the end of this year.



