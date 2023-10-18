동영상 고정 취소

DOCTORS OPPOSE HIGHER QUOTA



[Anchor Lead]

Amid the government's plans to expand medical student enrollment, physician groups have held an urgent meeting, declaring strong opposition. Yet, the government insists on the necessity of the move and calls for alternative solutions from the medical community.



[Pkg]

The medical community held their first emergency meeting to discuss a possible increase in the enrollment quota for medical students. After two hours of talks, doctors groups decided to strongly oppose the move if the government pushes ahead with the plan without consultation. They urged the government to strictly abide by the promise made in 2020 not to unilaterally raise the medical student quota.



[Soundbite]

Kim Dong-seok (President, Korean Medical Practitioners Association): The gov’t must keep its 2020 promise to consult with Medical association on the quota issue.



The groups say such an increase cannot be a fundamental solution to solving medical personnel shortage and easing regional imbalance. Before the meeting, Korea Medical Association(KMA) president Lee Pil-soo vowed to fight the move together with doctors and medical students and use all available means.



[Soundbite]

Lee Pil-soo (President, Korean Medical Association): We warn that a situation more serious than 2020 strike may unfold.



The latest meeting was attended by the medical associations of 16 cities and provinces as well as interns and practicing physicians. Meanwhile the government reiterated the inevitability of having to raise the quota. Meeting with patient groups, health minister Cho Kyoo-hong said the government held talks with the medical community 14 times but failed to narrow differences. Still, he left open room for more discussions on not only the quota issue but also improving the environment for medical workers and raising their remuneration. Cho asked doctors to suggest detailed practical alternative measures to the issue at hand. During a parliamentary audit, the chiefs of some national university hospitals including Kyungpook and Kangwon sided with the government and called for an increase in the number of doctors.



RIVAL PARTIES AGREE ON QUOTA



[Anchor Lead]

Both the ruling and opposition parties have united in welcoming the government's plan to expand medical school quotas. While the ruling party stresses the urgency to increase doctor numbers, the opposition emphasizes public health access and equity.



[Pkg]

Lawmakers on both sides welcomed the government's decision to no longer delay increasing the medical school enrollment quota. Korea's medical school enrollment quota has been fixed since 2006. The People Power Party claims that since then, the shortage of emergency care specialists has worsened and medical services in rural areas are virtually non-existent. The PPP also said the soaring demand for elderly medical care is a serious concern. Redistributing existing doctors can be a reasonable solution but the major prerequisite should be an increase in enrollment quota.



[Soundbite]

Yun Jae-ok (Floor Leader, People Power Party): More doctors are needed to revive regional hospitals and in essential medical specialties such as pediatrics, surgical and emergency medicine.



However, the extent of expansion is not likely to be announced right away. An official with the Office of the President said the government has been discussing the enrollment increase issue with doctors from early on and the exact plan will be announced as soon as it's finalized. The government and ruling party emphasized to the doctors' association that the problem should be resolved through dialogue while offering incentives such as raising the fees for the services provided in essential specialties and improving the working conditions for residents. The Democratic Party also agreed that raising the medical school quota is a good policy for the people. The opposition party added, however, that simply adding more doctors cannot prevent physicians from shunning unpopular specialties.



[Soundbite]

Kim Sung-joo (Democratic Party Policy Committee): Doctors will flock to plastic surgery and dermatology and open more clinics. But, essential specialties and rural areas would fall short.



Other options presented by the DP include establishing public medical schools that requires graduates to serve in public medical institutions or adopting the so-called local physician system that would require graduates of a local medical school to work in that area. Meanwhile, DP representatives from the Jeollanam-do Province held a separate press conference to demand building new medical schools in the region, the only province in Korea that doesn't have a medical school.



US STRATEGIC BOMBER IN KOREA



[Anchor Lead]

At South Korea's premier defense exhibition, South Korea and U.S. air assets, including a U.S. strategic bomber, were showcased. This also signals a warning against North Korean threats. President Yoon Suk Yeol, while present, underscored support for the defense industry, without any direct warnings to Pyongyang.



[Pkg]

The Air Force's newest stealth fighter, the F-35, leads a squadron of jets including F-15s. They are the key forces of the so-called "kill chain" designed to preemptively block North Korea's nuclear and missile attacks. The squadron is followed by the U.S. strategic bomber B-52, which can carry nuclear weapons. Along with the U.S. F-22 stealth fighters, it's the core arsenal of the U.S. extended deterrence for responding to North Korea's nuclear threat. It's quite unprecedented for Washington to send multiple strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula at once. The B-52 landed at a Korean air base for the first time. The goal is to show that Washington has the capabilities and determination to respond to Pyongyang's provocations while providing military support to Ukraine and Israel as well.



[Soundbite]

John Kirby (NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications (Oct. 12 local time)):



The North's Central News Agency said the deployment of the U.S. strategic assets on the Korean Peninsula is a "dangerous nuclear provocation" that will only bring it closer to war and confrontation rather than peace." President Yoon Suk Yeol did not issue direct warning for Pyongyang this time.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): This demonstrates the overwhelming capabilities of S. Korea-U.S., which has safeguarded liberal democracy with its alliance forged in blood.



However, the South Korean leader stressed the importance of the defense industry and its exports, and vowed to provide greater support.



"N. KOREA IS LINKED TO HAMAS"



[Anchor Lead]

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea may be involved in arms trade and tactical doctrine behind the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. A high-ranking official with the JCS said the F-7 anti-tank rocket launcher used by Hamas is the name that North Korea uses when exporting its hand-held grenade launcher RPG-7. He added that Hamas's strategy that incapacitated the Iron Dome and launching large-scale rocket assaults is similar to North Korea's asymmetric warfare strategy.



SUDDEN ACCELERATION PATENTS



[Anchor Lead]

Hyundai Motor tops the list for sudden acceleration incidents in South Korea. Yet, few have been deemed as vehicle defects by officials. Still, Hyundai believes no preventative devices are needed, even though they've patented technology to prevent such acceleration.



[Pkg]

A car drives past an intersection with a stop light. It fails to reduce speed despite a speed bump and eventually rams into a parked vehicle and is left overturned. This is the result of an analysis on the car's Event Data Recorder. The accelerator pedal was 99% operated right until the moment of the crash, while the brake pedal non-operational. Experts say the data is unfeasible given the circumstances of the accident.



[Soundbite]

Park Byung-il (Master automotive technician): There should be changes in the accelerator when a car goes over the speed bumps. It’s not evident and this data is unrealistic.



Many point out that EDR is unreliable when analyzing the causes of sudden unintended acceleration (SUA). However, it's still used as key evidence to prove the presence of defects in vehicles. Hyundai Motor claims that sudden unintended acceleration cannot be caused by defects in vehicles. It insists there is no need to install separate devices to prevent such accidents. However, the automaker has 11 patents on preventing sudden unintended acceleration. They include patents on controlling sudden acceleration caused by engine malfunction and halting car torque engine output in case of network glitches. What draws particular attention is that the patents say engine malfunction can be the cause of sudden acceleration. Experts say the automaker developed these technologies with the possibility of car defects in mind in the first place.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Kim Pill-soo (Daelim University College): These patents are about fundamentally preventing problems in cars, including sudden unintended acceleration.



But only five out of the 11 patents have been actually applied so far in the car manufacturing process.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jung-jae (Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee (PPP)): They have those patents because they admit the possibility of car defects. The automaker is obligated to provide safe products to customers. The patents must be commercialized as soon as possible.



Hyundai Motor denies it has any patents exclusively on preventing sudden unintended acceleration, and drawing links between its patented technologies and preventive devices solely through the term "sudden unintended acceleration" is a stretch. The automaker added it would apply the patented technologies to its products after their effectiveness are proven.



POSTAL DELIVERY SCAMS



[Anchor Lead]

Korea Post warned against the rapidly rising cases of scam mails pretending to be sent from the national postal service. Korea Post said that most scam mails were disguised as postal package delivery services which lure users to pay delivery charges, storage fees or penalties through the links included in the mail. The national postal service stressed that it does not ask payment for delivering or returning mail.



'BUS STOP TO NOWHERE'



[Anchor Lead]

A common behavior observed among dementia patients is wandering aimlessly. For the first time in Korea, an innovative approach to address this concern has been introduced: the installation of a 'bus stop to nowhere' within a specialized elderly hospital's dementia ward. This initiative is aimed at providing both physical and psychological relief for these patients.



[Pkg]

A bus stop is created in the dementia ward of a hospital for the elderly. The name of the stop and the bus route map are older versions no longer in use. This is a so-called "bus stop to nowhere" catering to dementia patients. The idea sprung from the fact that about 40% of dementia patients often loiter around aimlessly. The bus stop is set up to attract patients restlessly wandering about and provide physical and psychological refuge. After the patients recover a level of stability through this approach, doctors will then carry out mental analysis instead of prescribing medication.



[Soundbite]

Woo Seong-yong (Vice chair, Chungju Geriatrics Hospital): Continued use of pills to prevent patients from wandering around adversely affects their bodily function and quality of life.



The bus stop to nowhere therapy is also in use in the U.S., UK and Germany while related studies are also underway. The case marks the first implementation in Korea as research groups, experts, universities and hospitals seek to verify the measure's effectiveness.



[Soundbite]

Park Wan-gyu (Policy research group in Chungju): We will collect biometric data based on IoT in hopes of quantifying reduction in patients’ anxiety and jitters etc..



If deemed effective, plans to install more false bus stops in outdoor areas near villages and senior care facilities in cooperation with local authorities will be reviewed.



ARMY SURGEON IN SPOTLIGHT



[Anchor Lead]

An army surgeon, once praised for aiding a serviceman nearly amputated from a mine incident, has again made headlines. KBS reports he recently saved a civilian at risk of leg amputation after a vehicular accident, emphasizing the military trauma center's expanded role in civilian emergencies.



[Pkg]

A truck barrels into a market at high speed. The crash damaged columns and various articles inside the market and severely injured three pedestrians. 52-year-old Gang Hwan-cheol, one of the wounded, was sent to a nearby military trauma center. Femoral arteries and veins on the left leg were ruptured. In this time ticking situation, army surgeon lieutenant colonel Moon Gi-ho performs an emergency operation using fluid solution to connect the ruptured blood vessels. After extensive surgery, the patient's blood flow and nerves returned.



[Soundbite]

Gang Hwan-cheol (Victim of Moran Market vehicle crash): I heard my leg could have been amputated and even my life was at risk. I’m grateful for the swift decision making and accurate diagnosis.



The lieutenant colonel first applied this surgery method in 2019 on a soldier who seriously injured an arm, marking the first success of its kind in the country. He then went on to rescue another serviceman on the verge of amputating his ankle due to a mine explosion. His incredible story was even broadcast on a talk show. The latest case marks the first successful operation on a civilian. This is thanks to a policy change by the military trauma center which decided late last year to also accept emergency civilian patients within its jurisdiction.



[Soundbite]

Moon Gi-ho (Armed forces trauma center surgeon): Observing U.S. military cases where patients are first given emergency treatment before being taken to a proper service area. I thought I can apply the same rule to reduce the time of ischemia.



The army surgeon refused to take credit saying it was all on the patients who endured grueling treatment. He promised to work harder to save more lives including those in uniform serving the country.



