YOON MEETS PPP LEADERS

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with the new People Power Party leadership for two consecutive days, aiming to strengthen party-administration communication on public welfare. This also appears to back PPP chair Kim Gi-hyeon amidst leadership critiques.



People Power Party leader Kim Gi-hyeon had promised to redress the vertical relationship between the party and the government as part of reform measures.



Kim Gi-hyeon (Chair, People Power Party (Oct. 16)): In the party-gov't relationship, our party will take on a more leading role in delivering and incorporating people's opinions.



President Yoon Suk Yeol met with the new PPP leadership at Tuesday's Presidential Committee of National Cohesion dinner and then invited four key party figures to his office the very next day. It was an unscheduled luncheon held to get acquainted with the new party leaders. The President appeared to show his support for the second term of PPP chair Kim Gi-hyeon whose leadership has been criticized. The main topic of the luncheon was improving people's lives.



Kim Eun-hye (Senior pres. secretary for press affairs): The President said that there are too many people facing difficulty and youths in despair, and that we should look after people's lives more carefully.



The top office and the ruling party then announced their plan to strengthen communication between the government and the party on the policies associated with people's livelihood. The two sides also decided to hold regular weekly meetings for high-ranking government and party officials, which has been held randomly. This proposal made by the PPP was accepted by the President's Office.



Lee Man-hee (Secretary General, People Power Party): We told him that the party should take on a proactive role in designing and executing policies associated with people's livelihoods.



At the national cohesion committee dinner held on Tuesday, President Yoon mentioned the word 'self-reflection' for the first time.



Yoon Suk Yeol (President): The cabinet and I will look back on how much of the policies has been executed and be more self-reflective.



He also reportedly told his close aides on Wednesday that "people are always right" and that "no excuses should be made in the face of people's criticism."



CLASHES ON MED SCHOOL QUOTA



The Korean Medical Association vows to resist the government's plan to increase medical school enrollments. While the government highlights ongoing discussions, the opposition urges the adoption of public medical schools and a regional doctor system. In protest, Jeollanam-do Province lawmakers have shaved their heads.



[Pkg]

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo says the majority of the public is in favor of increasing the medical school enrollment quota.



Han Duck-soo (Prime Minister): The public agrees that there should be more medical workers.



Han added, however, the scope of enrollment expansion has not been decided and that the matter will be discussed further with the parties involved. A presidential official said that the issue will be tackled by ensuring fairness and validity first and by finding out how many more students medical schools can accept. The official added although persuading the interested parties is necessary, the issue can no longer be neglected. The People Power Party plans to work out the details of negotiations with those involved.



Yu Eui-dong (PPP Policy Committee): We're setting the framework for medical school quota increase and fine-tuning the matter with the interested parties.



The Democratic Party says just increasing the total number of med school students is not enough. It says there should be plans on solving the shortage of essential health care professionals by introducing public medical schools and a regional doctor system.



Hong Ihk-pyo (Floor Leader, Democratic Party): Otherwise there will be more doctors in high-demand specialties and the excessive concentration of doctors in the capital region will get worse.



Democratic Party lawmakers from Jeollanam-do Province, in protest, shaved their heads. They are demanding that a local state medical college be established in the region.



Kim Won-i (Democratic Party): The issue can't be solved simply by increasing the quota. It won't fix the health care collapse in Jeollanam-do Province.



Meanwhile, National Health Insurance Service chief Jung Ki-seok said during a parliamentary probe that a larger medical school quota will have a weak trickle-down effect on essential medical professionals. He added that more doctors will mean more financial burden for the national health insurance.



CONSTITUTIONAL COURT HEAD NAMED



Justice Lee Jong-seok has been nominated as the next Chief of the Constitutional Court. If confirmed, he'll serve only until next October. While it is possible for him to serve another term, this choice might usher in complexities, as no Constitutional Court heads have served two terms before. After much deliberation, this seems to be a calculated selection.



[Pkg]

Constitutional Court Justice Lee Jong-seok was picked to replace the court's current chief Yoo Nam-seok who is retiring next month.



Kim Dae-ki (Presidential Chief of Staff): Based on firm principles and expertise in law, Lee has been taking lead in protecting the constitutional order of Korea.



Born in Daegu, Lee entered the School of Law at Seoul National University in 1979 at the same time as President Yoon. He became a justice of the Constitutional Court in 2018 at the recommendation of the Liberty Korea Party. He is considered to be conservative, as he said an anti-abortion act and the National Security law were constitutional, while calling for repealing an act on reducing prosecutors' investigative authority. If Lee becomes the new chief of the Constitutional Court and President Yoon names a new justice, there will be a change to the nine-member bench dominated by liberal figures. His term as justice ends next October. Even if his nomination is confirmed, Lee will likely serve as the court's chief for just eleven months until next October.



Lee Jong-seok (Nominee for Constitutional Court President): I feel a sense of heavy responsibility. (How do you think about your remaining term?) I saw media reports about various opinions.



It seems serving one more term could be possible. However. if that happens, it could spark dispute as there have been no Constitutional Court heads who served two terms.



Prof. Jang Young-soo (Law School of Korea University): There is no written clause but there may be legal issues. If he serves another term, he may be under influence of the one in charge of his appointment.



Some believe President Yoon picked him for various reasons, despite the short remaining term. As Lee once underwent a parliamentary confirmation hearing, it is less burdensome to win parliamentary approval for his nomination. On top of this, Yoon will be able to name a new chief of the Constitutional Court one more time during his tenure, as Lee's remaining term is short. A senior presidential official said it is too early to mention the possibility of Lee serving one more term if he becomes the chief of the Constitutional Court.



COMMUNAL DRUG USE AT CLUB



Last month, KBS journalists conducted an undercover investigation into a club in Itaewon suspected of being a hub for drug distribution. As a result of the footage provided by KBS acting as evidence, the police have now apprehended 14 individuals from the club for their alleged involvement in drug consumption and trafficking.



[Pkg]

A few months back, a police officer fell to his death from an apartment building in Yongsan, Seoul while at a gathering with illegal drug usage. It was found that the group first met at a club in Itaewon, which was identified as a drug distribution channel.



(KBS News 9 Report (Sept. 6)): We infiltrated this club.



KBS reported on this club last month and spotted a number of suspicious scenes. Police started investigating the club and others in the Itaewon area. About a month later, one person was arrested while thirteen others were booked for using illegal drugs and are undergoing investigation. In the footage recorded by KBS, the man arrested identified as Mr. A was seen putting an object resembling a lipstick to his nose and frequenting the restroom.



[Soundbite]

At the time of the news coverage, Mr. A strongly denied using drugs and claimed what he put to his nose was not an illegal drug. But a test revealed that he had taken several types of narcotics. A large amount of drugs including ketamine was discovered in his home. Mr. A was arrested and indicted on October 13th for drug possession and use. He is also being investigated for smuggling narcotics from overseas. The police also booked two more suspected drug users captured on KBS camera. Also under investigation are eight more people suspected of using or dealing drugs with them. They are all accused of dealing or using ketamine and ecstasy at the club. Three more people suspected of using drugs overseas together with Mr. A have also been booked and are being investigated. The police are trying to find other accomplices while extending their club drug investigation to the Gangnam and Hongdae areas.



CRAM SCHOOL CARTEL PROBE



The police' National Office of Investigation says it has sent 64 people to the prosecution during its investigation into the cartel of private education. Police added that in particular, 35 people, including 25 former and incumbent teachers, are under investigation for alleged leaks of questions from the state-administered college entrance test and mock tests. As a result of the probe, police have booked eight people and teachers. Six other people and teachers are being investigated for allegedly receiving money from lecturers at big-name private education businesses and keeping in contact with them.



LOOPHOLE IN CAR COMMITTEE



[Anchor Lead]

The government mandates automakers to offer free repairs if defects are found in their vehicles. Yet, it's come to light that rules designed to prevent conflicts of interest within the regulatory committee, responsible for determining these defects, haven't been strictly followed.



[Pkg]

Hyundai Motors' hydrogen fuel cell EV Nexo. Released in 2018. Some drivers said their cars did not pick up speed even when they stepped on the accelerator. Three years later, Hyundai Motor decided to provide free repair services in line with the law mandating automakers to notify customers of repair services in case of defects in manufacturing or design.



(Hyundai Motor staff (VOICE MODIFIED)): We can receive complaints that a car is shaking, for example, and find out that it's very likely.



However, a committee of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport concluded the following year there was no basis to say there were defects in the vehicles. In other words, the automaker and the committee reached differing conclusions. This is the list of the committee members at the time. Three of the 21 members used to work at Hyundai Motor Group's subsidiaries. One of the members used to provide services to Hyundai Motor. Under the law, parties with vested interests should not be involved in deliberations, but this law was neglected. The committee members changed three times over the past five years. Each time, about 20% of them had ties to Hyundai Motor. During that period, the committee had to deliberate 41 cases on Hyundai Motor. Each time at least two of its members were related to the automaker, and manufacturing defects were not recognized in nearly 70% of the cases.



[Soundbite]

Some of the committee members were unaware they were not qualified to take part in deliberations.



[Soundbite]

Some say the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport can't filter out unqualified members.



[Soundbite]

The ministry has vowed to improve its appointment criteria and dismiss committee members who violate regulations.



BOK FREEZES KEY RATE AGAIN



The Bank of Korea has decided to hold the base interest rate steady for the sixth straight time. As a result, the policy rate remains at 3.5 percent, two percentage points lower than that of the U.S. Analysts say that despite rising household debts and the largest-ever gap with the U.S. rate, the central bank opted to freeze the benchmark rate due to increasing economic uncertainties, such as falling exports, sluggish domestic consumption and the Israel-Hamas conflict.



RARE MOON JAR UP FOR AUCTION



[Anchor Lead]

[Pkg]

A figurine of a full moon stands in the middle of the exhibit room. This is a white porcelain moon jar made at the public kiln 'gwanyo' operated by the state in the early 18th century. The jar measures 47.5 centimeters in height. This is one of the tallest moon jars in existence today. Its most outstanding feature is its exceptionally beautiful shape. It was difficult to make a moon jar in a single step because of its large size. The top and bottom parts were made separately and then put together before baking it in the kiln. So, the traces of where the two parts meet can be easily found in other moon jars. But this moon jar is a true masterpiece as it shows no such marks and it's in a near-perfect round form.



[Soundbite]

The outside color is milky white with a subtle sheen. Only about 30 moon jars from the Joseon Dynasty remain in Korea and overseas combined, making them very rare and valuable. The value of Joseon moon jars were proven when two moon jars were sold at overseas auctions for six billion won and 4.7 billion won, respectively, in this year alone. Experts also rate this moon jar as comparable to a national treasure in its size, shape, and color.



[Soundbite]

The highest price fetched by a moon jar at local auctions was 3.1 billion won in 2019. It remains to be seen whether this moon jar would reset that record. This masterpiece is displayed for free at the auction exhibit hall until October 24th.



