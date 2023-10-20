동영상 고정 취소

REGIONAL HEALTH CARE GAPS



[Anchor Lead]

Local medical institutions stand on the brink of crisis. Major university hospitals struggle to fill residency positions, while regional medical centers are unable to hire physicians, rendering expensive equipment unused. This results in a vicious cycle as both doctors and patients gravitate towards the capital, exacerbating the healthcare imbalance in the country.



[Pkg]

Masan Medical Center in Gyeongsangnam-do Province. Four years ago, 300 million won was invested to build a cardio-cerebrovascular center and buy sophisticated equipment, but it's still not used, practically brand-new. The hospital has yet to find cardiologists who know how to use the equipment. The job offers a basic annual salary of 200 million won plus bonuses, but no applications received so far.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jin-pyeong (Director, Masan Medical Center): There are no available cardiologists even at my alma mater. We also posted hiring ads, but received zero applications.



State-run university hospitals, which play the role of regional medical centers, are also on the verge of collapse. As doctors shun pediatrics these days, this university hospital is unable to hire resident doctors for the second year straight. The number of pediatric patients at four large hospitals in the Gyeongsangnam-do region has surged by 40% recently, but the number of resident pediatricians has been declining every year. Currently only 25% of the positions are filled. The hospitals barely manage to operate their pediatric ERs around the clock by hiring part-time doctors. Local pediatric clinics are crowded with patients lately because of the surge in seasonal ailments. That's because more and more pediatric clinics are closing down these days. Some parents of children stand in long lines as early as three hours before opening. In Seoul there are 3.47 doctors per a thousand people. In contrast, the number is less than half in Gyeongsangnam-do, Jeollanam-do, Gyeongsangbuk-do and Chungcheongnam-do regions. The gap between the capital and non-capital regions as well as between metropolitan and regular cities is enormous.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Jeong Baek-geun (Gyeongsang Nat’l Univ. Hospital): This results in gaps in amenable mortality rates. They show health care gaps among regions.



Six out of ten medical school graduates nationwide find jobs in the capital region, whereas all other regions continue to suffer from severe shortages of medical professionals.



BOOSTING PROVINCIAL HOSPITALS



[Anchor Lead]

Amidst rising concerns of patients scrambling for emergency rooms and flocking to Seoul for treatment, the government is bolstering national university hospitals to fortify essential medical services nationwide.



[Pkg]

Kyungpook National University Hospital only has three medical residents in the pediatrics department. Not a single resident has applied for this branch of medicine in the past three years. The situation offers a glimpse into the collapse of essential medical services in provincial areas. Just keeping up with the night shift is a challenge.



[Soundbite]

(Kyungpook Nat’l Univ. Hospital official): Senior professors, regardless of age, all take on night shifts due to short labor. Things are tight.



As both patients and doctors are concentrated in the capital region, the government has rolled up its sleeves to tackle this long standing issue. In a set of measures unveiled, it seeks to foster national university hospitals in the provinces to the level of major general hospitals in metropolitan Seoul so that regional patients can complete their treatment locally without having to flock to Seoul.



[Soundbite]

Cho Kyoo-hong (Minister of Health and Welfare): You should be able to receive affordable treatment nearby for serious illnesses as well as emergency care within the golden hour window.



The key to the ambitious plan is enhancing the competitiveness of provincial national university hospitals. The health ministry will ease staffing and budget regulations to enable expansion in the medical student quota and labor compensation. It also promised support in related facilities such as intensive care units and emergency room sickbeds. In order to swiftly implement these measures, national university hospitals, currently under the oversight of the education ministry, will be placed under the health and welfare ministry's management from now on. Also in an effort to reduce the vacuum in medical services, compensation schemes will be revamped to attract more doctors and provide better wages for their labor. The number of doctors will also be raised to increase more personnel in essential services.



[Soundbite]

Park Min-soo (Vice minister of Health and Welfare): The gov’t made clear of its plan to increase the medical student quota. We will do our best to see the plan realized by academic year 2025.



The health ministry will set up a task force comprising of relevant agencies to flesh out further details of the revealed measures such as the time of implementation and funding.



YOON’S MIDDLE EAST TOUR



[Anchor Lead]

The top office announced that President Yoon Suk Yeol and the first lady will make a six-day trip to Saudi Arabia and Qatar from Saturday, marking the first ever state visits to the two countries for a South Korean leader. During the tour, Yoon will seek to strengthen economic cooperation in energy and high-tech sectors and also discuss the security situation in the Middle East given the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.



HYUNDAI OPENS USED CAR CENTER



[Anchor Lead]

Hyundai Motor has formally announced its entry into the used car market, a venture it has long considered. While there are hopes that this move by the auto giant will enhance trust in the often murky used car sector, concerns are also emerging about the potential monopolization by a large corporation and the potential rise in used car prices.



[Pkg]

This is Hyundai Motor's first used car center, filled with automobiles ready for the market. The auto giant officially announced at the center that it will enter the certified used car business. The announcement came about 19 months after used car sales was excluded from the list of businesses not suitable for large companies.



[Soundbite]

Yoo Won-ha (Vice President, Hyundai Motor): The certified used car business was led by the philosophy of ‘Made by us, Cared by us’.



The nation's premier automaker focuses on quality control. A stocked vehicle undergoes some 270 tests, including flaws on its exterior to engine performance. The result is disclosed to the consumers. Used vehicles are sold through the online site and mobile app. Only Hyundai and Genesis models less than five years old and under 100,000 kilometers in mileage are available. One-year warranty service is also provided. The used car market has been criticized over cases of deceiving customers. The automobile giant's presence is expected to re-shape the market but that is exactly what concerns some people. Hyundai Motor's share in the used car market will be limited to less than 3% until next year and less than 5% until 2025. But the carmaker could disrupt market order by monopolizing top-tier vehicles.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Lee Ho-geun (Daeduk University): Hyundai could control the market by raising the prices of their top-rated used vehicles and thereby making a lot of money.



Kia is to announce next week that it will also enter the used car market. KG Mobility has also said that it will join the two automakers. Korea's major car manufacturers are launching used car businesses one after another.



LAVROV MEETS KIM JONG-UN



[Anchor Lead]

Russia's foreign ministry said that Minister Sergey Lavrov who is visiting North Korea held talks with the North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un for over an hour on Thursday. During the meeting, Kim reportedly said that favorable relations between the two countries were growing stronger ever since last month's summit between himself and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Lavrov meanwhile said that Moscow is ready to implement all agreements reached during the summit and is also known to have indirectly hinted at a possible visit to North Korea by Putin.



US STRATEGIC BOMBER UNVEILED



[Anchor Lead]

The U.S. B-52 Stratofortress, a nuclear-capable bomber, landed in South Korea and was disclosed to the media for the first time, signaling the South Korea-U.S. alliance's strong commitment to regional deterrence.



[Pkg]

A large black bomber stands on the runway. It's the U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, the world's largest bomber. It has a wingspan of 56 meters and eight engines on the wings that can carry multiple bombs and missiles, including nuclear weapons. The B-52 landed at the Cheongju Air Base following its participation in the congratulatory flight at the opening ceremony of the aerospace and defense industry exhibition Seoul ADEX 2023 on Oct. 17. The bomber has participated so far in joint drills with the South Korean Air Force in the airspace over the Korean Peninsula. It's the first time it landed at a Korean air base and was disclosed to the media.



[Soundbite]

Rachel Buitrago (U.S. 7th Air Force):



One of the B-52 pilots who visited Korea this time is Capt. Sabin Park of Korean descent. He is set to showcase a B-52 flight once more at the ADEX. Park shared his thoughts on visiting his motherland as a pilot.



[Soundbite]

Sabin Park (Pilot, 96th Bomb Squadron): It’s good to see S. Korean and U.S. air forces work together in S. Korea. I hope they will continue this in the future.



Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Kim Seung-kyum paid a visit to the Cheongju Air Base along with the U.S. Pacific Air Force commander, where he stressed that the deployment of the B-52 once again demonstrates Washington's willingness to implement extended deterrence against North Korea's intensifying nuclear threat. This coming weekend, the B-52 will participate in the first joint aerial exercise among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan in the airspace near the Korean Peninsula.



INSURANCE SCAMMING RIDER



[Anchor Lead]

In Gangnam-gu District, Seoul, a man in his 30s has been arrested for intentionally causing 17 traffic accidents within six months, targeting vehicles on one-way streets. Using falsified medical reports to boost his insurance claims, the cunning scheme has alarmed the insurance industry.



[Pkg]

A one-way street in Gangnam, Seoul. A man on a motorcycle watches the street. When he spots a car going the wrong way on the one-way alley, he steers his motorcycle toward the vehicle and bumps into it before falling to the ground. At another alleyway, he was hiding behind a truck before ramming into an oncoming vehicle. The driver, startled by the motorcycle that suddenly came out of nowhere, lets out a groan. These are all accidents caused intentionally by the motorcycle rider in his 30s to rake in insurance money. The motorcyclist knew that the driver is more at fault in an accident that occurred while driving the wrong way in a one-way street. He caused seventeen such accidents and defrauded more than 70 million won from the insurance companies and drivers over 19 occasions. When the driver wasn't insured, he demanded more money under the pretext of settling a criminal case.



[Soundbite]

Kang ○○ (Victim of Insurance Fraud): I wasn’t insured because I wasn’t of age. I gave him KRW 16 mn in settlement, including the money for treatment.



He also falsified a doctor's diagnosis document for fracture even when he suffered only an ankle sprain. He used that document to request insurance money.



[Soundbite]

Roh Sung-won (Gangnam Police Station): Planning and orchestrating such crimes is a serious offense. He at first denied charges on seven cases but admitted them in court.



The police arrested him for insurance scam and fabricating private documents and plan to further investigate the accidents that he claims were not intentional.



LESSONS IN TEMPLE FOOD



[Anchor Lead]

In Chuncheon, renowned temple food expert, Monk and Chef Jeong Kwan, showcased a cooking demonstration. Emphasizing mindfulness in simple culinary processes, she highlighted Buddhist enlightenment principles for our fast-paced, quick-meal society.



[Pkg]

Colorful autumn leaves and cosmos flowers adorn a table. Cooking begins with the sound of a bamboo rod, that is usually used in the Buddhist ascetic exercise in training monks. Monk and chef Jeong Kwan, globally renowned for her temple food cooking, demonstrates each step with care. From mushrooms seasoned with savory sesame oil and rice syrup to cucumbers mixed with bean curd. She relies on only natural ingredients and no artificial seasoning is added.



[Soundbite]

Ven. Jeong Kwan (Baekyangsa Temple): It’s about re-discovering our human nature. Temple food is an alternative to communicating and sharing.



In modern-day society, where food is prepared and consumed fast, the process of trimming and boiling ingredients and waiting for them to be cooked is reminiscent of Buddhist spiritual exercise.



[Soundbite]

Kim Kwang-ja (Visitor): I’ve tasted and learned about temple food here. I want to try making it firsthand. I feel 20 years younger now.



Bowls that were used by Monk Hanam from Woljeongsa Temple on Mt. Odaesan have been put on display. His outer vestment has been designated as a national registered cultural heritage in recognition of his contributions to Korean Buddhism. In Buddhism, eating food is also the process of reaching enlightenment. It's also reflected in the way Ven. Jeong Kwan practices asceticism through cooking.



[Soundbite]

Kim Sun-ok (Chuncheon Nat’l Museum): Handing down monks’ bowls and outer vestments to their pupils is a Buddhist tradition. It represents Jeong Kwan’s belief that food is part of asceticism.



The Buddhist teachings found through simple meals will resonate in the hearts of many this fall.



