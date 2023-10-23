동영상 고정 취소

S. KOREA, SAUDI SIGN MOU



[Anchor Lead]

On his state visit to Saudi Arabia, President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Their discussions encompassed economic cooperation, regional security, and crude oil supply, agreements worth 21 trillion won, amid concerns over rising oil prices in the turbulent Middle East.



[Pkg]

A vehicle carrying President Yoon Suk Yeol and the South Korean first lady is escorted by the royal guards on horses. Yoon is the first South Korean leader to make a state visit to Saudi Arabia. It's his first meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in about a year.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): Bilateral ties have improved significantly following the two leaders' visits to each other's country.



The two leaders discussed ways to bolster bilateral economic cooperation and expand it to cutting-edge technologies and culture as well. More than 50 business deals and MOUs have been signed by corporations and institutions from the two countries. The presidential office says a total of 21 trillion won worth of "oil money" deals have been concluded this time. It added that over 60% of the investment pledge worth 29 billion dollars the two leaders concluded at their previous meeting last year has been materialized through actual projects.



[Soundbite]

Choi Sang-mok (Senior Pres. Secretary for economic affairs): Bilateral cooperation will be elevated to carbon-free 2.0 by developing cutting-edge manufacturing sectors and clean hydrogen.



The issue of crude oil supply was also on the agenda as concerns are rising that international oil prices may soar due to the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The two countries have signed a deal that guarantees South Korea a priority right to purchase crude oil in case of supply emergency in the next five years. The two leaders have agreed that deterioration in the humanitarian crisis caused by the conflict should be prevented.



[Soundbite]

Kim Tae-hyo (Principal Deputy Nat'l Security Adviser): President Yoon said S. Korea will do what is needed to restore peace and stability in the region.



South Korea and Saudi Arabia are also holding final discussions on large-scale cooperation in national defense. Saudi Arabia has pledged 60 trillion won in total investment last year and at the latest summit. The presidential office has vowed to make sure the investment pledge is implemented and the money is spent on creating jobs.



GIMBAP BIG HIT IN U.S.



[Anchor Lead]

Did you know Korean gimbap is causing a sell-out sensation in the U.S.? As global appreciation for Korean culture rises, it's not just about entertainment. Today, we spotlight how traditional Korean products are paving the way for small businesses amid challenges.



[Pkg]

Shoppers grab gimbap rolls from a freezer at a supermarket in the U.S. A supermarket employee explains that there's no more gimbap left and the next shipment is months away. Food influencers post reviews about this frozen gimbap, which is made at a small factory in Gumi, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province. The Korean gimbap company met with the representatives from an American supermarket franchise at an export fair last year. The first 250-ton export of gimbap was sold out in the U.S. An additional order of 500 tons was placed, but the factory can't catch up with the demand.



[Soundbite]

Lee Ho-jin (CEO, Frozen Gimbap Maker ‘Allgot’): We sent one container, with more than 50,000 rolls, every two days, but the rolls sell out right away. It’s hard to keep up with the order.



Until now, gimbap was known overseas only as a type of sushi. But the Korean rice roll came to be a trendy food item thanks to the popularity of Korean cultural contents.



[Soundbite]

(Taiwan Buyer): Nine out of 10 young Taiwanese love Korean culture. Influencers and celebrities have been posting videos of them using Korean products.



Recently, coin singing machines and instant photo booths popular among Korean teenagers are being exported as well. They were exported to the U.S., Canada, and Australia first, and now the Philippines and Southeast Asian countries have started to import them.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jong-min (CEO, Luscent): Young people overseas already knew about Korea’s coin noraebang. I think they searched Korean culture a lot.



Despite the rise of nationalism worldwide and declining performances of flagship industries, small businesses are opening up export markets with the most iconic Korean products.



TRILATERAL AERIAL EXERCISE



[Anchor Lead]

The defense ministry says Korea, the U.S. and Japan held a joint aerial exercise near the Korean Peninsula on Sunday. This marks their first-ever trilateral joint aerial drill. As well as fighter jets of the three countries, the U.S.' strategic nuclear-capable bomber B-52H participated in the exercise. The bomber recently landed on Korean soil for the first time.



DRUG SMUGGLING RING NABBED



[Anchor Lead]

A group linked to drug networks in six foreign countries has been arrested in Korea. Composed entirely of Korean-Chinese, they've distributed massive amounts of methamphetamine, with ties to last spring's notorious Gangnam drug-laced drink incident.



[Pkg]

A man enters a building. He puts his hand into a mailbox and then takes photos of it with his mobile phone. He hid methamphetamine and informed the purchaser of it. This is the so-called throw-it-away method. Starting from deliverers like him, drug dealers were caught by police. 37 people, including dealers and users, were taken into police custody. The chief of the drug ring was a Korean-Chinese man in his 40s, identified as "A." He formed the drug trafficking organization only with Korean-Chinese people, such as his wife, relatives and friends. "A" then assigned different duties to each of them.



[Soundbite]

Nam Seong-shin (Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency): They are not simple drug dealers. They established a criminal organization to systematically circulate drugs in Korea.



He purchased drugs from traffickers in six countries, including Thailand and the U.S. When the purchased drug was smuggled into Korea, A's ring members received and distributed it. The confiscated methamphetamine amounts to nine kilograms, which are worth 30 billion won. His wife was already arrested for her involvement in giving out drug laced drinks in southern Seoul. Police are looking into A's connections with the Chinese main culprit in the drugged drink case. In 2019, "A" was expelled to China for drug possession. He set up a drug distribution organization, because narcotics are expensive in Korea.



[Soundbite]

Nam Seong-shin (Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency): Drugs are cheaper when smuggled but more expensive through the distribution. Buyers pay high prices as they don't engage in smuggling and distribution.



Police has asked Interpol to issue red notices for "A" who is currently in China as well as his drug sellers overseas.



CUSTOMS AID DRUG DEALERS



[Anchor Lead]

Police say four customs officials at Incheon Airport are under investigation for allegedly helping Malaysian drug dealers pass through security and smuggle 24 kilograms of methamphetamine into Korea in January. The Malaysians were members of a drug trafficking ring operating in Korea, Malaysia and China. It smuggled 74 kilograms of methamphetamine into Korea this year.



FISHING BOAT CAPSIZES



[Anchor Lead]

On Sunday morning, an 8-ton fishing boat with 18 aboard capsized off Buan, Jeollabuk-do Province. While nearby vessels promptly rescued many, four tragically lost their lives.



[Pkg]

Fishermen sit precariously on top of a capsized boat. One fisherman points at something. It turns out to be a man floundering in the water.



[Soundbite]

Help me! Save me! (Please wait!)



An 8-ton fishing boat that left port around 4:30 a.m. capsized about an hour and a half later 1.6 kilometers east of Hawangdeung-do Island of Buan-gun County, Jeollabuk-do Province. The boat was carrying 18 fishermen and crew. A nearby fishing boat rescued people in life vests floating in the water.



[Soundbite]

(Witness): People were shouting and I saw that a boat was capsized. They were floating here and there, so I threw them a rope and pulled them out.



Nearby fishing boats came to save 16 people and the Coast Guard later arrived to find two more inside the capsized boat. Four people found in cardiac arrest were airlifted to a hospital but later died. The Coast Guard believes the fishing boat was sailing behind a tug boat pulling a cargo ship when it was caught by a rope.



[Soundbite]

(Buan Coast Guard Official (VOICE MODIFIED)): I believe the accident had something to do with the tug. Maybe fishing boat was caught in its rope or crashed into the cargo ship.



The Coast Guard has sent a patrol boat to the accident site to prevent other boats from crashing into the capsized vessel. It is also investigating whether the ships involved in the accident had followed safety rules and navigation guidelines.



AUTUMN FIRE RISKS



[Anchor Lead]

As temperatures suddenly drop, a spike in fires both big and small has been observed. Particularly during this dry season, even a tiny ember can easily escalate into a large blaze, underscoring the urgent need for heightened caution.



[Pkg]

Red flames and white smoke shoot out from a house. Firefighters keep spraying water but can hardly contain the fire. The fire burned down the house and a shed, causing roughly 10 million won in damage as estimated by the fire station. The blaze appears to have started at the furnace lit up for heating. Dozens of residents had to evacuate when a fire erupted in an apartment in Cheongju on October 15th. A cigarette butt is assumed to have caused the fire.



[Soundbite]

Kim Hyeong-ki (Cheongju Dongbu Fire Station): It was reported that a flame was spotted in the balcony. The occupant reportedly didn't put out the cigarette butt properly. So, we assume the ember had caused the fire.



Fires caused by incompletely extinguishing embers occur frequently in autumn months. Roughly 8,700 fires occurred between September and November of 2022. Fires caused by carelessness accounted for 47% of the total. People use wood-burning boilers or electric heaters in autumn as temperatures drop suddenly. But the heaters and boilers must be cleaned of accumulated dust and flammable materials nearby should be removed as well.



[Soundbite]

Choi Jong-myeong (Cheongju Seobu Fire Station): It's windy and dry these days. So, a small ember is very likely to grow into a big fire.



Fire authorities ask people to be extra careful about extinguishing embers when camping or engaging in outdoor activities. People are advised to set up a screen to prevent the embers from flying off or refrain from burning the husks near a mountain during the harvest season.



STRANGER LISTED AS SON



[Anchor Lead]

Imagine discovering a complete stranger registered as your son in official records. An astonishing situation has come to light, with a report suggesting that there's no straightforward way to correct such an error.



[Pkg]

This woman in her 60s was surprised to find out recently that a stranger born in 1976 was listed in her family certificate as her son.



[Soundbite]

(Kim ○○ (VOICE MODIFIED)): My son called me and said someone who was one year older than him was listed among my children in the family certificate.



The woman received legal consultation and found some information about the stranger in an adoption relation certificate. The document stated that the man was adopted in the U.S. shortly after his birth registration.



[Soundbite]

(Kim ○○ (VOICE MODIFIED)): It's dumbfounding. The community service center says it doesn't know anything about this.



Those who want to modify their family certificates can do so only by filing lawsuits. The woman must also present evidence that the man listed as her son is a stranger. The man's birth certificate has already been discarded because the legal retention period was set at 27 years. The only way to solve the problem was to find the man and have him undergo a DNA test. The woman checked his departure and entry records and visited adoption institutions but found no clues.



[Soundbite]

(Kim ○○ (VOICE MODIFIED)): Lawyer says this requires a lot of money and time. I may have to go to U.S.. Identity checks will be needed and could cause problems to my children.



This may seem like a surreal incident, but there are many messages online asking for legal advice on how to get rid of strangers registered in family certificates. In 2016, a lawsuit was filed demanding the government take responsibility for having an unrelated person with an identical name registered as a family member.



[Soundbite]

Kyung Tae-hyun (Lawyer): To dispute the registration, evidence, including traces of life, school records and photos, need to be collected.



The woman plans to continue to track down the stranger by using the clues she has obtained so far, such as the address listed in his birth registration.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!