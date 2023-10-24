동영상 고정 취소

LUMPY SKIN DISEASE SPREADS



[Anchor Lead]

South Korea faces its first outbreak of lumpy skin disease, with a confirmed case in Eumseong, Chungcheongbuk-do Province. As the virus spreads rapidly among cattle, emergency quarantine measures, including village blockades, are in place to curb its expansion.



[Pkg]

The entrance to a village is blocked for emergency quarantine after cases of lumpy skin disease were reported at a cattle farm there. This is the first time LSD cases were reported in Chungcheongbuk-do Province. More cases of LSD were reported in cattle farms in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi-do Province. Additional infections were confirmed in Gimpo and Pyeongtaek of Gyeonggi-do Province and Dangjin and Seosan of Chungcheongnam-do Province. The first case of the disease was confirmed in Seosan last Friday. As of Monday, it has spread to 17 farms in seven cities and counties. Authorities are on alert, as LSD has spread from the western coastal region to Chungcheongbuk-do Province in the central inland part of the nation. More suspected cases are being reported by farms near the affected regions. Authorities are culling all cattle at infected farms and sterilizing farms within a 10-kilometer radius. 540,000 doses of vaccines are being given to cattle in the affected regions. They also plan to import 1.7 million more doses of vaccines by early next month.



[Soundbite]

Chung Sun-yong (Chungcheongbuk-do Prov. Gov’t): The next 3 weeks with mosquitoes still active and until the 28-day latent period passes seems to be most dangerous.



Authorities are maintaining a travel ban on livestock farmers and their vehicles, as well as keeping livestock markets closed.



ACTOR BOOKED FOR DRUG USE



[Anchor Lead]

Acclaimed actor Lee Sun-kyun has been officially booked on drug use allegations. An associated Gangnam-gu District, nightclub employee, also suspected of involvement, is now in custody.



[Pkg]

A bar in Gangnam-gu District in southern Seoul. This is one of the places where actor Lee Sun-kyun is suspected of using illicit drugs. With its store sign covered, the bar is no longer in operation.



[Soundbite]

(Worker at nearby bar (VOICE MODIFIED)): This bar had newly opened. I believe it’s no longer open for business.



Police believe that Lee on multiple occasions, used marijuana and other illegal substances at this bar and the residence of the bar's employee identified as "A". The actor was booked as a suspect for an official investigation into his alleged use of illegal drugs. Of the eight people targeted by the ongoing police drug investigations, three have been booked. They are actor Lee, employee "A" and another employee at the bar. "A" had already been arrested on drug charges. "A" is one of the two bar employees against whom the actor filed a complaint of blackmail with the police, claiming that they had extorted hundreds of millions of won from him. Police are looking into records of some ten phone calls between the actor and the bar employee. Lee's side insists that the bar employee threatened to expose his drug use. Regarding his alleged drug use, the actor's representation stated that it is "difficult to speak on it now" and added Lee will fully cooperate with the investigation.



[Soundbite]

(Lee Sun-kyun’s lawyer): He alluded he had been threatened by two people. It is necessary to investigate further to pinpoint the details.



Police are working to confirm whether or not the five other people actually used drugs. They include Hwang Ha-na, the granddaughter of the late founder of Namyang Dairy Products, and a once aspiring singer Ms. Han. It is likely more of the people will be booked depending on the results of the police investigation.



SUSPICIOUS ARTWORKS



[Anchor Lead]

In South Korea, a portion of building costs is legally designated for art installations. Yet, an intriguing pattern emerges with one construction company, many of their apartments prominently feature artworks, each valued at over 140 million won, by a single artist. It turns out this artist is closely related to the firm's president.



[Pkg]

An apartment complex in Siheung, Gyeonggi-do Province newly built early this year. Two art pieces installed at the complex are from the same artist surnamed Gong. Two artworks by this person also feature at another new apartment complex in Geomdan city in Incheon constructed last year by the same builder.



[Soundbite]

(Art sector official (VOICE MODIFIED)): I heard the artist is family with the construction firm. That’s why her pieces are so prolific at new apartment sites.



The artist is the sibling of the president of this construction firm. Ever since the president took over the company 6 years ago, Gong's artworks began to be installed in newly built apartments. They are also found in apartments built by a different company run by the same president. Of the 71 installation artworks standing at 44 apartment complexes built by the firm, 38 of them belong to the artist. The installation cost surpasses 2.8 billion won.



[Soundbite]

Gwon Oh-in (Citizens’ Coalition for Economic Justice): The owner group shares special ties with the artist. Such practice of granting favors is likely illegal profit-taking and breach of related rules.



Three of seven art pieces displayed at an apartment in Cheongju, Chungcheongbuk-do Province the two companies built together also belong to Gong. But, one of the four other pieces was made by Gong's husband surnamed Jo. Jo has no record as an artist. Papers submitted to local authorities show him having three previous installations. But, KBS found that the artworks mentioned were actually by other artists. Gong and Jo declined to respond while the firms in question insisted they were not given preferential treatment.



[Soundbite]

(Construction firm official (VOICE MODIFIED)): We helped the artists, based on our brand and landscaping concept, to pass a screening process. We didn’t intend to favor any particular artist.



Local governments usually review artworks before they are installed, but in this case, they failed to block the considerable influence exerted by company owners.



NEOM CITY COOPERATION



[Anchor Lead]

During his Saudi Arabia visit, President Yoon Suk Yeol proposed Korean companies' involvement in the 'Neom City' desert mega-project. With Korean firms already eyeing six projects in Neom, the presidential office aims to deepen bilateral infrastructure cooperation.



[Pkg]

An event marking 50 years since a Korean company acquired the first construction project in Saudi Arabia in 1973 was held at the Riyadh Neom Exhibition Hall. President Yoon said if Korean technologies are used in the Neom City project, the two countries will be able to write a new chapter in the history of urban construction together.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): The two countries will be able to present a new model for future cities if they combine Korea’s capabilities to build advanced cities with the project.



The Neom City project, which includes the construction of a large city and industrial and tourism complexes in a desert, is estimated at around 700 trillion won. Korean companies are eyeing six projects worth 33 trillion won. They include construction of tunnels and ports. Companies from both countries have signed an MOU on setting up a joint corporation on modular construction for the Neom City project.



[Soundbite]

Choi Sang-mok (Senior Pres. Secretary for economic affairs (Oct. 23)): We expect more results by next year. Our businesses have made progress in smart construction technologies needed in the Neom City project.



Deals were also signed on bolstering and enhancing cooperation in the construction of conventional infrastructure. A contract was signed to manage the smart city in the digital space. Korean businesses have also won orders to build facilities for refining natural gas in the largest shale gas reserve in the Middle East. The presidential office says a total of 8.6 billion dollars worth of construction projects have been signed in Saudi Arabia this year. On Tuesday President Yoon is set to attend the Future Investment Initiative, also known as "Davos in the Desert". The presidential office says the president will outline South Korea's advantages as an investment partner for the Middle East, and propose a future vision for bilateral cooperation.



NEWS BRIEF



[Anchor Lead]

As part of reforms following a crushing by-election defeat, the ruling People Power Party has appointed Yonsei University medical school professor Ihn Yo-han as chair of its innovation committee. The great-grandson of 19th-century U.S. missionary Eugene Bell, Ihn became a naturalized Korean citizen in 2012. The PPP's new reform chief vowed to achieve change and unity and said the party must be willing to make sacrifices.

Eugene Group is the winner of a bid to purchase a major stake in the local news channel YTN. The conglomerate won the bid for roughly 320 billion won and will acquire a combined 30.95% stake in YTN currently held by two public firms, the Korea Electric Power Corporation KDN and the Korea Racing Authority. Following deliberations by the Korea Communications Commission, Eugene Group is set to become the news channel's largest shareholder.



YEAR AFTER ITAEWON TRAGEDY



[Anchor Lead]

Fall returns to Itaewon, Seoul, but the painful memories of last October 29th linger. As we approach the first anniversary of the tragedy, KBS revisits the site, reflecting on the incident and subsequent measures.



[Pkg]

This is the back alley in Itaewon where the deadly crowd crush occurred about a year ago. The tragedy, which claimed 159 lives, happened because a large crowd of people flocked to this steep, narrow alley. One of the conclusions reached by investigators is that the incident could have been prevented if the crowd had been guided to maintain right-hand traffic. The measure will likely be implemented when the first anniversary of the tragedy is marked later this month. Non-slip pavement was installed here only a month ago to prevent falls on the steep hill, another cause of the tragedy. The Yongsan-gu District Office plans to deploy more personnel this year than last year to monitor crowds via CCTV cameras. But most of the measures were devised hastily ahead of the first anniversary of the crowd crush.



[Soundbite]

(Staff at Itaewon bar): The narrow alleys are very crowded on weekends. It appears the streets are out of control.



Another problem is that safety measures are being devised only for the back alley where the tragedy happened. Illegally extended structures are still seen all over Itaewon. As of last month, about 200 of illegally extended structures detected by the district office have not been removed yet.



[Soundbite]

(Staff at Itaewon bar): Public officials crack down only on weekdays. On weekends, when patios are installed outside, it’s a bit dangerous.



Personnel will likely be dispatched to each back alley to control crowds at this year's Halloween festivities.



[Soundbite]

Park Seo-hyun (Seoul resident): Only bar staff were here. No one came here to guide crowds.



The district office, police and fire authority have vowed to mobilize more than 3,000 officials during the Halloween period this year.



HOMELESS FUTSAL TEAM



[Anchor Lead]

Ever heard of a homeless futsal team? They recently played a match against corporate pros, showcasing the transformative power of sports. The 'Dream Team's' journey highlights how athletic engagement can boost health and self-reliance. More on their inspiring story ahead.



[Pkg]

Players wearing reflective vests are seen running across the field. They are members of a futsal club for homeless people. In a friendly match, they are as good as their opponents from a team consisting of office workers.



[Soundbite]

Goo Young-hoon (Homeless futsal team): I kicked old habits and lead a regular life. I exercise and socialize. My futsal skills have gotten better.



Kim Hyun-woo, the goalie of the homeless team dubbed the 'Dream Team,' has improved his health and changed his outlook on life.



[Soundbite]

Kim Hyun-woo (Homeless futsal team): I used to be inactive and unsociable. I was doing things on my own. I have improved my social skills through this program.



According to a study conducted by the University of Copenhagen, homeless people playing football saw their posture control improve by 40 percent. Their osteogenic index also enhanced by 27 percent, significantly reducing injury risks. In a survey done by an American nonprofit organization, nine out of ten homeless football players answered they experienced improvements in self-efficiency, emotion control, interpersonal relationships and physical health. It was also found that football helped homeless people stand on their own feet, as three of four players got jobs within a year.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Kun (Head, Nonprofit for homeless): Football requires cooperation with teammates. It naturally leads to conversations. In turn, they grow the strength to pursue their dreams.



There are some 10,000 homeless people in Korea. They stay homeless for ten years on average and it is hard for them to become self-supportive and self-dependent again. Sports activities can help homeless people reconnect to society and improve their lives. Greater interest and assistance are needed to promote various programs helping the homeless find new meaning in their lives.



