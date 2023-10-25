동영상 고정 취소

N. KOREANS SAIL TO SOUTH



[Anchor Lead]

Yesterday, a wooden boat from North Korea was found near Sokcho, Gangwon-do Province, carrying four North Koreans who expressed their intent to defect. Local fishermen first noticed the vessel due to its distinct appearance. The South Korean military and Coast Guard have since taken the individuals into custody for further investigation.



[Pkg]

A small brown boat enters a naval port towed by a Coast Guard patrol vessel. The boat was discovered by local fishermen at 7:10 am Tuesday some 11 kilometers east of Sokcho in Gangwon-do Province. The wooden boat was carrying four North Koreans, one man and 3 women. The 5 to 6 meter-long boat was notably different from South Korean fishing boats, which caught the attention of fishermen who notified authorities.



[Soundbite]

Nam Jin-woo (Fisherman who alerted authorities): It was clearly not one of our own. The small wooden boat was not even detected on radar. I figured it came over from the North.



Despite having an engine, the boat was moving slow at the time of discovery. One fisherman who suspected a maritime incident approached the boat to take a look and even spoke with the North Koreans. According to this person, the North Koreans were dressed in ordinary clothes, shoes and sneakers and did not appear to be stranded fishermen.



[Soundbite]

Im Jae-gil (Fisherman who witnessed boat): I asked them if they came from N. Korea and they nodded. They clearly did not look like sailors.



The North Koreans said they departed from the North on Tuesday but did not reveal any further information. The South Korean military and Coast Guard took them into custody after confirming their intent to defect and handed the defectors over to a joint government investigation team.



“LOOPHOLES IN BORDER CONTROL”



[Anchor Lead]

Military authorities stated that they had identified and were monitoring these four North Koreans who had sailed to waters near Sokcho. However, concerns arise as the boat was only identified after crossing south of the Northern Limit Line, and the initial contact with the vessel was made by civilians, suggesting potential shortcomings in border operations.



[Pkg]

An object appearing as a small dot was detected on the Army's coastal surveillance radar 50km south of the Northern Limit Line in the East Sea at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Unlike hundreds of fishing boats that were in the area at the time, the object was moving diagonally southward at low speed. About an hour later, the Army's thermal observation device identified the round shape of the object and classified it as a suspicious vessel. KBS has found that earlier in the morning a North Korean military ship tried to chase the boat. The South Korean Army raised readiness condition, while the Navy dispatched a ship. In the meantime, reports were received one after another from the fishing boats in the area. Soon afterwards, the Korea Coast Guard and the Navy arrived at the scene and took into custody four North Koreans in the boat presumed to be family. In the parliamentary audit, opposition party lawmakers pointed to loopholes in border control, referring to the fact that the defectors first came into contact with fishermen. The ruling party responded by saying it's too early to call it a border security "failure".



[Soundbite]

Ki Dong-min (Nat’l Defense Committee (DP)): How can you explain that the N. Korean boat remained undetected for about three hours after crossing the NLL?



[Soundbite]

Lee Jong-ho (Chief, Naval Operations): The wooden boat is smaller than the boat that entered in 2019. It was more difficult to detect.



[Soundbite]

Lee Che-ik (Nat’l Defense Committee (PPP)): The probe is not over it. Isn’t it wrong for the standing committee to conclude hastily that there were loopholes in border control?



The military says detecting small objects in the East Sea NLL, which spans more than 400km, is difficult.



N. KOREAN DEFECTORS INCREASE



[Anchor Lead]

A Unification Ministry official said at a meeting with journalists yesterday that 40 North Korean refugees had entered South Korea in the third quarter. So far this year, 139 North Koreans escaped North Korea to come to South Korea. The number has more than tripled compared to the same period last year. This official explained that the increase was caused by the loosening of the North Korean-Chinese border control and the removal of COVID-19 lock-down order in China.



TWO UNIONS DISCLOSE ACCOUNTS



[Anchor Lead]

After a year-long dispute with the government over union accounting transparency, the two major trade unions, KCTU and FKTU, have agreed to disclose their finances. While aiming to protect their members, they still signal an intent for legal challenges, indicating the debate isn't over.



[Pkg]

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions accepted the government's demand to disclose its accounting information. The KCTU has already been releasing to union members its accounting records more detailed than the level demanded by the government. The union said the decision was made to prevent the government's oppression of trade unions and aggravation of hatred. The KCTU made the same decision as the Federation of Korean Trade Unions did just the day before. The two largest trade unions had a lot of issues to deal with. First, the government warned the unions that they will not get tax deductions on union fees if they didn't accept the disclosure request, so they had no choice but to consider potential financial losses that members may incur.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jeong-hee (Korean Confederation of Trade Unions): We decided to reveal our accounts so union members who trusted and joined the KCTU will not be disadvantaged.



The government also moved up the revision of enforcement ordinance by three months, not giving the unions enough time to convince their members.



[Soundbite]

Lee Ji-hyun (Spokesperson, Federation of Korean Trade Unions): We didn’t have enough time. We had to respond one way or the other before the year’s end.



After the unions announced their decisions, the government said that labor reform is producing results and Korean society's transparency will be upgraded with the accounting disclosure. But the FKTU decided to file a constitutional appeal on the government's enforcement ordinance revision of the Trade Union Act and the Income Tax Act that enabled the latest measures. The KCTU also stated that it will try to revise the related laws, signaling continued legal battles surrounding the trade unions' disclosure of their accounts.



GROWTH HORMONE FOR CHILDREN



[Anchor Lead]

Many parents are drawn to 'height-enhancing' growth hormone injections. However, their proven benefits are limited to conditions like Turner syndrome and significant height deficiencies. Long-term side effects are still unknown, emphasizing the need for a cautious approach and appropriate prescriptions.



[Pkg]

Messages by parents worried about their children's short stature can be seen easily at online communities for parents. This mother of a fifth grade girl visited a university hospital to seek advice on her child's growth. The doctor recommended that she receive human growth hormone injections.



[Soundbite]

Park (Mother of fifth grader (VOICE MODIFIED)): The doctor said my daughter can grow 7-8 cm more, or at least 5 cm more than her expected height.



Despite the hefty cost of about 10 million won a year, some parents are willing to have their children receive human growth hormone injections.



[Soundbite]

Kang (Mother of fourth grader (VOICE MODIFIED)): Parents are willing to have their children get the shots when they’re told their children can grow taller.



However, experts say the HGH shots only work in children with growth disorders such as Turner syndrome or idiopathic short stature. Children with idiopathic short stature are in the 3rd percentile among 100 children in terms of height.



[Soundbite]

Choi Ji-eun (Nat’l Evidence-based Healthcare Collaborating Agency): No studies have been conducted to find out if HGH shots are effective in taller children.



Nonetheless, more and more children get HGH injection prescriptions every year. In fact, their number surpassed 10 million in the past three years. But only 9% of them were children with growth disorders or idiopathic short stature. The rest apparently received the injections despite the lack of proof of their efficacy.



[Soundbite]

Kim Young-joo (Health and Welfare Committee (DP)): HGH shots are advertised to be effective in teenagers. Health Ministry and Ministry of Drug Safety must inspect prescription of these shots.



Supervision of HGH injections needs to be stepped up, as no studies have been conducted so far into the side effects in children.



NEWS BRIEF



[Anchor Lead]

A Jeep carrying Korean tourists in the city of Dalat in southern Vietnam was swept away in a river flooded by a recent rainstorm, killing all four Koreans in the vehicle and injuring the Vietnamese driver. The Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the dead were two males and two females and a consular representative from the local diplomatic office was sent to the scene to find out what had happened and help with follow-up measures.

The Ministry for Food, Agriculture, and Fisheries announced that in marking Hanwoo Day on November 1st, offline supermarkets and online retailers such as Hanaro Mart, Emart and Coupang will hold promotional events on Korean beef from October 26th to November 5th. During the promotional period, supermarket franchises will sell Korean beef at a discount of up to 50% and the beef prices at the government's online hanwoo market will be knocked down by as much as 60%.



ILLEGALLY MODIFIED MOTORBIKES



[Anchor Lead]

As autumn deepens in Gangwon-do Province, a surge of large motorcycles, many with illegal modifications pose significant safety risks, coupled with reckless driving and obscured license plates. Authorities, including the Korea Transportation Safety Authority, are intensifying crackdowns through November.



[Pkg]

A pack of fancifully embellished motorcycles descends upon a quiet rural town. One vehicle has a noticeably high handle. The height is 35 centimeters higher than normal ones and it's called the Manse Handle. Other handles have extended their width, dubbed the Gwangpok Handle. These are all illegal modifications. Such modifications make the operation of the turn signal and brakes difficult during emergency situations, posing serious danger.



[Soundbite]

(Police officer): You installed a modified handle, which is subject to booking under the Automobile Management Act.



License plates have also undergone changes. Some are bent upwards to hide the number.



[Soundbite]

(Transportation Safety Authority inspector): The plate can’t be bent this way, not more than 30 degrees. Obviously, you tampered with it.



Others are placed elsewhere or covered over with a handkerchief.



[Soundbite]

(Police officer): The plate located on the side and being covered, this is all illegal. It doesn’t even move. It’s all covered up.



The silencer has also been tinkered with to make a roaring sound and the vehicles are decorated with flashy colorful lights.



[Soundbite]

(Motorbike rider (VOICE MODIFIED)): The registration indicated a sound level of 105 decibels, which is why I purchased it.



Reckless driving is another trait of these riders. They ride at 130 kilometers per hour in an 80 kilometer per hour road, perilously passing through other cars. Many of them are even without a license. Over 60 motorcycles were caught by police for three hours on National Highway No. 44 which connects Hongcheon and Yangyang in Gangwon-do Province and leads to Seoraksan Mountain.



[Soundbite]

Park Gyeong-rok (Korea Transportation Safety Authority): Reckless illegal modifications can cause of road accidents in unexpected situations. This is why we are conducting a crackdown.



The police and the Korea Transportation Safety Authority will continue their clampdown on illegal, large-sized motorcycles until the end of November.



OYSTER HARVEST SEASON



[Anchor Lead]

As the chilly winds begin, the south coast heralds the start of its robust oyster harvest season. This year, in an effort to curb consumer concerns, daily radiation checks are being implemented, especially in light of concerns regarding the Fukushima wastewater release in Japan.



[Pkg]

An oyster farm in the middle of the sea. Every line pulled up has loads of fist-sized oysters hanging. Farms along the south coast such as Tongyeong and Geoje in Gyeongsangnam-do Province have begun harvesting this nutritious seafood.



[Soundbite]

Park Gang-geun (Oyster farmer): Some died due to oxygen shortage but overall, the harvest is better than last year.



Each season, some 13-thousand tons are gathered in the south coast every year, accounting for 70% of national output. Huge piles of oysters quickly reveal their white flesh with the skillful touch of seasoned workers.



[Soundbite]

Gu Chun-geum (Tongyeong resident): Our work begins and lasts through late May. I was loafing around and it’s good to work again.



The National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives or Suhyup also held the first auction, kicking off consignment sales. This year, more efforts are being focused on food safety. Hygiene checks have been stepped up to prevent norovirus, the main cause of food poisoning in the winter. Radiation checks are also held daily to ease consumer fears regarding the Fukushima wastewater release in Japan.



[Soundbite]

Ji Hong-tae (Oyster Culture Fisheries Cooperatives): Oyster samples go through radiation testing and only those verified safe are auctioned off for consumption.



Southern coast oyster harvest will continue through next June.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!