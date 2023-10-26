동영상 고정 취소

LUMPY SKIN VACCINATION



As lumpy skin disease spreads, the government has shifted its strategy. Initially vaccinating only cattle in affected areas, it now plans a nationwide campaign for all cattle. By next week, vaccines for over 4 million heads will be urgently imported to combat the outbreak.



A cow is held down for an injection in the rump. The cows tend to struggle in many cases, so the vet administers a shot as quickly as possible. This is how the vaccine for foot-and-mouth disease is administered twice a year. Vaccination for lumpy skin disease is done in a similar way.



(Cattle Farmer): Vaccines are administered with syringe injectors. Farmers know how to give hypodermic injections. I just wish the shots are distributed quickly.



More than four million heads of cattle are raised nationwide. The government had purchased lumpy skin disease vaccines for 540,000 heads last year and plans to buy additional dosages for four million heads by the end of this month. It was easy to import because Korea bought the vaccines in stock from an overseas pharmaceutical company.



Kwon Jae-han (Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs): We agreed to import vaccines already in stock of an overseas company.



Now the issue is the speed of vaccination. Public veterinarians assist with vaccination only at small farms that raise fewer than 50 heads of cattle. If vaccination is to be completed by November 10th as the government planned, veterinary assistance should be given to middle and large sized farms as well.



Prof. Cho Ho-seong (Jeonbuk Nat’l University): Veterinary inspectors at livestock farms are in great shortage. Private vets should be called to assist that vaccination can take place smoothly.



Even after the vaccines are administered, it takes about three weeks for antibodies to be produced. The best solution is to minimize cattle and farmers' movement as much as possible until herd immunity is achieved. The government will allow cattle movement in the areas where lumpy skin disease cases are confirmed or cities and counties near outbreak points only when the cattle are taken to be slaughtered.



EARTHQUAKE HITS GONGJU



[Anchor Lead]

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake hit Gongju, Chungcheongnam-do Province at 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday. The quake's seismic intensity, which gauges the severity of shaking, stood at five. This means most people felt tremors when the quake occurred. Authorities received some 380 reports of tremors for ten minutes, following the earthquake. But no reports of casualties and financial damage were made. This was the fifth strongest quakes to occur on or around the Korean Peninsula so far this year.



G-DRAGON DRUG USE ALLEGATIONS



[Anchor Lead]

After actor Lee Sun-kyun's recent brush with the law, G-Dragon, formerly a member of K-pop band BIGBANG, is now under police investigation for alleged drug use. This investigation into the singer, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, is separate from Lee's case. As the entertainment industry continues to reel, the impact of celebrity drug investigations widens.



[Pkg]

Musician Kwon Ji-yong, the leader of the famous K-pop band BIGBANG. Known by his stage name G-Dragon, the singer is among the top stars in Korea. Currently, Kwon is undergoing police investigation for alleged drug use. The Incheon Police Station has booked the singer without arrest on the charge of violating the Narcotics Control Act and launched an investigation. It's unknown what kind of illegal drugs he used or when. Police have only confirmed that Kwon had been booked, but declined to provide further details of the investigation. However, police did clarify Kwon's case had nothing to do with actor Lee Sun-kyun, who was booked earlier for suspected drug use. Kwon was booked in 2011 as well for allegedly smoking marijuana, but prosecutors released him without an indictment. His agency said at the time, the singer just inhaled the substance two or three times when he was offered a cigarette at a bar during his concert tour in Japan. Meanwhile, the probe into actor Lee Sun-kyun, who was booked on October 24th, and a narcotics case at an entertainment bar in Gangnam is gaining pace. Lee is suspected of having used cannabis with an entertainment bar manager in

the latter's home multiple times. The bar manager was arrested on October 21st. The bar manager in question is also accused of having extorted hundreds of millions of won from the actor by threatening him. Other five individuals who are currently under preliminary investigation are still being checked for drug abuse. They include Hwang Hana, the granddaughter of the Namyang Dairy founder, an aspiring singer surnamed Han and a composer surnamed Chung. The investigators may uncover more celebrities who are suspected of illegal drug use.



TSINGTAO BEER HYGIENE ISSUE



[Anchor Lead]

After a video surfaced showing a worker urinating into malt at a Tsingtao beer factory in China, there's widespread backlash. Calls for a boycott are rampant on Chinese social media, and restaurants report a dip in sales, despite the company's efforts to address the issue.



[Pkg]

This is where malt for Tsingtao beer is stored. Last weekend, a video showing a transportation worker urinating into the malt was released on the internet. Shortly afterwards, the beer manufacturer said it had isolated the malt in question, but the scandal is showing no signs of abating. A restaurant area in Beijing. Customers order other beer brands instead of Tsingtao, which used to be the beer of choice for many. Restaurants that specialize in Tsingtao beer are deserted even at dinnertime.



(Staff at Tsingtao beer restaurant (VOICE MODIFIED)): Nobody wants to drink it now. Customers ask us if the beer we sell is safe to drink. We say it is.



Large supermarket chains are offering discounts on Tsingtao beer. Messages calling for a boycott against Tsingtao beer are being posted one after another on Chinese social media. Most of them blast China's number-one brewery for this disgusting incident that has triggered aversion in many customers. Most postings are about how upset they are about the hygiene issue and that they refuse to drink Tsingtao beer.



(Beijing resident): My friends say they don’t want to drink Tsingtao beer again.



Meanwhile, Tsingtao Brewery's shares are also losing value. On October 23 shortly after the video was released, the price of its shares on the Shanghai stock exchange plummeted nearly 7.5 percent, recording the lowest level this year. As China's major shares rebounded following the Chinese government's announcement that more government bonds would be issued, the brewery's shares barely managed to recover 2.2 percent on Wednesday. South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety says Tsingtao beer from the Chinese factory in the video is not being imported to Korea. Nonetheless, its sales at Korean convenience stores fell by about 20-30 percent immediately after the scandal broke out.



S. KOREA-QATAR SUMMIT



[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk Yeol, during his state visit to Qatar, discussed energy cooperation, especially in LNG, with Emir Tamim. The Office of the President highlighted potential economic and job growth benefits from this Middle East trip.



[Pkg]

President Yoon Suk Yeol shakes hands with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The top agenda for the first meeting between the two leaders was the steady supply of liquified natural gas from Qatar, Korea's second largest LNG importer. A contract to build seventeen LNG carriers was formulated between the Qatar state corporation and a Korean shipbuilder.



Kim Tae-hyo (Principal Deputy Nat’l Security Adviser): Bilateral cooperation in the LNG field will be extended to all areas of the industry including construction and maintenance of LNG tankers.



The private businesses and public agencies of the two countries also signed 12 MOUs and deals on smart farms, solar energy, and autonomous driving vehicles worth 4.6 billion dollars. If the investment pledges and deals closed in President Yoon's earlier trip to Saudi Arabia are included, the latest Middle East visit has garnered for Korea 20.2 billion dollars in economic gains, according to the Office of the President. The top office concluded that the visit was aimed at job creation and stabilizing prices. But it would take more discussions and more time for the investment pledges to bring real outcomes.



Choi Sang-mok (Senior pres. secretary for economic affairs): We need systematic follow-up measures and assistance so the summit results could lead to stronger exports and more jobs.



President Yoon returned home today after concluding his six-day visit to the Middle East. The Office of the President said that the president was able to gain cooperation from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, the Big 3 of the Middle East. The success of the recent Middle East visit will depend on how much of the investment and cooperation deals are actually carried out to better the Korean people's lives.



CHILDBIRTHS DROP SHARPLY



[Anchor Lead]

According to Statistics Korea, about 19,000 babies were born in August this year, down 12.8 percent or 2,800 from a year earlier. It is the smallest number for any August since the statistics agency began compiling related monthly data in 1981. It is also the sharpest on-year drop in 15 years.



SUGARY SNACK CONTROVERSY



[Anchor Lead]

The rise in popularity of tanghulu, a sugar-coated fruit snack, has ignited concerns over child and teen obesity. In light of this, the National Assembly has summoned tanghulu company executives for an audit, sparking debate on why only this treat is facing scrutiny.



[Pkg]

Sugar-coated fruits on a skewer, called tanghulu, make a crackling sound with each bite. The crunchy texture of this candied fruit snack comes from adding starch syrup into boiling sugar water. When skewered fruits are coated with this mixture and then frozen, tanghulu is ready to be served.



Park Ji-yoon (Elementary School Student): I love it, I like the combination of fruit and sugar.



It's a popular street food that has captured the hearts of young Koreans recently.



Kim Da-yeon (Middle School Student): I usually eat mala soup and tanghulu. And then I go to a singing room. I eat them a lot to ease stress.



Amid this popularity, over 1,000 stores are now in operation, a surge from last year's 240. The tanghulu craze ignited a dispute even at the National Assembly. It is said to lead to overconsumption of sugar among the nation's youth.



Kang Gi-yun (Health and Welfare Committee (PPP)): Parents are concerned over various health risks posed by tanghulu, such as obesity and diabetes among children.



Tanghulu makers insist that the sugar content in the snack is not that excessive.



Chung Cheol-hoon (Director, Tanghulu Manufacturer): We developed products after concluding that their sugar content is in accordance with gov’t rules. We are also developing more products.



A stick of tanghulu and a can of carbonated drink contain similar levels of sugar. Owners of newly opened tanghulu stores complain that the parliamentary dispute over the snack is too much.



(Tanghulu Seller (VOICE MODIFIED)): This is a means of living for me. Amid the controversy, sales have dropped by over 50 percent.



The obesity rate among children and adolescents in Korea has jumped by six percentage points in five years. In order to make obesity more easily diagnosed and treated, the government will enable students to receive school health checkups at clinics.



CROWD DETECTION AI



[Anchor Lead]

Following last year's Itaewon tragedy where danger signs weren't adequately shared amid dense crowds, Seoul is now deploying an AI system to monitor crowd density in real-time and alert both police and fire departments of potential threats.



[Pkg]

On the day of the Itaewon tragedy, a large crowd of people flocked to the narrow alleys at once. There were as many as 12 people per square meter, but the signs of danger were not shared among the relevant institutions properly. Ahead of this year's Halloween festivities, the Seoul metropolitan government will launch a new artificial intelligence crowd detection system. It will automatically count the number of people per square meter via surveillance cameras. When the number reaches five or six people per square meter, which serves as a critical marker, the system will immediately transmit video images and analyzed data to the Seoul metropolitan government, police and fire authorities.



Accident risk very high.



Upon receiving the data, local district offices will dispatch personnel to disperse crowds and prevent accidents. Some 300 surveillance cameras were installed first ahead of Halloween in Itaewon, Hongik University area and near Gangnam Station, the three areas that are likely to be the most crowded during the festivities. Rougly 900 cameras in total will be installed by the end of the year to bolster the AI system.



Oh Se-hoon (Seoul Mayor): We will prepare thoroughly to prevent such accidents from happening again.



The government has vowed to introduce a crowd alert system nationwide using mobile communication and traffic information. The government is also pushing for having local governments take charge of crowd control regardless of whether there is an event organizer or not.



Han Duck-soo (Prime Minister): The crowd control system will be launched in 30 locations this week and expanded to 100 locations nationwide by year-end.



The government and Seoul City plan to improve on any pitfalls that may be found

in the newly introduced crowd detection system this coming weekend.



