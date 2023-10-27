동영상 고정 취소

“RETURN STOLEN BUDDHA STATUE”



[Anchor Lead]

The Supreme Court has upheld Japan's ownership of a stolen Goryeo dynasty statue, citing a Japanese law that grants ownership after 20 years of possession. This decision has drawn strong criticism from the Korean Buddhist community, which views it as endorsing cultural theft.



[Pkg]

This gilt-bronze seated Gwangeumbosal or Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva sculpture dating back to the Goryeo dynasty era was smuggled into Korea by burglars from a Buddhist temple on Japan's Tsushima Island in 2012. The Korean government at the time, seizing the treasure, was about to return it to Japan when a document was found inside the statue indicating that it was made at a temple in Seoju, which is modern day Seosan in Chungcheongnam-do Province. The discovery ignited an all out ownership dispute. Buseoksa Temple in Seosan filed a lawsuit against the government claiming ownership of the sculpture which it said was plundered by Japanese pirates in the first place. The prosecution, representing the government, looked into the possibility of both the document and the sculpture being forged. Court decisions were split. In the first ruling, a district court ruled that as the item was stolen, it should be returned to Buseoksa Temple. An appeals court later overturned the verdict, saying the Japanese temple had the statue long enough for well over 20 years to be entitled to ownership. It also noted there's no evidence to confirm the current Buseoksa Temple is the same one from the Goryeo Dynasty. The 11-year legal battle finally ended with the Supreme Court upholding the appellate ruling that acknowledged Japanese ownership. The top court said the existing temple in Seosan is the same temple that originally created the statue. But it went on to cite a Japanese civil law stipulating that if anyone held an object for over 20 years even if it is a stolen artifact, their ownership is recognized. Buddhist circles in Korea slammed the ruling saying it justifies cultural looting.



[Soundbite]

Won Woo (Former head monk of Buseoksa Temple): This is an immoral and savage ruling. The Supreme Court justified an act of illegal plunder.



Japan has expressed the intent to request the statue's swift return while Seoul's foreign ministry said it respects the Supreme Court ruling, hinting at the relic's extradition.



POOR RESPONSE FOR MIA CASE



[Anchor Lead]

Yoon Se-joon, in his twenties, has been missing for over four months following a backpacking trip to Japan. His family's urgent pleas to the consular call center faced delays, leading to critical hours lost in the initial search. The absence of a consistent protocol for emergencies at the consular call center appears to be at the center of these setbacks.



[Pkg]

Yoon Se-joon went missing in June this year after embarking on a backpacking trip to Japan. Japanese police have been in search of the missing Yoon but his whereabouts remain unknown for more than 140 days now.



[Soundbite]

(Yoon’s sister (July, 2023)): Even if it takes time, I hope he returns.



Japanese police received the report that Yoon was missing on June 16th. It is two days after Yoon's family filed a report with the South Korean foreign ministry on June 14th. Initial response is critical when looking for missing people, but it took at least 61 hours for the local police to find out what was going on. So what happened in the time between? When Yoon's sister called the consular call center on June 14th to report on her missing brother, the center said it could not provide information right away because she contacted them outside of business hours in Japan at the time. The center told Yoon's sister to wait it out if there were no signs of crime, or contact the Korean police. When she said she was worried because her brother couldn't be reached, the center told her to try contacting him via messenger service Kakao Talk. It also added there wasn't enough information to provide to local authorities. Yoon's family reported him missing to the Korean police, but the next day police told them to report it to the foreign ministry instead. On June 15, Yoon's family called the consulate in Japan, but nobody answered. Left with no other choice, they sent an email saying Yoon was missing. Another day passed before the family received a reply that Japanese police had received their report. The critical time for finding the missing man was wasted while his family was trying to notify the authorities five times over the course of 61 hours. The issue is the consular call center has no protocol on how to deal with emergencies, and each staff member responds differently.



[Soundbite]

Kim Sang-hee (Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee (DP)): It shows the lack of specialty and poor response. Embassies stationed overseas and local police should be able to intervene promptly.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has vowed to step up emergency response capabilities of its officials in charge of consultations.



YOON MEETS EX-PRES. PARK



[Anchor Lead]

After his Middle East visit, President Yoon Suk Yeol attended the late President Park Chung-hee's memorial, praising his industrial achievements. He also met with former President Park Geun-hye after 17 months, sparking speculation of consolidating conservative support before the elections.



[Pkg]

President Yoon Suk Yeol attended a memorial ceremony for late President Park Chung-hee only two hours after he returned from his visit to the Middle East. There he met with former President Park Geun-hye for the first time in 17 months. In his tribute, Yoon called the late president a great leader and applauded his economic achievements.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): We need to take after his insight, determination and courage as we remember Pres. Park Chung-hee who achieved great industrial feats.



He then comforted ex-President Park Geun-hye for the sorrows she had experienced over the years. The two leaders paid their respects at the late president's grave without any of their close aides nearby and held a private conversation. They purportedly didn't talk about politics.



[Soundbite]

Park Geun-hye (Former President): We face many difficulties ahead, but I trust that the gov’t and the people will overcome them all.



Presidential officials emphasized that the conversation had no political undertone, and was just an occasion to announce how determined President Yoon is about bringing economic growth. The ex-President, however, said that the meeting had to take place eventually. She did not deny the fact that the sitting president had to consolidate his supporters and conservative bases with only six months left until the next general election. President Yoon had visited the grave the day before last year's ceremony which ex-President Park didn't attend. Yoon had also requested a meeting through the People Power Party leaders who visited former president Park last month.



DP CHAIR URGES UNITY



[Anchor Lead]

Main opposition Democratic Party chairman Lee Jae-myung met with former and incumbent floor leaders over lunch on Thursday and called for party unity. He said that division leads to defeat and unity to victory, and vowed to lead efforts to unify the party and look beyond small differences. Lee also said that mistakes in state governance must be held for judgment to prevent the country from retrogressing and the public from suffering misery.



FENCER'S EX-FIANCE DETAINED



[Anchor Lead]

After garnering controversy following reports of being the fiance of former national fencing player, Nam Hyun-hee, Jeon Cheong-jo has been arrested on charges of stalking. Investigations by the police have confirmed earlier suspicions of gender misrepresentation by Jeon. Additionally, not only was Jeon's past fraudulent activities brought to light, but new evidence has also emerged showing Jeon's recent attempts to deceive others.



[Pkg]

An apartment in Seongnam, Gyeonggi-do Province. Early yesterday morning, a call was made to the police from the home of former Olympic fencing medalist Nam Hyun-hee's mother that someone was continuously banging at the front door. The person arrested from the scene for stalking was Jeon Cheong-jo, who was reported as Nam's fiance. Jeon was there demanding to meet the ex-Olympian after the former Olympian decided to break things off.



[Soundbite]

(Apartment Manager (VOICE MODIFIED)): I don’t know what went on with her, but a protection request was filed and the police came this morning.



Jeon was embroiled in scandalous rumors right after their relationship went public. She was accused of telling lies, including that she was a third-generation heir of a wealthy family who was born in the U.S. The police checked her background and Jeon turned out to be a female and she was born in Korea. Jeon had introduced herself as an out-of-wedlock son of chaebol Paradise Group. But the conglomerate issued a statement saying that the claims are completely false and the company would take legal actions. Nam also said in an interview with a news outlet that she was completely fooled. Details of Jeon's past scams were also revealed. She conned people by saying that she was from a wealthy family and defrauded roughly 300 million won out of about ten people over two occasions. She was sentenced to two years and three months in prison for the fraud. Police also found that Jeon had attempted to con more people, using her relationship with Nam as bait. She had already received several hundreds of millions of won from Nam's family member. She was also reported for fraud after demanding money from another woman in her twenties. Jeon Cheong-jo was allowed to return home temporarily after undergoing police questioning early in the morning. KBS made several attempts to contact Jeon to hear her side of the story but could not reach her.



MED SCHOOL DEMAND SURVEY



[Anchor Lead]

The South Korean government is surveying 40 medical colleges to expand enrollment from 2025. Government officials and the Korean Medical Association, recognizing a healthcare crisis, will hold weekly discussions. The focus is on increasing intake, especially in smaller schools, potentially adding at least 500 more students.



[Pkg]

Government officials and the representatives of the Korean Medical Association met for the first time since the government announced plans to increase the number of medical school students. The two sides are still split on what should be prioritized - medical school quota or improving essential health care. But they both agree that it's a critical situation.



[Soundbite]

Kim Han-sook (Ministry of Health and Welfare): The ministry and the medical association agree that discussions on essential health care and regional gaps need to be stepped up.



[Soundbite]

Seo Jeong-seong (Korean Medical Association): The biggest takeaway is that we agreed to hold weekly discussions.



The government has launched working-level preparations to increase the medical school quota from 2025. Government officials are surveying 40 medical schools nationwide to find out the demand for more medical students and the colleges' enrollment capacities.



[Soundbite]

Cho Kyoo-hong (Minister of Health and Welfare): We’re considering raising student numbers first in medical schools that can accept more students from 2025.



The increase will likely target 17 small-scale medical schools with 50 or fewer students. The government is considering raising their enrollment to at least 80. That means at least 500 more students. The government has also laid out a plan to increase medical school students more in phases starting from the 2026 college entrance exams in line with medical schools' capacity. To prevent loopholes in health care by having more doctors in essential health care, the government will raise the fees charged by obstetricians and pediatricians from December, and invest 300 billion won annually. Obstetricians in provincial areas outside of big cities will receive 1.1 million won more per child delivery. Individual patients, however, will not have to bear additional costs. But at local pediatric clinics, patients will be charged up to 700 won more starting in December.



DOCTOR UNDER DRUG PROBE



[Anchor Lead]

Police in Incheon said they are investigating a doctor in connection to the drug scandal involving actor Lee Sun-kyun and singer G-Dragon of K-POP group BigBang. The doctor is suspected of providing illegal drugs up until recently to celebrities and others through an entertainment venue in Seoul's Gangnam-gu District. A total of ten people are now under police investigation in relation to the latest scandal.



BORDER CONTROL FISHING BOATS



[Anchor Lead]

As we recently reported, Thanks to alert local fishermen, a North Korean boat spotted off Sokcho was swiftly identified. While fishing vessels in the border regions of the East Sea routinely undergo emergency reporting drills, given the thousands of boats operating off the coast of Gangwon-do Province, it's said that completely breaching this fishing fleet's vigilance is nearly impossible.



[Pkg]

A South Korean Coast Guard patrol boat tows a North Korean wooden boat that was found in the sea off Sokcho. South Korean fishermen who detected the wooden boat immediately reported it to a fisheries cooperative because they sensed something was wrong.



[Soundbite]

Nam Jin-woo (Fisherman who reported N. Korean boat): I called the fisheries cooperative because the boat looked foreign. We always call in strange boats.



This is the Sokcho Fishing Vessel Safety Department of the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives, which received the emergency call. Fourteen officials maintain communication with fishing boats around the clock to receive information on their location and other details.



[Soundbite]

This is the Sokcho branch. We need the one o’clock location. Can anyone report on it?



The department provides training to fishing communities on a monthly basis and holds drills on how to make emergency reports at least five times a month. The goal is to teach fishermen what to do in situations involving North Korea and how to prevent accidents.



[Soundbite]

Lee Sang-shik (Sokcho fishing vessel safety dept.): We hold emergency report drills with fishermen and strive to raise awareness of nat’l security because it’s a border area.



Some 3,000 fishing boats operate in the sea off Gangwon-do Province, including the waters bordering North Korea. Fishermen say they can spot even tiny boats that can otherwise go undetected by the military. Concerns remain over loopholes in border security following the disbandment of the Army VIII Corps, which oversaw the east coast, in June this year. South Korean fishing boats operating in every part of the sea virtually act as civilian supervisors of maritime border safety.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!