ITAEWON TRAGEDY REMEMBERED



[Anchor Lead]

Yesterday marked the one-year anniversary of the tragic event in Itaewon. Grieving families revisited that fateful alley, calling out the names of their lost loved ones. As they marched to the memorial, their voices rang out, demanding accountability and clarity on the cause of the tragedy. A year ago, these young souls sought joy in that very alley; today, their memories compel us to ask for a safer society.



[Pkg]

A year ago, their children came to this alley in Itaewon expecting a night of fun and excitement. Today, their grieving families have only flowers to offer for their loved ones in heaven. They cried endlessly for the past year but they still have tears left to shed.



[Soundbite]

Mom is sorry, I'm sorry.



The reason they're sorry is because absolutely nothing has changed.



[Soundbite]

Choi Jeong-ju (The late Choi Yu-jin’s father): I tear up when I think about our children lying on the asphalt.



The families leave Itaewon to embark on another march.



[Soundbite]

Remember! Remember!



[Soundbite]

Choi Jeong-ju (The late Choi Yu-jin’s father): We have to find out what happened and why so that no other families would suffer like us. Yu-jin, I miss you and I love you.



The victims' loved ones have walked and bowed at every third step for an entire year from the memorial altar at City Hall to the National Assembly building in all kinds of weather. But no one has been held accountable. No investigative body set up to find out the truth.



[Soundbite]

Jin Chang-hee (The late Jin Se-eun’s aunt): I’m familiar with this route which I marched down several times for a year. I wish an investigative body would be formed.



The families walked the 5.4-kilometer route from Itaewon Station to the memorial altar for two hours. They all wished for a safer society for everyone before another year goes by.



[Soundbite]

Jin Chang-hee (The late Jin Se-eun’s aunt): I hope the day will come next year when our young people can work and enjoy life in safety.



YOON OFFERS CONDOLENCES



[Anchor Lead]

On the one-year anniversary of the Itaewon tragedy, President Yoon Suk Yeol honored the victims at a church in Seoul, not at Seoul Plaza. He called it "the most sorrowful day and stressed the duty to improve the future. However, opposition parties criticized the government's absence at Seoul Plaza and accused them of "false remorse" and lack of accountability.



[Pkg]

President Yoon Suk Yeol attended a memorial service at a church in Seoul, which was held to mark the one-year anniversary of the deadly crowd crush in Itaewon. He offered condolences to the families of the victims through a memorial speech.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): It was the saddest day of my life. I pray the victims of the unfortunate accident may rest in peace. I offer my deep condolences to the bereaved families.



Yoon stressed the responsibility to build a safer Korea and to make sure that the sacrifices of the victims will not be in vein. Regarding why he attended the service and not the memorial ceremony held at Seoul Plaza, the presidential office said the venue doesn't matter in remembering the victims and conveying condolences. In response to criticism that there was no apology in the president's speech, the top office said he apologized more than four times before and worked hard to console the bereaved families. High-level government and ruling party officials also gave a silent prayer before beginning a policy consultation meeting. They decided to speed up the reform of the state safety system and the revision of an act on disaster and safety management.



[Soundbite]

Han Duck-soo (Prime Minister): With urgency that such a tragic accident should never happen again, we are introducing a data-driven danger prediction system.



Four opposition parties condemned the government and the ruling party for not attending the memorial ceremony at Seoul Plaza. The opposition bloc said they failed to hold anyone responsible and delivered fake apologies. The opposition parties also repeatedly called for the passage of the Special Itaewon Disaster Act.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jae-myung (Chair, Democratic Party): No one has taken responsibility for the tragedy. The gov’t is not by the side of the victims and their families during the tragedy and even now.



The head of the People Power Party's innovation committee Ihn Yo-han and some committee members attended the ceremony, with former PPP chief Lee Jun-seok meeting the bereaved families to offer condolences. But, some citizens protested and called on Ihn to apologize.



N. KOREAN BOAT ADRIFT IN NLL



[Anchor Lead]

A drifting North Korean vessel was detected by the South Korean military near the Northern Limit Line in the East Sea. After revealing they had been adrift for ten days, the passengers received humanitarian aid from South Korea. North Korean authorities took custody of the vessel last night.



[Pkg]

At around 2:16 p.m. Sunday, the South Korean military detected a boat near the Northern Limit Line in the East Sea. The boat was drifting 200km east of Jejin Port in Goseong-gun County, Gangwon-do Province, and about 3km north of the NLL. It was detected by a South Korean military maritime patrol aircraft. Sources say people in the boat were waving a large white object and asking for help. The military dispatched a patrol ship that approached the vessel and confirmed it was a North Korean craft. The passengers told the South Korean military that they had been adrift for about 10 days and wanted to return to the North. They also asked for water and food. The military granted their request on humanitarian grounds. A military official said the detection of the North Korean vessel was disclosed swiftly to prevent accidental clashes, as the incident took place near the NLL amid high tensions between the South and North. The military also tried to make sure the passengers do not receive punishment in the North as they had no intention to defect to the South. The North Korean vessel was detected in waters near the NLL just five days after a North Korean wooden boat was found in the sea off Sokcho on Oct. 24. The JCS notified the North that a distressed boat needed to be rescued. A South Korean military source says the North Korean authorities towed the boat on Sunday night.



'S. KOREA-U.S. COMBAT'



[Anchor Lead]

In the 'Combat Training,' forces utilize cutting-edge equipment to refine tactics and enhance combat readiness. While traditionally South Korean troops engaged with internal specialized opponents, this year we've inaugurated a Combat Competition, inviting four other nations, including the prominent U.S. Army, to join the challenge.



[Pkg]

Korean soldiers discuss tactics over the topographic map of a mountainous region.



[Soundbite]

At first, we have a gunfight with the U.S. forces.



The goal is to seize the enemy's defense base. Their opponent is the world's strongest U.S. Army.



[Soundbite]

Five seconds to start of combat drill. 4, 3, 2, 1. Go!



With the start of the competition announced, soldiers advance through the woods toward the opponent's camp. The opponent returns fire and the two sides engage in a fierce battle. Korean soldiers failed to capture the enemy base, but they shake hands with the U.S. troops and share strong comradeship.



[Soundbite]

Devin Gonzales (U.S. 2nd Infantry Division):



Five countries, including the U.S. and UK, participated in the first Korea International Combat Training Competition or K-ICTC. This is the first time Korean troops fought with foreign forces, not opposing forces acting as North Korean soldiers. A realistic battle environment was created with drones and firearms.



[Soundbite]

Park Ji-hong (15th Army Division): While training with allied forces, we could form deep camaraderie. It was a good time to enhance various combat skills.



The Army will revise tactics in detail based on the data verified in the competition. It also plans to increase the number of participating countries next year.



AI EVOLVES AS BUTLER



[Anchor Lead]

Emerging AI technologies, rapidly integrating into our daily lives, have been showcased at the country's largest electronics expo. From home management, caring for pets, to children's education, we will bring you the current state of AI, which has expanded its reach to the point where it could almost act as a personal assistant.



[Pkg]

When a person tells the control panel that she's going out, lights are turned off automatically and the curtains are drawn.



[Soundbite]

Start the robot delivery.



A single command prompts a robot to deliver a package right to the door. Artificial intelligence technology is used in the integrated home control panel, allowing the resident to manage the house from anywhere anytime.



[Soundbite]

Ryu Seung-hyeon (KT AI Space Team): It serves as an in-home assistant that can answer any questions or address any problems.



It is also the role of the AI butler to track electricity usage and cut down on wasteful power use. AI is capable of more than simple home management. It can even tend to a pet's feelings. While cleaning the house, this robot vacuum checks on the pet's condition and notifies its owner outside of home.



[Soundbite]

Yun Su-in (Samsung Electronics Korea): It senses barking and sends an alert. It knows that the dog is anxious, so it helps him to calm down by turning on music or by showing videos on TV.



AI gives problems that meet a child's learning level and monitors the progress closely as well as write a student evaluation. It is also capable of receiving calls from customers and summarizing customer requests. However, in order for an AI butler to become a consumer favorite, issues like affordability and privacy protection should be addressed more thoroughly.



UNOWNED LAND SOLD TO LOCALS



[Anchor Lead]

In Yanggu-gun County, Gangwon-do Province, close to the border, there remains land without clear ownership. Decades after the Korean War, residents who were relocated and have since transformed these barren lands have not yet secured their land ownership rights. However, 70 years on, the government has finally decided to return this land to its residents.



[Pkg]

The Punchbowl on the northernmost tip of Yanggu-gun County, Gangwon-do Province, was the site of fierce battles during the Korean War. Nowadays it's a vast farmland. Dried radish leaves and apples, two regional specialties of the county, are cultivated here. It's the result of the hard work of some 1,300 residents who were relocated here by force after the Korean War. They removed stones and shells with their bare hands to improve the soil quality. However, even seven decades after the war their land ownership rights have not been recognized yet despite the government's promise.



[Soundbite]

Han Ki-taek (Head, Committee on land ownership in Haean-myeon): It’s beyond words. We starved. We survived on help from the Catholic church, and received nothing from the government or the military.



The government ordered the Korea Asset Management Corporation recently to sell the land to the residents.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Yeo-taek (Korea Asset Management Corporation): This national property will be sold to the residents in recognition of their hard work to cultivate a wasteland into fertile soil over decades.



The area of land subject to sale spans 9.6 million square meters. It accounts for about 60 percent of nationalized land in six areas of Haean, Yanggu-gun County. To compensate the residents for clearing the soil, 41,704 won per 3.3 square meters will be cut from the appraised price. Authorities began to receive applications this month. More than half of the 450 residents eligible for purchasing the land have submitted their applications so far.



[Soundbite]

Han Ki-ho (People Power Party): To secure funds, long-term maturity loans need to be obtained in cooperation with the Agricultural Cooperative Federation.



The Korea Asset Management Corporation will notify the residents of the finalized land price as early as next year.



GREEN ASSISTANCE TO NEPAL



[Anchor Lead]

In response to the immense trash output in Pokhara, Nepal's leading tourist hub in the Himalayas, the Korean government has initiated a green development assistance project. This endeavor, part of their Official Development Assistance, seeks to protect the pristine Himalayan environment and manage the city's escalating waste issues.



[Pkg]

The gorges of the 8,000-meter-high Himalayas provide a majestic sight. Pokhara, known as the Himalaya's gateway city, is the most well-known tourist city in Nepal. The city's high traffic produces a staggering average of 188 tons of waste every day. But since the city's waste management policies are inadequate, trash is simply buried without being sorted for recycling. To oversee the waste disposal system in Pokhara and create jobs, the Korean government is running a green development aid program as a part of the nation's official development assistance project. Subsequently, Korea plans to set up waste separation and other eco-friendly businesses in the 'green venture zone' of Pokhara and create jobs in the city by hiring locals.



[Soundbite]

Dhana Raj Acharya (Pokhara Mayor): With KOICA and UNDP, we plan to run recycling and upcycling projects and build a green venture zone.



The Korea International Cooperation Agency, or KOICA, plans to invest 9.8 million dollars by 2029 to help Nepal run these projects and become capable of growing economically on its own.



[Soundbite]

Park Tae-young (S. Korean ambassador to Nepal): S. Korea needs to keep solidifying its status as a key global nation by expanding official development assistance.



KOICA also plans to build a second Korea-Nepal goodwill hospital to improve the city's medical infrastructure and provide assistance in education and energy-related fields.



