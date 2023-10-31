동영상 고정 취소

WRONG MAN ON DRUG TRIAL



[Anchor Lead]

A year since the government declared its 'war on drugs', bolstering efforts with a special task force and increased funding, notable strides have been made. Yet, a KBS investigation reveals that these operations have wrongfully ensnared innocent individuals.



[Pkg]

A man in his 50s, who runs a coffee shop in Gyeonggi-do Province, received a parcel in May. It was from an unknown sender from the Philippines. About half an hour later, plainclothes police arrived. The parcel was found to contain about 90 grams of methamphetamine. In an interview with KBS, the man said he told police that he accepted the parcel because he thought it belonged to his brother. But the police refused to listen. The Incheon District Prosecutors' Office, which was in charge of the case, arrested and indicted the man on the charge of methamphetamine smuggling. It cited the man's criminal record involving illegal drugs and a text message from the Philippines that read, "Sending you what you have requested." But three months after his arrest the man was suddenly released. It was revealed later that the man was released because the person who filed the false report had been apprehended by the Seoul Western District Prosecutor's Office. However, the man found later that even after the perpetrator was detained, he was kept in custody for six more days, and the charges against him have not been dropped yet, meaning he's still on trial. The Supreme Prosecutors' Office, which received a report on the case from Seoul Western prosecutors, said the charges should be dropped, but the Incheon prosecutors at the time refused. They also declined to answer KBS' questions at the time, while the Incheon District Prosecutor's Office said it would decide on whether to revoke the indictment after seeing the outcome of the trial into the fake reporter. The man told KBS nobody wants to take responsibility for violating his human rights merely because he was an ex-convict. He added his coffee shop has sustained serious losses because it was shut down for over three months.



NIS BEHIND FALSE ACCUSATION



[Anchor Lead]

So how did a false drug tip involving this man come to light? A KBS investigation reveals that the false informant, previously active as a drug informant for the National Intelligence Service. fabricated the case after receiving pressure from the NIS for 'results'.



[Pkg]

This is the arraignment for a false informant obtained by KBS. It states a man surnamed Sohn is being charged with false accusation. When the government declared a war against narcotics early this year, a National Intelligence Service official surnamed Na asked Sohn, his longtime acquaintance, to provide him with information that could provide a career-boost in the short term. An ex-drug convict, Sohn worked as an informant for the NIS by receiving remuneration from it for many years. Sohn found personal information about the man he falsely accused later in a file on drug convicts at Na's request. Sohn asked a drug dealer in the Philippines to send methamphetamine to the man's coffee shop. The Filipino drug dealer hid the drugs in two plastic figurines and sent the parcel to Korea via international mail. The drug dealer also sent the photo of the invoice number to Sohn, who later forwarded it to the NIS. The NIS handed over the invoice number to the Incheon Main Customs and said the parcel contained illicit drugs. The customs special judicial police traced the parcel's delivery route and arrested the coffee shop owner. Sohn's elaborate plot to accuse an innocent person of drug smuggling was finally uncovered by the Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office, which was investigating a different case at the time. Until then, nobody knew that the case was fabricated. The NIS, which needed to produce results, the customs authorities that traced the man wrongfully accused, the prosecutors who arrested and indicted him, and even the court that is currently trying the man - all got involved in the case.



[Soundbite]

(Customs Service official (VOICE MODIFIED)): I have nothing to say about the investigation. We need to wait for the verdict.



Both the false informant and the wrongfully accused man are defendants in this case. Shortly before KBS aired the report, the Supreme Prosecutors' Office said the Incheon District Prosecutors' Office will decide on whether to drop the drug smuggling charges against the falsely accused man after holding an indictment review committee meeting.



PPP MULLS GIMPO-SEOUL MERGER



[Anchor Lead]

Gimpo City is pushing for incorporation into Seoul to tackle transportation issues. The ruling People Power Party supports this move. Yet, local council approval, a public referendum, and new legislation are prerequisites. Some see this as the party's strategic play for upcoming elections.



[Pkg]

The leadership of the ruling People Power Party visited the rail depot of the Gimpo Goldline metro service, which is dubbed the "hell train" due to excessive overcrowding. The officials vowed to pursue exempting a preliminary feasibility study for the extension of Seoul subway line 5 and to actively consider Gimpo city's wish to be incorporated into Seoul. The plan is to combine administrative districts as a way to support transportation measures.



[Soundbite]

Kim Gi-hyeon (Chair, People Power Party): We will carry out the process after talks with the gov’t if Gimpo gathers residents’ opinions and undergoes related procedures.



The PPP said if other cities surrounding Seoul also wish to be incorporated into the capital, the party will consider the move. As a process to formally divide Gyeonggi-do Province into south and north gathers pace, Gimpo, with a population of 480-thousand, has been voicing its desire to be integrated in Seoul, rather than northern Gyeonggi-do Province. However, there are concerns that the plan is unrealistic as it is stacked up against a raft of procedures, including consent from the local council, a public referendum and new legislation. Some pundits see the PPP's announcement as a tact to win over public sentiment in the capital region. The main opposition Democratic Party says the issue needs a careful review.



[Soundbite]

Kang Sun-woo (Spokesperson, Democratic Party): The announcement came out of nowhere. Our stance is that such administrative change must be reviewed carefully.



Seoul mayor Oh Se-hoon said he will discuss the matter with Gimpo mayor Kim Byeong-soo next week.



[Soundbite]

Oh Se-hoon (Seoul Mayor (Oct. 23, Parliamentary audit of Seoul)): The discussion started not by Seoul but by Gimpo as the municipality continues to reach out regarding this matter.



Meanwhile, Gyeonggi-do Governor Kim Dong-yeon, in a recent interview, opposed the idea of Gimpo's incorporation into Seoul. He said such a notion can't be seriously considered.



'KAKAO T' FAIR TRADE BREACH



[Anchor Lead]

Kakao Mobility, a subsidiary of Kakao, is under fresh scrutiny. After a 20 billion won penalty from the FTC for monopolizing ride requests, they're now accused of blocking calls to rival taxis. The FTC's probe highlights Kakao's alleged attempts to edge out competitors.



[Pkg]

This taxi belongs to the ride-hailing company UT. But it has no mark of the operator. At first, the taxi put up UT's logo. But it had to take it off, as Kakao T blocked the driver from receiving ride requests.



[Soundbite]

(Taxi driver belonging to UT): I removed the logo, due to Kakao. It was informed of taxis using Tada, Uber and UT. It blocked us from getting ride calls. I was blocked for six months.



When other ride-hailing services like UT appeared in 2021, Kakao Mobility instructed its member taxi drivers to report taxis bearing the logos of UT and Tada. At first, Kakao Mobility gathered the information in group chat rooms. But later, it set up a separate web site to receive reports. A civic group told the Fair Trade Commission in 2021 that Kakao obtained the lists of taxis this way and used them to block ride calls.



[Soundbite]

Han Ki-jeong (Chair, Fair Trade Commission (Sept.)): A mobility platform’s practice of blocking ride calls against taxi drivers who don’t have contracts with it.



According to an investigation by the FTC, Kakao Mobility was found to have run a systematic scheme to exclude taxi drivers using other ride-hailing services. The fair trade watchdog tentatively concluded that Kakao, a monopolistic player in the industry, violated the fair trade act by using its dominant status and attempting to eliminate rivals or block new businesses' market entry. The FTC notified Kakao Mobility of this conclusion with a plan to have more deliberation on it. Proposed regulations including penalties against Kakao range from fines to reporting it to the prosecution. The FTC will soon convene a plenary session to decide on whether or not to punish Kakao and how severe the penalty should be if the company is penalized. Regarding Kakao executives' alleged involvement in manipulating stock prices of SM Entertainment, the tech giant's founder Kim Beom-soo said that he will reflect on what went wrong. He also pledged to strengthen its compliance management and its control system.



LIFE WITHOUT PAROLE



[Anchor Lead]

Following Monday's Cabinet approval of a revision to the criminal code aimed at establishing life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, the Justice Ministry said the bill will soon be submitted to parliament. It explained the amendment reflects concerns raised by families of victims of heinous crimes as well as by courts about the current system, where criminals serving a life sentence can be granted parole.



BATTLING LUMPY SKIN DISEASE



[Anchor Lead]

The government has started distributing emergency lumpy skin disease vaccines to livestock farms. As antibodies take three weeks to form, stringent preventive measures are essential. We explore the challenges faced by farmers amid this crisis.



[Pkg]

Kim Won-gi raises 107 cattle in Hongseong-gun County, Chungcheongnam-do Province. He has been anxious since the first case of lumpy skin disease was reported in Seosan on October 20th.



[Soundbite]

Kim Won-ki (Cattle Farmer): Seosan is near Hongseong. So I fear the disease will reach here soon.



Vaccination is the only way to prevent the disease. He gives vaccine shots to his cows, which is an exhausting process. Due to a shortage of vets, farm owners with over 50 cows have to vaccinate the animals by themselves. Even vaccinations don't ensure safety from the disease completely. Farmers also have to avoid going out.



[Soundbite]

Kim Won-ki (Cattle Farmer): (You can’t go out and have meetings at all?) No. It is not safe to go out now. I try to stay at home as much as possible.



It is also important to catch and kill mosquitoes and flies that spread the disease. Cattle farmers sterilize their farms everyday and keep ventilators on.



[Soundbite]

Cho Hyun-hee (Cattle Farmer): There are flies and mosquitoes in the natural environment, so it’s hard to get rid of them even with insecticide.



Quarantine authorities are also working to control and exterminate pests at farms.



[Soundbite]

Choi Ki-hang (Seosan City Gov’t): It takes 3 weeks for the cows to form antibodies. We are focusing on exterminating harmful insects that spread the disease.



Slaughterhouses have been temporarily closed with entry bans in place.



[Soundbite]

Choi Byung-koo (Slaughterhouse Owner): Slaughterhouses may be a problem. But butchers and stores also cause problems.



Livestock farmers isolate themselves to help prevent the spread of lumpy skin disease. They are desperately battling LSD to prevent the nightmare of the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak that swept across the nation in 2011.



HIGH-RISK DRINKERS



[Anchor Lead]

According to data by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, heavy, frequent drinkers were found the most among men in their 50s and women in their 30s. Men having over 7 glasses of alcohol and women over 5 glasses more than twice a week are typically considered "high-risk drinkers." The high risk rate was the highest among men in their 50s at 30% and highest among women in their 30s at 13.2%.



TACKLING STUDENT OBESITY



[Anchor Lead]

Amidst the pandemic's shift to home-based learning, students face increased obesity and mental health challenges. In response, the Education Ministry is ramping up physical education and expanding mental health support.



[Pkg]

During the COVID-19 pandemic, students took online classes from home and relied more on delivery food. Gym classes were out of the question.



[Soundbite]

(Parent): During the pandemic, we hardly let children gather together. So the biggest problem was the lack of physical exercise.



The obesity rate among students rose 3.9 percentage points over two years from 2019. The figure jumped 5.5 percentage points when overweight students are included. The rate of students with weak physical strength increased by 4.4 percentage points during the three-year pandemic. In order to address the issue, the education ministry will significantly expand physical education classes. For first and second graders in elementary school, the time of physical activities will nearly double from the current 80 hours to 144 hours starting next year. The ministry will push to separate gym classes from an integrated subject of arts and sports. Beginning in 2025, middle schools will increase the time for sports club activities by 30 percent. High school students will have to obtain all the required credits for gym class. However, there are opinions that in order to improve their health, student should change their dietary habits as well as increasing physical activities.



[Soundbite]

Kim Kyung-sun (Middle school teacher): We can’t control students’ dietary habits. It’ll be more effective in tackling obesity if we help students obtain the knowledge via classes.



As the number of students with depression has also jumped by more than 60 percent over the past five years, the education ministry will also have more mental health professionals visit schools and treat students at risk.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!