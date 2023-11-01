동영상 고정 취소

GIMPO MERGER DISPUTE



[Anchor Lead]

The People Power Party plans to integrate Gimpo into Seoul through special legislation, indicating they'll consider similar requests from other areas. The Democratic Party criticizes this as leveraging regional loyalties for votes, while the commuter statistics supporting Gimpo's inclusion stir debate.



[Pkg]

Regarding the push to integrate the Gyeonggi city of Gimpo into Seoul, the ruling People Power Party made clear that it is in line with respecting the wishes of residents. It also said such a move can be considered for other cities as well.



[Soundbite]

Kim Gi-hyeon (Chair, People Power Party): Matching people’s living areas with administrative boundaries is the way to serve the public.



Some party members requested the merger of Goyang and Guri with Seoul. Meanwhile, local governments themselves who should be pushing for this move remained prudent, saying the issue had never been discussed or even considered. Politicians are apparently leading the discussion, which the main opposition Democratic Party criticized as a hasty tactic ahead of the upcoming general elections. The DP said the plan, in the absence of future strategies, merely provokes regional egoism.



[Soundbite]

Hong Ihk-pyo (Floor Leader, Democratic Party): The ruling party chief floated an idea that incites social discord without sufficient review.



One statistic used as grounds for the integration plan is also stirring controversy. Data suggesting that 85% of Gimpo commuters travel back and forth from Seoul is based on people who use the Gimpo Goldline metro service. According to the national statistics for 2020, the cities in Gyeonggi-do Province with the highest number of commuters to and from Seoul were Goyang, Seongnam, and Bucheon. In terms of proportion of commuters to population, Gwangmyeong, Hanam, Gwacheon and Guri had the highest commute rates at around 20%. Gimpo only ranked 10th in the absolute number of commuters and 11th in its proportion to population.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Jung Jun-ho (Kangwon Nat’l University): It’s the same as saying the entire country can be merged into Seoul. That’s why administrative zones cannot be too big or too small.



In response, the PPP said the incorporation plan considers not only the commuter ratio but also the ongoing administrative process of dividing Gyeonggi-do Province into south and north.



FAKE DRUG CHARGES DROPPED



[Anchor Lead]

After our exclusive coverage on KBS of a National Intelligence Service informant manipulating a drug case, the prosecution held off on dropping charges against the victim. However, just a day post our report, the prosecutor's office convened a review and has since decided to drop charges, offering a sincere apology for neglecting basic human rights.



[Pkg]

Back in May a man who received a parcel from the Philippines was detained for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine. He denied the parcel belonged to him, but the Incheon International Airport Main Customs arrested him and the Incheon District Prosecutors' Office handed him over for trial. The plot behind what turned out to be false accusation was finally revealed in August, three months after the man's arrest. The Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office, while investigating a different case, found that a National Intelligence Service informant surnamed Sohn fabricated the case. What happened next was even more dumbfounding. Sohn was arrested for false accusation, but the Incheon District Prosecutors' Office refused to drop the charges against the wrongfully accused man. Both the fake reporter and the falsely accused man ended up being defendants in this case. The Incheon District Prosecutors' Office did not revoke prosecution even after the Supreme Prosecutors' Office told it to do so. But just one day after KBS aired a report about the case, the Incheon District Prosecutors' Office convened its indictment review committee after refusing to drop the charges for over two months. It decided to revoke prosecution after reviewing the trial records and the probe conducted by the Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office. The Incheon District Prosecutors' Office offered a sincere apology for the prosecutors' failure to guarantee basic human rights during the investigation. Although the prosecutors belatedly embarked on mending the situation, they presented no clear reason why the incident happened in the first place. The person who served as the head of the violent crime division of the Incheon District Prosecutors' Office at the time is currently the chief of the same division at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office. The one who headed the Incheon District Prosecutors' Office then is now the deputy prosecutor Shim Woo-jung from the Supreme Prosecutors' Office. In a phone interview with KBS, the wrongfully accused man said he was grateful that the prosecution against him was revoked, albeit belatedly. The man added he is having a hard time recovering from serious business losses sustained during the three months of being detained and investigated. The Incheon District Prosecutors' Office has promised to pay compensation to the man.



LAWYER RIPS OFF WORKER



[Anchor Lead]

A foreign worker, injured in a factory accident, won compensation but didn't receive it for three months. The representing law firm had used the funds for their own expenses. After KBS's investigation, the compensation was finally deposited by the attorney, however the victim had already died.



[Pkg]

Vietnamese national Dang Quy Trung who came to Korea four years ago died without fulfilling his Korean Dream.



[Soundbite]

(KBS News 9 (July, 2023)): Foreign worker in his 30s dies when urethane foam product inside box explodes.



He suffered another accident before the fatal one. Two years earlier, he injured his hand in a wood cutter while working in a factory.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jin-hang (Dang Quy Trung’s Brother-in-Law): The finger was injured in a press. He became disabled because he couldn’t bend his finger.



The worker filed a civil suit against the factory after his case was recognized as an industrial accident. The court ordered the factory to pay him 10 million won. The defendant accepted the ruling without an appeal. The ruling came about two weeks after Dang's death. But his family didn't receive the compensation for three months after the ruling. The factory sent the money, but it was not delivered to the family.



[Soundbite]

(Dang Quy Trung’s Mother): My son said once his finger was treated and he received insurance money and compensation from the firm, he would return to Vietnam.



KBS asked the law firm that took on the case for an explanation, but the answer given was startling.



[Soundbite]

(Employee at Law Firm (VOICE MODIFIED)): We don’t have any money to pay. The plaintiff should have gotten the money, but it was used for something else.



The attorney in charge had a nonchalant response.



[Soundbite]

(Dang Quy Trung’s Lawyer (VOICE MODIFIED)): I used the money to pay for four social insurances. I could make up the difference later.



When compensation is not paid on time after the ruling, the defendant must pay a delay charge.



[Soundbite]

Moon Cheol-ki (KBS Advisory attorney): Delaying compensation payment to the client can be a violation of Attorney-at-law Act’s Article 24 the Duty to Maintain Dignity.



Once KBS started covering this case, the lawyer said he had sent the compensation money to Dang's family yesterday afternoon. Investigation is still underway to find out who should be held accountable for Dang's fatal accident.



INCIDENT NEAR PRES. OFFICE



[Anchor Lead]

A man carrying a knife showed up in front of the President's Office in Yongsan yesterday around 1:20 p.m. Police officers in charge of guarding the perimeter subdued him, but two officers were injured in the scuffle and taken to the hospital. Reportedly, the assailant, who habitually protested near the President's Office, committed this crime after officers told him to move on quickly.



IMPORTED EGGS DISCARDED



[Anchor Lead]

Two years ago, when egg prices surged due to challenges like avian influenza, the government took measures to stabilize prices by importing fresh eggs from abroad. However, it has now come to light that, due to a misjudgment in predicting the supply of domestically produced eggs, 20 million of the imported eggs had to be discarded.



[Pkg]

Egg prices skyrocketed in 2021 amid the avian influenza outbreak which led to the culling of domestic poultry. In order to rein in prices, the government decided to import an additional 150 million eggs.



[Soundbite]

Hong Nam-ki (Then Minister of Finance (Aug. 2021)): Imported eggs have been supplied for months but prices are not stabilizing.



However as domestic production recovered, sale of imported eggs plunged 78% in 3 months. Eventually, over 21 million eggs past shelf life had to be destroyed. The cost of first purchasing and then discarding the eggs totaled some 8.7 billion won. The Board of Audit and Inspection pointed out that the government failed to revise the import plan all the while knowing that domestic production would recover to normal levels. There were also problems with storage. In 2021, predicting a drop in output, the agriculture ministry purchased and stored in advance ten-thousand tons of napa cabbage grown in high altitude areas. But harvest actually increased that year and the purchased volume all had to be dumped. This flop was due to the calculation method of stockpiles based not on actual monthly data but on data forecast 3 months prior. The audit agency also said it was not desirable to store cabbage, which has a short expiration date, in warehouses for an extended period only to be thrown away. It noted that 30-thousand tons of cabbage and radish were discarded this way in the past 3 years, inflicting losses of 27.3 billion won. The board advised related agencies to sufficiently consider domestic output when deciding to import goods and also improve storage systems for each produce in light of their optimum duration of preservation.



PRICE HIKE FOR BEER, SOJU



[Anchor Lead]

HiteJinro announced that starting on November 9th, the factory prices of soju and beer will be raised by an average of about 7%. The nation's premier brewing and distillery company claimed that the price hike was driven by the increased international prices of soju and beer ingredients. Another leading brewery, Oriental Brewery, better known as OB, has already raised the prices of its signature beer products by 6.9% last month due to rising ingredient and logistics costs.



LACK OF INFANT RESTROOMS



[Anchor Lead]

Parents know that finding child-friendly restrooms while out and about can be quite a challenge. Despite a 2006 law requiring public restrooms in Seoul to have amenities for infants and toddlers, 17 years later, fewer than 30% comply.



[Pkg]

A public restroom in a park in Seoul. Although it's equipped with a diaper changing station, toilets for babies and infants are nowhere to be seen. This restroom at a cultural facility is said to have been designed for families. But it has no facilities for babies and infants. Under current law, all public restrooms must be equipped with toilets and wash basins for children as well as diaper changing stations. The law was enforced in 2006, but even after 17 years less than 30 percent of public restrooms comply with it.



[Soundbite]

(How high do you need a wash basin to be?) This high.



[Soundbite]

Chang Eun-ji (Seoul resident): In many cases the soap is too far for my child to reach and there are no step stools.



Restrooms set up before the law took effect are not subject to mandatory installation of the required facilities until renovation. Exceptions can be recognized by the heads of local governments. However, authorities do not know which restrooms need that.



[Soundbite]

(District office official (VOICE MODIFIED)): It would be difficult to grasp the situation in restrooms that were installed a long time ago. They are not classified separately.



Only 30 percent of public restrooms have diaper changing stations, and there are more than four times women's restrooms equipped with them than men's. Critics say it's because of the social bias that childrearing is the responsibility of mothers.



[Soundbite]

Shin Hyun-young (Health and Welfare Committee (DP)): In addition to expanding financial support for raising children, a child-friendly environment is needed to solve the issue of low birth rates.



Administrative measures for violating the regulations on the installation of child facilities were implemented in only two cases nationwide in the past five years.



CHOOSING KIMCHI FRIDGE



[Anchor Lead]

With the kimchi-making season upon us, interest is peaking in dedicated kimchi refrigerators. But is a higher price tag always indicative of better quality? We look into how to make the best choice for your kimchi storage needs.



[Pkg]

These days, Song Jeong-hwa, a homemaker, is contemplating whether she should get a new kimchi refrigerator, a new standing model that opens like a regular fridge. The current one's been used for 10 years and has an upper lid. She believes the standing model is more convenient to use.



[Soundbite]

Song Jeong-hwa (Seoul resident): Kimchi containers are heavy so bending over to use them is not good for my back. The standing fridge looks nicer interior wise.



Of the total sales of kimchi fridge, the upright standing model accounts for 70% and ones with an upper lid about 30%. The former model is about twice more expensive. However, there's not much difference in the overall storage volume. The Korea Consumer Agency compared 3 brands each of the standing and lid models currently sold in the market. And found the storage volume was similar at an average 159 and 140 liters respectively. The lid fridge, typically smaller in size, was more energy efficient, spending about 40% less power to save some 13-thousand won in electricity bills each year. If the main purpose is to store mainly kimchi, the lid fridge can be more economical. The standing fridge is more versatile, able to store a variety of other food items.



[Soundbite]

Baek Seung-il (Korea Consumer Agency): We ask consumers to thoroughly compare differences in aspects like energy consumption, storage volume and price tag.



Whether lid or stand, the consumer agency advises users to place the appliances in a well ventilated area as an increase in surrounding temperature can sharply raise the electricity rate.



