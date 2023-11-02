동영상 고정 취소

YOON DEFENDS GOV’T BUDGET



[Anchor Lead]

In a recent town-hall meeting, President Yoon Suk Yeol highlighted the risks of lax state finances leading to inflation and its impact on ordinary citizens. He also addressed monopolistic concerns with digital platforms like Kakao T and banks, urging immediate corrective actions.



[Pkg]

President Yoon Suk Yeol sat down with some 60 people, including small business owners, young adults and homemakers. This is a town-hall meeting on the economy and public livelihood, held after the president recently stressed communication with the people. Yoon took full responsibility, mentioning the public's challenging livelihoods and the state fiscal status.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): It is all my fault. I will do better.



At the same time, he blamed external reasons for the difficulty the government is facing in devising support measures. Yoon said increasing government spending will lead to rising product prices and a bigger burden on the working class. He added that if the government maintains its spending and reduce funding for other projects to support the public, there is strong resistance from those who have their budgets taken away.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): There is a backlash if we reallocate the budget. They cry out against it. They threaten to vote against us in next year’s election and impeach me.



The president condemned this strong opposition to the government's budget proposal as excessive politicization. He stressed that the people may fall victim to it. While listening to the citizens, Yoon focused on the issue of business monopoly. In response to a taxi driver's complaint about the high commissions charged by Kakao T, the president called it an immoral monopolistic act and immediately ordered the formulation of measures to fix the problem. As small business owners raised the issue of interest on bank loans, he criticized banks for using monopolistic practices and called for the introduction of competitive system in the industry.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): We should push forward. The government should never neglect banks’ monopolistic practices.



Yoon instructed the government to strictly prevent banks from earning unfair gains by granting policy loans.



CATTLE FARMERS SELF-VACCINATE



[Anchor Lead]

Amidst the rapid spread of Lumpy Skin Disease, a nationwide vaccination campaign for all cattle is underway. However, the specialized injection, between the skin and muscle, poses challenges. With a severe public veterinarian shortage, over half of the cattle 2.9 million across 26,000 farms must be self-vaccinated, leading to significant on-ground challenges.



[Pkg]

This is a small farm that raises only a dozen heads of cattle. A veterinarian with a 30-year experience came to help with the vaccination. But the vet is faced with many hurdles. As the vet tries to administer the shot, a cow responds anxiously and is seen being jumpy. One startled calf runs out of the shed. It took more than 30 minutes to administer a single vaccination. This subcutaneous administration especially requires expertise since the cow's skin must be pulled away from the body and then the needle must go between the skin and the muscle.



[Soundbite]

Kim Seong-su (Public veterinarian in Cheongju): Each cow must be held down or herded so the job requires a lot of people. It’s dangerous to do this alone.



This is precisely why farmers need help from experts.



[Soundbite]

Lee Gyeong-hee (Hanwoo farmer): I’ve given shots to the muscle, but not between the skin and muscle.



The problem is that there aren't enough veterinarians to give the vaccine shots. The city of Cheongju is the largest livestock farming hub in Chungcheongbuk-do Province with 80,000 heads of cattle requiring vaccination. But there are only eleven public veterinarians who can administer the injections. The nationwide shortage of public vets compelled farms with more than 50 heads of cattle to take matters into their own hands. This means more than half of the cattle in the area, 2.9 million heads in 26,000 farms, have to be self-vaccinated. And it's not an easy task for older farmers.



[Soundbite]

(Large livestock farm): (You two are giving the shots?) Yes, we have to give the shots one by one. It’s hard.



The government plans to complete vaccination for all cattle in the nation by November 10th, but the lack of available public vets makes the plan's execution very questionable.



EXPORTS BOUNCE BACK ON YEAR



[Anchor Lead]

The trade ministry says the nation's exports jumped 5.1 percent on year to nearly 60 billion U.S. dollars in October. It was the first time in 13 months Korea posted a rise in exports. Shipments of cars, machinery and home appliance increased. But exports of semiconductors, one of the nation's flagship export items, continued to decline. Korea recorded a trade surplus of 1.64 billion dollars last month. As a result, it posted a trade surplus for the fifth straight month.



“FINAL STAGE OF 3RD LAUNCH”



[Anchor Lead]

During yesterday's National Audit, the NIS revealed North Korea is close to it's 3rd round of a military reconnaissance satellite launch, which went to failure the previous two times. Indications suggest Russian technical assistance may enhance its success rate.



[Pkg]

The National Intelligence Service says North Korea is in the final stage of preparations for launching its third reconnaissance satellite. Although the satellite launch scheduled for October was delayed, there are signs of launch equipment inspections recently. The upcoming launch is expected to have a high chance of success. That's because it's Pyongyang's top priority and it is receiving technical help from Russia recently. The NIS says the North has sent artillery shells and other weapons to Russia more than 10 times.



[Soundbite]

Yoo Sang-Bum (Intelligence Committee (PPP)): It says over one million shells have been sent. That’s enough to be used in Russia-Ukraine war for over two months.



Concerns are rising over exchanges in military technologies between Pyongyang and Moscow as their bilateral military cooperation gains pace.



[Soundbite]

Lee Chun-geun (Science and Technology Policy Institute): Russian technicians may inspect engines and help N. Koreans fix problems. Russia can provide 2nd and 3rd-stage engines or components.



The top intel agency has obtained no information on large-scale forced repatriations of North Korean defectors from China.



[Soundbite]

Youn Kun-young (Intelligence Committee (DP)): The NIS said it cannot grasp the number of defectors and has received no classified information on forced repatriations.



Meanwhile, to investigate the allegation that the NIS hacked the National Election Commission, a verification committee will be set up. It will consist of experts and representatives of the ruling and opposition parties.



BLINKEN TO VISIT S. KOREA



[Anchor Lead]

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will make a two-day visit to Korea starting next Wednesday. The foreign ministry said Foreign Minister Park Jin will hold a meeting with Blinken to discuss Korea-U.S. alliance, North Korea and other global affairs.



GPS TRACKER FOR EVASION



[Anchor Lead]

Overloaded trucks, often dubbed 'weapons on the road,' pose major accident risks. In a concerning development, unknown GPS devices have been found on vehicles monitoring these trucks. Believed to be a tactic to evade crackdowns, the police are now intensively investigating the breach.



[Pkg]

Overloaded trucks pose the risk of traffic accidents. Because risks run high, they are subject to crackdowns by regional land management offices affiliated with the land and transport ministry. About four months ago, a crackdown vehicle belonging to the Nonsan office was found to contain a strange object. It was a GPS tracking device of an unknown source.



[Soundbite]

(Crackdown official): I ran a smartphone app that detect unknown tags or GPS devices. I conducted a search at a checkpoint and found a tracker in my car.



Three crackdown vehicles operated by the Nonsan office were found later to have similar GPS trackers. They were apparently installed secretly by an unidentified source. A further investigation conducted by the land and transport ministry has also revealed that GPS trackers were detected in four out of five Jeonju vehicles, three Suncheon vehicles and two Namwon vehicles. On the map, these areas can be connected in a straight line, meaning the devices were presumably installed by a freight truck company that operates in this region.



[Soundbite]

(Crackdown official): The trackers are installed to avoid surveillance or help drivers take different routes to hide from us.



Operators of overloaded vehicles are subject to a fine of up to 3 million won. They can be also ordered to suspend operation. Those who fail to comply with the order are subject to a fine or imprisonment. Police have launched an investigation, but the perpetrator has yet to be found because no fingerprints or DNA were detected. The manufacturer of the GPS trackers says it has no further information on the user anymore because membership had ended. Police are considering stepping up the investigation by checking security cameras in Suncheon and Namwon.



FORTRESS GATE REOPENED



[Anchor Lead]

The North Gate of Namhansanseong Fortress, after meticulous restoration surpassing the 1970s efforts, has reopened, enhancing its prestige as a UNESCO World Heritage site. Visitors can now enjoy its historical splendor.



[Pkg]

The north gate of Namhansanseong Fortress opened at last after having been closed for a long time. The access has been limited for two years to repair the walls and the tower. Visitors are delighted to see the restored fortress gate.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jong-gyu (Seongnam resident): It’s all fixed up so it really looks like world heritage.



The gate was destroyed during the Korean War before undergoing an extensive restoration in 1979. But a long time has passed and the walls needed to be repaired again. Each one of the stones from the wall was numbered before it was dismantled to make the rebuilding easier. The wall measures around 26 meters in length and six meters in height. An excavation survey was carried out and experts' opinions were incorporated to preserve its original form. Cement was used to pile the rocks for the wall during the last restoration some 40 years ago, but this time lime was used just like in the old days. The north gate was where the Joseon army suffered a great defeat during the Qing invasion of Joseon in 1636. The gate has been called Jeonseungmun Gate since it was rebuilt during the reign of King Jeongjo in the late 18th century.



[Soundbite]

Jeon Seong-bo (Namhansanseong World Heritage Center): The name Jeonseungmun represents King Jeongjo’s resolve to make Joseon a strong nation with the lessons learned during the Manchu invasion.



The north gate of Namhansanseong Fortress used to be a strategic point and an important logistics conduit. It can now shine again as a UNESCO World Heritage site with its reopening.



ABU EYES MEDIA CONVERGENCE



[Anchor Lead]

The Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union General Assembly concluded yesterday, with professionals spotlighting the convergence of cutting-edge technology in broadcasting across the Asia-Pacific region.



[Pkg]

A robot camera moves around the ABU conference hall. It can move freely, allowing it to capture an array of videos. The robot is capable of taking precision shots even in places where human access is limited. There was also a wearable robotic exoskeleton that made the weight of heavy camera equipment significantly lighter. The Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union's conference with broadcast industry personnel took place yesterday. The top agenda on the general assembly's second day was the convergence of broadcasting technologies.



[Soundbite]

Hyun Dong-jin (Robotics Lab, Hyundai Motor): I believe that robotics technology can contribute to not only broadcasting but also our lives.



The futuristic urban air mobility technology allows drones to easily approach disaster areas hard to access by land route and record vivid images. This particular technology caught the attention of KBS, Korea's main disaster broadcaster, as well as public broadcasting companies from other countries.



[Soundbite]

Shin Yong-sik (Vice President, SK Telecom): It can be used for photography or other special missions. The technology will be very useful for the broadcasting sector.



The generative artificial intelligence technology capable of turning collected information into broadcasting contents also gained a lot of attention.



[Soundbite]

Lee Moon-tae (LG AI Research): It’s already capable of creating articles. We’re now studying ways to make AI create 1-minute videos.



Roughly 250 broadcasting companies from 65 countries took part in the 2023 ABU General Assembly in Seoul. The five-day assembly wrapped up after adopting the Seoul Declaration pledging to incorporate gender equality, diversity, and tolerance to organizational culture and broadcasting contents.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!