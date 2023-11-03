SOCIAL RISKS OF CROWDED SEOUL

동영상 고정 취소

The disparities between the capital region and other areas are having a significant impact on South Korea's economy. A study conducted by the Bank of Korea has revealed that if the current trend of youth concentration in the capital continues, South Korea can expect an exacerbation of low birth rates and a deepening of societal polarization.



We asked young people why they decided to live in Seoul.



Nam Hyeon-woo (Seoul resident from Daegu): Transportation and subway systems are good in Seoul. There are many places to have hang out and dine out.



Lee Do-yeon (Seoul resident from Daejeon): There are more jobs in Seoul and the transportation is convenient.



Young people accounted for about 80% of the population increase in the Seoul metropolitan area over the past six years. This figure roughly matches the percentage of young people who had left the country's southwest the Honam region, Daegu, Busan, Ulsan and the Gyeongsang-do region. The Bank of Korea found that workers in the capital region received 500,000 won more in monthly wages compared to those working in other areas. The central bank also found that the gaps are growing in accessibility to cultural experiences and medical services. Simply put, higher income and better quality of life are drawing young people to Seoul and the surrounding cities.



Jeong Min-su (Bank of Korea): Young people have no other choice because the capital area has an overwhelming competitive edge. They have no choice but to come to Seoul.



More than half of the Korean population live in the capital region, that takes up a little over 10% of Korea's total land mass. Our population density ranks number one among OECD nations. The worsening imbalance exacerbates the accompanying problems of low birthrates and polarization. The Bank of Korea estimated that annually more than 10,000 babies were not born because young people who moved to the capital region put off childbirth due to fierce competition. An increasing number of highly educated people are also relocating to Seoul, further widening the gap in employment and growth rates amongst the regions. Experts agree that developing local hub cities would help with the country's growth overall. There is even a projection that Korea's population would increase by 500,000 thirty years later if the living environments of local hub cities improve and more people move to those cities.



FLU INSURANCE CRAZE



The buzz around flu insurance enrollment is growing, as policies promising one million won for a flu diagnosis have become hot commodities, sparking a wave of similar products. Yet, this raises a critical question. Are consumers truly benefiting from such generous coverage for a common illness? We take a look.



From mid-October, more and more people began taking out insurance policy for the seasonal flu. There were many online posts about claiming insurance money after getting the flu and trying to have all family members sign up for the policy. In the past, under a special contract in a comprehensive insurance plan, a maximum 200-thousand won payout could be provided once a year to help with treatment costs for people who are diagnosed with influenza and prescribed antiviral medication. The latest trend took off when a new product emerged offering as much as one million won in insurance payment for a monthly premium of just 10,000 won. This limited product was said to be sold for only one month and the scarcity added to the marketing effect, with over 100-thousand policies sold at a single insurance company in just 20 days. KBS has found that sales of flu-related insurance plans also shot up at other major insurance firms following hikes in the coverage limit. As flu patients naturally rise in the cold winter, insurance companies may incur losses as they have more to pay out than to receive from policyholders. This also means other subscribers who don't catch the flu could see their premium go up.



Prof. Seo Ji-yong (Sangmyung University): Sale of a product can result in negative profit margin, which may lead to higher premiums down the road.



The Financial Supervisory Service has launched a probe into the matter saying that such insurance schemes can fuel excessive medical treatment and also adversely affect consumers who bought an insurance plan without combing through the terms of contract.



Kim Beom-soo (Financial Supervisory Service): Emphasis on benefits and the limited edition aspect without sufficient briefing on the product itself is feared to cause consumer damage.



Other rather extravagant insurance policies that made controversy in recent days include a car insurance offering 100 million won for the cost of hiring a lawyer and a nursing insurance where hospitalized patients can receive up to 260-thousand won per one night stay in the hospital.



SEWOL COAST GUARDS ACQUITTED



Nine years post the Sewol ferry disaster, the Supreme Court has affirmed the acquittal of the Coast Guard command, previously on trial for failing to rescue passengers. This decision comes nearly four years after their indictment by a special investigative unit.



April 16th, 2014. That was when the Sewol Ferry sank, killing 304 people and injuring 142. High-ranking Coast Guard officers were put on trial for failing to respond properly in the initial stages of the accident, thus failing to save lives. They were not indicted after the first round of prosecutors' investigation, but the prosecution's special investigation team later incriminated them.



Kim Suk-kyoon (Former Coast Guard Chief (Jan. 2020)): (Do you have anything else to say?) My heart is heavy.



The issue was whether the charge of involuntary manslaughter while on duty was legally justifiable. The prosecution argued that the coast guards were guilty of not fulfilling their duty, which was to assess the situation properly and instruct passengers to abandon ship while entering the hull and saving people's lives. But the coast guards were found not guilty by both the lower and appeals courts. The verdicts were based on the belief that involuntary manslaughter on duty was contingent on proving that the

deaths were predictable and preventable and that the defendants were negligent in that regard. The lower and appeals courts ruled that the Coast Guard cannot be seen to have failed its duty of care just because they had failed to oversee the situation with the best means possible. The Supreme Court upheld the original ruling since there were no legal misunderstandings or omission of judgment. The verdict came some nine years after the tragedy took place and three years and nine months after the case was put on trial by the special investigation team. The Supreme Court handed down not-guilty verdicts to ten Coast Guard officials, including the former Commissioner General Kim Suk-kyoon on the involuntary manslaughter charge. However, two Coast Guard officials, including former captain of Mokpo Coast Guard Kim Moon-hong, involved in the fabrication of the documents claiming to have ordered passengers to abandon ship, were sentenced to probation for abusing their authority.



"N. KOREA LIKELY SENT SRBM"



Military authorities have reported that North Korea has supplied Russia with short-range ballistic missiles in addition to artillery shells, presumably in exchange for receiving reconnaissance satellite technology and military assistance.



The South Korean military suspects that North Korea sent around 2,000 containers to Russia from its Rajin port thus far. Such volume would constitute over 200 thousand rounds of 122-millimeter artillery shells or over one million rounds of 152-millimeter shells. The North is also assumed to have supplied rocket launchers, rifles and portable antiaircraft missiles, and even possibly short-range ballistic missiles in more recent days. According to one military official, various signs suggest the possible provision of SRBMs and that considering the container size, the missiles may have been disassembled for delivery. Since the middle of last year, there have been signs pointing to Pyongyang's arms supply to Moscow while maritime weapons transfer became more active from this August just before North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's visit to Russia. South Korea believes the regime is in turn, receiving technological support on recon satellites as well as food and oil. One official said Pyongyang has been actively conducting engine tests in recent days for its spy satellite launch and appears to be receiving technical advisory from Russia in solving related problems.



Lee Sung-jun (Joint Chiefs of Staff): Intel officials in S. Korea and the U.S. continue to track and monitor developments against possible N. Korea provocation.



The military largely agrees with the intel agency's view that the North is making last minute preparations for its third spy satellite launch attempt but noted there are not yet signs indicating an imminent launch.



LABOR UNIONS MISUSE TIME-OFF



An official review of the 'time-off system' which counts union activities as work hours for full-time representatives has uncovered legal breaches in numerous workplaces. The labor sector has criticized the government, claiming the inspection was a calculated effort to disgrace the unions.



The Seoul Metro is permitted to grant paid time-off during working hours to a maximum of 32 workers engaged in union activities. That's because the Trade Union and Labor Relations Adjustment Act specifies a limit on paid time-off hours and the number of workers allowed to use them. But a survey conducted by the Ministry of Employment and Labor shows that 311 workers at the Seoul Metro have actually used time-off. That's ten times more than the permitted amount. The ministry added the actual number of time-off hours significantly surpassed the limit because they were approved after the union members used them. As controversy brewed, the government investigated 62 workplaces and detected 29 violations of the time-off limit. It also detected seven cases of inappropriate labor union operations such as provision of vehicles for labor unions.



Lee Sung-hee (Vice Minister of Employment and Labor): Illegal acts such as violation of the time-off limit that hamper sound labor management relations must be eradicated.



The two major labor unions blasted the government's announcement as an attempt to damage the reputation of labor unions. The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions says the International Labor Organization recommends that time-off be determined by labor and management autonomously rather than by law.



Lee Ji-hyun (Spokesperson, Federation of Korean Trade Unions): It’s an attempt to defame labor unions and isolate them from the public. It’s very shameful.



The labor ministry will issue a corrective order to violators and consider criminal punishment if they fail to comply. The ministry will also continue labor inspections at 140 other workplaces this month.



METRO CONGESTION CONTROL AI



Commuters in Seoul's subway are all too familiar with the discomfort of jam-packed journeys during rush hour, often prompting concerns over potential safety hazards. In response, the government is set to deploy artificial intelligence technology to alleviate overcrowding on subway trains.



Commuters using the Gimpo Goldline during morning rush hour. When the train cars become packed, moving becomes virtually impossible. At some point, the congestion rate soars to nearly 300 percent. The situation is similar on other subway lines in Seoul. The highest congestion rate on Line 4 of the Seoul subway reached almost 200 percent in Q3. On Line 7, it surpassed 160 percent.



Cho Hyun-beom (Seoul Metro passenger): I worry a lot about crowded trains and if I’ll be able to escape safely if something happens.



To prevent accidents caused by crowding, the government has developed an artificial intelligence system by analyzing eight million pieces of data on passengers using the Gimpo Goldline and the Seoul subway. The system can grasp how crowded subway platforms are in real time and suggest guidelines. It measures congestion in four levels: Normal, Caution, Congested and Serious. Monitoring is stepped up from the Caution level. When congestion rises to the Serious level, access to gates and boarding are restricted.



Kim Chul (Ministry of the Interior and Safety): On-site workers say they need clear guidelines on how serious subway congestion is and what measures they should take.



Earlier, the Seoul metropolitan government vowed to remove seats in some train cars on the particularly crowded subway lines number 4 and 7 to minimize congestion.



JEJU OLLE WALKING FESTIVAL



Resuming after a four-year pause due to COVID-19 Pandemic, South Korea's signature Jeju Olle Walking Festival is back, uniting ten thousand global participants in a shared experience of comfort and healing over three days.



The Jeju Olle Walking Festival kicks off with the participants untying blue and red ribbons. Scores of hikers trek on trails running between stone walls. When they reach the top overlooking Jeju's slopes and the ocean, they get stamps certifying their ascent and create special memories. The hikers are treated to a meal made with locally grown ingredients. Then they watch a performance staged against the island's beautiful scenery.



Kim Rak-kyum (Damyang-gun resident): It’s a chance to see the essence of Jeju, its flowers and stone fences.



Some three thousand applications were submitted for participation in the festival from Japan, Taiwan, Mongolia, Europe and the U.S.



Colin (U.S.):



Stephan (U.K.):



A commemorative plaque was given out at the festival to mark the tenth anniversary of opening Jeju Olle trail in Kyushu, Japan, which was the first of its kind to be exported.



Suh Myung-sook (Jeju Olle Foundation): We’re happy to be able to hold the festival again to showcase the scenery, culinary delights and kindhearted people of Jeju.



The Jeju Olle Walking Festival, which opened for the first time in four years after being suspended due to the pandemic, is scheduled to run through this Saturday.



