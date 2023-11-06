동영상 고정 취소

FUGITIVE WITH RAPE HISTORY



[Anchor Lead]

A suspect in custody for a special robbery case made a daring escape last Saturday while being treated at a hospital, prompting the Ministry of Justice to issue a bounty for his capture. Kim Gil-soo, the fugitive in question, has been confirmed to have a prior criminal record that includes sexual offenses.



[Pkg]

At around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Kim Kil-soo escaped while receiving treatment at a hospital in Anyang, Gyeonggi-do Province. Police have put up a reward of five million won as part of efforts to track Kim down. Kim remains on the run. Before escaping, Kim was arrested last Monday for armed robbery. KBS found that Kim also served time in prison for armed robbery, rape and sexual assault. A court ruling shows that in April 2011, Kim lured a woman in her 20s via an online chat room. Upon meeting her in Songpa-gu District, Seoul, he robbed her of 300,000 won with a weapon and then raped the victim twice. In the first trial held in July that year, Kim was sentenced to six years in prison. Although he filed appeals, the lower court ruling was upheld. In the appellate process, Kim sued the victim, claiming that he had just gotten back the money from the woman who refused to have sex with him. But he was found to have made false accusations against her and received a jail term of four months. Kim's personal information and criminal records will be disclosed for seven years.



[Soundbite]

(Informant (VOICE MODIFIED)): I occasionally check the public website disclosing sex offenders. I was terrified to see the suspect’s face on the site.



Kim is 175 centimeters tall and weighs 83 kilograms. On the wanted list, he is seen wearing a beige-colored outfit and black sneakers. In efforts to pursue and re-capture him, police are inspecting airports, ports and bus terminals across the nation with all available forces mobilized.



K-DIGITAL PROSPECTS



[Anchor Lead]

Amid revenue declines from market saturation and debates over encroaching on local markets, big tech firms are eyeing international markets. With global entities like Google leading, domestic firms are notably focusing on the Middle East and Southeast Asia for new opportunities. We explore their prospects in these promising regions.



[Pkg]

The N Seoul Tower and Gangnam Boulevard, key Seoul landmarks come to life in virtual space. This is a so-called "digital twin" technology that incorporates 3D to copy and reproduce reality in cyberspace. Its use is applied in a range of areas such as autonomous driving and disaster prevention. Saudi Arabia has shown keen interest in the technology with tech giant Naver sealing a deal worth some 135 billion won. The project entails transferring five Saudi cities into digital space, thereby creating the cities' digital twins.



[Soundbite]

Baek Jong-yoon (Naver Labs): The Saudi will first use the project for urban planning and monitoring. Naver can later enable flood simulations using advanced 3D tech.



Telecommunication firm KT Corporation which recently rolled out a massive artificial intelligence service is seizing market opportunities through the development of an AI model in Thai language. Thailand offers favorable business conditions for South Korean firms as the country is quite young with the population's average age at 30 and also Korean culture is widely prevalent in Thai society.



[Soundbite]

Jeong Oi-yeong (KOTRA): Southeast Asia has around 460 million digital consumers. The region is seeing rapid growth in Internet penetration which is key to the digital market.



Other areas Korean tech firms are setting eyes on include the financial tech sector known as fintech, represented by companies such as Toss, as well as the cyber security business where related demand is sure to grow in the future.



[Soundbite]

Wang Hyo-geun (Cyber security firm (that advanced to Saudi, UAE)): Growth potential is high for digital transition in the Middle East. Demand for security in various areas including networks will rise further.



The Korean government also views the Middle East and Southeast Asia as key export markets for digital technology and is providing greater support including the dispatch of trail blazing teams to the regions to seek breakthroughs in shipments.



TREATED SEWAGE WATER



[Anchor Lead]

In neighborhoods beside a local stream, a double-treated, superior grade of water is now flowing, reviving an area that once drew resident complaints when dry. This initiative, which purifies sewage water a second time before release, has revitalized the stream, transforming it into a vibrant community asset.



[Pkg]

Preschoolers gather near a stream in front of an apartment. They set colorful paper boats afloat in the water. The clear water is not usual stream water. It is treated sewage water This is a nearby sewage treatment plant that discharged the water. The facility re-treats and purifies the already treated sewage water through a three-phase process; high-speed settling, ozone treatment and sterilization. A quality test shows the water is clean enough for everyday use in accordance with the environment ministry's standards.



[Soundbite]

Lee Ki-ho (Environmental Corporation of Incheon): Colon bacilli are sterilized with the color and odor removed. It is almost as clean as tap water.



The plant releases a daily average of 7,500 tons of purified sewage water to nearby streams. This stream, which was drying up and infested with bugs, has been brought back to life. This comes five years after residents began calling for the revival of the stream.



[Soundbite]

Lee Gwang-man (Yeongjong Sky City resident): It’s good to see and hear the stream flow. The elderly like it. Students like it more.



The purified sewage water now flows along a 5.1-kilometer stream, which will expand to 11.5 kilometers next year.



[Soundbite]

Choi Gye-woon (Chair, Environmental Corporation of Incheon): There are 11 sewage treatment plants. We plan to use the treated water for industrial and environmental use, among others.



It can be used for disaster prevention, as the amount of water flow is controlled in real time and water supply is blocked during downpours.



K-UAM TEST FLIGHT



[Anchor Lead]

In an advance toward revolutionizing urban transport, nations are competing to develop Urban Air Mobility. South Korea's K-UAM, successfully completed its inaugural flight in Goheung, Jeollanam-do Province. Spearheaded by government and local enterprises, this initiative is set to deploy these aerial vehicles into cityscapes by late 2025.



[Pkg]

An urban air mobility aircraft lifts off vertically. The K-UAM OPPAV, short for Optionally Piloted Personal Air Vehicle developed by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute and local companies, flew for roughly five minutes with no passengers on board. The OPPAV measuring six meters in length with the maximum takeoff weight of 650 kilograms is capable of flying at an average speed of 180 kilometers per hour with one passenger on board.



[Soundbite]

Seo Ki-man (CEO, Vessel Aerospace): We're trying to develop a two-seat UAM soon so that it can go commercial in 2025.



At this demonstration, a UAM vertiport for vertical takeoffs and a passenger terminal were unveiled for the first time. Communication-based traffic management and AI flight control systems were also introduced.



[Soundbite]

Yun Hyeong-geun (Hanwha Systems): Since the UAM is operated in city airports, safety and noise are important factors. We’re developing an air control system that can address those issues.



The government plans to put the UAM in operation in two years after putting the aircraft through K-UAM verification at Goheung, Jeollanam-do Province until next year.



[Soundbite]

Baek Won-kug (Vice minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport): Let’s work together so that the urban air routes could open by 2025.



It won't be long before people can simply fly over congested roads.



“TOOK DRUGS UNKNOWINGLY”



[Anchor Lead]

Renowned actor Lee Sun-kyun, under suspicion of drug use, has acknowledged during police interrogation that he did consume substances provided by the manager of a bar who has been charged alongside him. However, Mr. Lee asserts that he was unaware that the substances were illegal drugs, maintaining that his consumption was not intentional.



[Pkg]

Actor Lee Sun-kyun underwent a second round of police questioning on suspected drug use.



[Soundbite]

Lee Sun-kyun (Actor (Nov. 4)): (You refused to give a statement previously. Did you talk today?) I didn’t refuse. I answered all questions sincerely and honestly.



Lee reportedly told police that he was tricked by a bar hostess, was has also been booked in the latest scandal. Lee claims he did take substances handed by the hostess, but didn't know they were drugs. Such argument is seen as an intent to deny taking drugs "on purpose" in case various testing currently being conducted on him shows a positive result. This reason has been given before. In 2011, BigBang member G-Dragon, facing similar charges, argued that what he thought was a cigarette turned out to be marijuana, and subsequently received a suspended indictment. As for Lee, a simple drug test and a thorough one by the National Forensic Service involving hair samples all came back negative. Police will request additional testing by the NFS that can determine whether the actor took drugs further back in the past. Based on the findings, they will ask Lee to appear for questioning for the third time. G-Dragon who has also been booked, due to ties with the same bar hostess, was summoned on Monday and is undergoing questioning. The singer has vowed to actively take part in the investigation, but firmly denies using drugs.



FARM MACHINE ACCIDENTS RISE



[Anchor Lead]

As autumn harvest season peaks, the incidence of farm machinery accidents continues unabated. Notably, a significant number of these accidents involve elderly farmers working alone, leading to situations where immediate emergency response or calls for help are not possible, often escalating to more severe incidents.



[Pkg]

A man is crushed under a cultivator.



[Soundbite]

Stay with me!



Firefighters and residents lift up the machine and try to pull him out from underneath. A man in his seventies was injured when the cultivator he was driving turned over on a slope in Yeongdong-gun County, Chungcheongbuk-do Province. Another man in his sixties was killed last month when his hand got caught in a threshing machine in Yeongwol-gun County, Gangwon-do Province. Emergency rescuers were called to roughly 1,700 accidents caused by farm machines last year alone. One out of four such accidents occurred during the harvesting months of October and November. Farming machinery accidents occur at places far away from a hospital since most machine operators are seniors and they work in rural areas. Consequently, it takes longer to transport victims to a hospital, resulting in a fatality rate twenty times higher than that of car accidents. It's important that at least two people work together so that one could take prompt emergency measures and call for help quickly in case of an accident.



[Soundbite]

Lee Cheol-won (Cheongju Agricultural Technology Center): There should be one person who can treat me immediately. People should work in pairs so that one could help out another.



It is also advisable to avoid loose clothing or gloves that could get caught in a machine. Also, farming machines should be driven slowly on a slope. Agricultural machines should also be equipped with reflective stickers and turn signals to avoid accidents with other vehicles at darker hours.



KOREAN LANGUAGE COMPETITION



[Anchor Lead]

In celebration of its 50th anniversary, KBS has taken the beloved show "Korean Language Competition" beyond Korean borders for the first time, broadcasting on KBS 1TV. The program saw a remarkable turnout, with over 260 international contestants showcasing their mastery of the Korean language in the preliminary rounds.



[Pkg]

France, the center of Hallyu in Europe. The United States where people of all ages want to learn Korean. Egypt, the hub of the Korean language craze in the Middle East and Africa. And Vietnam with the hottest Korean language fever in the world. Contestants from these four countries entered the preliminary rounds of the Global Korean Language Competition to vie for tickets to Korea. This French contestant's love for K-pop motivated her to learn Korean and enter this competition. American Tom Mullen became the oldest contestant at age 77.



[Soundbite]

Tom Mullen (Age 77 (U.S.)): I want to go to Korea!



The competition was a festival for them all. A total of 262 people from the four countries took part in this competition. Only one out of 32 people could advance to the finals. The eight finalists arrived in Korea to compete in the final round.



[Soundbite]

Let’s go, Team France!



[Soundbite]

We’ll show you how good Egypt is.



They showed off their Korean language skills as they quickly solved problems. The Korean language means a lot to these contestants.



[Soundbite]

Haley (Student (U.S.)): I first started learning Korean because I was interested in Korean history and hallyu.



[Soundbite]

Sarah (Dentist & Medical Interpreter (Egypt)): It’s already been 9 years since I started learning Korean. I’m having fun studying it.



The Global Korean Language Competition was organized by KBS and the King Sejong Institute Foundation to mark the 50th anniversary of the founding of KBS and the 20th anniversary of the Korean language competition program. The competition highlights the Korean language's elevated status across the world.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!