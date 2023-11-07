동영상 고정 취소

MANHUNT ENDS AFTER 3 DAYS



[Anchor Lead]

After three days on the run, special robbery suspect Kim Gil-soo was apprehended last night in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi-do Province. Upon re-entering the police station, Kim insisted that the crime was not premeditated. We will now take a closer look at the events leading up to last night's capture.



[Pkg]

Fugitive Kim Gil-soo enters a police station with his head down and a mask on. At the time of his apprehension he was wearing the same outfit as in the last image showing him on the loose.



[Soundbite]

Kim Gil-soo (Robbery suspect): (Why did you flee? Did you think you wouldn’t be caught?) ...



Kim told reporters his escape was not planned.



[Soundbite]

Kim Gil-soo (Robbery suspect): (How long did you plan your escape?) I did not. (Did anyone help you?) No. (Is there anything you’d like to say?) ...



He was caught at 9:25 p.m. Monday. Detectives from Uijeongbu Police Station took him into custody after receiving a report that Kim had been seen in Ganeung-dong, Uijeongbu City. Arrested as a robbery suspect, Kim escaped while receiving medical treatment after swallowing a spoon fragment at a detention center. Police investigated his escape and transferred him to the Seoul Detention Center in the wee hours of Tuesday. Shortly after his escape, the fugitive was seen at a clothing store at Express Bus Terminal Station. He was seen trying on clothes for about 10 minutes and paying for his purchase with cash.



[Soundbite]

(Apparel store vendor): He paid with cash for corded velveteen black pants, a bright-colored T-shirt and a black jacket.



He was captured by multiple CCTV cameras installed at banks and supermarkets near the Express Bus Terminal. He was seen roaming the streets in clothing that was completely different from his outfit on the wanted posters. Police have booked Kim on the charge of unlawfully escaping from custody. They have also booked a woman who assisted the fugitive with his escape by paying his taxi fare. Police plan to continue to investigate Kim as he could have committed more crimes during his escape.



DELAY IN TRACKING FUGITIVE



[Anchor Lead]

Before his capture, Kim Gil-soo evaded the correctional authorities and police by frequently changing his appearance throughout the day. The pursuit team only realized his deceptive tactics almost a full day into their search. We have the details.



[Pkg]

Fugitive Kim Gil-soo was apprehended three days after his escape. He changed his outfits several times to avoid law enforcement authorities, which continued looking for him in the northern part of Gyeonggi-do Province and Seoul. He was first spotted wearing a navy blue outfit, presumably a hospital staff uniform. Then he donned beige attire that he got from his younger sibling. Afterwards, he personally bought black pants and a black jacket. On the first day on the run alone, Kim changed his clothes at least three times.



[Soundbite]

(Vendor near Express Bus Terminal (VOICE MODIFIED)): Police came here after receiving a report. And they came again.



By the first night of his escape, Kim was already roaming the streets in black clothes. He had thrown away his previous beige outfit not far from the bus terminal. But it was the following day that the justice ministry distributed wanted posters showing the fugitive in the beige attire. The authorities discovered 22 hours later that he had in fact, changed his outfit. Kim was also hard to catch because he was constantly on the move. After fleeing the hospital, he traveled to Uijeongbu and Yangju, Gyeonggi-do Province, before crossing Seoul and reaching the Express Bus Terminal. Even when he sat down for a meal, he did not stay in one single place for more than 20 minutes.



[Soundbite]

(Restaurant staff (VOICE MODIFIED)): He left before finishing his meal when another customer entered. He was hiding.



The correctional authorities, which bear primary responsibility for Kim's escape, had to deploy some 3,400 personnel to track him down. More than 60 officers from nine teams of the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency as well as officers from the Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police Agency, the Seoul Metropolitan Police and even riot police were deployed. The justice ministry plans to investigate Kim's escape including the reason it took so long to report his flight.



"SOLID-FUEL ROCKET TEST"



[Anchor Lead]

The South Korean military is poised to enhance its surveillance capabilities with the launch of its first self-developed reconnaissance satellite aboard a private 'Falcon 9' rocket from a U.S. Space Force Base this month. Concurrently, KBS has verified plans to test a solid-fuel space launch vehicle off the coast of Jeju-do Island.



[Pkg]

A rocket soars into the skies, leaving a trail of flames behind. After a successful stage separation, the rocket reaches an altitude of 450 kilometers. This is a trial launch of a solid-fuel space rocket, which stirred controversy of UFO sightings late last year. The military has conducted stage-by-stage tests with a goal to put an ultra-small reconnaissance satellite at a 500 kilometer altitude by 2025. KBS has found that a trial launch of this solid-fuel space rocket will take place in waters south of Jeju-do Island late this month. The rocket will be launched from a barge set up in the middle of the ocean. The first-stage booster, which was excluded in last year's test, will be combined this time. In order to check communication functions, a simple satellite will be loaded. This will be virtually the final trial launch that will verify the rocket's propulsion power and control capability as well as the satellite's orbit entry. A government source said that although the payload is light, a first-stage booster with strong propulsion power will be combined. Therefore, the second-stage booster has been removed, as it's not necessary to put the rocket at an overly high altitude.



[Soundbite]

Yang Uk (Asan Institute for Policy Studies): N. Korea touted an ambitious plan in the space field, based on its nuclear advantage. But, it has failed and so will lag behind in the inter-Korean rivalry.



The test date may change by one or two days, depending on weather conditions. On November 30, Seoul's first domestically developed spy satellite will be launched from the U.S.' Vandenberg Space Force Base. Along with the development of the solid-fuel space rocket, this will help the military speed up its project to advance reconnaissance capabilities.



SEOUL, GIMPO MAYORS MEET



[Anchor Lead]

Seoul mayor Oh Se-hoon met with his Gimpo counterpart Kim Byung-soo on Monday and agreed to establish a joint research body regarding the proposal by the Gyeonggi-do Province city to be incorporated into capital Seoul. In the meeting, the Gimpo mayor argued that should Gyeonggi-do be divided into north and south, his city would be geographically isolated from either side and turn into an "island." He expected that an integration with Seoul will bring shared growth and other synergy effects.



18-BILLION WON CRYPTO SCAM



[Anchor Lead]

In the ever-troubled world of virtual assets, a new fraudulent scheme has surfaced, luring investors with the promise of high returns on coins yet to be listed. The scam involves collecting investments, listing the coin for a short period, and then strategically delisting it, resulting in significant losses, which have now reached a total of 18 billion won.



[Pkg]

An investment promotion session is underway. The lecturer urges the class to invest in a particular cryptocurrency that is about to be listed and promises high return.



[Soundbite]

(Lecturer B (VOICE MODIFIED)): If we remain in the dark while others are preparing, we can’t make money. But you can, if you listen carefully because we’re prepared.



The group in charge of the lecture is a pyramid scheme company in cahoots with the president of the cryptocurrency firm. They held similar sessions nationwide including stops in Seoul, Busan and Gumi and recruited investors. They promised extra pay for those bringing in more investors.



[Soundbite]

(Lecturer C (VOICE MODIFIED)): What’s the point of simply retaining the principal investment at the risk of loss.



Around 42-hundred people in total were recruited this way, with their investment amounting to some 18 billion won. The digital coin in question was listed to a local cryptocurrency exchange in March 2021 and its price shot up from 50 won to 800 won in 5 days.



[Soundbite]

(Lecturer D (VOICE MODIFIED)): The starting fund of KRW 100 mn jumped to KRW 500 mn.



However the coin was abruptly delisted six months later, virtually holding zero value. Police in Daegu have apprehended 25 individuals including four who have been arrested: 3 officials involved in the pyramid scheme and the cryptocurrency firm chief who scammed investors during the ten months since August 2020. A former staff member of the crypto exchange who helped the coin's listing to the trading platform was also apprehended.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jang-soo (Daegu Metropolitan Police Agency): These firms often lure investors through pyramid scheme. Investors must cross-check to see if contents match the facts.



The investigation will expand to determine whether illicit acts transpired during the listing process and if stock prices were manipulated after the listing.



BANK PROFITS UNDER SCRUTINY



[Anchor Lead]

As the government continues to pressure the banking sector for more contributions to the economy, Financial Supervisory Service governor Lee Bok-hyun met with reporters on Monday and raised issue with banks' massive third quarter profit. He said that operating profits banks posted during the three month period surpass the earnings of Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics and Hyundai Motor combined. Lee said the structure of reaping huge profits just from interest alone is problematic and questioned what kind of reforms banks have implemented, amid forecasts that their interest earnings will reach 60 trillion won this year.



G-DRAGON DENIES DRUG USE



[Anchor Lead]

G-Dragon, a singer formerly of the group Big Bang, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, faced his first round of police questioning yesterday regarding allegations of drug use. Kwon vehemently denied ever using drugs. In a preliminary drug test conducted alongside the investigation, no trace of narcotics was detected.



[Pkg]

Dressed in a black suit, singer Kwon Ji-yong arrives at the police station. He is a suspect for alleged drug use, but he strongly denies the allegations.



[Soundbite]

Kwon Ji-yong (Singer): I am not involved in drug-related crimes. I came here to prove my innocence.



Kwon, more widely known as G-Dragon, denied drug use accusations during the four-hour questioning. He also tested negative in a simplified drug test. He agreed to present his hair and urine samples for a full test. Following the questioning, Kwon told reporters that he would like the investigators to announce the test results quickly.



[Soundbite]

Kwon Ji-yong (Singer): I hope investigators will release the test results quickly and accurately.



Investigations are also underway for drug dealers involved in this case. Suspects include a female bar employee accused of providing illicit drugs to celebrities and a doctor suspected of supplying the drugs to her. KBS found that the doctor's clinic had issued many prescriptions for addictive drugs, including 3,500 tablets of Zolpidem to 45 patients. The clinic is still in operation.



[Soundbite]

Lee Beom-jin (Korean Association Against Drug Abuse): It seems many psychotropic medicines were prescribed. Prolonged use of these drugs can cause addiction.



As Kwon and actor Lee Sun-kyun are denying drug abuse accusations, police plan to re-schedule their summons based on the results of more thorough tests.



TOUR BOATS THREATEN DOLPHINS



[Anchor Lead]

The waters of Jeju-do Island are well known as a habitat for the Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin, a species threatened with extinction. Yet, the very survival of these magnificent creatures is being jeopardized by tourist behaviors that continue unchecked due to loopholes in the law.



[Pkg]

A school of Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins swim around in waters off Jeju-do island. Multiple tourist boats quickly approach and surround the pod of dolphins. The dolphins begin to flee the scene. But the boats, seemingly racing to catch up, follow the pod to get a closer look. In a terrifying close-call, a boat is seen nearly bumping into the dolphins.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jeong-joon (Director, Documentary film): It is horrible to see seven boats encircle dolphins. It looks like a hunt.



This is a potentially fatal act that causes noise stress for dolphins. In the worst case scenario, dolphins can collide with boat propellers. Some dolphins are seen with their fins or tails severed.



[Soundbite]

Park Kyum-joon (Nat’l Institute of Fisheries Science): They obstruct Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins from mating, looking for prey or communicating with each other.



In order to protect dolphins from these risks, a revision to the maritime ecosystems act went into effect in April this year. However, experts say it falls short. Under the revision, vessels are banned from approaching within 50 meters of the dolphins. Those who are found to have violated the rule are fined up to two million won. However, fishing boats for tourist activities are not subject to the regulation. The fisheries ministry is belatedly reviewing a revision to the rule.



[Soundbite]

Jo Yak-gol (Head, Hot Pink Dolphins): Many boats break this rule and pose threats to dolphins. But no effective crackdown or punishment is implemented.



Some 100 Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins are spotted off the coast of Jeju. The safety of the endangered species is being threatened by humans' self-interest.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!