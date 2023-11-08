동영상 고정 취소

PLASTIC BAN SCRAPPED



In two weeks, fines for using single-use items like plastic straws in eateries were due to take effect. But, as the deadline approached, the government has virtually withdrawn this regulation, aiming to ease small business owners' burdens, a move that has sparked backlash from environmental groups.



This establishment still provides plastic straws for customers. Despite a government warning of fines for using plastic straws and paper cups, the owner already bought them in large amounts. Also, some customers refuse to use paper straws.



Heo Se-geol (Store owner): Customers dislike paper straws saying they change the taste of the drink. We also bought them in bulk, so it's been tough.



The government has scrapped the planned ban with just two weeks left in the one-year grace period that began last November. The main reason is economic burden on business owners. As a result, the grace period for a ban on plastic straws has been indefinitely extended, while paper cups have been dropped from the list of restricted items. Small business owners have welcomed the move, but the government can't avoid controversy over fairness as some establishments have been faithfully preparing for the ban.



Hwang Da-seul (Store owner (already bought paper straws)): I received notice about the ban to be effective from December, but now it’s changed again. Who knows what will happen in the future.



There is also backlash from environmental groups.



Heo Seung-eun (Green Korea United): We question whether the Environment ministry has been prepared at all. This erodes trust in the ministry.



Some 30 billion paper cups are thrown away each year. Over 700-thousand tons of disposable waste piled up last year. Environmentals are blasting the ministry for not fulfilling its obligations and only protecting businesses.



OTT SERVICE PRICE HIKES



Global streaming leaders like Netflix and Disney+ are tightening restrictions on account sharing and raising subscription fees, signaling a strategic push for higher profitability as they solidify their position in the South Korean market, leading to a marked rise in costs for subscribers.



Kim Sang-yeop is using five OTT video streaming services. The combined subscription fees for all the five platforms amounts to nearly 60,000 won per month. But he pays just 12,000 won a month, as he shares accounts with his friends or family. However, his OTT membership payments have increased by more than 10,000 won this month. That's because Disney Plus raised the monthly charges by 4,000 won while Netflix imposes a ban on password sharing across addresses, making subscribers pay an additional fee of 5,000 won a month if they share accounts with those living separately.



Kim Sang-yeop (OTT Service Subscriber): The issue my friends and I are continuously discussing is, ‘Should we maintain OTT memberships at steeper prices?’



Domestic OTT platforms have also decided to raise membership fees by 20 percent starting next month. Wavve is also reviewing revising its subscription pricing system. Following the price pushes by OTT service providers, the new word "streamflation" was coined to refer to the inflation of streaming. Currently, each Korean uses an average of 2.7 streaming services. So a rise in OTT service fees will lead to higher prices of IPTV packages, which will in turn increase telecom charges. There are concerns that global OTT providers, which currently take up over 40 percent of the Korean market, will further solidify their dominant status. This is because customers may cancel their memberships first with domestic streaming services, which provide less variety of options to watch. Experts say OTT providers are shifting its burden onto consumers, as they invest astronomical amounts in producing original contents and their profitability worsens amid overheated competition in the industry.



Prof. Sung Dong-kyoo (Chung-Ang University): People using OTT services bear all the damage. In the long term, can domestic providers survive the global competition.



Although consumers are paying more for OTT services, it is difficult to identify the current state accurately, since Statistics Korea and the ministry of information and communication technology don't have data on OTT service prices.



FAKE PLASTIC SURGEON CAUGHT



A plastic surgery clinic in Seoul's affluent Gangnam-gu district, known for its celebrity clientele, has been exposed by the police for operating with a borrowed medical license. Shockingly, an assistant nurse, not a licensed doctor, performed the surgeries.



A woman in her 50s uses a surgical instrument around the eyes of a patient receiving double eyelid surgery. She introduced herself as a doctor who had performed plastic surgeries on celebrities in Gangnam, Seoul. But in fact she is an assistant nurse who has been punished twice so far for unlicensed medical practice. Some licensed doctors even videotaped her operating on patients to learn her techniques. The woman has performed 72 surgeries since October 2021. Some of her patients currently suffer from side effects, such as eyes not closing after double eyelid surgery or inflammation after nose surgeries.



(Plastic surgery patient (VOICE MODIFIED)): I wanted to die. I’ve even been diagnosed with angina pectoris, probably due to severe stress.



What's more, this clinic was founded by non-medical personnel by borrowing a medical license from someone else. The clinic owner paid brokers 10 percent of surgery fees to lure some 300 patients. It also manipulated medical records to make them appear as massage therapy or treatment for athlete's foot, that are covered by insurance, to attract patients. The patients submitted fabricated papers to insurance companies and each received 3 million won on average in insurance payments. The clinic raked in one billion won this way.



Choi Hae-young (Busan Metropolitan Police Agency): Most of the patients knew they fell victim to insurance fraud, because the clinic promised to return their surgery fees as insurance.



Police have arrested the owner of the clinic based in Yangsan, Gyeongsangnam-do Province and the assistant nurse on the charges of Medical Service Act violations and insurance fraud. They have also handed over 305 patients and brokers without arrest.



NO. OF DRUG OFFENDERS RISES



The Supreme Prosecutors' Office says 20,230 drug offender were captured between January and September this year. The figure is up 48 percent from the same period last year. From January to August, 518 kilograms of smuggled illicit drugs were seized, which is already more than twice the total amount of 2020. Last year, 2,573 foreign nationals were caught for drug offenses, posting a three-fold jump in four years.



SMUGGLING VIA TRANSIT CARGO



A criminal group has been apprehended for smuggling over 50,000 boxes of counterfeit luxury items from China over a two-year period. Exploiting a loophole that allows cargo transiting through Korea to other countries to bypass domestic customs checks, the smugglers diverted entire truck loads of these fake goods.



A free trade zone at Incheon Airport, where international cargo is shipped and received. A truck loaded with cargo from China bound for Japan and the U.S. heads somewhere. It arrives at a warehouse on Yeongjong-do Island. Police have found that the boxes were full of fake luxury items made in China.



(Staff (VOICE MODIFIED)): (Are these counterfeit items?) I have no idea. (You are suspected of taking them out and delivering them.)



The ring has imported some 55,000 boxes of counterfeit luxury goods from China over two years. Their market value reaches 1.5 trillion won. The perpetrators capitalized on the fact that transshipment cargo bound for other countries is not subject to customs inspections in Korea. When a trailer carrying transshipped and smuggled items together arrives in the free trade zone, only transshipment cargo is loaded on planes, while the smuggled items are concealed and later distributed in the country. The smuggled goods were sold on online open markets as "Grade A quality" products. A single bag was sold for as much as 8 million won.



Min Kyung-soo (Incheon Coast Guard): The legitimate items were loaded on planes, while the counterfeit items were snatched away in trucks and sold to the public.



Police have handed over 17 sellers of smuggled goods in Korea, and requested an Interpol Red Notice for two individuals from China for shipping contraband.



FENCER FACES TRAVEL BAN



Olympic fencing medalist Nam Hyun-hee is banned from leaving the country for suspicions that she could be an accomplice in alleged fraud by her ex-fiance Jeon Cheong-jo. Police imposed the overseas travel ban on Tuesday after questioning her for ten hours. So far, 20 people have reported to police that they were swindled by Jeon. Their combined financial damage amounts to 2.6 billion won.



DANGEROUS DOG BITES



In a concerning incident last week in Seongju, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, a man in his sixties suffered a severed finger after being bitten by a neighbor's dog. This type of dog bite incident, surpassing 2,000 cases annually, underscores the urgent need for fundamental measures to address the issue.



A man in his 60s takes a stroll around the neighborhood when a black dog appears. The dog bites the man's calf as he walks past it. He tries to push the dog away with his hand, which also gets bitten. The dog bites off a part of the man's index finger and leaves a dent in his calf.



(Son of dog bite victim (VOICE MODIFIED)): The dog sometimes roamed about without a leash and I alerted the owner but he simply said the dog doesn’t bite.



The 6-year-old Laika belonged to the next door neighbor. It pulled off its leash that was tied to a post and was freely roaming about. The man's family was enraged as they had warned the dog's owner several times about the danger. Under the Animal Protection Act, pet owners could face penalties if they do not have safety measures in place to prevent bite accidents. However, over 2,000 such accidents still take place each year, raising calls for preventive measures. Experts stress the need for more intense socialization training of pets.



Jeong Tae-gyun (Korea Kennel Federation): Dogs get aggressive due to fear. Socialization training can help control that aggression.



The number of pet owners continues to rise each year, topping six million in 2022. This is sparking desperate calls for practical measures to prevent dog attacks.



20 CARS SMASHED UP



Near a railway station in Chungcheongnam-do Province, 20 parked vehicles were found simultaneously vandalized. Suspected thefts are hindering investigations due to scant CCTV coverage and stolen dash cam memory cards from the cars.



A temporary parking lot near Hongseong train station in Chungcheongnam-do Province. The glass window is damaged on several cars.



(Taxi driver (VOICE MODIFIED)): The windows had huge holes, as if they were smashed by rocks. Forensic officials came to take fingerprints I think.



Most drivers had their cars parked here briefly to hop on a train.



(Driver whose car was damaged (VOICE MODIFIED)): I was at Suwon station when I got a call about the incident. The caller confirmed by plate number.



During nighttime 20 vehicles suffered similar damage in this area near the train station including those parked on the side of roads. Windows were smashed up and judging by the debris, pavement blocks were likely used in the destruction. The suspect is found to have even stolen the cars' black box memory cards, likely an attempt to conceal identity. Investigation is at a stalemate with few public security cameras installed in the area and as most black boxes retrieved from the site were turned off.



(Hongseong Police Station official): The presumed time of crime is 1:30 a.m.-3:00 a.m. based on emergency car lights detected from afar.



While interviewing drivers to grasp the scale of damage, the police are hunting down the suspect by tracing the movement of people who visited areas near the parking lot around the time of the crime.



