POWER RATE HIKE IMPACT

[Anchor Lead]

The government has resolved to increase electricity rates for industrial users, specifically targeting large corporations, in an effort to alleviate the financial pressure on households and small businesses. This measure, though intended to minimize public burden, has drawn criticism for overlooking the urgent need for KEPCO's financial stabilization.



[Pkg]

The Korea Electric Power Corporation, also known as KEPCO, decided to raise industrial power price by 10.6 won per kilowatt hour. However, electricity prices for residential use and SMEs will remain the same. Even among industries, large corporations will mainly have to pay higher prices for power use.



[Soundbite]

Kang Gyeong-seong (2nd vice minister of Trade, Industry and Energy): Users of industrial electricity can afford to pay more for using more.



Roughly 42,000 businesses stand to pay higher electricity fees. They account for only 0.2% of electricity-consuming businesses but use up about half of the generated power. Companies struggling from poor performances are concerned that they have to spend more.



[Soundbite]

Jeong Myeong-hyo (CEO, Sungshin Textile): Small businesses can relax since the price hike is for large firms. But prices will keep rising when we can’t raise processing fees.



With the latest price hike, state-backed KEPCO expects to make up roughly 400 billion won of its losses this year and about 2.8 trillion won next year. But that is not enough to drastically improve KEPCO's financial situation. KEPCO's total debt has already snowballed to over 200 trillion won and energy prices may remain volatile for the rest of the year and beyond.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Yoo Seung-hoon (Seoul Nat’l Univ. of Science & Technology): Countries in the northern hemisphere will turn on heating next month, driving up int’l energy prices. KEPCO isn’t capable of supplying power stably.



Meanwhile, KEPCO announced its plan to carry out extensive personnel restructuring and sell lucrative real estate. The Korean National Electrical Workers Union criticized the state-affiliated KEPCO's price hike for not addressing the fundamental issue of normalizing energy prices while disregarding public interest.



SYRINGE LEADS TO DRUG BUST



[Anchor Lead]

Two years ago, a fisherman in Busan inadvertently reeled in a bag of drug-filled syringes. A thorough two-year probe by the Coast Guard has now led to the arrest of 21 people involved in drug trafficking and use, including one individual who disguised himself as a woman to elude police detection.



[Pkg]

A person with short hair donning a dress gets on an elevator and looks in the mirror to fix the hair. The following day, that same person is seen with long hair and dress shoes, walking the hallway of a studio apartment building. This person is in fact a man in his 30s disguised as a woman. He tried to hide his identity to avoid investigators after using methamphetamine in this building. The police raids the home of a man in his 50s. While investigating the man disguised as a woman, who had been detained earlier, police found that this man sold and used methamphetamine. The investigation began in November of 2021 after a plastic bag was caught on a fishing line. The bag contained a bundle of syringes with leftover narcotics. Police analyzed the DNA in blood traces found in the needles and tracked down the two drug offenders. After more than two years of investigation, 21 drug criminals have been detained, including those who sold illegal drugs.



[Soundbite]

Kim In-ho (Southern Regional Coast Guard HQs): We used telecom services to track down mobile phone conversations and collected evidence using diverse means.



The perpetrators were found to come from a wide range of age groups and professions: from college students, office workers, real estate agents, to telecom service consultants. The illegal drugs were mostly brought via international mail from Thailand and Vietnam. The perpetrators used Telegram to exchange information and distributed the drugs by hiding them in designated places.



YOON NAMES TOP COURT CHIEF



[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk Yeol has named Cho Hee-dae, a former justice of the Supreme Court, as the new chief of the top court. The nomination comes 33 days after the National Assembly rejected Yoon's previous pick for Supreme Court chief justice, Lee Gyun-ryong. Presidential Chief of Staff Kim Dae-ki said in a press briefing on Wednesday that as a judge, he dedicated his entire life to ensuring the people's right to stand trial and as a Supreme Court justice, he demonstrated rational and fair judgment in accordance with law and principles.



DEADBEAT DAD GETS PROBATION



[Anchor Lead]

A "deadbeat dad" charged with not paying child support for six years post-divorce has been given a suspended sentence, sparking outcry from child support claimants who demand an actual prison term.



[Pkg]

A man leaves the court after being sentenced.



[Soundbite]

(What do you think about the probation?) ...



When reporters started asking questions, he suddenly started to bolt. He ran like a sprinter to ditch the reporters and even jumped over the building fence. The man surnamed Song was tried for not paying child support after his divorce. After his divorce in 2017, he should have paid 300,000 won per child every month to support his three children. But he was indicted for not paying roughly 40 million won in child support over the past six years. He was sentenced to four months in prison and a year of probation in the first trial. The court ruled, "The defendant needs to be not only criticized morally but penalized criminally for the considerable amount of unpaid child support." But the judge added that the fact that he had made partial payment was taken into account in the sentencing. The court warned, however, that if he is ever tried again for not paying child support, he won't be guaranteed probation then. The prosecution had asked the court last month for a sentence of six months in prison without probation for Song. Victims of child support arrears, who had wanted the court to hand down the punishment of actual imprisonment, couldn't hide their disappointment.



[Soundbite]

(Victim of Deadbeat Father): If that’s the ruling, I won’t accept it.



Song's ex-wife who was at the courtroom to observe the trial said the sentence was disappointing and that she would appeal.



[Soundbite]

Park Ji-eun (Plaintiff (Ex-wife)): I’m sad that there’s not enough to cover my children’s educational expenses. I wish the court would think only about the children.



The law was revised two years ago so that those who don't pay child support can be subject to criminal punishment. But the penalties have mostly been fines or summary indictments. Those who were actually tried in court were the fourteen absent fathers whom the prosecution indicted this year. The Supreme Prosecutors' Office recently responded to the lenient penalty criticism by distributing a case processing guideline with the instruction that child support arrears should be indicted in principle.



SWINDLER ON A MONTH-LONG RUN



[Anchor Lead]

Concerns over fugitive criminals are mounting following the Kim Gil-soo escape incident. Recently, a fraud suspect on trial for a 9 billion won case disappeared while under electronic surveillance, leading to a blame-shifting debate among responsible agencies.



[Pkg]

A man surnamed Jeon is accused of pocketing 9.1 billion won by deceiving people with a fraudulent investment scheme.



[Soundbite]

(Fraud victim (VOICE MODIFIED)): He said that he could buy secondhand machines for low prices and the rate of return would be 1,000 percent or ten times.



He was arrested in January last year. A month later, Jeon was released on bail with an order to put on an electronic anklet. But, he cut off the tagging device and fled on the day his first-trial sentence was scheduled to be delivered. At the time, prosecutors asked the court to sentence him to ten years in prison.



[Soundbite]

(Fraud victim (VOICE MODIFIED)): I heard that he had fabricated a financial statement to lie that he returned the money. So he was rebuked by the judge. He then ran away.



He has been at large for more than a month since then.



[Soundbite]

We are from KBS. Is anybody here?



In the meantime, there has been circumstantial evidence that Jeon is running a business similar to the fraudulent one he operated with his partner acting as the head.



[Soundbite]

(Employee (VOICE MODIFIED)): (Do you know where Jeon is now?) To my knowledge, he is on a business trip to overseas for meetings.



The question is then, how can he remain on the run? This is because related agencies have been shifting responsibility on to each other. In a question about who is in charge of tracking down Jeon, the justice department said that when a person on bail damages an electronic anklet, its role is just to notify the court. The court said that it needs investigation agencies' cooperation, since it has no authority and personnel to catch him on its own. The prosecution said they had once staked out to catch Jeon, adding that they need a warrant to trace him down and it is the court that should take action. Kim Bong-hyun, the main culprit in the Lime Asset Management scandal, was released on the condition that he had to wear an electronic anklet. But he also ran away on the day his final sentence was to be delivered. At the time, the justice department immediately asked the police to investigate. On the day Kim escaped, prosecutors and police put him on the wanted list and began tracking him down. But in Jeon's case, the court and prosecutor began taking action only after the victims told media outlets about the fraud. The court issued an arrest warrant for Jeon last week, about a month after he had already fled. With the arrest warrant, prosecutors are belatedly chasing Jeon.



REUSABLE CUP USE PROMOTION



[Anchor Lead]

The Seoul city government has designated regions near Gwanghawmun, city hall and Euljiro 1-ga as "reusable cup zones" to encourage the use of tumblers and multi-use cups. The city government will establish needed infrastructure to better follow up with the eco-friendly measure, which went into effect on Thursday. As a result, multi-use cups will be available at more coffeehouses and cafes in the regions.



LACK OF VETERINARY OFFICIALS



[Anchor Lead]

As the outbreak of lumpy skin disease continues to spread, a state of emergency has been declared in response to avian influenza potentially carried by migratory birds this winter. However, the shortage of veterinary public officers to tackle livestock diseases is causing serious concerns about a breach in disease prevention and control measures.



[Pkg]

Staff at the Veterinary Service Laboratory analyze collected samples. The laboratory is busy these days as lumpy skin disease has spread to more than 30 cattle farms in the province since the first case on Oct. 20. They are also tasked with the surveillance of avian influenza, which could be spread by migratory birds quite soon. The lab's infectious disease division has been operating around the clock for three weeks in a row.



[Soundbite]

Kim Hee (Veterinary Service Laboratory): If highly pathogenic avian influenza is detected in wild birds, it’s going to be an emergency for us.



But there is no personnel to cover for the lab workers. Early this year the government of Chungcheongnam-do Province posted wanted ads to hire 32 public officials with veterinary licenses, but only three applications were received and only two positions were filled.



[Soundbite]

Cho Su-il (Chungcheongnam-do Prov. Gov't): Finding new workers is difficult because the lab works in an emergency regime year-round and maintaining work-life balance for workers is impossible.



With more than 30 positions remaining vacant, the lab is on the verge of collapsing.



[Soundbite]

Park Ok-bae (Veterinary Service Laboratory): Once we enter a farm where cattle tested positive, we are banned from going anywhere for 7 days. This results in shortage of available workers.



Due to the prolonged shortages of public veterinary officials, quarantine authorities are having a hard time not only with the prevention of livestock infectious diseases but also with post-management.



FIRE ZONE PARKING LAW WEAK



[Anchor Lead]

In the wake of the deadly 2017 Jecheon sports center blaze that took 29 lives, South Korea amended its Fire Services Act, allowing for fines against illegal parking that hinders emergency services. Yet, in practice, these rules often remain unenforced, merely existing on paper.



[Pkg]

The parking lot of this apartment complex is completely full in the evening. Cars are parked even in areas designated for fire trucks. It is illegal.



[Soundbite]

(Apartment security guard (VOICE MODIFIED)): It’s inevitable because there’s not enough parking space. Some residents get mad when they are told not to park here.



A fire truck that was returning after a rescue operation was stuck in this apartment complex for about 20 minutes because the way out was blocked by illegally parked vehicles.



[Soundbite]

Song Hae-wook (Wonju Fire Station): Luckily we had no other urgent calls, or else our rescue operation would have been delayed more.



Under the Framework Act on Firefighting Services, which was revised in 2018, owners of illegally parked vehicles in areas designated for fire engines or areas adjacent to them are subject to a fine of up to one million won. Over the past five years, more than 20-thousand reports have been received nationwide. But only 1.4 percent of them, or some 290 reports, resulted in levying fines on the violators. This is because the revised law applies only to new apartment buildings whose construction permits were applied for after 2018. In Wonju, Gangwon-do Province, the new law applies to only three out of some 240 apartment complexes.



[Soundbite]

Song Jae-ho (Public Administration and Security Committee (DP)): The risk of disaster is higher at old apartment complexes. The law’s efficacy should be guaranteed by levying fines.



With parking spaces being in short supply at most of the apartment complexes in the nation, the law's revision is expected to hit numerous snags, making it all the more urgent for the residents to cooperate with the authorities by avoiding illegal parking.



