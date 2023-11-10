동영상 고정 취소

LEFTOVER NARCOTICS MISSING



[Anchor Lead]

The misuse of prescribed narcotics has become a pressing issue. An audit revealed that about 1.74 million such drugs from closed medical facilities are unaccounted for, with concerns they may have entered the black market.



[Pkg]

When a hospital closes down, it must discard all the stocked narcotic drugs in its inventory or transfer them to another medical institution and then report the disposal to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety. But the Board of Audit and Inspection found out that roughly 920 medical institutions that had closed down since 2019 had not reported what they did with their stock. This means about 1.74 million narcotic drugs cannot be located. The missing drugs include considerable amounts of fentanyl, oxycodone and zolpidem.



[Soundbite]

Ahn Kwang-yong (Board of Audit and Inspection): The drug safety minister was notified to provide tighter guidance while the closed hospitals that broke the law will be reported to the local gov’t bodies.



The problem specifically with Propofol was the amount left in the ample after the injections. Roughly 11,000 hospitals reported that there were no leftovers, but when the BAI inspected ten random hospitals, five were found to have filed false reports.



[Soundbite]

Ahn Kwang-yong (Board of Audit and Inspection): Propofol dosage differs by a patient’s weight and age, so there’s usually some left over. But these hospitals said there were none left.



Those five hospitals are estimated to have kept over the past four years roughly 330,000 milliliters of Propofol, enough dosage for 47,000 people. The recent audit also found that the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety knew about the dangers of the ingredients in henna and five other cosmetic products but didn't set any safety standards. BAI also found that popular eyelash perm agents contained a chemical substance not allowed in cosmetic products. The drug safety ministry claimed that eyelash perm agents were not regulated because they are not cosmetic products. But the ministry ended up announcing tougher supervision measures in September.



BEDBUG ERADICATION EFFORTS



[Anchor Lead]

As reports of bedbug sightings continue to rise, so too does the public's concern. However, health authorities are urging calm, stating that while bedbugs are indeed pests, they are not vectors for disease and do not justify excessive fear.



[Pkg]

Seats in a train car are sterilized with hot steam. Trains are sterilized more frequently now because of bedbug outbreaks in the nation. Lodging facilities that have passed bedbug inspections are marked with special stickers.



[Soundbite]

Park Yu-mi (Seoul Metropolitan Gov’t): We attach stickers to establishments that are found to be conducting bedbug control properly.



Unlike mosquitoes, bedbugs do not transmit contagious diseases. But they are still regarded as harmful insects because they suck blood from humans.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Yang Young-cheol (Eulji University): Adult bedbugs can suck blood for as long as ten minutes. They can suck blood up to six times their size.



Bedbugs can disrupt sleep and cause severe itching and secondary skin infections. When bitten, it takes up to ten days for symptoms to develop, and they manifest differently in different people. In rare cases they may include high fever or inflammation.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Park Kui-young (Chung-Ang University Hospital): Antihistamines help prevent itching during sleep. But medical help should be received if severe itching continues even after using medications.



The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency is investigating how bedbugs were brought into the country. The agency recommends the public get rid of bedbugs using high-temperature steam and vacuum cleaners, as well as chemical pesticides. The Ministry of Environment has decided to approve new pesticides for emergency use, as bedbug pesticides currently approved for use in the country have been pointed out to have low efficacy. Experts are warning against groundless rumors on ways to eradicate bedbugs, such as placing baking soda or mothballs in the room and turning the lights on.



CRACKDOWN ON LOAN SHARKS



[Anchor Lead]

Amid tightened lending regulations by financial institutions, individuals with lower credit scores are increasingly being pushed towards illicit private lending practices, exacerbating related damages. President Yoon Suk Yeol has termed these illegal financial activities as a 'cancerous presence,' and has ordered an intensification of crackdowns and penalties against such practices.



[Pkg]

Police apprehended an illegal loan shark ring in June. This illegal private lender imposed an average yearly interest rate of 5,000% and threatened to distribute naked body video clips taken as collateral if the debt wasn't paid.



[Soundbite]

Kim ○○ (Victim of illegal private lending (VOICE MODIFIED)): They said they would postpone the repayment due date if I sent them a video of my naked body through Telegram.



The number of illegal private financing cases apprehended this year up to September rose 35% compared to the same period last year. The legal maximum interest rate is fixed, but the benchmark interest rate and cost of funds have gone up to prompt financial institutions to toughen their lending criteria. People with low credit ratings and young people were driven to borrow money from illegal private lenders, causing the damage to snowball. President Yoon Suk Yeol met with the victims of loan shark crimes. The president said the situation forced his involvement since the illegal lending crime grew serious enough to undermine the country's Constitutional values.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): Illegal private lending is a vicious, cancerous entity that tramples on individual lives, annihilates human rights and destroys families and communities.



President Yoon instructed relevant ministries to crack down on illegal lenders and toughen punishment as well as retrieving all the proceeds of the crimes. He also ordered revision of relevant laws and the sentencing guidelines to be raised if found necessary.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): Malicious criminals who suck blood from the vulnerable should be punished harshly. They should live in regret forever.



The president also said that micro-financing for ordinary people should be expanded so that they wouldn't need to look for loan sharks in the first place and the personal bankruptcy and credit recovery processes streamlined.



PARK, BLINKEN HOLD TALKS



[Anchor Lead]

Foreign minister Park Jin held talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Seoul on Thursday and discussed pressure tactics to prevent Russia's technology transfers to North Korea. The two also called on China to play a constructive role noting that a rise in tensions due to military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow is neither in the interest of Beijing.



HOME FIRES CAUSED BY PETS



[Anchor Lead]

There's been a noticeable increase in fires caused by household pets. These incidents predominantly occur when owners are away from home, underscoring the critical importance for pet-owning households to unplug unused electrical heating devices before leaving, to prevent such hazards.



[Pkg]

An electric stove and the ceiling of the kitchen are charred. A fire that broke out at this studio apartment building prompted some 30 residents to evacuate and resulted in property damage amounting to 4.1 million won. The blaze was caused by a pet cat. Fire authorities presume the inferno began when the animal stepped on the touch-sensitive switch of the electric stove.



[Soundbite]

Woo Ho-don (Chungbuk Fire Service HQs): The fire was presumably caused by the cat, as there were no other ignition factors. The hot plate was on and combustible materials were burned down.



Similar fires occurred in Eunpyeong-gu District of Seoul last month and on Jeju-do Island in June. Blazes caused by pets are on the rise recently. Their number surged from 103 in the year 2020 to 157 last year. Over the past three years a total of 387 fires were caused by pets, causing 1.4 billion won in property damage. Most of the culprits are felines. They can easily climb to high places and their paw pads are moist, which makes it easy for them to turn on electric cooktops. Some fires are also caused by pets chewing on electric cords. Pet owners are advised to make sure to cut off power supply to their heating appliances before leaving home.



[Soundbite]

Lee Yong-seop (Cheongju Seobu Fire Station): When leaving pets at home alone, pull out unused plugs and cover switches to prevent fires caused by malfunctioning.



Keeping paper and other flammable materials away from electric appliances is also important to prevent fires.



GAS BOILER ACCIDENTS



[Anchor Lead]

According to interior ministry data, the country registered 20 gas boiler-related accidents in the past 5 years from 2018 to 2022, resulting in 16 deaths and 28 injured people. Most were cases of carbon monoxide poisoning caused by outdated products or substandard installation of exhaust pipes. Fifteen of the 20 incidents took place at residential homes, taking up the largest percentage, followed by 3 at commercial accommodations.



SK GROUP DIVORCE DRAMA



[Anchor Lead]

The appellate trial of the high-profile divorce case between SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and Roh Soh-yeong, director of Art Center Nabi, has commenced. In a rare personal appearance in court, Roh expressed her deep dismay over the situation.



[Pkg]

Roh Soh-yeong, director of Art Center Nabi and daughter of late President Roh Tae-woo, appeared in court amid divorce proceedings with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won. The Seoul High Court held the first preparatory hearing in the couple's high profile divorce case. In an unusual move for a family litigation, Roh appeared in court in person while Chey sent his attorney. Speaking to reporters after the 90-minute closed-door session, Roh said she was devastated and hoped the trial would serve to protect family values.



[Soundbite]

Roh Soh-yeong (Director, Art Center Nabi): I’m devastated the marriage ended this way. I hope this case will serve to uphold precious family values through law.



In the first trial last December, the Seoul Family Court ordered the SK chairman to pay 66.5 billion won cash in property division and an alimony of 100 million won to Roh. His stake in the conglomerate however was excluded from the asset division as the stock acquisition was regarded as unrelated to the marriage. Roh however argued that she contributed to the wealth increase through domestic chores and spousal support, and appealed the court ruling. She is demanding 42% of Chey's stake in the company, valued at over one trillion won. Chey also appealed the ruling, not happy with the alimony amount. The two married in 1988, the first year of President Roh's presidency. Chey filed for a divorce settlement in 2017 after disclosing the existence of a child out of wedlock. Roh initially opposed the divorce but filed a counter claim in 2019. Court deliberations in the appeals case will begin early next year with the first hearing set for January.



JOSEON-ERA ANNALS RETURNED



[Anchor Lead]

The Odaesan editions of the Annals of the Joseon Dynasty have returned to their original home in Gangwon-do Province’s Mount Odaesan after 110 years. This weekend, visitors can experience the original texts of the Royal Protocols and the Annals, which have survived all these years since their removal during the Japanese colonial era.



[Pkg]

A long procession to a traditional music performance "Daechwita" staged by children signals the beginning of a ritual to mark homecoming after 110 years. The public is moved to see the return of national treasures to their hometown.



[Soundbite]

Kim Hyung-jin (Pyeongchang-eup resident): I’m happy to learn that Pyeongchang had this history and that the treasures have been returned home.



The Annals of the Joseon Dynasty document a 472-year span in Korean history from King Taejo's reign to King Cheljong's. The original copies were kept in multiple locations for safety reasons. This time, the Odaesan edition has been returned. The Uigwe, or the Royal Protocols of the Joseon Dynasty, is also returned. The way back home has been full of obstacles. The treasures were looted to Japan in 1913 during the colonial period, and most of them were burned in a fire during the Great Kanto Earthquake. Only 75 of the 788 books have survived. The Annals of the Joseon Dynasty were retrieved in 2006 and the Uigwe in 2011, but they have been kept at the National Palace Museum of Korea so far. The Buddhist circles and local communities demanded that they be returned to Korea in the 2000s and later to the archival storage facility in Odaesan.



[Soundbite]

Toewoo Jeongnyeom (Chief monk, Woljeongsa Temple): The treasures regain comfort when they are returned to where they belong.



A museum has been built at the national archive on Odaesan Mountain, where the treasures belong.



[Soundbite]

Seo Jung-min (Cultural Heritage Administration): These relics cover a wide range of topics. They are all on display here.



The National Museum of the Annals of the Joseon Dynasty will open on Nov. 12 to show the public the priceless relics that earned UNESCO Memory of the World designation.



