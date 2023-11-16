“SATISFACTORY ENGINE TEST”

동영상 고정 취소

North Korea claimed it successfully tested a solid fuel engine for its new intermediate-range ballistic missiles, breaking a period of inactivity since mid-September. This development raises concerns about potential upcoming missile launches and escalating military tensions.



Red flame spews out with thick smoke. This photo was released by North Korea's state news agency to claim that a solid fuel engine test for the new intermediate-range ballistic missile was successfully carried out. The static tests of the first-stage and second stage engines were conducted on November 11th and 14th respectively. KCNA said the tests produced very satisfactory results. North Korea's Missile General Bureau said the tests were conducted "to get ready for the military situation in the region where the enemies' military conspiracy, collusion and scheming will be carried out in a more vicious way". It added that the tests were "a process essential to boosting the regime's strategic assault capability". However, there was no mention of the test site or whether Kim Jong-un had attended the events. In February, North Korea called the improvement of intermediate ballistic missiles and the Hwasong 18 intercontinental ballistic missile as the missile industry's major task this year. Solid fuel missiles can be operated in secret by using mobile launch pads. Also, the missiles enable the regime to launch surprise attacks since fueling is not needed, unlike liquid fuel. As an intermediate-range ballistic missile's maximum flight range usually spans more than 4,000 kilometers, these missiles are allegedly capable of targeting American military bases in Guam.



Lee Chun-geun (Science and Technology Policy Institute): The intermediate missiles use liquid fuel. It’s unstable, toxic and subject to seasonal factors. If they develop solid fuel for intermediate or long-range missiles, the U.S. or Guam can be within range.



North Korea hasn't engaged in military provocation since mid-September. However, the regime may resume its saber-rattling and missile tests after November 18th, designated recently as Missile Industry Day.



The defense ministry says Korea and the U.S. held a joint air exercise involving U.S. B-52H strategic bombers over the West Sea on Wednesday. This marked the 12th time U.S. strategic bombers participated in Korea-U.S. joint air drills held this year. The exercise was about the B-52Hs bing escorted by Korean and U.S. fighter jets upon entering the West Sea. The ministry said that the latest joint air drill is in line with the U.S.'s extended deterrence commitment to using the full range of its military capabilities, including more frequent deployment of strategic assets, to defend Korea.



In response to the operation of illegal gambling websites targeting adolescents, the prosecution has decided to adopt a strict stance. Investigations will primarily be conducted under detention, and in court, the prosecution intends to seek the maximum legal sentence for these crimes.



[Pkg]

The prosecution will begin to make "investigation under detention" a principle for operators of gambling sites targeting adolescents. The Supreme Prosecutors' Office has issued the directive mandating questioning under arrest for those running illegal gambling sites mainly used by youths and those involved in related crimes. The office also vowed to seek maximum penalties allowed by law in court trials. Under the plan, gambling site operators will face not the ordinary charge of opening a gambling house but the more serious offense of tax evasion. The crime of tax evasion can result in a life sentence if the evaded amount is over one billion won as well as fines of up to five times the evaded tax. The supreme office added that such cases will be thoroughly investigated by even applying the charge of criminal enterprise organization, and criminal proceeds will be tracked down for full confiscation. The latest move by the top prosecution authority is aimed at rooting out illegal gambling targeting teens which has been on the rise recently. According to a government survey conducted in April, of the 880-thousand middle and high school first year students nationwide, 28-thousand are believed to be at risk of gambling. The Supreme Prosecutors' Office also noted that in the case of convicted teenage gamblers, they will be actively encouraged to return to normal life through suspended indictments on the condition they attend counseling for gambling addiction.



The number of young people who have given up on job-seeking activities and are not engaged in economic activities, commonly referred to as 'resting' youth without a specific reason, has increased compared to last year. The government has analyzed the causes and introduced a 1 trillion won plan to reintegrate these young people into the labor market.



[Pkg]

This man in his 20s worked as a fitness instructor after graduating from university but quit the job 2 months ago. The heavy workload and differing views with his boss were the reasons.



[Soundbite]

Sim Seung-min (Seoul resident): With no time to sit down after working for 9 hours straight, I was told to do admin work while standing.



He plans to do some soul searching on whether this is the right career path before finding a new job.



[Soundbite]

Sim Seung-min (Seoul resident): The trend is trying out several different jobs regardless of the major.



Out of the economically inactive population, this case falls in the category of those who are "resting" from employment without a particular reason such as childcare or illness. People in this group are typically in a transition process and have active mindset. The government plans to cater to these young adults in limbo, through education on communication and cooperative work, and also urge companies to give more attention to fostering corporate culture friendlier to younger employees. Among young job seekers these days, placing priority on personal life is the prevailing trend.



[Soundbite]

Kwon Soo-min (Job seeker in 20s): Most jobs are tough with minimum pay. Then why not enjoy it at least? Work-life balance is a top priority.



In this light, the government will support businesses that reduce work hours and adopt a flexible work system favored by young people. Other measures include expanded opportunities on vocational experience and support for young adults placed between jobs in redesigning their career paths.



[Soundbite]

Choo Kyung-ho (Deputy Prime Minister for Economy): Some youths struggle to land their dream job or remain outside the labor market. Proactive measures are needed to address it.



This support program for young folks "resting" from employment is led by both central and local authorities. The government will soon choose ten municipalities to hammer out details of the project including the beneficiaries and ways of support.



Seoul City Mayor Oh Se-hoon will sit down together with Gyeonggi Province Governor Kim Dong-yeon and Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok to discuss the proposed incorporation of some Gyeonggi provincial cities into the capital. They will discuss the so-called "Mega-City Seoul" initiative and other related issues in a closed-door meeting in Seoul later today. The Seoul mayor supports the incorporation, saying the expansion of a large city is natural. The Gyeonggi governor and Incheon mayor are publicly opposing the proposal.



The South Korean government is poised to end the four-decade-long controversy over dog meat consumption, with plans to implement a full ban within the next five years, according to KBS investigations. However, this decision is expected to face pushback from dog-rearing farms, highlighting the complexities in resolving this longstanding debate.



[Pkg]

The dispute over dog meat consumption has lasted for over four decades.



[Soundbite]

(KBS News 9 (Nov. 19, 1991)): Dog meat consumption has been criticized by Western people and animal rights activists.



Two years ago, the government launched a consultative body with animal rights groups and dog meat farmers to reach an agreement. However, no conclusion was able to be reached. This is because differences remain unresolved over key issues, including the timing of the dog meat ban and compensation for the farmers.



[Soundbite]

Cho Hee-kyung (Chair, Korean Animal Welfare Association): A consultative body was set up to discuss ending dog meat consumption but to no avail. The industry backpedaled and negotiations collapsed.



Citing difficulties of dragging things out, the government plans to soon draw up a bill officially banning dog meat consumption within five years. The bill will have to be submitted to parliament for approval.



[Soundbite]

Chung Hwang-keun (Minister of Agriculture and Food (Oct.)): The issue is about the nation’s global image and animal welfare. I think now is the time to ban dog meat consumption.



However, dog meat farmers are strongly opposing the plan. The government plan doesn't reflect their stance that they need at least ten years to make adjustments.



[Soundbite]

Joo Young-bong (Chair, Association of Dog Meat Farmers): This is an atrocity. How can they ban dog meat when there are people who eat it? We will fiercely oppose it.



The government is proposing to expedite compensation payments to farmers who switch to other businesses or shut down their farms. The government is also considering providing low-interest loans to dog meat farmers. However, a bumpy road is predicted ahead in future negotiations, as the farmers are demanding a direct cash compensation. The government will announce the bill on dog meat consumption as early as Friday with the ruling party.



In a shocking development, a mother and daughter duo is under police investigation for allegedly swindling hundreds of billions of won after promising neighbors in their community wealth through investments. Operating a popular local restaurant, they had built trust within the neighborhood, leading many unsuspecting residents to fall prey to their scheme without suspicion.



[Pkg]

A restaurant in Mapo-gu District, Seoul. It was a favorite among residents of this area as recently as two months ago. The seventy-something restaurant owner, surnamed Ahn is known as a very wealthy woman. She used to share tips on making big money with her neighbors.



[Soundbite]

(Fraud Victim A (VOICE MODIFIED)): She told me to bring her money so she can make me rich.



Ahn told people to invest in the LH sand project.



[Soundbite]

(Fraud Victim A (VOICE MODIFIED)): She told me she invested in an LH project her brother was working on. And her money is sent to seven officials and promised to give me 2% interest upon making profit.



Ahn promised to give a 2% monthly interest and pay back the principal once she made profit.



[Soundbite]

Ahn ○○ (Fraud Suspect (VOICE MODIFIED)): If you have more money, give it to me. You should make more money, like projects with an 8% interest rate.



The victim trusted Ahn and handed over 3.5 billion won over 45 occasions since August 2021. Other neighbors took out loans or gave her all the money they have to invest in this project. But the sand business was a fake. The interests she had paid initially were taken from the fund she collected from other victims, much like in a Ponzi scheme.



[Soundbite]

(Fraud Victim B (VOICE MODIFIED)): She told us that she is offering this chance only to us, which is why we couldn’t suspect her.



So far, Ahn defrauded more than 25 billion won out of 17 people. Ahn had received money through her daughter's bank account and has been unreachable since September. Only the credit card statements from Ahn and her daughter's luxury shopping are piling up in front of Ahn's house.



[Soundbite]

(Fraud Victim A (VOICE MODIFIED)): I could only wail after seeing the card statement of millions of won spent on luxury bags and cosmetics. They spent the victims’ money like that.



The police placed a travel ban on the two suspects to continue investigating the case.



In Seoul's bustling center, a groundbreaking 'All-in-one rooftop smart farm' has been built on a commercial building - a first in South Korea. This innovative project not only supports crop cultivation but also significantly contributes to energy saving and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, showcasing a versatile solution in urban sustainability.



[Pkg]

A 200-square-meter greenhouse is built on the roof of a high-rise building in the middle of Seoul. This is the nation's first all-in-one rooftop smart farm capable of cultivating vegetables and reducing energy use and carbon emissions. Energy exchange technology was used to control the energy consumption of both the building and the greenhouse. This technology can cut down on carbon emission by exchanging the carbon dioxide produced within the building with the oxygen generated by the vegetables in the greenhouse. Since the greenhouse is situated on the rooftop where most of the heat is lost, it could serve as insulation in winter and block out the heat in summer. The research team that developed this technology expects the rooftop greenhouse to save 20% of heating and cooling energy and reduce greenhouse gas emission by 30%.



[Soundbite]

Choi Eun-jung (Korea Institute of Machinery & Materials): Wasted heat and carbon dioxide from the building or power generator is used to heat or illuminate the greenhouse. We could save on heating in winter and block out heat.



Once rooftop greenhouses become integrated with urban farming, they can help save energy used in transporting and storing fresh foods and the space could also be used for office breaks, interactive experiences and other purposes. However, there is still room for improvement in the energy storage technology and designs suitable for city buildings.



[Soundbite]

Kwon Jin-gyeong (Nat’l Institute of Agricultural Sciences): Studies on energy grid must be conducted. Structural safety should be ensured since strong winds or heavy snow could make the greenhouse hazardous.



Based on the result of the first city rooftop greenhouse in Korea, the research team plans to continue developing the technology by building a larger rooftop greenhouse on top of a hotel in Seoul next year.



