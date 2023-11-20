동영상 고정 취소

ADMINISTRATIVE NETWORK RESTORED



[Anchor Lead]

Last Friday, the government's administrative computer network, which experienced a major disruption, was fully restored yesterday, three days after the incident. The fault was traced to an authentication system device, which has now been replaced. However, the exact cause of the malfunction remains undetermined.



[Pkg]

The government's administrative computer network is fully restored in three days since a crippling system failure.



[Soundbite]

Lee Sang-min (Minister of Interior and Safety): Tests were conducted with local authorities on the Saeol network and results show all services are operating as normal.



The interior ministry said two-day onsite inspections found no problems and issuance of civil documents will operate normally from now. The cause of the outage is believed to be a network equipment called the "L4 switch" managed by the National Information Resources Service. When civil servants access the system, they need to undergo an identity verification procedure. The "L4 switch" is involved in this process of delivering information to the verification system. The ministry said a duplexing method used for the network system to prepare against such accidents did not work during the latest knockout.



[Soundbite]

Seo Bo-ram (Ministry of the Interior and Safety): Duplicate equipments both caused problems in succession which led to the outage.



The ministry, however, noted there are no signs of a hack and outdated equipment is neither to blame. It promised to investigate why double sets of equipment both went down. The source of failure was identified and restored after two days. But critics say the incident exposed insufficient crisis management capabilities.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Lim Jong-in (Korea University): What's more concerning is the event tells our enemies the level of S. Korean security in terms of how long it took to fix such a simple error.



From Monday, the government will operate a related situation room to monitor the network system around the clock. It will also set up a joint special team with civic experts to draft and announce measures aimed at improving computer services.



"NORTH'S SATELLITE LAUNCH NEAR"



[Anchor Lead]

North Korea has recently tested a solid-fuel engine for its intermediate-range ballistic missiles, escalating tensions in response to the South Korea-U.S. Security Consultative Meeting. South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik warned on a KBS program that the September 19th military agreement could be swiftly reviewed if North Korea proceeds with its launch. The government anticipates an imminent North Korean reconnaissance satellite launch, possibly within days.



[Pkg]

Defense Minister Shin Won-sik projected on a KBS TV program that North Korea would launch a reconnaissance satellite as early as this week or before the month is over at the latest.



[Soundbite]

Shin Won-sik (Defense Minister (Nov. 19, KBS Sunday Diagnosis)): S. Korea will launch the first reconnaissance satellite on a Space X Falcon 9 rocket either this week or Nov. 30. I think N. Korea will launch its satellite before then.



Minister Shin said the North's probable satellite launch violates the UN Security Council's resolution since a satellite loaded with a bomb would be akin to a long-distance ballistic missile. At the same time, it shows how far North Korea's technology has come. The U.S. is also keeping a close watch on the satellite launch because North Korea's successful satellite launch could neutralize South Korea's surveillance capability considered to be Seoul's military edge over Pyongyang. The defense chief said that North Korea must have made significant progress in rocket engine technology given its successful testing of solid-fuel engines for a new intermediate-range ballistic missile. A high-ranking government official studied various intel data to detect signs of North Korea's imminent satellite launch within a few days. Minister Shin said that if North Korea launches a satellite, he would promptly discuss suspending the inter-Korean military agreement signed on September 19th, 2018.



[Soundbite]

Shin Won-sik (Defense Minister (Nov. 19, KBS Sunday Diagnosis)): We must hurry and discuss the matter with foreign affairs and nat’l security departments before putting it to a vote in the cabinet meeting.



He explained that this matter need not be approved by the National Assembly or notified to North Korea. The minister added that North Korea has so far accumulated about 3,600 violations of the September 19th military agreement including the opening of gunports. He said the inter-Korean military agreement benefits only North Korea and denounced the regime.



KOREAN CHOPPERS DEBUT IN DUBAI



[Anchor Lead]

At the prestigious Dubai Airshow, South Korea's Surion helicopter and the Light Armed Helicopter made their international debut, impressing global defense experts with their performance. Notably, South Korea is nearing a landmark export deal for the Surion with the United Arab Emirates.



[Pkg]

South Korea's homegrown helicopter Surion soars through the sky of the United Arab Emirates. Its high-level maneuvers grab the attention of aviation and defense officials from around the world. Another domestic chopper, the Light Armed Helicopter developed last year. It takes off vertically and demonstrates stable spinning moves. The helicopters marked their presence at the Dubai Airshow, the largest of its kind in the Middle East, attended by some 14-hundred companies from 95 countries this year. Both models are in preparations for mass production and it's the first time they displayed test flights abroad. It's also the first time to unveil the export model of Surion at an overseas air show. Surion features customized traits catering to clients, such as missiles installed for offensive attacks. This is why clinching the first export deal looks promising. Such negotiations with the UAE are in the final stages. The size of shipments remains unknown. Surion completed a temperature test in the scorching Middle East this past summer, in addition to showcasing a model equipped with filters to cope with the desert sand.



[Soundbite]

Kang Goo-young (CEO, Korea Aerospace Industries): UAE has become a close market to S. Korea while Egypt and Iraq are also approaching us.



[Soundbite]

Tony Osborne (Chief, London Bureau at Aviation Week):



At the Dubai Airshow, the Korea Aerospace Industries also promoted the KF-21 fighter jet capable of supersonic speed, as South Korea anticipates another Middle Eastern boom in the aviation industry.



YOON TO VISIT BRITAIN, FRANCE



[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk Yeol will embark on a four-day state visit to Britain on Monday. Invited by King Charles III, Yoon is Britain's first state guest since the king's coronation in May. During the visit, which marks the 140th anniversary of bilateral relations, the president will deliver a speech in English before the British parliament and hold meetings with British leaders to discuss economic and security cooperation between the two countries. After wrapping up his schedule in London, Yoon will then head to Paris to make a final pitch for Korea's bid to host the World Expo 2030 in Busan.



DRY ICE MAKERS' PRICE FIXING



[Anchor Lead]

In a significant revelation, the Fair Trade Commission has exposed a 12-year price-fixing collusion among six dry ice manufacturers, crucial for frozen and fresh food delivery. This first-time detection in the sector has led to a hefty penalty of 4.8 billion won, highlighting hidden manipulations in the market.



[Pkg]

Dry ice is commonly used for temporary refrigeration and preservation of frozen or fresh food. With online commerce flourishing, the volume of the dry ice market topped 35 billion won in sales in 2019. From 2007 to 2019, just six domestic dry ice producers shared the whole market. The Fair Trade Commission announced on Sunday that the manufacturers colluded to fix the price of dry ice they supplied to ice cream companies for 12 years. The fair trade watchdog issued correction orders and slapped fines on the six companies, including 1.5 billion won for Taekyung Chemical, 920 million won for Chang-shin Chemical and 880 million won for Sundo Chemical. The fines totaled 4.86 billion won. It was found that they adjusted prices in collusion from May 2007, after new dry ice makers entered the market and competition began to lower prices. In 2007, dry ice sold for 310 won per kilogram. But the price jumped about 87 percent to 580 won in 2019. The FTC said that the six companies had changed supply prices together as if they exist as a single business entity. They were also found to have preset market shares for each other at a certain level in order to block them from ending the scheme. The Fair Trade Commission pledged to strengthen monitoring and inspections on conspiracies to fix the prices of daily necessities, which will eventually increase financial burden on the people.



COLD-RELATED RISKS FOR AGED



[Anchor Lead]

Twenty-eight people died in weather-related incidents caused by the extreme cold snap over the recent three years. Fifteen of the victims were those in their 70s or older, showing that the elderly are vulnerable to cold weather-related risks. According to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, an annual average of 377 people suffered from cold-related illnesses over the past five years. Annually, some 20,000 water meters were frozen and broken during the winter. The National Fire Agency said Monday that it will introduce winter emergency measures to ensure public safety against the freezing weather and heavy snow.



MAN PICKPOCKETS DRUNK PEOPLE



[Anchor Lead]

A man who targeted drunk individuals to steal mobile phones at a late-night subway station has been arrested. Mistakenly thinking he was in a CCTV blind spot, he was caught after his actions were reflected on a subway screen door.



[Pkg]

The subway platform at Myeong-dong Station near midnight. A man approaches a drunk man, who is sleeping. He steps away moments later. In his hand is a mobile phone stolen from the sleeping man. He is seen throwing away the phone's sim card to prevent location tracking. The man in his 50s is suspected of stealing from a drunk man while pretending to help him up. The police received a report of the mobile phone theft and detained the suspect about a month later.



[Soundbite]

We will detain you for theft and violation of Additional Punishment Law on Specific Crimes.



The man committed the crime mistakenly thinking there was no CCTV camera pointing at the platform. But the theft was reflected on the screen door, leading to him being detained. The thief was caught committing similar crimes nine times and imprisoned six times since 2012. Since he left prison in July, he temporarily stayed at a gambling house and public saunas before committing the crime again just 62 days after his release. Police arrested him for theft on November 8th.



[Soundbite]

Kim Ki-chang (Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency): We ask people to put their mobile phones in their purses when riding subway after drinking. Please report any lost or stolen phones to the police.



Forty-five suspects have been detained for theft in Seoul subway stations so far this year.



UGLY PRODUCE UP IN DEMAND



[Anchor Lead]

As fruit prices soar, consumers increasingly seek value for money, turning their attention to 'ugly' produce - affordable yet slightly misshapen fruits and vegetables. This trend is not only boosting sales but also increasing production, signaling a shift in agricultural market dynamics.



[Pkg]

Apple prices have spiked this year. The government has released its stock of apples and subsidized price markdowns, but apples are still 20% more expensive than in previous years. The price hike drove consumers to opt for the so-called 'ugly apples'. They may appear unsightly but they taste the same as regular-looking apples and are about 30% lower in price.



[Soundbite]

Jeon In-won (Seoul resident): They don’t look pretty but taste the same. (These look a bit better.) Then let’s buy them.



The popularity of blemished fruits and vegetables drove some supermarket franchises to set aside a permanent spot for ugly farm products. Some businesses sell only ugly farm produce. These online mall operators check the irregularly shaped apples sent from a farm for the weight, size and packaging as well as the apple's sweetness.



[Soundbite]

13 Brix. That's high. Let’s test another one.



An ugly farm produce online mall that opened in January. The monthly number of customers who ordered from this online mall reached 30,000 in just ten months since its opening and more than 200 farms now supply to this site. Farmers stand to benefit from this online market because they can now sell the 'uglies' they couldn't get rid of before.



[Soundbite]

Kim Chung-ki (Black Mushroom Farmer): These mushrooms fetch 4,000 won per kilogram, only one-tenth the usual price, at Garak-dong market. That hardly covers our labor cost.



Abnormal weather conditions caused heavier damage on the crops and subsequent increase in 'ugly' farm produce. Marketplaces for only blemished fruits and vegetables provide a new source of income for farmers.



[Soundbite]

Lim Yu-jeong (Sweet Potato Farmer): When it rains a lot like this year, the rotting rate is higher than in dry years. There is about a 10% increase in ugly produce compared to last year.



The government also helps farmers market ugly apples and tomatoes, previously used only for processed foods. High prices and the climate crisis are changing the way farm products are perceived and sold.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!