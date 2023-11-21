동영상 고정 취소

NORTH SATELLITE LAUNCH IMMINENT



[Anchor Lead]

North Korea has announced its intention to launch a satellite between tomorrow and December 1st. This plan was communicated to Japan, the regional coordinator for the International Maritime Organization's navigational areas. Amidst growing speculation about the imminent third launch of North Korea's military reconnaissance satellite, the focus now shifts to the exact timing of this launch.



[Pkg]

NHK reports that North Korea notified Japan's Coast Guard of its plan to launch a satellite between Wednesday and December 1. The Japan Coast Guard says the North sent the notice to its Maritime Traffic Department on Tuesday. The debris of the satellite is expected to fall in the West Sea southwest of North Korea or in the Pacific Ocean east of the Philippines. They are all outside Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone. The coast guard has issued a navigational warning and advised ships to take extra caution when sailing by those areas. Japan currently serves as a regional IMO coordinator for navigational areas. Therefore, North Korea notified Japan of its satellite launch plan in advance. Previously Pyongyang sent a notice to Tokyo before its first and second satellite launches in May and August. North Korea had announced to launch a military spy satellite before the end of October, but didn't go through with it. Observers say North Korea could conduct its third satellite launch before the South Korean military launches its first home-grown spy satellite on November 30, at the latest. Seeing that the North's third launch is imminent, Seoul's military made a rare statement urging Pyongyang not to fire the satellite. It stressed that North Korea has not been adhering to the September 19 military agreement. This indicates that the military is considering suspending parts of the inter-Korean military agreement if the North goes ahead with the satellite launch.



U.S. CONCERN OVER TECH TRANSFER



[Anchor Lead]

The U.S. Department of State has expressed concern over military cooperation between North Korea and Russia after Pyongyang notified Japan of its plan to launch a satellite within this month. A State Department spokesperson said Monday that U.S. concerns about North Korea's ballistic missile program and other military programs are well known as well as its concerns about the transfer of technology with Russia - whether it's Moscow providing the North with technology or the North providing arms to Russia. The official said those transfers in some cases violate multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions, including ones Russia itself voted for.



YOON BEGINS UK STATE VISIT



[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the United Kingdom today marks a significant step in reshaping South Korea-UK ties in security and economics, as announced by the Presidential Office. His itinerary, starting this evening Korean time, includes a key meeting with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.



[Pkg]

President Yoon Suk Yeol has made his second visit to the United Kingdom since taking office. As the first state guest invited by King Charles III since the monarch's coronation, Yoon was welcomed upon arrival by the royal family's chief ceremonial officer. Yoon began his visit by meeting with a group of South Korean residents living in London.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): Through my visit, S. Korea and Britain will reestablish cooperation in defense and cyber security.



The official itinerary as a state guest kicks off Tuesday evening Korea time. Yoon and the first lady will be greeted by Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton and the royal honor guards before taking a carriage with King Charles III to Buckingham Palace. The South Korean leader will also deliver a speech before the British parliament on the future of the two countries' relationship and cooperation. Following summit talks with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, an agreement will be announced upgrading bilateral cooperation in economy and security to a new level.



[Soundbite]

Lee Do-woon (Spokesperson, Presidential office (Nov. 19)): The state visit will result in S. Korea and Britain Accord, a comprehensive document on bilateral relations.



In an interview with local media, Yoon condemned North Korea's military cooperation with Russia and stressed China's role for peace in East Asia. He also underlined the importance of security cooperation between Seoul and London to maintain peace in the Taiwan Straight and safeguarding rules-based international order. On the economic front, the two sides are expected to discuss cooperation in a range of fields including digital, nuclear sectors, semiconductors, offshore wind power and energy transition. President Yoon's UK trip is seen as an opportunity to step up Korea's value-driven alliance in areas of economy, security and supply chains following its close alignment with traditional allies the United States and Japan.



FOREIGN CAR OWNERS ROBBED



[Anchor Lead]

A criminal group has been arrested for burglarizing homes after tracking luxury car owners using GPS devices and illegally installed cameras to learn their addresses and door codes, highlighting a disturbing trend in modern crime



[Pkg]

In an apartment in Seoul, two men hiding their faces with masks and caps take an elevator. Minutes later, they go down the stairs carrying bags. They are part of a burglary ring that stole 130 million won in cash as well as watches, jewelry and other valuables worth some 600 million won. They targeted those driving expensive imported cars. The burglars obtained victims' addresses by installing tracking devices on their vehicles. They installed illegal cameras resembling fire detectors to find out the passwords of the doors to the victims' houses.



[Soundbite]

(Apartment resident (VOICE MODIFIED)): I don’t even think about what’s in here or if they’re watching me. How will you know if you cover the fire alarm like that?



They even took out the memory cards from the cars' dash cam to avoid being caught. The group have been robbing houses like this in Seoul and Gyeonggi-do Province since June. They told police that they committed the crime due to financial difficulties. Police retrieved most of the stolen articles. So far, eight victims have been confirmed. Police arrested five of the seven-member ring and are looking into whether or not they committed other offences. Police are advising people to report any suspicious devices near the entrances of their homes.



2024 GROWTH OUTLOOK



[Anchor Lead]

A local think tank has projected 2% growth for the South Korean economy next year amid forecasts of restricted global growth due to geopolitical uncertainties and high interest rates. In an outlook report, the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics & Trade said that despite gradual recovery in the IT sector, the domestic economy is expected to expand about 2% next year due to a slowdown in consumption and investment in construction, fueled by adverse effects of high inflation and high bank lending rates. The report particularly mentioned household debt as a key factor to economic uncertainty.



TEEN CRIMES STREAMED LIVE



[Anchor Lead]

Just a month after a group of teenagers sparked controversy by assaulting a peer and sharing the incident on social media, one of these teens has again caused alarm. This time, they set fire to a government office, live-streaming the act on social media, escalating their pattern of disturbing behavior.



[Pkg]

Smoke rises from a pile of dry fallen leaves that has caught on flames. When the perpetrator blows on the fire, sparks begin to fly. Some of the perpetrators egg on the behavior to make the flames larger.



[Soundbite]

((VOICE MODIFIED)): Make it bigger! (There’s no more firewood.) There are a lot of twigs here.



Others proudly explain what's going on.



[Soundbite]

((VOICE MODIFIED)): Do you see that? It’s the district office.



This incident took place on a wooden bench of Seobuk-gu District Office in Cheonan, Chungcheongnam-do Province. The perpetrators set the blaze 30 meters from the district office building. With fallen leaves stacked nearby, it could have easily resulted in a bigger fire. When police arrived at the scene upon receiving an emergency call from a citizen who saw clips of the act on social media, the perpetrators had already fled the scene.



[Soundbite]

(Seobuk-gu Dist. Office official (VOICE MODIFIED)): We found traces of fire at the scene. They had all fled by then because police was on the way.



Police have apprehended six teenagers using the video they posted on social media as a lead. One of them has been found to be involved in a school violence case that occurred recently in Cheonan. At the time, the perpetrators were also exchanging videos of school violence on social media and sharing information on the police investigation real time. But most of them were minors and were able to avoid criminal punishment. This means after committing school violence, the delinquent teen went on to start a fire in a government office yard and again, shared it on a live social media feed. The video has been watched by more than 400 people in real time.



[Soundbite]

Lee Seung-hyun (Korean Institute of Criminology and Justice): Sharing their information recklessly is routine. But, they don’t realize their actions are criminal and could inflict harm on others.



The police plans to transfer the delinquent teen involved in both the school violence case and the recent arson to a juvenile court.



OSAEK CABLE CAR CONSTRUCTION



[Anchor Lead]

Construction has commenced on the Osaek Cable Car project in Seoraksan National Park, marking a significant milestone 40 years after the initiative was first proposed by the Gangwon-do Province and Yangyang-gun County. While the local community anticipates economic revitalization through the establishment of the Seoraksan cable car system, environmental groups continue to express strong opposition to the project.



[Pkg]

The moment cable car models are placed on the podiums, fireworks burst. This ceremony officially marks the start of construction of a cable car in Seoraksan National Park's Osaek area. It comes 41 years after the governments of Gangwon-do Province and Yangyang-gun County proposed the project in the area. The project had been stalled due to opposition from environmental groups. But the environment ministry gave conditional approval to an environmental impact assessment in February this year.



[Soundbite]

Han Duck-soo (Prime minister): It was a dilemma between environmental preservation and tourism development. The problem has been resolved after nearly 40 years.



The cable car will be installed by the end of 2025 on a 3.3 kilometer section between Osaek-ri in Yangyang-gun County and Kkeutcheong Peak of Seoraksan Mountain. More than 110 billion won has been invested in the project. Once complete, it's expected to take about 14 minutes to get to Kkeutcheong Peak. Yangyang-gun County says the actual installation will likely begin early next spring.



[Soundbite]

Kim Cheol-rae (Yangyang-gun County Office): Construction is set to begin next spring and will take two years. The operation will begin in 2026.



Environmental groups staged protests at the venue of the groundbreaking ceremony, demanding the project be scrapped. Environmental activists and some local residents held a silent rally. They said the environment ministry is ruining a national park, which runs counter to its purpose of environmental protection.



[Soundbite]

Park Geu-rim (Group for protecting Seoraksan Nat’l Park): The U.S. is home to about 50 nat’l parks. But none of them have any facilities installed. They regard nat’l parks as sacred places.



The governments of Gangwon-do Province and Yangyang-gun County have vowed to minimize environmental damage by using eco-friendly construction methods.



MOVIES ON N. KOREAN DEFECTORS



[Anchor Lead]

In South Korea, one in every 1,500 individuals is a North Korean defector, yet many still perceive these defectors as unfamiliar. To foster understanding and empathy, a short film contest has been organized, spotlighting the stories and struggles of these defectors.



[Pkg]

Geum-hee is a North Korean defector. She has to get to a job interview. But in a busy city, it is not easy for her to find her way or take the bus.



[Soundbite]

Why is this phone so hard to use?



Geum-hee managed to arrive for the interview at a coffee shop under the name "Lee Seo-hee". But the owner turns her down, saying that he is looking for a native Seoul resident.



[Soundbite]

The job is about serving customers. It involves a lot of communication.



Hanawon, the settlement support center for North Korean defectors, held a short film contest. This movie "Geum-hee, A Seoul Girl" won the top prize with its lighthearted depiction of the young North Korean woman's struggle to adjust to new life in Seoul.



[Soundbite]

Choi Jin-sil (Director, Movie ‘Geum-hee, A Seoul Girl’): I thought viewers can understand N. Korean defectors more easily if daily lives are depicted in a light, humorous way, without the need to dig into the pains.



The winner of the gold prize is about a woman from North Korea who still experiences discrimination, although she came to South Korea more than ten years ago. There are about 34,000 North Korean defectors in South Korea, which means that one in every 1,500 people is a defector. However, eight out of ten South Koreans say that they have never met North Korean escapees. This shows that North Korean defectors are still regarded as unfamiliar. Hanawon posted the winning films on the Unification Ministry's social media channel and intend to use them as a tool to change the perception towards North Korean defectors.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!