PARTLY SCRAP MILITARY ACCORD

During his state visit to the United Kingdom, President Yoon Suk Yeol, in a decisive move while overseas, chaired a National Security Council meeting following North Korea's military spy satellite launch late Tuesday night. In this session, it was resolved to suspend certain provisions of the September 19 Military Agreement. Specifically targeted is the clause establishing a no-fly zone around the Military Demarcation Line. The National Security Council has clarified that this suspension represents a minimal defensive action necessary for the protection of national security.



During his state visit to Britain, President Yoon Suk Yeol was briefed about North Korea's military spy satellite launch and he virtually hosted a National Security Council meeting. Condemning the move, Yoon said the launch is aimed at enhancing intercontinental ballistic missile capabilities and is a violation of UN Security Council resolutions regardless of success or failure. The government then announced the suspension of some provisions contained in the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement. This includes a no-fly zone designated near the Military Demarcation Line. The National Security Council pointed out that North Korea has already unilaterally breached inter-Korean agreements including the 2018 accord several times. The NSC believes that as the North continued provocative acts, the South was held back in its defense preparedness due to the agreement. The NSC said reconnaissance and surveillance activities near the Military Demarcation Line will be restored, calling it a legitimate measure in accordance with the law. It also stressed it is the minimum defensive action that is required to protect people's lives and safety. The NSC said any further measure pertaining to other provisions in the agreement will depend on the North's future action, and if grave provocations continue, more suspensions of provisions may follow. Yoon ordered the implementation of response measures as discussed by the NSC and in line with due procedures. He also asked officials to explain to the public and the international community that such a measure is the minimal defensive action Seoul has to take.



EMAIL HACKING BY N. KOREA



The National Police Agency reported that this year there were 1,468 new cases of North Korean hackers stealing email accounts by impersonating South Korean government employees or journalists. The National Investigation Headquarters of the NPA found out by tracking the cases of North Korean hacking ring Kimsuky sending fake emails to steal South Korean professionals' email accounts. The North Korean hackers sent emails titled 'notice' or 'questionnaire' pretending to be from a South Korean government agency and then planted malware through attached files to steal personal information.



"2,800 MORE MED STUDENTS NEEDED"



In a significant move to boost healthcare, the government has revealed that medical schools across the nation can admit over 2,100 additional students next year. Aiming higher, these institutions plan to increase admissions by up to 4,000 by the 2030 academic year, as part of a national strategy to enhance medical education and services.



A survey shows 40 medical schools nationwide would like to nearly double their enrollments for the 2025 academic year. The survey was conducted by the Ministry of Health & Welfare on colleges of medicine nationwide to find out the exact scope of quota increase. The surveyed schools said they want to accept a minimum of 2,151 and a maximum of 2,847 more new students starting from the 2025 academic year. That's around 70-90 percent of the current medical school quota of 3,058 students, which has remained unchanged for nearly 18 years now.



Jeon Byung-wang (Ministry of Health and Welfare): The minimum demand shows acceptable number of students. The maximum demand shows how many more can be accepted with investment.



The medical colleges also said they want to increase their enrollments annually to a minimum of 2,738 and a maximum of 3,953 students by the 2030 academic year. The ministry is warning against exaggerated interpretation as the cited numbers only represent the requests of medical schools.



Jeon Byung-wang (Ministry of Health and Welfare): I stress once again it’s just a demand survey. The gov’t will not draw the final decision based solely on these numbers.



The ministry has not disclosed the quota increase demand by college or region to avoid unnecessary misunderstanding. But it did reiterate its determination to increase the quota, as resolving the essential health care crisis without more doctors would be unfeasible. The ministry has also outlined plans to establish public medical schools. It vowed to devise a policy package that will include the adjustment of medical fees and the easing of legal pressure for doctors so that they can take pride in their profession when their number grows.



BUSAN READY FOR EXPO



Closely approaching the decisive vote for the 2030 World Expo host city, South Korea's Busan is in full stride. This critical decision, set to be made by 182 member countries of the Bureau International des Expositions in Paris on the 28th, is just a week away. In a show of overwhelming support, over a thousand Busan citizens recently rallied, demonstrating the city's strong commitment to winning the bid.



Some one thousand citizens are gathered at the Seo-myeon Intersection in the center of Busan. A vote on choosing the city to host the 2030 World Expo is only a week away. Busan citizens' aspiration to win the bid is higher than ever as the time approaches.



Lee Mi-won (Busan resident): I hope this excitement continues through the lead-up to the vote.



They lift up banners of support for Busan and leave notes about their city's future of hosting the event.



Hwang Yoon-jeong (Busan resident): We prepared for the Expo bid for a long time, so I expect a good result.



Meanwhile in Paris, civic group members are also ready to begin their promotional pitch. Together with local Korean residents and students, they will advocate Busan's appeal at famous tourist sites in the French capital, such as the Eiffel Tower.



Sim Mee-hee (2030 Busan Expo women’s steering committee): We are determined to do our best to the very end and hopefully celebrate a winning bid.



People in Busan will hold an event to watch and cheer for a successful result on the day of the vote on November 28. Energetic scenes from Busan and Paris will be captured along with the reactions to the result of the vote.



PROPERTY POLICY STAYS SAME



The government decided to freeze the percentage of actual prices reflected in next year's officially assessed property prices. Consequently, the assessed property prices in 2024 will be 69% of the market price for multi-unit housings, 53.6% for detached homes and 65.5% for land. This percentages are the same as those in 2020 before the Moon Jae-in administration set up the road map for normalizing assessed prices. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transportation said that the 2020 plan didn't fully consider the likelihood of a very volatile real estate market.



CULT LEADER FACES 30 YEARS



Jeong Myeong-seok, leader of the Christian Gospel Mission, JMS, faces allegations of sexually assaulting female followers. The prosecution has demanded a stringent 30-year prison sentence, emphasizing the severity of his actions, as he exploited his self-proclaimed Messiah status to commit these crimes.



Jeong Myeong-seok, the leader of Christian Gospel Mission, may be facing a stiff penalty. The Daejeon District Prosecutors' Office sought 30 years in prison for Jeong who is being tried for sexual assaults at the final trial held at the Daejeon District Court. The prosecution also asked the court to order him to undergo 500 hours of therapy for sexual assault perpetrators and wear an electronic tracking device for 20 years. The prosecution said "religious leader Jeong committed heinous crimes by claiming to be the Messiah and using his religious group to sexually assault multiple female followers". Jeong was indicted for sexually assaulting and abusing a female follower from Hong Kong over twenty occasions at the training center in Wolmyeong-dong in Chungcheongnam-do Province between February 2018 and September 2021. He was also charged with sexually harassing a female Australian follower. The self-proclaimed messiah was indicted also for false allegations when he counter-sued the two foreign followers who had reported him for sex crimes. During the trial, Jeong claimed that the plaintiffs were not brainwashed and they were capable of fighting back. He denied all charges saying that he had made it clear that he is a human being, not God. Earlier, the cult leader was released in February 2018 after serving ten years in prison for sexually assaulting four twenty-something female followers from Malaysia and China from August 2001 to April 2006.



OBESITY DRUGS OVERPRESCRIBED



Clinic director famed for operating the 'Mecca of Dieting' is under police investigation for allegedly overprescribing narcotics. Known for its highly effective weight loss treatments, the clinic is now scrutinized for potential legal violations involving the excessive prescription of controlled substances.



This clinic in Guro-gu District, Seoul, is famous for treating obesity. It is crowded with patients.



(○○ Clinic staff (VOICE MODIFIED)): You have to wait. (How long?) You are sixth in line.



The minimum waiting time is at least two hours. Even after two hours you only get to see the doctor if you're lucky.



(Patient (VOICE MODIFIED)): The line’s not that long. In summer, I had to wait in line from early morning.



The meeting with the doctor only took two minutes.



(○○ Clinic Doctor (VOICE MODIFIED)): Patients who weigh more than 62kg or more are considered overweight. You weigh less than that.



Explanation of adverse effects is provided briefly by a nurse as a formality.



(○○ Clinic Nurse (VOICE MODIFIED)): Your fingers may feel numb. It will disappear in a week.



Despite saying the reporter is not overweight, the doctor prescribed medicine for losing weight. We received a months worth of 11 kinds of medication, one of which is an antipsychotic. The problem is that the prescribed medicine include phendimetrazine, which is a narcotic for suppressing appetite. The prescription record of a patient who has received treatment at this clinic shows more than 300 medications were prescribed during six months this year alone, and over six thousand since 2020.



Bang Joon-seok (Korea Pharmaceutical Information Center): Phendimetrazine is used to lose weight in a short time. It seems to be prescribed in excessive amounts. Its side effects include chest pressure.



The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has asked the police to investigate the clinic for overprescribing medications twice. After months of a preliminary investigation, the director of the clinic was booked and summoned for investigation for the alleged violation of the Narcotics Control Act. Police suspect the director excessively prescribed narcotics, while knowing about the health risks. However, the director is said to have vehemently denied the allegations.



EASING DIABETIC COMPLICATIONS



Studies indicate that consistent management of diabetes at local clinics can significantly reduce the risk of serious complications such as cardiovascular diseases and kidney disorders, which often accompany prolonged diabetes.



This man turned diabetic from his mid-30s and has since been receiving treatment. Despite grappling with the condition for 26 years, the patient managed his blood sugar level and suffered nearly no complications. He visits the hospital regularly and takes insulin shots and three kinds of medication every day.



Choi Bo-gyu (Diabetic): I’m quite healthy. I recover from the common cold in a day or two.



The main causes of death for diabetics are the complications such as myocardial infarction, stroke and renal failure. This is why it's important to prevent complications from occurring and one way to do this is getting tests and prescriptions on a regular basis at a neighborhood clinic. The Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service posts on its website every year a recommended list of clinics specializing in diabetic treatment. Patients receiving care at these positively-reviewed clinics are found to have a much lower risk of developing complications. For instance, 23% lower for renal failure, 25% for limb amputation, 15% for myocardial infarction and a 14% lower risk of suffering a stroke. This is the result of a study in which Ajou University Hospital examined 400-thousand diabetic patients for an average of 7.6 years. Problems with the retina or kidney which are the most common types of diabetic complications can also be detected early through regular checkups at clinics near one's home.



Prof. Kim Dae-jung (Ajou University Hospital): Even without symptoms, visit the eye doctor once a year for a checkup. At other clinics, get regular urine and blood tests.



There are some 44-hundred of these positively assessed medical centers, accounting for 30% of the total. One out of six South Korean adults aged above 30 are diabetic.



