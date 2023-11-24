동영상 고정 취소

NIS RATES SATELLITE LAUNCH



[Anchor Lead]

The National Intelligence Service reported to the National Assembly that the reconnaissance satellite launched by North Korea on the 21st is believed to have successfully entered its orbit. The NIS has evaluated this launch as successful and notes that Russia appears to have played a significant role in this achievement.



[Pkg]

North Korea claimed success in its surprise launch of a reconnaissance satellite just three hours after its launch.



[Soundbite]

(N. Korean Central Television (Nov. 22)): We plan to continue securing our reconnaissance capability on S. Korea and areas of strategic interest by launching more satellites.



Meanwhile, the South Korean National Intelligence Service reported its analysis on the satellite launch to the National Assembly. The nation's intelligence agency confirmed that the launch was indeed a success.



[Soundbite]

Youn Kun-young (Intelligence Committee (DP)): First, it’s about the launch. The satellite seems to be a success since it entered orbit.



Unlike the first two times that resulted in failures, Russia appears to be the key factor in the successful third launch. At the North Korea-Russia summit, President Putin announced Russia's assistance to help with North Korea's rocket development. It appears that evidence suggest Russia actually followed through with this pledge.



[Soundbite]

Yoo Sang-Bum (Intelligence Committee (PPP)): It’s been confirmed that N. Korea provided rocket-related data to Russia, which reported its findings back to N. Korea.



As for why the satellite was launched one hour earlier than announced, the NIS concluded that the most likely reason, among many possibilities, was to carry out the launch under the optimal weather condition. This means North Korea was able to pull off the launch on the third try with Russia's support and favorable weather conditions. The intelligence authority told the National Assembly, however, that North Korea's satellite cannot be valued as a reconnaissance satellite. As for the signs of North Korea's seventh nuclear test, the NIS said although the test isn't likely to be held this year, it could take place anytime next year if Kim Jong-un decides on it.



N. KOREA BREAKS MILITARY PACT



[Anchor Lead]

North Korea has effectively declared the September 19th military agreement null and void, announcing it will no longer adhere to its terms. The regime also plans to restart military operations previously halted under the agreement, marking a significant escalation in regional tensions.



[Pkg]

"We will immediately restore all military measures that have been suspended in line with the inter-Korean military agreement." This statement was released by the North Korean defense ministry on Thursday through the regime's state media. Pyongyang declared the military agreement invalid just one day after Seoul partially suspended it. The North's defense ministry said the launch of a recon satellite is the legitimate right to strengthen its self-defense. It said Seoul's response to call it a violation of the U.N. Security Council resolutions is "an act of madness“.



[Soundbite]

(N. Korean Central Television (Defense ministry’s statement)): They called our spy satellite launch a violation of the military accord and quickly suspended some provisions, as if they waited for an excuse.



The statement went on to say that from now on Pyongyang would no longer be bound by the inter-Korean military accord. It vowed to scrap all measures taken to prevent military clashes, and deploy more powerful weapons and the latest military equipment along the military demarcation line. The statement says if any clashes occur between the two Koreas, it will be the sole responsibility of the South. Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile into the East Sea at around 11 p.m. Wednesday, but it apparently exploded soon after the launch. The Joint Chiefs of Staff says it was a failure.



YOON’S FINAL EXPO PITCH



[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk Yeol, following his UK state visit, has proceeded to Paris to advance South Korea's bid for the 2030 Busan Expo. He highlighted the Expo's role as a 'platform of solidarity', showcasing Korea's success and fostering shared progress.



[Pkg]

Upon wrapping up his state visit to the U.K., President Yoon headed straight to Paris, France. The purpose of his second visit to France in five months is to promote Busan's

bid to host the World Expo. Yoon met with representatives from countries that will cast their votes at the Bureau International des Exposition's general assembly on November 28th, local time. President Yoon has vowed to share with the international community, Korea's development and success stories through the Busan Word Expo. He said, the event will serve as a platform for solidarity where the participating nations will share what they have and a cultural expo where they will showcase their own cultures. He added the Busan World Expo will be a festival for everyone, not just the wealthy or the

powerful nations. In an effort to sway votes, Yoon also promised the largest support package ever.



[Soundbite]

Kim Tae-hyo (Principal Deputy Nat’l Security Adviser (Nov. 8)): The president’s strategic outreach is expected to contribute to winning undecided and floating votes.



The private sector is also promoting the bid by featuring advertisements of the Busan World Expo on buses in downtown Paris. Yoon is to continue his meetings with the representatives of the BIE's member-nations on Friday as well. Just like the last U.N. general assembly, where the South Korean president promoted Busan's bid by meeting with the heads of some 40 states, he will likely try to appeal to as many member-countries as possible.



'COMFORT WOMEN' WIN LAWSUIT



[Anchor Lead]

In a pivotal appellate court decision, the surviving "comfort women," victims of Japan's wartime sexual enslavement, won a significant victory. The court overturned a prior dismissal, fully acknowledging their compensation claims against the Japanese government.



[Pkg]

Lee Yong-soo is the only survivor of Japan's wartime sex slavery among victims who lodged a damages lawsuit against the Japanese government in 2016. She shed tears after winning a 7-year court battle.



[Soundbite]

Lee Yong-soo (Victim of Japan’s wartime sex slavery): Thank you all on behalf of other elderly victims who passed away.



Unlike a lower court ruling that dismissed the case in April 2021, an appellate court has ordered the Japanese government to pay 200 million won to each victim. The court did not apply the principle of “state immunity,”which the previous dismissal was based upon, and acknowledged a South Korean court's right to exercise jurisdiction on the issue. It also said the Japanese government has the responsibility to pay adequate compensation for the illegal acts carried out during the recruitment of wartime sex slaves. The court said the victims endured the risk of death and after the war, they struggled to adjust to normal social life. Victims groups all hailed the verdict.



[Soundbite]

Lee Sang-hee (Minbyun (Lawyers for Democratic Society)): The ruling is a confirmation the victims don’t remain outside the law but are protected by it.



With no response from Japan regarding the lawsuit, the appellate court did not specifically rule on whether a 1965 bilateral treaty and a 2015 agreement signed with Japan have the power to negate the right to claim compensation.



NEWS BRIEF



[Anchor Lead]

The Anti-Corruption & Civil Rights Commission has recommended improvements to restrictions on receiving state support for medical care to prevent vulnerable citizens from dropping out of the social safety net. According to the watchdog, as of July last year, of all households who failed to pay their health insurance premium for more than six months, 650-thousand had an annual income of less than one million won. The agency said scrapping the rule of excluding aid to those who have parents or children with a certain level of income should be considered. It also called for greater support to low income families struggling to pay insurance premiums.

New data finds that public medical institutions suffer a 17% shortage in doctors. Citing health ministry data, main opposition Democratic Party lawmaker Jung Choun-sook shared the information noting that some 14-thousand-300 doctors are able to work at 223 public institutions nationwide at full capacity but only about 11-thousand-900 were currently working. Regional public hospitals and national university hospitals each lacked 2.5 and 114 doctors respectively on average per facility.



CHANEL KOREA FINED



[Anchor Lead]

Several months ago, KBS reported that Chanel was demanding personal information such as date of birth not only from customers waiting in line outside their stores but also from their companions. Chanel Korea has now faced sanctions as a result of these practices.



[Pkg]

A Chanel store back in June. There is a long line of people waiting to enter the store. In order to enter, both potential customers and their company had to enter their birth dates and other personal information.



[Soundbite]

(Chanel store employee (June, VOICE MODIFIED)): (If we don’t provide date of birth, we can’t enter the store?) We can’t help you register if you’re reluctant to provide the info.



When KBS first reported this incident and it began to generate noise, the Personal Information Protection Commission started looking into the matter. It turns out that Chanel Korea had all visitors provide information including their birth dates and even country of residence. The commission concluded that Chanel Korea violated the personal information protection law and imposed a fine.



[Soundbite]

Ko Hak-soo (Chair, Personal Information Protection Commission): We found that Chanel Korea limited customers’ entry into the store when they didn’t agree to write down their personal information.



Chanel Korea says that the policy was revised since June 17th so that the information on accompanying customers would not be collected and only personal information needed to provide services would be asked. Two years ago, Chanel Korea was fined 120 million won for leaking the information on 80,000 customers who had bought their cosmetic products. The commission also slapped a 220 million won fine on Backpacker, operator of handmade product platform Idus, for their inadequate personal information protection measures.



MOUNTAIN GOAT RESTORATION



[Anchor Lead]

In Chungcheongbuk-do Province, the prospects for successfully restoring the endangered mountain goat species have risen significantly, following successful efforts at Mount Woraksan. This optimism is fueled by the population growth to approximately 40 goats, including the sighting of newborns this year at Mount Songnisan.



[Pkg]

A mountain goat slinks leisurely on a rock. Some goats are seen looking for food. Among them is a kid that was born this year. These mountain goats live on Mt. Songnisan. A mountain goat restoration project began here in Dec. 2015. So far 19 goats have been released to the wild. Since then, their population has grown to over 40 through natural breeding.



[Soundbite]

Kim Tae-heon (Songnisan Nat’l Park management office): Songnisan Nat’l Park has a rocky topography. Having plenty of food resources, it makes an ideal environment for mountain goats.



It's the second mountain goat restoration project after the one on Mt. Woraksan about 40km away. The second project was launched after the mountain goat population on Mt. Woraksan surpassed a hundred. Some 1,600-2,000 mountain goats have been confirmed to be living nationwide currently. As the southernmost habitat of mountain goats on the Baekdu-daegan Mountain Range, Mt. Songnisan acts as a link in spreading the goat population to Deokyusan and Jirisan mountains. The project is believed to have a higher chance of success now, as the population of mountain goats has been increasing stably.



[Soundbite]

Sohn Jang-ik (Nat’l Park Research Institute): Once the goat habitat stabilizes on Songnisan Mountain, they will expand naturally to Deokyusan and Jirisan Mountains.



The project is expected to produce positive results in restoring the Baekdu-daegan Mountain Range ecological axis thanks in part to the successful implementation of the mountain goat restoration projects and the expansion of their habitat.



