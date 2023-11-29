동영상 고정 취소

“N. KOREAN JSA GUARDS ARMED”



Recent observations indicate that North Korean troops in the Joint Security Area at Panmunjom are now armed with handguns. This escalation coincides with ongoing provocations from the North Korea. In a firm response, the Defense Minister, addressing a meeting of military commanders, warned that such actions by the North are a prelude to their downfall.



North Korean soldiers in the Joint Security Area at the border truce village of Panmunjom are reportedly rearmed. South Korean military authorities said North Korean guards in the JSA have been on duty carrying pistols since late last week. This is a breach of the 2018 inter-Korean agreement on demilitarizing the JSA. The South is reportedly considering additional response measures in line with North Korea's moves. South Korea's JSA personnel so far remains unarmed. The UN Command, which has jurisdiction over the JSA, is also known to be closely monitoring the North's movements and contemplating possible responses. Seoul has expressed plans to restore guard posts along the border. This follows the same move by Pyongyang which has also now breached the demilitarization of the JSA, fueling concerns the regime may wage step by step provocations.



Jeon Ha-kyu (Spokesperson, Ministry of Nat’l Defense): The military will order preparations for the immediate execution of defense readiness and response measures against actions taken by N. Korea.



The defense minister also issued a stern warning against the North during a meeting of military commanders, the first of its kind held since a reshuffle of the top brass. Shin Won-sik said it must be made clear to the enemy that reckless behavior that harms peace marks the beginning of its destruction. In the event of an enemy provocation, he instructed the military to retaliate based on the principle of acting first and reporting the matter later.



RIYADH WINS 2030 EXPO BID



[Anchor Lead]

In a significant development in the world of international exhibitions, Saudi Arabia's Riyadh has been selected as the host city for the 2030 World Expo. South Korea, in its final appeal before the vote, vowed to give back to the international community but couldn't surpass Saudi Arabia's robust bid, heavily backed by its oil-financed capital power.



[Pkg]

Saudi Arabia's Riyadh will be hosting the 2030 World Expo. In the first round of voting for the host city selection held during the general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) in Paris, Riyadh received 119 votes, Busan 29 and Rome 17. The Saudi city secured a two-thirds vote out of 165 members that cast ballots, and clinched victory without the need for a run-off vote. Following the larger than expected gap in the vote, the Korean government said it was sorry and humbly accepts the result.



[Soundbite]

Han Duck-soo (Prime minister): The gov’t is sorry for failing to respond to the people’s support. We feel a heavy responsibility.



Korea was betting on a second vote for a possible come from behind win. Many believe that Saudi Arabia, armed with its massive oil money, began its Expo campaign a year earlier than Korea and secured votes from developing nations early on, and Korea ultimately could not bridge the gap.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Kim Yi-tae (Adviser to Busan Expo bid committee): For the Expo, Saudi Arabia offered developing nations over KRW 10 tn in investments and an astronomical amount in loans and assistance.



The government promised to build on the diplomatic assets it gained from touring 182 countries during the Expo bid. Meanwhile, Busan, acknowledging sore disappointment, said it will review whether to make another bid for the 2035 Expo.



PRES. OFFICE ON BID FAILURE



[Anchor Lead]

The Office of the President announced that the attempt to host the 2030 World Expo had disappointingly failed though the private and public sectors worked as a team in the bid for the international event. In a written statement released immediately after the announcement of the International Bureau of Expositions vote result, Presidential Press Secretary Kim Eun-hye thanked the citizens of Busan and the entire nation for waiting for the result until late at night and supporting Korea's bid for the World Expo.



BILL TO IMPEACH KCC CHAIR



[Anchor Lead]

Tomorrow's National Assembly plenary session sees a renewed push by the Democratic Party to impeach Korea Communications Commission Chair Lee Dong-kwan and prosecutors Son Jun-sung and Lee Jung-seop, just 18 days after an initial withdrawal. The People Power Party counters fiercely, deeming it an unprecedented legislative overreach ahead of the general elections.



[Pkg]

The Democratic Party has submitted an impeachment bill against Korea Communications Commission Chair Lee Dong-kwan and two prosecutors. The motion was re-tabled after the first attempt was withdrawn 18 days earlier.



[Soundbite]

Park Ju-min (First Vice Floor Leader, Democratic Party): We submit the impeachment bill in advance to publicize our resolve to proceed with the impeachment no matter what.



The opposition party is seeking to impeach the KCC chief for making important decisions at the recommendation of only two people recommended by the ruling party. For prosecutor Son Jun-sung, the DP cites alleged incitement of a fabricated report and prosecutor Lee Jung-seop for registering a false address for his child.



[Soundbite]

Hong Ihk-pyo (Floor Leader, Democratic Party): Korea Communications Commission Chair rushed the privatization of some news channels since taking office. This is very wrong.



The People Power Party, however, criticized the impeachment motion as a political ploy targeting next year's general elections and an unprecedented assault on the legislative body.



[Soundbite]

Yun Jae-ok (Floor Leader, People Power Party): They use impeachment as a tool to not concede the presidential election and hinder state affairs, despite no violation of the constitution and laws.



A KCC meeting can be convened at the request of two or more members. The PPP claims that if Lee's duties are suspended because the impeachment bill is passed, the KCC will be incapacitated as there remains only Lee and one other commissioner in the leadership.



[Soundbite]

Park Sung-joong (People Power Party): If the KCC becomes incapacitated, it will cause fatal damage to the people as well.



While neither party is prepared to back down over the impeachment issue, the National Assembly may have trouble passing next year's 657 trillion-won budget proposal.



IDENTITY THEFT FOR NARCOTICS



[Anchor Lead]

Imagine the shock of discovering narcotics prescribed under your name without your knowledge. In a startling revelation, a well-known influencer and physician is now under police investigation for illegally prescribing narcotic drugs using stolen patient identities.



[Pkg]

This officer worker has fallen victim to identity theft. Concerned about additional damage, she checked the list of her health insurance benefits. She was surprised to find that they included the names of clinics she had never visited and prescriptions she had never received. Some of the prescriptions included narcotics for medical use.



[Soundbite]

(Victim of identity theft (VOICE MODIFIED)): Medical care and narcotics for medical use were received under my name. The narcotics part is the most disturbing to me.



Narcotics were prescribed nine times by clinics in various locations nationwide. One of the prescribed drugs was Dietamin, which is classified as a narcotic for medical use due to its addictiveness. A police investigation has revealed that this happened because a doctor stole the patient's identity. The doctor used the patient's personal information obtained during internship at a university hospital, to make a fake ID card and get prescriptions of narcotic drugs for medical use.



[Soundbite]

(Victim of identity theft (VOICE MODIFIED)): The health insurance service said questionnaires handed in at clinics stated my personal information.



The perpetrator has received prescriptions for more than 100 narcotic pills at various clinics and pharmacies.



[Soundbite]

(○○ Clinic staff (VOICE MODIFIED)): There is no way to know if the patient’s ID is authentic when checking health insurance qualifications.



The doctor has been found to be a social media influencer with more than 80-thousand followers. The victim has filed a complaint for fraud. The doctor in question is already under trial for reporting a false business income using the same victim's identity. Police will find out if the doctor had committed more identity theft crimes before transferring the case to prosecutors.



TAX EVADERS’ASSETS SEIZED



[Anchor Lead]

The National Tax Service is currently intensifying its pursuit of high-income individuals who, despite having substantial wealth, have been evading taxes and living in luxury. In searches at the residences of these tax delinquents, authorities have discovered bundles of cash continuously emerging from beneath furniture and even found hundreds of millions of won stashed inside safes.



[Pkg]

This is the home of a former CEO of a food company who owes hundreds of millions of won in overdue taxes. A National Tax Service official who came here to collect taxes points to the corner of a room.



[Soundbite]

Down here on the floor.



Bundles of 50-thousand-won bills come out one after another from a small slit between the furniture and the floor. The National Tax Service officials collected 600-million-wons worth of cash and valuables. Another tax delinquent, residing in an apartment under the name of a former spouse, had over 100 million won in cash stored in a safe. The tax officials concluded that it was a fake divorce case and confiscated the money and 10 vehicles. Some tax evaders show strong resistance. One of them hits his head against the wall and uses profanity to block NTS officials.



[Soundbite]

What are you doing? Stop it!



Despite the defiance, they managed to raid the apartment and found 100 million won in cash. The NTS is tracking down 562 large-sum tax delinquents this year. Most of them siphoned off their assets through cryptocurrencies. Others changed their identities through fake divorces or by founding non-profit corporations under the pretext of donations. The list also includes 25 one-person media entrepreneurs, including YouTubers. One of them raked in more than 500 million won in annual ad revenues but dodged taxes by hiding assets in the bank accounts under friends' and relatives' names.



[Soundbite]

Kim Dong-il (National Tax Service): Avoiding taxes while living luxuriously creates frustration for honest taxpayers and harms the development of tax-paying culture.



The NTS collected more than 1.5 trillion won in overdue taxes in the first half of this year. It has also strengthened legal actions by filing more than 400 civil lawsuits to confiscate assets and pressed charges against some 250 people.



NEW IN-FLIGHT RULE ADDED



[Anchor Lead]

From now on, an announcement that forbids passengers from opening emergency exits will be made mandatorily before takeoff. Currently, the pre-takeoff announcements include a ban on smoking in the cabin and using electronic devices and punishment for obstructing crew members' duties. But now a warning against arbitrarily operating emergency exits will be added. This measure came in the wake of an incident in May in which a passenger opened an emergency exit during the plane's landing. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transportation is to continue notifying this revised regulation until December 14th.



BATTLING DATA CENTER HEAT



[Anchor Lead]

In the wake of the digital transformation, we're seeing an explosive growth in data processing, especially with AI technologies like ChatGPT driving up electricity demands significantly. This has turned efficient cooling in data centers, a crucial survival factor for IT companies, into a pressing challenge. For our last story, we look into this vital issue, where managing heat efficiently with minimal electricity is key.



[Pkg]

A data center located in the capital region. Hundreds and thousands of servers housed in an eight story building on a massive site measuring the size of 12 football fields emit enormous amount of heat. Without air conditioning, the room temperature shoots up to 40 degrees Celsius in just 5 minutes. The servers can stop operating due to overheating and therefore maintaining optimal temperature level is key. Cool air is continuously injected from the floor to keep the temperature from rising above 24 degrees. Regular air conditioning can't handle this operation. Huge underground tanks generate cold air. But the problem is the steep electricity cost. A single data center consumes power equivalent to what's used by 6,000 four-member households. And 40% of that usage goes to air conditioning. At this center, ice is made in huge tanks at night when electricity costs are lower, and they are melted during the day to produce cool air. That's not enough, so cold air is also drawn in from the outside to battle the heat.



[Soundbite]

Yoo Jae-gyung (LG U+): This site was selected in view of air conditions as temperatures are usually lower in areas with mountains and streams.



Major tech firms such as Google are considering unconventional cooling methods such as placing servers inside a special type of oil. The oil acts as a cooling agent, helping the servers operate by completely blocking the heat at its source. If commercialized, this technology is expected to reduce power use by more than 90% compared to existing air cooling techniques.



[Soundbite]

Choi Woo-shin (SK Telecom): Flash point (200℃) and ignition point (300℃) temperatures are high, eliminating risk of fire. Oil doesn’t conduct electricity, so servers can cool off stably.



Data centers in Korea, currently at around 150, are expected to number some 12-hundred by the year 2032. Especially with the increase of AI servers with advanced specifications and greater heat emission, power consumption may likely surge by 40 fold. In this light, cutting-edge, high-efficiency cooling systems are emerging as a key task to data center operations.



