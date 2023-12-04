동영상 고정 취소

"N. KOREA TO DEPLOY NEW WEAPONS"



[Anchor Lead]

North Korea, after unilaterally scrapping the inter-Korean military pact, is poised to station new weapons near the border, according to security officials. In response, National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong stated South Korea will engage U.S. surveillance assets and is already discussing with the United Nations Command to restore its Guard Posts.



[Pkg]

North Korea restored border guard posts and deployed more troops and firearms to the Joint Security Area last week. National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong says the move may signal the deployment of new weapons as claimed by the North. Cho explained the government believes that North Korea can possibly deploy new multiple rocket launchers on the front line as well as firing solid-fuel mid-range ballistic missiles or cruise missiles again.



[Soundbite]

Cho Tae-yong (Nat'l Security Adviser): We will stay fully ready and prepared to discourage North Korea from attacking us. We will also enhance various capabilities.



After having discussions with the UN Command, South Korea has already begun restoring its border guard posts. Cho said that clashes with North Korea will unlikely occur, but that restoring an inter-Korean communication network is essential in order to prevent possible accidental clashes.



[Soundbite]

Cho Tae-yong (Nat'l Security Adviser): We established a military communication line, but N. Korea has cut it off. It would be good if we could open channels for communication between us.



As for relations with China, Cho said that although a summit with Beijing did not take place at the recent APEC Summit, it's just a matter of time before one is held. He added that Seoul still wants to strengthen cooperation with Beijing based on mutual respect, anticipating that will be achieved through a trilateral summit involving Japan, which is slated to take place in the first half of next year. While acknowledging the failure to accurately predict Busan's chances of hosting the 2030 World Expo, Cho refuted criticisms suggesting it was due to diplomatic incompetence. He highlighted the administration's diplomatic achievements, such as summits with more than 10 countries and joining of multiple international organizations.



"CLASH, WAR A MATTER OF TIME"



[Anchor Lead]

North Korea has accused South Korea of causing the collapse of the September 19th inter-Korean military agreement, warning that South Korean hostilities could lead to its 'total annihilation.' Additionally, the tension escalates as North Korea confirms the operational commencement of its reconnaissance satellite 'Malligyong-1,' intensifying regional threats.



[Pkg]

North Korea has blamed the South Korean government for partially suspending a 2018 tension-reducing agreement, accusing Seoul of trying to find a way out of its serious governance crisis. The claim was made in a statement issued by a military commentary institution and published by the Korean Central News Agency. The commentator said a physical clash and war occurring on the Korean Peninsula has become a matter of when, not if. It argued that any hostile act will lead to a miserable destruction of the puppet army and total annihilation of South Korea. After Seoul partially suspended the validity of some provisions in the 2018 accord on November 22, North Korea declared it would completely scrap the deal the following day and reportedly went on to restore frontline guard posts along the border and rearm personnel at the Joint Security Area in the truce village of Panmunjom.



[Soundbite]

Hong Min (Korea Institute for Nat’l Unification): Tensions may well rise amid tit-for-tat actions between the two Koreas, raising the odds of an accidental clash.



The North has also claimed the Malligyong-1 military spy satellite, whose launch was the reason why Seoul partially suspended the accord, has begun its mission eleven days after blastoff.



[Soundbite]

(N. Korean Central Television): Satellite-provided info will be reported to a relevant body under Central Military Commission to be passed on to military units and Reconnaissance General Bureau.



Pyongyang reiterated the satellite launch was a legitimate and justified right of a sovereign state while Seoul denounces the move as a flagrant violation of UN Security Council resolutions.



ACCIDENT ACT TO BE REVISED



[Anchor Lead]

The government, ruling party and presidential office will seek to postpone the expansion of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act for two years. The expansion is scheduled to go into effect on January 27 next year to affect smaller businesses with up to 50 employees. The three sides agreed on the postponement at a high-level meeting on Sunday. They plan to submit a related revision to the parliamentary judiciary committee as soon as possible. The government and ruling party will announce supportive measures for companies with up to 50 workers within this month. They will also increase a budget for supporting small and medium-sized businesses.



FUNERAL FOR VEN. JASEUNG



[Anchor Lead]

The funeral and cremation ceremony for the Venerable Jaseung, who passed away on the 29th of last month, were solemnly conducted. Over ten thousand Buddhists joined in mourning.



[Pkg]

A funeral for Venerable Jaseung, the late chief of the Jogye Order, was held on Sunday at Jogyesa Temple. He died last Wednesday in an apparent self-immolation, or a Buddhist practice of burning oneself alive as an offering to Buddha. The funeral included a memorial service presided over by Buddhist monk In Muk, while Jogye Order president Ven. Jinwoo and elder Ven. Jagwang gave eulogies. Condolences sent from various corners of society, including from President Yoon Suk Yeol, were also recited. After the funeral, the body of Jaseung was transfered to Yongjusa Temple, to which he belonged, and a cremation ceremony took place. Jaseung was found dead in a dormitory fire at Chiljangsa Temple last Wednesday. The Jogye Order announced he took his own life by immolation, and revealed his will and final notes. At the memorial altar earlier set up at Jogyesa Temple, dignitaries and devotees lined up to pay respects. Born in Chuncheon, Gangwon-do Province in 1954, Jaseung became a monk in 1972 at Haeinsa Temple. He went on to serve several head abbot posts before being elected as Jogye Order's leader in 2009 as its 33rd president and then winning a second term in 2013. The government posthumously conferred a state medal of Mugunghwa, the highest order of civil merit, in recognition of his decadeslong service for the stability and unity of the Buddhist community and development of traditional culture.



ILLEGAL CHINESE FISHING BOATS



[Anchor Lead]

Recent reports from the West Sea indicate an uptick in illegal fishing activities by Chinese vessels, following the end of the closed fishing season. In response, the Western Regional Coast Guard has intensified its crackdown on these activities. Our KBS news team joined the Coast Guard on a special enforcement operation, witnessing firsthand the ongoing efforts.



[Pkg]

Remote waters some 70 kilometers away from Gageodo Island at the western end of Korea. Chinese fishing boats are spotted in the Korean exclusive economic zone.



[Soundbite]

This is the Coast Guard. Cooperate with our search.



Korean coast guards check the haul in the tank and thoroughly go through the fishing records. This fishing boat is suspected of fabricating the amount of fish caught in the Korean sea. The Coast Guard confronts a Chinese fishing vessel that invaded waters off Gunsan in southwest Korea in the middle of the night. The Chinese boat is armed with a spear to stop the Coast Guard ship's approach. The Korean patrol boat shoots water cannon to push the fishing boat out of the exclusive zone. The Western Regional Coast Guard found more than 50 locations where illegal fishing gears were used. This is a finely knitted net with a mesh smaller than 2 centimeters that is used to trap even fingerlings.



[Soundbite]

Kim Gyeong-hoon (Mokpo Coast Guard): This is clearly a violation of sovereignty. The Coast Guard will crack down on illegal Chinese fishing boats around the clock.



But Chinese fishing boats keep crossing into the Korean exclusive economic zones. The number of illegal Chinese fishing boats had dropped during the pandemic but climbed back up to 158 over the past three years. Illegal fishing in the Korean seas by Chinese fishing vessels is likely to increase once the fishing ban is lifted. The Coast Guard warns of strong and exhaustive response.



TASK FORCE ON NETWORK CRASH



[Anchor Lead]

A pan-government task force will be launched to handle a recent breakdown of the government civil service portal. In a high-level meeting on Sunday, the government and ruling party decided to check for structural problems with the government's response system and digitalization projects. They will then devise comprehensive measures to prevent similar incidents by next January. They also decided to expand after-school care classes across the nation starting next year.



DISCOUNT INFO GAP STILL WIDE



[Anchor Lead]

As online shopping grows more common, consumers face a barrage of discounts through different applications. Yet, the complexity and accessibility of these deals present challenges, especially for those less skilled in digital navigation. We examine how consumers are managing in this complex world of digital discounts.



[Pkg]

Graduate student Kang Sin-woo developed an app that shows all the discounts provided by chicken franchises scattered in different apps. He was motivated to do so because different delivery apps had different discounts.



[Soundbite]

I've gathered all the delivery app discounts in one place.



Over the last six months since the app was launched, roughly 50,000 people who felt inconvenienced have used the app.



[Soundbite]

Kang Sin-woo (Discount Info App developer): People think prices wouldn't differ much by app, but if they don't know about discounts, they would end up paying 3,000 or 4,000 won more.



Increasing use of online shopping led to shopping sites offering widely varying discount rates. Nowadays, apps compile information from different sites and find the lowest prices possible. Retailers also provide their own exclusive online coupons or points, but such information is hard for the elderly and tech-illiterate people to access.



[Soundbite]

Lee Gyu-cheol (Seoul resident): (Can you use discount apps?) I can hardly use them. (Why not?) I'm not that interested.



There is information inequality between the sellers and the consumers. Information imbalance still benefits sellers, such as pursuing shrinkflation, the reduction of a product's size or quantity while keeping prices stable.



[Soundbite]

Jung Ji-yeon (Secretary-General, The Voice for Consumers): There are practices that keep consumers from making rational choices like interfering with their choices or inducing automatic payment.



There are calls for institutional means to make sales information more transparent for the sake of consumers' right to know.



EATING ALONE HARMS SENIORS



[Anchor Lead]

Eating alone, a phenomenon often termed 'solo dining', is not just a trend among the young. A significant number of elderly individuals find themselves eating all three daily meals in solitude. However, recent studies have raised concerns, indicating that solo dining among the elderly may lead to nutritional deficiencies and an increased risk of depression.



[Pkg]

This widow in her seventies eats all her meals by herself. Since she has no one to eat with, she often eats whatever is left over or skips meals entirely.



[Soundbite]

Kim ○○ (Seongnam resident (VOICE MODIFIED)): I eat alone everyday. I skip meals when I don't feel like eating and I sometimes wish I could survive without eating.



A national survey on health and nutrition found that one out of seven senior citizens eats all meals alone. The trouble is that seniors who eat alone are more than two times likely to eat smaller portions and less nutritious meals than those who eat with others.



[Soundbite]

Kim So-hye (Seoul Nat'l Univ. Bundang Hospital): They don't care about eating, often skip meals and lack diversity in meals. Having only Kimchi or stew leads to nutritional imbalance.



Even worse, those who eat alone often have 2.5 times greater risk of suffering depression. Young people engaged in lots of social activities may 'choose' to eat alone, but older people may be compelled to do so.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Han Ji-won (Seoul Nat'l Univ. Bundang Hospital): They're widows or widowers with children busy with work to provide them meals. They should dine with other seniors at senior centers or community centers.



Experts advise seniors to eat carefully prepared meals as if they're preparing a meal for important guests even when eating alone.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!