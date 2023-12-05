SOLID-FUEL ROCKET LAUNCH

동영상 고정 취소

Achieving a significant milestone, South Korea's domestically developed solid-fuel space launch vehicle has successfully completed its third test launch. This marks a notable advancement from previous tests, as it successfully deployed an actual civilian small satellite into orbit, demonstrating a significant leap in South Korea's technology capabilities.



A projectile flies from a barge floating in waters off the coast of Jeju-do island. It is a solid-fuel space launch vehicle developed by the Agency for Defense Development. After the pairing was separated, stages broke off one after another. The rocket put a satellite into orbit 650 kilometers above the planet's surface. The satellite successfully conducted its first communication with a ground station.



Kim Jung-Ho (Hanwha Systems): The technology sends electromagnetic signals to the ground to obtain images with reflected waves. It's not affected by weather conditions.



The rocket carried dummy satellites in the first and second tests. But this time, it was loaded with a real satellite developed by a domestic private company. It also had a first-stage solid-fuel booster that generates the largest propulsive power. When liquid fuel is used, a heavy object can be launched to a higher altitude, but it takes a long time to make preparations for the launch. When solid fuel is used, the space rocket can be launched within a week after preparations begin. A solid-fuel space rocket's launch and storage are also cheaper.



Jeon Ha-kyu (Spokesperson, Defense Ministry): The solid fuel rocket is in the testing phase. When the technology is fully developed, we will be able to put the satellites we need into orbit.



The military stressed that through the latest successful launch, it has verified most of the core technology for developing solid-fuel space launch vehicles.



K9 HOWITZERS EXPORT TO POLAND



South Korean defense firm Hanwha Aerospace has signed a 3.4 trillion-won deal to export K9 self-propelled howitzers to Poland. The figure accounts for over half of the company's annual sales logged in 2022. The latest contract is part of a larger agreement struck with Poland last year to supply 3 trillion won worth of howitzers and 5 trillion won worth of Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers.



BIRD FLU CASE AT DUCK FARM



A highly pathogenic strain of the Avian Influenza virus, AI antigen, has been confirmed at a duck farm in Goheung. This marks the first detection in poultry farms this winter since the high-pathogenic AI was found in wild birds last month. In response, the authorities have issued a temporary movement ban on livestock facilities and vehicles.



A duck farm is enclosed with barricade tape. Quarantine workers are busy at work. After some 300 ducks died at this farm, a test was conducted to find a highly pathogenic strain of the avian influenza virus. For this winter season, this is the first time to confirm a highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza at a poultry farm, as opposed to in wild birds. Quarantine authorities culled about 22,000 ducks raised by the farm. They also issued a 36-hour travel ban on duck farms and livestock facilities, including animal feed factories. The ban is in effect until 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Quarantine authorities believe that the likeliness of further spread is minimal as there are no other poultry farms near the affected farm.



Kim Dong-soon (Goheung-gun County office): There is nothing within 3 kilometers of the farm. There are 4 chicken farms within 10 kilometers. But, they are not in operation and remain empty.



The Jeollanam-do provincial government has stepped up quarantine efforts by issuing a farm access ban and sterilizing migratory birds' habitats, streams and the driveway to the farm twice a day. The central disaster management headquarters warned that the situation is serious and the highly pathogenic strain of the bird flu virus can break out anywhere if farms are not quarantined and sterilized properly in the preventive steps. The agency asked poultry farmers to strictly practice individual hygienic rules and immediately report to authorities if their animals show suspicious symptoms.



LAWYER ALLEGEDLY KILLS WIFE



In a tragic domestic incident, a man in his 50s has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife during an altercation. In a striking revelation, the suspect is identified as a U.S. lawyer associated with a major South Korean law firm.



An ambulance passes by. It is followed by two police cars. They head to an apartment in Jongno-gu District, Seoul. A man in his 50s is suspected of attacking his wife with a weapon at their home at around 8 p.m. Sunday. He personally called the emergency services and said his wife had injured her head. The rescue workers gave the woman CPR and transported her to hospital, but she eventually died.



(Apartment building manager (VOICE MODIFIED)): There were many traces of crime in the morning. There was nothing suspicious about this family.



(Apartment building resident (VOICE MODIFIED)): I saw 4 police cars when I came home. What happened?



Police questioned the man and took him into custody for suspected murder. He told police he had a fight with his wife over financial problems and personality differences. KBS has found that the man is the son of a former lawmaker and a U.S. lawyer from a famous law firm in Korea.



(Apartment building resident (VOICE MODIFIED)): I only saw him once in an elevator a long time ago. I haven't seen his father lately.



After the incident, the man was dismissed by his law firm. Police will request the National Forensic Service to perform an autopsy on the woman's body to identify the exact cause of her death.



DRAFT VICTIM REMAINS RETURNED



After eighty years, the remains of Choi Byeong-yeon, a victim of the Pacific War who was forcibly conscripted into the Japanese army, have finally been returned to his homeland. This marks the first repatriation of the remains of a Korean who perished in the Battle of Tarawa.



A box wrapped in the South Korean flag is placed on the podium. It contains the remains of Choi Byeong-yeon, who was forcibly mobilized by the Japanese military during World War Two and killed during a battle in Tarawa, Kiribati. The remains returned home 80 years after his death in the faraway Pacific region.



Choi Jong-oh (Grandson of late Choi): It was our duty to lay grandfather to rest in his hometown as quickly as possible.



In 1943 during the Second World War. Over a thousand conscripted Koreans died in the Battle of Tarawa fought between Japan and the United States. The U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency discovered Choi's remains in 2018 after which his identity was verified through genetic analysis. A memorial service was held in Yeonggwang-gun County, Jeollanam-do Province, Choi's hometown. His elderly son, whose only remaining memory of his father is through photos, is overwhelmed with emotions.



Choi Geum-soo (Son of late Choi): At my age of 82, it's amazing to see father's remains in my lifetime.



The remains, buried at the family gravesite, finally ended the long journey back.



Lee Sang-min (Interior minister): The repatriation of mobilization victims is the state's duty and a very important task in overcoming the country's painful past.



Choi is the first Korean to be identified from a Pacific battlefield. The government said it will join hands with the U.S. and Japan to repatriate the remains of more Koreans killed while fighting in the Pacific.



SUV CAUSES HIGH EMISSION



Automotive companies are ramping up the production and promotion of eco-friendly vehicles like elect ic cars to cut carbon emissions. However, environmental groups highlight a concerning trend the surge in SUV sales, which emit more carbon dioxide, is actually leading to an overall increase in carbon emissions.



This is the latest electric vehicle produced by Hyundai Motor Group. The automaker touts it as an eco-friendly model. Last year, Hyundai and Kia cut CO2 emissions by 3.2 million tons by selling eco-friendly cars. But that is only about one percent of the 236 million tons of the total estimated CO2 emissions produced by the company's internal combustion engine vehicles. Greenpeace says CO2 emissions remain high despite the growing sales of eco-friendly vehicles because the sales of SUVs also keep rising. Last year 32.4 million SUVs were sold globally nearly 20 million more than nine years ago. Greenpeace says SUVs emit 12 percent more carbon dioxide because they are larger and heavier than sedans. Last year SUVs manufactured by the top-5 global automakers, such as Hyundai Motor, Toyota and Volkswagen, emitted 445 million tons of CO2. That is over 70 percent more than the 257 million tons emitted in 2017. In contrast, CO2 emissions of sedans decreased by 14 percent during the same period.



Choi Eun-seo (Greenpeace): Businesses should adjust portfolios to focus on energy-efficient vehicles, particularly EVs, rather than on larger and more profitable vehicles.



Greenpeace is urging carmakers to take bolder steps to cut CO2 emissions by halting their sales of combustion engine vehicles by 2030.



BLACKPINK SETS YOUTUBE RECORD



The music video for Blackpink's mega hit song "Kill This Love" has surpassed 1.9 billion views on YouTube. The milestone comes 4 years and 8 months after the song and MV were released in April 2019. According to its management agency, Blackpink is the only K-pop act to have two music videos viewed more than 1.9 billion times, with the first one being "DDU-DU DDU-DU", released in 2018.



IMPROVING TIMELY ER ARRIVAL



Addressing the urgent 'emergency room carousel' issue, where 119 emergency teams scramble to find hospitals for patients, often missing the critical 'golden hour', we might have a solution. The newly opened medical emergency operation center checks available beds and doctor availability, aiming to end this life-threatening challenge.



In Daegu this March, a teenage girl with a head injury had to spend two hours on the road in an ambulance in search of a hospital. They made eight stops but no emergency room was able to take her and she eventually lost her life. Four of the hospitals were slapped with punitive administrative orders. Over the past five years, there were some 37,000 cases in which emergency patients transported on ambulances were repeatedly turned down by hospitals. The largest reason was a lack of medical specialists, followed by a shortage in hospital beds. A medical emergency operation center was set up to prevent such repeated emergency care refusals by hospitals. It can monitor the operations of ambulances and traffic conditions on the road in real time. It can also check the number of available sickbeds and doctors at nearby hospitals. Local government officials and firefighters stay on duty around the clock to inform paramedics of the hospitals that would accept the emergency patients.



Yoo Seung-hee (Gyeongsangnam-do Prov. Gov't): When there is an emergency patient, we share information real time with the emergency HQs until the ambulance arrives at the hospital.



The Gyeongsangnam-do provincial government is the first local government to run such a medical emergency situation room. In Daegu, since July, the 119 call center itself has been looking for available hospitals that would treat emergency patients. Thanks to these efforts, the cases of delayed transportation of emergency patients, which used to take over ten minutes, have dropped by 26 percent. Clearly, however, there are limits. Despite requests by local governments and emergency authorities, there is no other way to save emergency patients if hospitals turn them down. Therefore, it seems necessary to introduce a system that requires hospitals to accept patients if they receive requests from emergency authorities.



