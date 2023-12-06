동영상 고정 취소

PUBLIC FUND MISUSED



[Anchor Lead]

In a startling disclosure by the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission, numerous government officials have been exposed for misappropriating public funds. Despite the imperative for careful spending of taxpayers' money, these officials indulged in lavish European trips and expensive winter attire, collectively misusing over 1.2 billion won. The investigation, triggered by tips, revealed this widespread misuse across 14 public institutions.



[Pkg]

Designer brand outerwear costing hundreds of thousands of won and hiking shoes priced at 300,000 won a pair. These were all purchased by one local government employee. The worker bought them for personal use with the facility fund that should have been used only by a government site supervisor to purchase helmets and other safety gear. Employees of nine other local governments had bought winter clothes and shoes with the fund, spending 640 million won over 867 occasions. One government worker got a fake invoice from a stationery store to buy smart watches for himself. Another worker bought two coats for himself by exaggerating the number of recipients. The money used for overseas business trips was labeled as facility expenses. One case involved 16 public employees using 110 million won to take a nine-day trip to the Netherlands and Belgium.



[Soundbite]

Chung Seung-yun (Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission): Since a facility incidental fund is people's tax money, appropriating it for personal use is a typical act of corruption.



The anti-corruption watchdog found some 1,300 government employees from 14 public agencies had appropriated 1.2 billion won in tax money from 2020 to August of this year. Among the agencies that were caught, Korea National Railway claimed it is already addressing the issue after receiving a government warning. The Korea Rural Community Corporation explained that the employees had gone on a business trip with the project management fee received from projects commissioned by local governments.



DRUNK DRIVER GETS 10 YEARS



[Anchor Lead]

In a landmark ruling, a driver responsible for a fatal drunk-driving incident, which tragically claimed the life of a father of two, has been sentenced to ten years in prison by a first-instance court. This sentence surpasses the maximum recommended guideline of 8 years and 11 months.



[Pkg]

An intersection in Namdong-gu district, Incheon city. Back in July, a 40-something driver, in a drunken state, rammed into this sidewalk. One person was killed and the driver was referred to trial. In similar cases, the sentencing guideline ranges from 4 years to 8 years and 11 months behind bars. However in this case, the court issued a heavier verdict of ten years. Handing down a sentence exceeding the customary guideline is considered unusual. Explaining the reason, the court said the innocent victim, hit by the car, died in extreme pain, and noted the severe illegality of the incident. The court also considered the shock and suffering the victim's family went through and the fact that the accused remains unforgiven. The victim is known to have two young children. Away from home in Chungcheongnam-do Province, he was working as a cargo truck driver in Incheon and lived alone. The driver responsible for the fatal incident has a DUI history. He was previously punished for the crime back in 2001. The driver has appealed the court ruling.



"NO WEAPONS SENT TO UKRAINE"



[Anchor Lead]

The Korean government denied an American newspaper's report that Korean-made artillery shells were used in the war in Ukraine, saying that Korea had not provided any weapons to Ukraine. The Ministry of National Defense stated in its briefing that Korea provided only humanitarian aid and military supplies to protect Ukraine's freedom. Washington Post reported on December 4th that South Korea has indirectly provided most of the 155-millimeter shells used in Ukraine, making the country a larger supplier of ammunition than all European countries combined.



FUNERAL FOR LATE FIREFIGHTER



[Anchor Lead]

A funeral was held Tuesday for firefighter Lim Seong-cheol, who sacrificed his life while saving an elderly couple from a warehouse fire in Jeju-do Island and attempting to extinguish the blaze. Family and colleagues tearfully bid farewell, honoring his profound commitment and bravery in the line of duty.



[Pkg]

A casket wrapped in the Korean flag. Firefighters salute the casket to pay respects. The late 29 year old fireman Lim Seong-cheol did not abandon his duty even in the midst of deadly flames.



[Soundbite]

Jang Yeong-woong (Colleague): Seong-cheol! I still can't accept your death. We simply ran out to save lives just like any other day.



His funeral was solemnly observed, organized by Jeju authorities. Some one thousand colleagues attended the ceremony. Lim's mother, despite the loss, encouraged fellow officers. Lim's father hoped the death of his son, who firmly believed firefighting was his life calling and defended his hometown for 3 years, would not be in vain.



[Soundbite]

(Lim Seong-cheol's father): I hope my son's death can serve to boost safety for the fire department. We will be content with that and bury my son's breath in our hearts.



Lim, who died while saving an elderly couple and trying to put out the remaining blaze, has been laid to rest at Jeju National Cemetery. In recognition of his sacrifice, flags were raised at veteran affairs offices and national cemeteries across the country.



[Soundbite]

Again from tomorrow, we will continue to serve those who need our help and every time, we will carry you with us in our hearts.



NIGHTTIME AUTONOMOUS BUS



[Anchor Lead]

Seoul has introduced an autonomous bus service, a first of its kind globally. Operating in the heart of the city under the cloak of night, this self-driving public bus raises the question. Could it become a key player in late-night transportation? We take a look.



[Pkg]

It's almost midnight. Passengers boarding the bus are curious about a new service.



[Soundbite]

Kim Ji-young (Seongnam resident): I came here first. I thought it would be very crowded.



The bus departs smoothly. Although there is a human driver, his hands are off the steering wheel. The bus runs on a dedicated bus lane on its own using information on traffic lights and the surrounding objects from its sensors. It's the world's first nighttime autonomous bus service introduced by the Seoul metropolitan government.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jae-chul (Seoul resident): It feels like an ordinary electric bus. It runs smoothly.



It looks like an ordinary bus from the outside. Still, the ride feels somewhat awkward every now and then as it is not operated by a human driver.



[Soundbite]

Kim Ye-rin (Seoul resident): It came to an abrupt halt a few times. It can get better once this aspect is improved.



To ensure passenger safety, the bus will only depart when everyone is seated and has fastened their safety belts.



[Soundbite]

Please get seated and fasten your seat belts.



The self-driving bus operates on a 9.8km section between Hapjeong Station and Dongdaemun Station in Seoul at 70-minute intervals from 11:30 p.m. to 5:10 a.m. on weekdays. It makes 40 stops including Hongdae, Sinchon and Gwanghwamun. However, to get transfer discounts, passengers are required to scan their public transit cards when boarding it, just like they do on regular city buses. A safety agent will also board the bus for the time being. The Seoul metropolitan government will expand the autonomous bus route to Cheongnyangni Station next year after the bus operation is stabilized, and will also introduce a long-haul route between downtown Seoul and the outskirts.



HYUNDAI EXTENDS PLANT CLOSURE



[Anchor Lead]

The Russian news agency TASS reported that the Hyundai plant in Saint Petersburg will continue the suspension of operation until the end of this month. Subsequently, 502 people or half of its workforce will be on leave. The operation at the Hyundai factory has been suspended since Russia invaded Ukraine in March of last year. It has been projected in Russia that the plant would resume manufacturing vehicles next year after another company takes it over before the year's end.



MENTAL HEALTH ON NAT'L AGENDA



[Anchor Lead]

The government has launched a major initiative to prioritize mental health, shifting from treating severe illnesses to emphasizing prevention and early intervention. This move aims to combat the country's high OECD suicide rate. Key measures include more frequent mental health screenings for young people and expanding psychological counseling services to reach one million citizens.



[Pkg]

This woman in her 20s has bipolar disorder. Her symptoms got worse during the COVID-19 pandemic, when she felt isolated and had little contact with the outside world.



[Soundbite]

(Bipolar disorder patient in her 20s (VOICE MODIFIED)): When I can't solve problems, I keep having negative thoughts and crying.



The number of young people suffering from mental disorders has surged around the pandemic. That is one of the reasons that prompted the government to step up public mental health monitoring, particularly in the young population.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President (Dec. 5)): We shouldn't make individuals resolve their mental health issues but make it an important part of nat’l agenda and actively seek solutions.



Mental health testing for young people will be provided every two years instead of the current 10. In addition to depression, testing will also include schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.



[Soundbite]

Cho Kyoo-hong (Health minister): Major mental disorders occur in the 20s and 30s. They can be cured with medication and counseling when detected and addressed early.



Counseling will be provided at university counseling centers and health centers for workers.



[Soundbite]

Kim Eun-hee (Seoul Metropolitan Gov't): Without help from the state, young people will have no opportunity to receive counseling.



To make sure that people of all ages can have access to mental health counseling, self-test services will be provided on Kakao Talk and Naver as well as on social media.



YOUTH FIND JOB SEARCH TOUGH



[Anchor Lead]

A survey conducted by the Korea Federation of SMEs on 1,000 young job seekers found that it took them an average of 1.5 years to find a job. The survey also concluded that the older the job seekers, the longer it took for them to get a job. Also, six out of ten respondents said that they had a hard time obtaining or utilizing job information. There were also comments about all recruitment channels not being helpful for those with only high school education since all job information are geared toward college graduates.



'12.12: THE DAY' A MEGA HIT



[Anchor Lead]

'12.12: The Day', in its second week since release, has impressively surpassed five million viewers, now ambitiously eyeing the ten million mark. Despite its profound themes, it's revitalizing South Korea's theaters and sparking cultural trends. What's the secret to its massive popularity? Here's more.



[Pkg]

[Soundbite]

If we fail, it's treason but if we succeed, it's a revolution!



The Korean film "12.12: The Day" depicts the intense nine hours leading up to the December 12th military coup of 1979. In the second week of release, ticket sales have surpassed 5 million. The 141 minute long movie is hailed for its nailbiting storyline and superb acting. Viewer rating stands at an impressive 99 points as rave reviews pour in from all age groups. The movie has been an overwhelming box office number one since its release.



[Soundbite]

Go Jun-ho (Spectator in 40s): I watched the film in rage. I'm still emotional talking about it. To see what you knew all along in a motion picture.



[Soundbite]

Hyeon Dong-seon (Spectator in 60s): The film brought back memories of my military service back in that era.



Young people are leading the box office success with over half of all spectators in their 20s and 30s, the so-called MZ generation. Even a "heart rate challenge" has emerged on social media as viewers share their heart rate, which pumps up while watching the film.



[Soundbite]

Jeong Sae-mi (Spectator in 20s): I will check my heart rate. I was so angry watching the film I just kept crying. All my makeup came off.



Some viewers choose to delve into the historical facts through books or on YouTube. Another point to note is that many are viewing the film multiple times.



[Soundbite]

Youn Sung-eun (Film critic): It's that sort of film where viewers first see it as a political thriller and then get intrigued to learn about history and watch the movie again.



"12.12: The Day" is well on its way to reach ten million viewership, which would be the first such record since last summer's action blockbuster "The Roundup: No Way Out". The movie based on dramatic historical facts is creating a new phenomenon and breathing life back into the sluggish cinema scene, still reeling from the pandemic and ticket price hikes.



