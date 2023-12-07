동영상 고정 취소

BIRD FLU CASE IN MUAN



Following a recent outbreak in Goheung, Jeollanam-do Province, another duck farm in Muan-gun County has now been confirmed with a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza. This development is raising significant concern due to the dense concentration of poultry farms in the vicinity. Around 40 farms in the area, collectively raising about 2.5 million chickens and ducks, are situated near the affected farm, intensifying fears of a rapid spread of the virus.



A duck farm in Muan, Jeollanam-do Province where an avian influenza case has been detected. The entrance is shut and quarantine officials are culling ducks inside the farm. A test conducted before the poultry's shipment came out positive for the highly pathogenic H5 strain of AI. As a preventive measure, authorities have since culled 15-thousand ducks raised at the farm and 80-thousand chickens at other farms located within a 500 meter radius. A standstill order is imposed and disinfection operations are underway in a wider area spanning a 10 kilometer radius. This marks the second highly pathogenic AI case this winter in Jeollanam-do Province after the first case in Goheung earlier this week. The latest case is especially concerning as there are 47 poultry farms within a 10 kilometer radius raising a combined 2.5 million ducks and chicken. Jeollanam-do held an urgent meeting and vowed to implement the highest level of containment measures. It will run tests on all 219 duck farms within the province and carry out concentrated fumigation in regions of Muan, Naju and Yeongam for the next 2 weeks.



Kim Yung-rok (Jeollanam-do governor): A spread must be prevented through quarantine including observance of hygiene rules at individual farms and leaving nothing unchecked.



Farm access will be under strict control while related personnel will be banned from visiting migratory bird sites. They must also immediately report any suspected cases.



FINFLUENCERS' UNFAIR TRADING



The rising impact of 'finfluencers' a blend of 'finance' and 'influencers' is under the spotlight. Prominent on platforms like YouTube, these influencers sway markets with their investment advice on stocks and real estate. But some top finfluencers are now accused of exploiting their influence for illegal gains. The Financial Supervisory Service has intervened, and now has been passed to the prosecution.



From rechargeable batteries to superconductors, the stock market saw a fad of investing in select tech-themed stocks. The Financial Supervisory Service has been looking into speculative investment involving some finfluencers. They are believed to have fueled such tech-heavy thematic investing.



Lee Bok-hyun (Chief, Financial Supervisory Service (Nov. 23)): It's like one mudfish making the waters murky. We deem it market disruption and will investigate with this focus.



KBS has found that the financial watchdog confirmed allegations against two finfluencers: One is a personal finance content creator we'll identify as "A" and another, identified as "B," is the operator of a popular investment channel. The content creator "A" is known among individual investors as a source of great information. On search engines, his name comes up with specific stocks and companies he has recommended. He advises his followers to buy certain stocks, saying that their prices would jump more than five times and that they should trust him and invest. But the FSS found that he had bought stocks using borrowed-name accounts before recommending them to the investors. He is believed to have recommended the stocks to boost their prices and then sold them off right away to earn more than one billion won. The stock investment channel operator "B" recommended specific stocks after he and his friends had bought them in secret. His influence was so massive that the prices of the stocks surged in one or two minutes after his recommendation. The financial watchdog is focusing on the fact that he earned over three billion won by selling the stocks off as soon as they jumped. It concluded that it is wrongful for him to exert influence on the market while hiding his stock trading. The FSS handed them over to the prosecution on charges of conducting unfair, fraudulent stock transactions and violating the Capital Markets Act.



DRUG OFFENDERS SURGE SHARPLY



The special drug crime investigation headquarters says that 22,393 drug offenders were caught between January and October this year. Up nearly 50 percent from the same period last year, it is the largest number of drug offenders to be recorded in the nation's history. In particular, teenagers and those in their 20s account for 34.6 percent of the total. The headquarters pledged to arrest medical professionals committing drug offenses even if they are first-time offenders.



JU-AE TO SUCCEED KIM JONG-UN?



In recent developments, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has frequently appeared with his daughter Ju-ae at major events. A senior South Korean official suggests this could indicate Ju-ae being prepared for a fourth-generation succession, highlighting her early and notable involvement in state affairs.



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected air force facilities last month to mark its so-called Aviation Day. Standing next to him was his daughter, Ju-ae, sporting a similar look. Unprecedentedly, she was at the center of the photos. A high-ranking official of the South Korean Ministry of Unification said judging by the fact that the girl was dressed in a matching outfit with her father and placed in the center of photos, it's possible she is being groomed to be part of the 4th generation to inherit the regime. He added that North Korea may have had Ju-ae make an early debut in the succession process. There were several circumstances pointing to Ju-ae's rise as Kim Jong-un's successor. So far, she has made nineteen public appearances, sixteen of which were related to military activities. This in itself is quite unusual. Also, military commanders were seen saluting her when Ju-ae visited the Navy and Air Force command headquarters this year. She was seated at the center next to her father during the September 9th military parade marking the establishment of the North Korean regime. Park Jong-chon, a key figure in the North Korean military, even got down on his knees to talk to her. The South Korean official added that establishing a new position of '1st secretary' under general secretary at the 8th Party Congress in 2021 could have been an institutional means to facilitate Ju-ae's succession of power. This official noted, however, that many in North Korea oppose naming a woman as the supreme leader as the regime is still a very Confucian-based and patriarchal society, and said South Korea should consider how conservative North Korea can be.



MARITIME CONTROL WITH P-8



The South Korean military is enhancing its defense capabilities by introducing the P-8 Poseidon, famously known as the 'submarine hunter'. The American manufacturer has recently disclosed that the assembly of the six units ordered by South Korea is underway, with completion expected by next year.



This is a Boeing plant in Seattle, Washington state in the US. This is where the Boeing P-8 Poseidon, an anti-submarine maritime reconnaissance aircraft, is being assembled. The Poseidon is capable of flying at the maximum speed of 900 kilometers per hour and up to 12.8 kilometers in altitude with a combat range of around 2,000 kilometers. Equipped with a radar and an advanced airborne sensor, the P-8 aircraft can even detect a periscope rising out of the water within the range of more than 400 kilometers. It can also drop sonobuoys to detect enemy submarines and destroy them with torpedoes, measuring up to its reputation as the mightiest submarine hunter available. This is also why it is cited the optimal weapon for detecting signs of North Korea's submarine-launched ballistic missiles in advance.



Randy Rotte (Senior Director, Indo-Pacific Int’l Sales for Boeing)



Since the sinking of the Cheonan warship in 2010, South Korea has been trying to acquire maritime reconnaissance aircraft to strengthen the military's anti-submarine capability. The decision was made in 2018 to procure six P-8 aircrafts from the United States government. A Boeing executive said that four P-8s have been produced this year and the remaining two will be delivered to the U.S. Navy sometime next year. Then the South Korean Navy is expected to receive the finished aircraft in 2025. Meanwhile, Boeing reportedly assigned high-ranking officials from the U.S. forces in Korea to the weapons development team. The Boeing executive also said various studies about North Korean armed forces are underway and new weapons customized to South Korea's needs are in development.



NAMSAN GONDOLA LIFT PROJECT



The Seoul city government will again push for a project to build a sightseeing gondola lift on the central mountain of Namsan. The project, which was put on hold twice, is to operate 25 ten-seater gondolas along an 800-meter route from Myeongdong subway station to the top of the mountain. The system will be able to transport some 1,600 people per hour. The city government said that it held discussions with concerned parties over possible negative effects of the project, including environmental damage. It plans to put the system into operation in November 2025.



FLOOR NOISE-INDUCED VIOLENCE



Apartment residents are increasingly troubled by residential noise disputes, a situation that has alarmingly escalated. Initially starting as minor conflicts, these disputes have now led to a tenfold increase in severe criminal acts over the past five years, highlighting an urgent need for effective solutions to this growing problem.



A man approaches a gas pipe. He uses a lighter to fasten its valve. This man in his 60s was taking revenge on a neighbor following a dispute over noise.



(Local resident): Gas was suddenly turned off for this entire line of homes.



In another incident, a resident went up the upper floor house and smashed its doorbell with a 30 centimeter long axe. Another man in his 30s wielded a deadly weapon and killed a couple living upstairs. All these cases were the result of noise disputes. It's found that five types of serious crimes related to residential noise troubles increased by ten fold in five years. The situation requires urgent government response. However the majority of related reports filed through an agency under the environment ministry merely ended in a phone conversation. In only 3.7% of cases, actual noise measurements were taken. Most incidents involve noise caused by floor impact sound at apartment units. Construction firms are no longer able to avoid responsibility in this matter. A closer look into the 27-thousand noise complaints reported in the past 3 years shows the implication of 87 of the top 100 builders. A new proposal even calls for mandatory regulations on preventing residential noise.



Park Yeong-min (Citizens’ Coalition for Economic Justice): When multi-unit homes are built, noise levels should be inspected, with penalties set for those surpassing a certain limit.



Another option suggests the legislation of a special law by integrating all related scattered laws such as the Housing and Building Acts.



COUNTERFEIT GOLF CLUBS



In a notable bust, customs officials have apprehended a dealer for importing hundreds of counterfeit golf clubs from China, falsely labeled as top brands. These forgeries, hard to identify visually, significantly underperform in distance coverage compared to the genuine products. We'll explore the striking differences highlighted in a recent performance test.



This office space is filled with golf clubs and golf bags. They are all replicas brought in from China.



(Customs official): We execute a search warrant on charges of violating the Customs and Trademark Acts.



A man caught by customs officials purchased 764 golf club sets which were luxury brand counterfeits through an online Chinese shopping mall in the past 2 years. The volume, measured by the original brands' value, is worth some 1.7 billion won. He evaded customs clearance by making false reports such as lying that the golf clubs were walking sticks not for sale but for personal use. These counterfeits were sold on secondhand goods trading platforms in Korea as authentic brands. The con man assured suspecting customers by falsely promising to issue product certification. In appearance, the fakes were not easy to differentiate with a naked eye and even their unique serial numbers were fabricated.



Sin Chang-min (Incheon Regional Customs): The firm advertised itself as an importer of golf brands Honma and Maruman and touted the products to be authentic.



An experiment is held to test the forged golf club's performance. The angle in which it touches the ball and revolution rate were about 70% the required level. The ball's travel distance also fell short by 10 meters.



Kim Gwang-hyeok (Korea Institute of Golf and Sports): Dynamic loft is the amount of loft on the club face at impact, which the fake product measured 15.1, compared to 18.4 for the original brand. Anyone testing the club can easily spot the difference.



Customs officials in Incheon will hand over the suspect to prosecutors and step up monitoring of special maritime deliveries arriving from overseas.



