OFFICIAL’S DEATH COVER-UP

[Anchor Lead]

In a startling revelation, the Board of Audit and Inspection has concluded that a South Korean public official, who was shot by North Korean forces while adrift in the West Sea and whose body was subsequently burned, was wrongfully portrayed as a voluntary defector to North Korea. This conclusion exposes a significant cover-up and distortion of facts by the previous Moon Jae-in administration, which had repeatedly claimed the official had defected to the North by his own will.



[Pkg]

The South Korean military announced that the late fisheries official Lee Dae-jun was killed by North Korean soldiers just three days after he was reported missing.



[Soundbite]

Ahn Young-ho (Joint Chiefs of Staff (Sept. 24, 2020)): North Korea committed a heinous act of shooting a South Korean citizen discovered in North Korean waters and burning his body.



One day before this announcement, the Ministry of National Defense told reporters that they were looking for Lee, but an audit found that the Ministry was already aware of Lee's shooting death at that point in time. The Board of Audit and Inspection found that sixty military intelligence reports were deleted during the cover-up and the Coast Guard kept searching for the missing man even after they were informed of the killing. After the news of the killing was released, the Coast Guard concluded that the missing man had defected to the North voluntarily based on the falsified investigation findings. The audit agency demanded respective organizations take disciplinary actions against eight government workers accused of being involved in the cover-up and notified the misconduct of five former officials, including former Defense Minister Suh Wook and former Coast Guard Commissioner Kim Hong-hee. The victim's family was outraged.



[Soundbite]

Lee Rae-jin (late Lee Dae-jun's brother): It's a tragedy in which the national system was destroyed and government workers' sense of duty completely shattered.



In October 2022, the BAI asked authorities to investigate 20 people in five public agencies, including the Office of National Security and the Coast Guard, for dereliction of duty. Former head of the Office of National Security Suh Hoon, ex-Defense chief Suh Wook, and former National Intelligence Service chief Park Ji-won are currently on trial after they were indicted late last year.



HOUSEHOLD ASSETS SHRINK



[Anchor Lead]

In a significant development revealed by a recent survey, the average assets per household have decreased for the first time, largely due to falling real estate prices that constitute 70% of these assets. In contrast, households over 60 and those in lower-income brackets have seen an increase in their assets.



[Pkg]

Those who were willing to buy homes in the second half of last year, when the real estate market was stagnant, were those in the older demographic. Many of them bought properties in a bid to increase their income by leasing the homes, as making money by labor at an advanced age is not easy.



[Soundbite]

Ku Kyung-hye (Realtor): We don't receive any inquiries and prices have plunged. Seniors mostly want to buy cheap homes to receive monthly rents.



Statistics show assets of people aged 60 and older have gone up 0.9 percent in the past year. This contrasts with the overall average household assets, which posted the first decrease on record due to plunging housing prices, recording around 527 million won. For the same reason, assets of households in the bottom-20 percent income bracket, which includes many seniors, have also surged.



[Soundbite]

Park Eun-young (Statistics Korea): Most of the households in the lowest income bracket are seniors. They buy properties in addition to the homes they live in.



As investing in real estate with readily available cash is tough in most cases, the amount of debt has also risen. The debt in the bottom 20-percent income bracket rose 22.7 percent on-year. In contrast, debt in the second and third lowest income brackets has decreased, while in the fifth income bracket with the relatively higher income, it went up slightly by only 0.4 percent. To seniors, who have low income and who usually invest the majority of their assets into real estate, repaying their debt at high interest rates is a huge burden.



[Soundbite]

(Landlord in her 60s): Without income, I had to invest in property. I have interest to pay, but the room is vacant. I sell my gold to cover living expenses.



About 68 percent of the surveyed indebted households said paying the principal and interest is a burden on their livelihood.



MAG. 2.5 QUAKE HITS SAMCHEOK



[Anchor Lead]

A magnitude 2.5 earthquake hit the city of Samcheok in Gangwon-do Province early Friday morning at 6:31 a.m. The epicenter is estimated to be 30 kilometers south-south-west of the city. Magnitude 3 tremors, which can be palpably felt by people inside high rise buildings, were detected across the Gangwon region. So far this year, South Korea reported 103 earthquakes measuring two or above on the Richter scale.



ACQUITTAL IN WORKER DEATH



[Anchor Lead]

Five years ago, Kim Yong-gyun died after being caught in a conveyor belt during a solo inspection at Taean Thermal Power Plant. This incident led to the creation of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act. However, the Supreme Court has ruled that the primary contractor cannot be held responsible for Kim's death, citing the law's post-incident enactment and the lack of a direct employment relationship. Here's more.



[Pkg]

24-year-old Kim Yong-gyun was a nonregular worker hired by a subcontractor firm working at Taean Thermal Power Plant. In the early hours of December 11, 2018, he died during night shift after getting caught in a conveyor belt while conducting facility checks on his own.



[Soundbite]

(late Kim's father (Dec. 2018)): How can I live without him... Oh, Yong-gyun...



In both the first and second trials, the former head of Korea Western Power, the main contractor, was acquitted of charges of professional negligence causing death and violating the Occupational Safety and Health Act. The court at the time acknowledged correlation between Kim's death and the fact that he was left to work without safety arrangements and that he was working alone, going against the rule of operating a two-person team. But the court noted the head of the contracting company was not aware of dangers of the conveyor belt system and had no practical employment ties with the victim and therefore it's difficult to find him responsible for the tragic event. The Supreme Court also accepted the lower court's ruling, upholding the acquittal. But the top court confirmed guilty verdicts of fines or suspended sentences for manager-level executives. This was the very incident that led to the enactment of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act, which increases management's responsibility for workplace accidents. However the law ultimately failed to be applied to Kim's case. The bereaved family protested the final verdict coming five years after the accident happened.



[Soundbite]

Kim Mi-suk (late Kim's mother): How is the acquittal any different from promising not to punish corporate heads in the future no matter how many people get killed on duty?



This year alone from January to September, 459 lives were lost to industrial disasters. The government is reviewing an additional two-year grace period for small companies, as the Serious Accidents Punishment Act, known as the workplace safety law, is set to expand to firms with fewer than 50 employees.



KIM HA-SEONG SUES COLLEAGUE



[Anchor Lead]

Kim Ha-seong, a renowned player in the American Major League Baseball, has recently pressed charges against a junior baseball player. This move stems from an ongoing dispute between the two, where Kim alleges his junior continually demanded money under the guise of a settlement. The junior player counters with claims of unilateral assault by Kim, setting the stage for an intense battle over the truth.



[Pkg]

Kim Ha-seong joined the U.S. pro-baseball team San Diego Padres in 2021. He has filed a complaint against his former teammate for alleged blackmail. The incident dates back to when Kim was getting ready for the Major League debut in early 2021. The two players had an argument at a bar in Gangnam, Seoul. After the incident, according to Kim, his former teammate repeatedly demanded money to settle the case. In fact, hundreds of millions of won in settlement money was paid. Kim says it was a minor fight and that his former teammate continuously blackmailed him even after he had paid him. However, the other player says he joined Kim's management agency after retirement and went to the U.S. to run even trivial errands for Kim. He also claims he was repeatedly abused physically by Kim without reason. He has denied the accusation he continued to blackmail Kim even after receiving settlement money. Both sides say they have evidence, and the standoff shows no signs of abating. However, it remains unknown what happened between the two players that prompted hundreds of millions of won in settlement money. Police received Kim's complaint in late November. They have questioned him as an accuser and are currently further investigating the case. Kim's management agency said it would announce its stance in line with the results of the probe, and asked the media to refrain from publishing unverified reports.



FIRST BASEBALL AI UMPIRE



[Anchor Lead]

In 2024, South Korea is set to lead the United States and Japan in adopting the 'Automated Ball-Strike Judgment System', colloquially known as the 'AI Umpire System', making it the first among these nations. While the baseball season has concluded, Korean professional baseball umpires are actively engaging in adaptation training for this groundbreaking change.



[Pkg]

Players throwing down helmets in frustration after the umpire calls three strikes have become common scenes. Such disputes over calls have always plagued baseball games. To reduce cases like these, the Korea Baseball Organization will adopt the so-called 'AI umpires,' an automated ball-strike calling system next year. This system was tested in the American minor league this year, but KBO is the world's first main pro baseball league to adopt it. Cameras track a ball and a computer program relays the result to the umpire, who makes the call after receiving it through an earpiece. Facing a dramatic change, umpires are training hard to adjust to the new system. The key is setting a strike zone that everyone can accept. Some umpires are corrected by the computer's call. More strikes are likely to be called for breaking balls which do not travel straight. It was concluded that both players and umpires need time to adjust to the new system.



[Soundbite]

Kim Taek-yeon (Doosan Bears Pitcher (Experienced AI umpire)): It was fun because all I needed to do was throw in the strike zone. I'll play a better game.



[Soundbite]

Heo Woon (Umpires Committee chief, KBO): I can't say it's perfect right now. But we'll keep communicating with the agency to fix its problems.



The KBO will also adopt pitch clocks which set a 20-second timer on pitchers with the bases empty, and an 8-second timer on hitters to get ready. The pitch clock contributed to shortening games by an average of 24 minutes when it was adopted by the MLB. Korean professional baseball games, which lasted 3 hours 10 minutes per game on average for four straight years, are likely to speed up as well.



LAWYER ELECTED ICC JUDGE



[Anchor Lead]

KINGS' COMMUNICATION MEANS



[Anchor Lead]

In our complex modern society, communication remains crucial, a fact well understood by Joseon's monarchs centuries ago. Embracing it as a key political virtue, they chose 'writing and painting' as their primary mediums. We explore how these kings used art to leave an indelible mark on governance, highlighting the enduring power of their communication strategies.



[Pkg]

A dog barks so fiercely that its head is seen tilted back. This is "Sapsal Dog" depicted by the mid-Joseon period painter Kim Du-ryang. The painting has been disclosed to the public for the first time. It features a handwritten phrase by King Yeongjo.



[Soundbite]

Your job is to guard the gate at night. How can you bark this way in broad daylight?



By symbolically comparing the angry barking dog to a defiant servant, the king wanted to publicize his governance philosophy of "Tangpyeong", which pursued equality and justice. King Yeongjo personally wrote about the meaning of his Tangpyeong policy to spread his message to the grassroots. King Jeongjo, who led the renaissance of Joseon, also did his best to communicate with the public. In a poem written in time for his servant's appointment to a provincial area, the king said he was sad to part ways. He also wrote 297 letters to Shim Hwan-ji, the leader of Noron, a conservative party of Old Doctrine, to discuss state affairs. He also drew a painting of lined up servants headed by the king to let the world know about his royal authority.



[Soundbite]

Lee Su-kyung (Nat'l Museum of Korea): Writings and paintings have the power to convey people's thoughts. King Yeongjo and Jeongjo used them as communication tools.



Through each of the 88 exhibited pieces showcasing how the two Joseon monarchs, Yeongjo and Jeongjo, communicated with the people through writing and painting, we are able to draw meaningful messages in today's society.



