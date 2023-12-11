동영상 고정 취소

PEOPLE SEEK BARGAIN PRODUCTS



As inflation rises, more consumers are seeking affordable products. Companies are responding by focusing on developing low-cost, high-value goods, aiming to meet this growing demand in a market increasingly driven by budget-conscious shopping.



This supermarket has affordable Christmas cakes priced as low as 9,980 won ahead of the Christmas season. Some 30,000 cakes were sold over 20 days when this lineup was introduced last year for the first time. The cakes are priced the same as last year despite inflation. The affordable cakes target consumers who hesitate to spend money amid price increases.



Kim Sun-hwa (Wonju resident): I'm reluctant to buy them since cakes at an ordinary bakery cost twice as much. Even the small ones are at least 35,000 won.



With prices rising and people's financial conditions worsening, more consumers are looking for bargain products. This convenience store's low-cost private brand products have shown a nearly 170% spike in sales from last year. These economical products are priced between 20 to 57% cheaper than ordinary goods. Businesses tuned into consumers' needs plan to expand the market for affordable products.



Yoo Cheol-hyeon (BGF): With the demand for super low prices, we plan to provide more private brand products in many different categories.



The consumer sentiment index announced by the Bank of Korea last month stood at 97.2. Businesses are working to open up consumers' wallets as consumers have become less likely to spend money in the latter half of the year, as they tighten their purse strings.



BEER, SOJU PRICES JUMP IN NOV.



In November, the prices of beer and soju jumped 5.1 percent and 4.7 percent on year, respectively. This was the largest rise since February this year. According to data from Statistics Korea, beer and soju prices surged last month after remaining unchanged for more than six months since April. It is because alcoholic beverage makers raised supply prices of their key products. A higher supply price drives up prices of alcoholic drinks sold by retailers and restaurants, increasing a burden on consumers.



LURE OF GOLD INVESTMENT



In the financial markets of both South Korea and the United States, expectations for interest rate cuts are on the rise. Amid these anticipations, a growing number of young investors are shifting their focus to gold investments. Our report explores the critical factors to consider in this emerging trend.



A gold trading store bustles with customers.



(Gold buyer): Shouldn't gold prices continue to rise in the long term amid high inflation?



Trading is increasing as some try to buy the precious metal before its price rises even more while sellers want to unload in return for hefty cash.



Lee Hyo-jeong (Seoul resident): It's my 15-year-old wedding ring. I thoroughly thought it over and decided to sell it, given the rising cost of gold.



Gold price is clearly on the rise these days. A gold bar weighing 100 grams is currently selling at around 9.8 million won, marking a jump of more than 500-thousand won in a month. Gold spot prices tallied by the Korea Exchange surpassed 86,000 won per gram this month, the highest level since the exchange began keeping records in 2014. As inflation slows around the world and the U.S. job market cools off, there is rising expectation for interest rates to come down and this has led investors to turn to commodities such as gold. Younger people are sensitive to such change in investment strategies. In fact, 46% of the over one million gold spot accounts newly created in this year's first half belong to those in their 30s and younger. However, market experts are not all rosy about further hikes in the price of gold.



Hwang Sei-woon (Korea Capital Market Institute): Prospects of a fiscal policy turnaround are sharply depreciating the U.S. dollar. When it falls, the rise in gold prices will likely end.



Investors must also note that transactions of gold-related financial products charge a plus one percent commission fee as well as a 15% dividend tax if profits are gained.



TROOPS DEPART, TOWNS CLOSE



In the wake of recent defense reforms, military base consolidations in Gangwon-do Province's border areas have led to widespread closures of local shops and facilities. Efforts to redevelop these now-vacant sites are hampered by the classified nature of their locations and extents, leaving local redevelopment plans in a challenging standstill.



[Pkg]

The 27th Infantry Division, known as the Igija unit, defended the central front line for nearly 70 years. It's now been a year since it was dissolved. Every other store in the vicinity has shut down. "For Lease" signs are scattered on the windows of empty stores.



Son Seok-beom (Chicken restaurant owner): Nobody is interested in vacant stores put up for sale because everyone knows there's no demand for consumption.



A book cafe, used to be frequented by soldiers and locals, will likely turn into an unmanned shop from next year.



(Local resident managing book cafe): I was told to look for another job as the cafe's future is unclear due to a tight budget. I was totally distraught.



In the past 4 to 5 years, some 22-thousand troops are believed to have left Gangwon-do Province. This figure nearly equals the population of an entire county located in the border area. Former military sites vacated by the troops remain locked and neglected. As of August this year, according to the defense ministry, unused military land within Gangwon-do Province spans some 2.3 million square meters, the size of 327 football pitches. However, it's difficult for local governments to plan for developing these areas as their exact location and size remain undisclosed, as they are classified information.



Lim Jong-seon (Gangwon-do Prov. Gov't): It's difficult for local authorities to access that information. Even if they do, it takes a long time to acquire land ownership.



Towns in border regions that have crumbled since the departure of military bases are left neglected and increasingly face an existential crisis.



YOON HEADS TO NETHERLANDS



After receiving an invitation from King Willem-Alexander, President Yoon Suk Yeol has embarked on a state visit to the Netherlands on Monday. Yoon is the first Korean president to make a state visit to the European country since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1961. The presidential office said the president will focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation in the semiconductor sector during the five-day visit. He will be returning home on Thursday.



KOREA TO ATTRACT MORE TOURISTS



[Anchor Lead]

The tourism sector, once battered by COVID-19 pandemic, is now witnessing a robust recovery. The government, capitalizing on this upturn, aims to attract 20 million foreign tourists. However, there's a growing call for quality, not just quantity, in developing tourism offerings.



[Pkg]

Shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, the number of foreign tourists visiting South Korea plummeted. The government announced measures to bolster the tourism industry, which it categorized as one of the nation's top five flagship export industries along with the semiconductor and automobile sectors. At the heart of the measures is a drive to attract more tourists. The government will expand the exemption from group electronic visa fees and raise the ceiling for immediate tax refunds after duty-free shopping. It will also invest three trillion won over the next decade to create a mega tourism belt in the southern part of the nation, such as Gwangju and Busan. Massive events themed on K-pop, beauty and fashion will also be held. Through these efforts, the government aims to attract 20 million foreign tourists starting next year.



Han Duck-soo (Prime minister): The key point is to innovate the tourism industry in order to boost convenience for tourists and make them visit Korea longer and more frequently.



However, there are also opinions that just increasing the number of inbound tourists is not a solution. In Bukchon, Seoul, one of the most popular destinations among foreign tourists, signs warning against loud noises and illegal trash dumping are seen across the neighborhood.



Seo Jeong-yeon (Resident): Tourists pop in to use the bathroom. They knock on the door. It's annoying. They open even the gas container.



Similar problems threatening the quality of life of residents are witnessed in other popular tourist destinations, such as the Hanok Village in Jeonju and Jeju-do Island. Other countries impose a tourist tax to counteract the impact of overtourism. Regarding these concerns, the government said that 20 million is simply a goal and that it will discuss with concerned local governments to tackle overtourism. It also announced plans to develop high value-added programs, such as medical tours.



KBS MUSIC BANK IN JAPAN



In a significant cultural event, KBS's music program 'Music Bank' marked its grand return to Japan after a 12-year hiatus. The event witnessed an overwhelming response as tens of thousands of fans from across Japan converged at the venue.



[Pkg]

The cheers of K-pop fans fill the domed arena. Fans wave lights to the music and go wild at the K-pop stars' performances. They have come from all over Japan to see the K-pop concert. Some 30,000 seats in the arena were sold out early.



(K-pop Fan): I will sing along in Korean. I love Stray Kids.



(K-pop Fan): K-pop songs, dance and music are great.



Singing along in Korean is a familiar sight. Japanese fans shout in joy whenever a K-pop group appears on the stage, demonstrating their love for Korean culture and K-pop. Twenty K-pop groups gaining huge followings in Korea and overseas participated in this Music Bank concert.



NEW (THE BOYZ): It's wonderful to see them holding up our names or signs with cute comments.



The last time Music Bank visited Japan was 12 years ago for a concert at Tokyo Dome. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the airing of KBS romance drama "Winter Sonata" in Japan which ignited the hallyu boom. Korean culture is again growing popular in Japan across generations.



Sieun (STAYC): They are fervently supporting us and we're proud of K-pop's growing influence.



The 2023 Music Bank Global Festival is to air on Friday evening.



THAILAND IN KOREAN PAINTINGS



In Thailand, the heart of Southeast Asia's Hallyu wave, an exhibition is capturing the public's attention, showcasing not the usual K-pop, dramas, or movies, but the traditional Korean art of ink wash painting. These artworks, drawn with ink and defined by their use of negative space, vividly depict Thailand's natural landscapes and everyday life.



[Pkg]

Red tropical fruits, hang lusciously in this painting. Lovely flowers bloom in clusters and sparrows perched on branches are also visible. These ink-and-wash paintings of Thailand's beautiful nature are rendered in ink and space.



Pawit Mahasarinand (Former Director, Bangkok Art and Culture Centre): It was nice to see Thailand's flowers and fruits in Korean ink paintings, because Thai people are not used to ink paintings.



Centuries-old Sukhothai Temples that have now become a historical park. And the peaceful sceneries of rural Thailand have all been portrayed subtly in beautiful ink paintings. Ten Korean artists working in Thailand displayed roughly 60 pieces of their artwork, including about ten paintings of Thailand's nature and daily life.



Hwang Sun-ja (Ink-and-wash Painter): I knew that the Thais are warm and friendly people. So I wanted to show their fruits and customs with ink.



Thai people have been captivated by K-pop, movies and dramas. Now they're fascinated by Korean traditional culture.



Duangamon Gamaranon (Nat'l Museum of Thailand): It was good to see the delicate brush strokes, colors and traditional techniques of Korean art at this exhibition.



This exhibition held to promote exchanges of traditional culture between Korea and Thailand will run until the end of March 2024. Everyone is welcome to visit and check out the works of Korean artists.



