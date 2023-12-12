동영상 고정 취소

CONTENTIOUS BILLS IN LIMBO



The December extraordinary session of the National Assembly began yesterday, convened to tackle key livelihood bills neglected in the regular session. However, deep divisions over crucial issues, including the "Double special counsel bill", personnel hearings, and electoral reforms, are fueling concerns of another unproductive session.



On the first day of a National Assembly extraordinary session that was convened to tackle a slew of outstanding bills, rival parties again locked horns. The ruling party lashed out at the opposition over the latter's pledge to repursue disputed bills on labor union and broadcast law revisions that were earlier voted down after the president's veto.



Yun Jae-ok (Floor Leader, People Power Party): The DP has again declared to ignite conflict and paralyze society, which is nothing short of legislative terrorism.



Next year's budget bill, whose legal deadline for passage expired on December 2, is also at a stalemate. Rival camps remain in a tug of war over respective budget plans championed by President Yoon Suk Yeol and opposition leader Lee Jae-myung. The majority-holding main opposition Democratic Party intends to unilaterally pass its version of the budget by December 20 if it comes to that. The DP wants to restore the sharply reduced budget for research and development and has even begun a protest rally in a makeshift tent. Even if the two sides manage to agree on the budget, other key sticking points still remain. These are bills calling for a special counsel probe into two matters: stock manipulation allegations involving the first lady and the so-called "five billion won club," referring to bribe recipients connected to a controversial land development project. The DP continues to press the PPP, saying it would unilaterally approve the bills when they are submitted to a plenary session on the 28th.



[Soundbite]

Park Chan-dae (Supreme Council member, DP): We ask PPP to cooperate in passing the special counsel bill if it doesn’t want to become a bullet-proof and double standard party.



Partisan clashes are also expected during confirmation hearings next week for Cabinet nominees named in the recent reshuffle. Some expect confrontation to hit the extreme as parties have also yet to find common ground regarding electoral reform and the redrawing of constituencies, which is to apply to the April general election.



KF-16 CRASH CAUSE IDENTIFIED



[Anchor Lead]

The cause of the KF-16 fighter jet crash which occurred in September was revealed to be due to a rubber seal part dislodging and being sucked into the engine. This incident marks the first of its kind globally involving a rubber packing issue. Attention is also drawn to a similar crash of a U.S. Air Force F-16 yesterday, with investigations into its cause being closely monitored.



[Pkg]

On September 21st, a KF-16 of the South Korean Air Force returned to its base just moments after takeoff. There was a strong shock felt in the aircraft soon after takeoff. The pilot quickly returned to the base and made an emergency escape. The jet eventually crashed. About 80 days after the accident, the Air Force has announced the cause of the malfunction. It said the accident occurred because the ring-shaped rubber seal attached to the top of the engine came off and was subsequently, sucked into the engine. Two rubber pieces measuring about 90cm in diameter destroyed sensitive parts of the jet including the blades. Since the introduction of the KF-16s in 1994, ten jets have crashed in Korea alone due to poor maintenance and pilot negligence. However, the Air Force says it's the first instance in the world that a crash was caused by loose rubber seals. The part in question was replaced during regular maintenance four years ago and has nothing to do with aircraft aging. Nonetheless, the Air Force believes repairing the other fighter jets that use the same kind of engine is inevitable. As a result, the operation of 150 major fighters was suspended so far, but it will likely be resumed soon, as the cause of the accident has been identified.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Young-sam (S. Korean Air Force): We will closely inspect fighter jets with the same kind of engine and resume their operation one by one.



In the meantime, an F-16 fighter of the U.S. Air Force crashed in waters off Eocheong-do Island in Gunsan, Jeollabuk-do Province on Monday. The pilot made an emergency escape and has been rescued. The U.S. said the F-16 is like the original version of the South Korean Air Force's KF-16 and that it is investigating the exact cause of the crash.



CLAMPDOWN ON ELECTION OFFENSE



[Anchor Lead]

The National Police Agency is activating a crackdown region on election irregularities starting Tuesday as preliminary candidate registration for the April general election kicks off. Exclusive investigation units will be set up police stations nationwide to step up intelligence-gathering on illegal election activities. Five key offenses that are deemed to seriously hamper election fairness include bribery, fake news, violence, mobilization of illegal entities and interference of public officials.



INTER-FLOOR NOISE CRACKDOWN



[Anchor Lead]

In a decisive response to the long-standing issue of inter-floor noise, which has seen repeated incidents of severe cases including homicide, the government has introduced stringent new measures. Going forward, apartments that fail to meet established noise standards will not be granted completion approval. This move, essentially mandating proper construction from the outset, has raised concerns over potential increases in construction costs.



[Pkg]

The inter-floor noise post-monitoring system was introduced last year. Inter-floor noise is measured right before an apartment building is complete. Supplementary construction is advised for buildings that fail to meet noise standards. But this regulation has triggered controversy, as it's just a recommendation and construction firms weren't mandated to comply.



[Soundbite]

(KBS News 9 (June 9, 2020)): Once an apartment building is complete, there are many limitations in reducing noise between floors.



However, from now on moving into apartments that fail to meet inter-floor noise standards will be prohibited. Approval for the completion of apartments will only be granted when the inter-floor noise level is below 49 decibels. Buildings that fail to comply must be improved and undergo inspection again. Also, inter-floor noise levels will be checked not right before construction is completed, but up to 15 months sooner, right after the completion of the framework.



[Soundbite]

Won Hee-ryong (Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (Dec. 11)): We will inspect mid-construction if all requirements are reflected in the cost and duration of construction projects.



The government will also expand funding for supplementary construction in existing apartments to minimize inter-floor noise and provide partial funding for the installation of sound-proof floor mats. The grade-1 level floor structures will be introduced for all public housing projects by the Korea Land and Housing Corporation. Floor thickness in LH apartments will be increased by four centimeters starting from pilot projects starting next year. However, construction firms, especially smaller ones, are concerned about higher costs and delays in construction.



[Soundbite]

Kim Kyoung-woo (Korea Inst. of Civil Engineering & Building Technology): Builders will feel pressure because of the new requirements and invest more resources in their projects.



The land ministry plans to step up market monitoring to prevent housing prices from going up due to the strengthened inter-floor noise requirements.



HOSPITAL APP TOUGH FOR SENIORS



[Anchor Lead]

Families with children are likely familiar with the 'medical appointment app'. This digital solution has surpassed ten million subscribers, offering an alternative to the so-called 'pediatric open run', where parents line up before the clinic's doors even open. However, there's growing concern that this shift towards digital healthcare services is marginalizing certain groups, particularly the elderly and other digitally vulnerable populations.



[Pkg]

Twenty three people are already on the wait list just 30 minutes after the pediatric hospital opened for the day. Half of them booked visits to see the doctor via a mobile appointment scheduling app and come in when it is their turn. Using the app is surely better than rushing to wait outside the hospital before operating hours. However, making an appointment on the app is also no easy task.



[Soundbite]

Ban A-ram (Gimpo resident): If I am a minute late, the wait jumps from three to six. I hear appointments are fully booked on weekdays before 9 a.m. in other regions.



Some of the elderly bringing their sick grandchildren to the hospital are often left frustrated. As they are not familiar with the appointment booking app, they have no choice but to come in early in the morning and wait for a long time.



[Soundbite]

Cho Hye-kyung (Gimpo resident): My grandchild's body temperature hit 39 degrees Celsius at night. We came first thing in the morning and now continue to wait.



Senior citizens also feel at a loss at large hospitals, which operate on digitally automated systems throughout the entire process.



[Soundbite]

(Elderly patient at large hospital (VOICE MODIFIED)): No one told me how to use the kiosks. I was waiting but they told me to pay first. I had to ask other patients.



It is a tall order for the elderly to book hospital visits and apply for insurance coverage on electronic kiosks or mobile apps.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Chung Soon-dool (Ewha Womans University): It causes difficulties for the elderly to receive medical care. It is necessary for medical facilities to operate on-site services for the elderly.



The appointment scheduling app was initially free to use. Three months ago, it switched to a paid membership program, sparking a dispute over discriminatory access to medical services. Eight medical facilities were given administrative penalties by local governments for taking appointments only via mobile apps and rejecting on-site waits. The health ministry said that the act of receiving hospital appointments only via a specific method can constitute a rejection of care under the medical law.



NUMBER OF NEWLYWEDS FALLS



[Anchor Lead]

According to Statistics Korea data, newlyweds within five years of marriage numbered 1.03 million couples as of November last year, down by 69-thousand couples or some 6.3% from a year ago. Meanwhile, among first marriages, the percentage of those without any children reached a record high of 46.4%, up 0.6 percentage points from the previous year and the highest level since record keeping began in 2015.



ADOPTEES VISIT KOREA



[Anchor Lead]

Korean adoptees, who were sent abroad shortly after birth, have recently visited Seoul under a government-sponsored program. Many have taken a long journey to return to Korea, a visit that the government is actively supporting by encouraging these exchanges.



[Pkg]

Park Hye-kyung was born in May 1973. She got pneumonia when she was eight months old. After her mother gave up her parental rights, Park was adopted and sent to the U.S.



[Soundbite]

Julia Hinton (Korean-American adoptee):



It took 50 years for her to decide to visit Korea. With her son, a K-POP fan, she came to Korea for the first time.



[Soundbite]

Julia Hinton (Korean-American adoptee):



Some 120 adopted people and their families visited Korea at the invitation of the government. While growing up, each of them overcame trauma and pain in different ways.



[Soundbite]

Tom Evers (Korean-Swedish adoptee):



But they said in unison that they always wanted to get connected with Korea.



[Soundbite]

Laurent de Mulin (Adopted to France): It is an opportunity for adoptees to reconnect with their country and culture. I have dual citizenship and I'm proud that I recover my Korean citizenship.



This year, the government upgraded the Overseas Koreans Foundation to an agency-level organization. It plans to support organizations of adopted Koreans abroad and invite them to the country. The accumulative number of Korean people adopted to foreign countries has surpassed 170,000. Over 100 Korean infants are still adopted abroad each year.



MONTH-LONG CHRISTMAS MARKET



[Anchor Lead]

With Christmas just around the corner, the area in front of Osan Station on Subway Line 1 is already immersed in festive cheer. The first-ever Osan Christmas Market, which began last month, brings a seasonal spectacle, hosted by Osan City. Amidst the romantic atmosphere, there's apparently an urgent reason behind the organization of such event.



[Pkg]

Although Christmas is two weeks away, the plaza before Osan Station is already brimming with the holiday atmosphere. Visitors soak in the jolly festive mood with their children.



[Soundbite]

Kim Yun-a (Uiwang resident): They sell a lot of pretty items and the tree is beautiful. It's good.



[Soundbite]

Bae Yoo-ri (Uiwang resident): The tree is more beautiful than expected. The market is well organized and it's great.



The first Osan Christmas Market opened on November 24th, featuring photo-op spots, attractions and street food stalls. The month-long event was put together to help local businesses and boost the local economy. The old town region, once called the Myeongdong of Osan, is no longer a commercial hub with a drop in foot traffic. Nearly 30 percent of the stores in the district remain empty and unsold.



[Soundbite]

Kim Yong-deok (Chair, Association of Local Merchants): Many opt for Dongtan and Gangnam in Seoul. Gangnam is easily accessible with direct bus rides so young people gravitated towards that.



[Soundbite]

Lee Kwon-jae (Osan Mayor): We came up with the idea to hold a month-long festival as a long-term plan to revive the region.



The Christmas market has gained popularity through word of mouth, attracting tourists from other regions, including Seoul.



[Soundbite]

Choi Yoon-ho (Seoul resident): I don't have much reason to visit Osan otherwise but I'm here thanks to a bus advertisement. It's good to make a trip of it.



[Soundbite]

Lee Seung-hee (Seoul resident): This is a great event. It's fun.



The Osan Christmas Market is modeled on similar seasonal marketplaces in the Japanese cities of Kyoto and Yokohama. At the heart of the project is an initiative to revive and transform the old town into a place attracting visitors.



